5 Reasons Why Fortune 500 Companies Buy Eco-Friendly Promotional Products
Want to know why Fortune 500 companies purchase eco-friendly promotional products?
Here are 5 reasons why the titans of business rely on eco-friendly promotional items to further their brand.
The numbers don’t lie.
At the end of the day, nothing matters more than the bottom line. It’s how we measure productivity – and ultimately how we measure our worth. Without an active advertising campaign, how will people know who you are and what you are selling?
If you wanted to get the word out about your business, you might take out a newspaper ad or purchase a radio slot. But according to the cost-per-impression data (numbers that evaluate your ROI), that would be the wrong move.
Did you know out of all the advertising mediums available, promotional items win hands down time and time again? Why is that?
Simply put, promotional products have staying power. Eco-friendly promotional products such as tote bags and wearables can create untold amounts of repeated exposure for your brand. That radio ad comes and goes in 15 seconds, while your newspaper ad camps out in the recycling bin.
When it comes to choosing the right eco-friendly promotional items for your next campaign, truly consider the utility of the item you are purchasing. Will it be relevant a year or two down the road? Does it retain shelf life in the mind of the recipient? Ask yourself these – and other – important questions. The answers are very revealing.
Understand the cycle of human nature.
Nothing tells your customers you are environmentally responsible than associating your brand with eco-friendly promotional products. Numerous studies conducted by the PPAI (Promotional Products International Association) and other independent third-parties have revealed customers entertain a high rate of recall (roughly two-thirds of people surveyed) with specific advertisers who actively promote with eco-friendly gifts. Repeated brand exposure forges a lasting impression. Reinforcement is a time-honored learning tool for animals – and humans are no exception.
Reduce your carbon footprint now
Eco-friendly promotional items can greatly reduce the carbon footprint your business leaves behind every workday. Everything from organic and biodegradable fabrics to biodegradable corn plastic to buttons that prevent computers from wasting kilowatts all help reduce your carbon footprint. Encourage your employees to spread the word by having them pass out eco-friendly giveaways to their family and friends. Choose recycled stock or seeded paper next time you have a large direct mail piece going out. It begins with an initiative and grows from there.
Don’t ignore your competitor’s moves
If you think green promotional products are a passing fad think again. A number of Fortune 500 companies have relied on green promotional items to further their brand’s image, so surely if big corporations with staying power are utilizing them why aren’t you? Case study after case study is being published by businesses that have noticed sustained growth and increased revenues simply by branding with green promotional products. Implement a strategy and move forward. Goodwill is contagious.
Knowledge is power
Do your research. Look at the different promotional items Fortune 500 companies use to further their brand. Know what makes a fabric organic or what the FTC classifies as acceptable “Green” marketing claims before you jump in and put your logo on the first eco-friendly promotional product you see. Choose items that align with your product or service. Attach a small recycled tag to your promo item that highlights ways your customers can save money by becoming more environmentally conscious. This valuable information might just make it on your customer’s fridge for months on end.
How to Handle Urgent Care Situations When Traveling
Sometimes, when we least expect it, we find ourselves looking for an urgent care facility on the road, out of town, or even across the country. Finally taking that dream road trip to the Grand Canyon? Nobody ever expects food poisoning from that adorable roadside diner. Taking your kids to the regional soccer championship? Where should you go when a sprained ankle spoils the game?
Carry a First Aid Kit
It can feel like enough of a challenge to remember all of the electronics chargers, to fit the sneakers into the suitcase, and to remember to put all of those little toiletry bottles in a separate plastic bag for airport security. If you haven’t put together a first aid kit for your car or suitcase, schedule some time to put one together. When a big scrape happens, and you need to head to urgent care for a few stitches, you’ll be glad to have cotton pads and gauze on hand right away.
Check Hours and Whether Appointments Necessary
When the flu sets in on the first day of that three-day beach weekend, and you Google the urgent care facility in your area, be sure to check their website or call ahead, because you’ll need to be sure that the clinic is open and that you can arrive without scheduling an appointment ahead of time. Talk to someone on the phone at the center to make sure that the place you’re planning to go is equipped to specifically address the particular type of injury or illness for which you’re seeking treatment.
