A Great Voice Makes an Outstanding First Impression

Content alone does not carry the day. It is the emotional connection you make with people that is critical for persuasion. Presentations are crucial to laying the groundwork for a good mutually productive business relationship.

Let’s think about why some people move more quickly along their chosen career path, successfully influence and motivate others or make more sales. Is there any mystery ingredient in their presentation style? Yes! Voice Coaching! Effective voice training can insure that you make a powerful human connection with your listeners every time you speak.

When you are presenting, negotiating, selling, networking or interviewing, more than half of your communication success rate depends on using your voice and words effectively. That statistic rises when communicating by telephone. Technical and intellectual prowess and creativity combined with a confident voice that persuades, motivates and inspires can make you an outstanding communicator in your chosen field.

Simply stated, perception is everything. The way you sound, look and act is whom people think you are. Everyone is perceived in one-way or another. Voice coaching gives you the power to change or enhance the way you are perceived. With voice training, you have the power to control the impression you create.

The following questions are designed to help you decided if you feel your speaking style is working effectively for you.

Do you feel that your voice projects power and self-confidence? Yes/No Do you have energy and enthusiasm in your voice? Yes/No Does your voice resonate authority and believability? Yes/No Do you keep 90% of your listener’s attention when you are speaking? Yes/No Do you know how you sound and the effect your voice has on others? Yes/No Does your voice convey your thoughts and emotions accurately? Yes/No Do you speak too fast or too slow? Yes/No Do you speak too loud or too soft and timidly? Yes/No Do you speak in a boring monotone with no excitement and vitality? Yes/No Is your pronunciation clear and easily understood? Yes/No Do you appear preoccupied and nervous sounding? Yes/No Do you use a lot of filler words? Like, so and Un Huh? Yes/No Does your voice engage the hearts, mind and imaginations of the listeners? Yes/No Are you earning the respect and trust of your business colleagues and the public by communicating effectively/ Yes/No

If you find you can use some help in improving your communication, here are a few handy voice coaching secrets that will enhance your speaking style.

Achieve clarity and credibility by pronouncing all consonants clearly.

Build audience content retention by speaking between 140-160 words per minute.

Increase your volume by projecting your voice one foot beyond the listeners.

Project an energetic/confident voice by breathing in and speaking out on the exhale.

Create a positive impression by not trailing off at the ends