If You Can, Make Contact with Your Primary Care Physician
If you’re headed to urgent care during a time of day during which your primary care doctor is in his or her office, place a phone call or contact your physician to alert them to your situation. If that minor injury takes place outside of your primary care doctor’s office hours, then let him or her know at the next opportunity. You may choose to see your primary care doctor for follow-up care, or you may choose to return to the urgent care clinic for a follow-up appointment. That decision will be up to you and the doctor who treats your minor injury, and you can discuss it with them during your treatment.
Remember to Pack Insurance Information and a Record of Everyone’s Allergies
If the whole family is traveling, don’t forget to pack everyone’s health insurance information and other relevant medical records. If a situation does take place during which you’re having to seek quick medical attention, you may be anxious, worried, or tired. It’s best for everyone you’re traveling with have their medical information handy, including relevant allergies, lists of medications everyone takes, and family contacts of any friends, teammates, or other travel companions.
When the trip to an urgent care clinic takes place while you’re traveling, following these simple tips can turn that unexpected incident from a major roadblock for your trip into minor speed bump.
Product Defects and Malfunctions
In a perfect world, companies would take full responsibility for the quality of the design, construction, and distribution of their products to ensure that no consumer could possibly become injured by defective goods. Unfortunately, companies often have their own financial interests in mind and these interests often trump the issue of consumer safety. For this reason, consumer protection agencies exist to evaluate products, to warn the general public, and to attempt to force companies to take responsibility for the safety of their products. Unfortunately, these organizations can only do so much, and people often suffer from dangers products as a result of the careless or irresponsible behavior of companies.
People should be able to purchase products with the assumption that the product will do not harm to the purchasers or their families. Sadly, this is often not the case. Each year in the U.S., thousands of people are seriously injured, even killed, by dangerous products.
Defective Products
Eliminating the problem of defective goods is difficult because products can become dangerous at any step along the design, manufacture, and distribution process. Additionally, although some products are necessarily and inherently dangerous, with sharp edges, small parts, or heating elements, consumers deserve fair and adequate warnings about these dangers in order to avoid injury.
Types of defects and dangers include:
- Design defects. Certain products have defects from their very design. These defects may be overlooked by designers and the product is manufactured regardless.
- Manufacturing defects. Even if products are designed without dangerous flaws, these dangers may arise in the manufacturing process. For example, a manufacturer may use poor-quality materials, dangerous chemicals, or engage in incorrect assembly.
- Inherent dangers. Some products are dangerous if used incorrectly or unsafely. However, consumers are entitled to fair warnings about the potential dangers of products and how to avoid them.
Companies who design, manufacture, distribute, and sell products have a responsibility to the general public to ensure products are safe for use. If a product is potentially dangerous, consumers should be given fair warning about its hazards. If a product does cause injury or harm, it is the responsibility of the company to act quickly to warn the public of its dangers, remove the product from store shelves, and issue a recall to remove the product from homes and businesses.
If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective, malfunctioning, or otherwise dangerous product, you may be able to pursue legal action against the company at fault. To learn more about defective products, visit the website of the Iowa personal injury attorneys of LaMarca & Landry, P.C.
2 "Belly Shock" Tips to Lose Weight – Unconventional Weight Loss Tips That Are Being Suppressed!
These tips to lose weight are the real deal. Nobody is talking about these unconventional weight loss techniques. It’s a shame, but at least you’ll know about them. Read this now if you’re looking for some new ways on how to lose weight effectively and fast.
Tips to Lose Weight
1. Stress causes you to stop losing weight
Stress is a major factor on why you can’t lose weight. Nobody talks about this. They only talk about dieting and exercise. Even if you did both of those right, but you had high levels of stress, you still WOULDN’T LOSE weight.
To solve this stress problem and get back to losing weight, you need a simple way to de-stress yourself. This will help you to manage stress better. Do deep breathing. The extra oxygen you take in does wonders for stress. As a bonus, the oxygen is a catalyst for weight loss because it oxidizes fat cells.
I suggest that you do anywhere from 7-15 minutes of deep breathing throughout the day. Don’t do it all at once. Spread it out and do it whenever you remember to.
2. Natural hormone balancing by SPINNING
Again, you can do all things right with exercising and your diet, but if your hormones are out-of-whack, you’re in trouble. You won’t lose weight. The simple solution for this is to spin in a circle. Do it exactly how little kids do it… with their arms out like airplane wings.
The short explanation as to why this works is because the spins have the uncanny ability to affect and stimulate the Endocrine System.
WARNING: Don’t overdo the spins. Do 5-10 and only do them to the point of being just slightly dizzy.
Use these 2 unconventional tips to lose weight if you’re not happy with your diet and exercise results.
Car Wreck Lawyers: Useful Or Adding Insult to Injury?
Home is considered as the safest place a man can ever be. In these hard times when the economy is down, each person takes care of everything which valuable to him, so much more with his property. Among the most valuable property man has aside from his home is his car. That is the main reason why men and women who owns a vehicle exercise extraordinary diligence in driving in order to avoid any mishaps that might not just wreck their cars but will also put their lives in danger.
No matter how extraordinary diligence has been exercised by a cautious driver, there are still a lot of car accidents. This is because there are two or more parties involved. You may have exercised the diligence required in order to prevent the mishap, but if the car from behind you is not, then accidents do happen. In this kind of accidents, the party at fault usually denies the mishap that he has caused in order to avoid any liabilities arising from the accident that happened. There are also some who automatically offers payment for the damage of the car knowing very well that if the accident will not be resolved after the investigation conducted by the traffic enforcer, it might be elevated to the proper courts of justice.
In cases where conflict between the parties is more serious than the accident that took place, either parties will call their car wreck lawyers in order to represent them in the issue at hand. A car wreck lawyer is the one that shall then talk to the other party in order to offer or make amends. If a compromise is not made out, that is the time that a car lawyer files information before the courts in order to recover damages brought about the incident that happened.
If one would think about it, nobody better than a lawyer can ever represent a person before the courts of justice. Most often than not, a person who has a lawyer has this feeling of superiority over the one who barely gets one and does not have the finances to pursue any court litigation. Despite the fact that most car accidents, plainly accidents at that which means that no crime against a certain person have been involved, can be easily settled amicably between the two parties, the presence of a lawyer on the other hand things will sometimes complicate things even more. This is probably because that the presence of a lawyer is a bit intimidating to the other party. However, taking into consideration accidents, especially car accidents, the role of a car wreck lawyer is very much way important than not knowing what should be done. Besides, the lawyer above all else is the one who really knows the law.
Protect Yourself After A Car Accident
Step-by-step instructions on how to protect yourself if you are in a car accident.
Auto accidents are a significant cause of disabling injuries and deaths throughout the nation.
The facts about car accidents are alarming:
- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicles accidents killed 43,443 Americans in 2005.
- Another 2,494,000 people were injured in car crashes in that year alone.
- Of those who died in highway accidents, three out of four were occupants of motor vehicles.
- About 4,550 of the deceased victims were motorcyclists.
- Another 5,665 of the people killed in car accidents were bicyclists or pedestrians.
- Almost 17,000 of the fatal motor vehicle accidents was related to alcohol use.
A car accident can be a very upsetting experience. But it is very important not to panic after a car accident. Instead, keep a clear head.
First, and most important, Stay Calm
Focus first on acting to protect yourself and help other car accident victims. Do not discuss the car accident with anyone other than the police. Do not blame anyone, including yourself. Never argue with the other driver — even if you are sure that person caused the car accident.
Second, Get Help
Do not leave the site of the car accident. Call 9-1-1 from the car accident scene, to tell police about the collision.If anyone was injured, ask the 9-1-1 operator to send emergency medical personnel to the car accident site immediately.
Set flares, if you carry them, to warn other drivers to slow down and avoid the people and vehicles involved in the car accident.
Obtain the Drivers Facts
Write down the name, address, phone number, driver’s license number and state, license plate number, registration, and auto insurance information, including the insurance policy number.
Ownership Facts
If the driver of the other vehicle was not the owner, write down the name, address, insurance company, and auto insurance policy number of the owner of that vehicle.
Injured Parties
Ask the police about all injured parties, including the passengers in the automobiles. If possible, take down their names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, and extent of injuries.
Witnesses
Look around for anyone who may have seen the car accident, including bystanders and occupants of other vehicles. Be sure to write down the names, addresses, and phone numbers of all these witnesses.
Damages
Write down the make, body type, year, and license number of all the motor vehicles involved in the car accident. Also, note the damage to each of the vehicles.
Car Accident Scene
Draw a diagram of the car accident site. Mark down the street names, and the location of any stop lights, traffic control signs, or other landmarks. Note the path of each motor vehicle just before the place where they collided.
Protect Your Health
After an automobile accident, get medical attention. Sometimes, car accident victims are too stunned right after a bad collision to know whether or not they were hurt. Therefore, it is wise to see your personal physician as soon as possible. Tell your doctor about the motor vehicle collision, so that he or she can check for internal injuries that may result from a traumatic accident.
Report the Car Accident
If police did not come to the car accident scene, call the police to file a report, as soon as you are able to make a telephone call. If the driver of the other vehicle fled the crash scene, you still must report the car accident to the police. Get a copy of the police report whenever it is available.
File an Auto Insurance Claim
Tell your auto insurance company about the car accident immediately and get an insurance claim number. Ask the auto insurance representative to open a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) file, to preserve all of your rights under your policy.
Be sure to let your insurance company know if you were in a hit-and-run car accident. Some insurance policies require notice of a claim involving an unidentified driver within 30 days of the car accident.
Tell your own auto insurance company that you claim your right to any uninsured or under insured motorist coverage, in case the car or truck that hit you was not covered by motor vehicle insurance. Insurance companies often require prompt notice of these claims and may deny these benefits to anyone who does not follow the strict requirements in their policies.
The Different Kinds of General Surgeries Offered at Hospitals
General surgery is a specialty, which focuses on different abdominal contents like the bile ducts, the appendix, the gallbladder, the pancreas, liver, colon, small bowel, stomach, and esophagus. Most times, it involves the thyroid gland, but this mainly depends on the referral patterns. General surgery also deals with different diseases that affect hernias, peripheral vascular surgery, trauma, soft tissue, breast, as well as skin. Procedures like colonoscopy and gastroscopy are also included here.
The scope
Trauma surgery
In many locations, the responsibility for trauma care usually falls under general surgery. There are surgeons who obtain more training to offer critical care. The general surgeons should be in a position to handle all sorts of surgical emergencies. They are often called so as to handle patients who are injured critically or those that are very ill. They are required to perform different procedures so as to stabilize the patients. They should be able to do thoracotomy, emergency laparotomy, compartment fasciotomies, cricothyroidotomy, and thoracostomy so as to staunch any bleeding. These are the people you will find in trauma or surgical intensive care units.
This area also covers emergency surgery like organ perforations, bowel obstructions, infections, and bleeding. Gallbladder removal is one of the surgical procedures that are very common all over the world. It has to be done electively. However, the gallbladder is at risk of being inflamed acutely and may require one to get an emergency operation. Other common emergencies include small bowel obstructions, rupture of the appendix, and infections in the appendix.
Laparoscopic surgery
This is a specialty that is new. It mainly deals with techniques for access where cameras, as well as small instruments, are inserted through small incisions. A lot is evolving from the concept such as robotic surgery. Colons, appendices, and gallbladders can actually be removed by application of the technique. Hernias can be repaired using the method. It is possible to perform bariatric surgery in this way and there are many benefits that are associated with this. They include the reduction of complications of surgical wounds, especially in the obese patients. It is important that the general surgeons be well trained in the area and proficient too.
Colorectal surgery
General surgery also deals with lots of minor and major rectal and colon diseases. This includes the inflammatory bowel diseases like Cohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Others are hemorrhoids, gastrointestinal bleeding, treat cancer, colon cancer, and diverticulitis.
Breast surgery
General surgery also handles lots of breast surgery that is non-cosmetic. This includes mastectomy all the way to lumpectomy. This usually pertains to the diagnosis, the evaluation and the treatment of cancer.
Vascular surgery
Vascular surgery is also a specialty of general surgery. However, for this one needs to have special training in the area. This area is usually handled by specialists. Most of the times, the general surgeons can actually handle the minor disorders.
There are many other areas covered by general surgery. These areas include endocrine surgery, transplant surgery, surgical oncologists, cardiothoracic surgery, pediatric surgery, and so on. Minimally invasive surgery has become prevalent in the present day. Robotic surgery has come with a lot of enthusiasm even though it is very costly.
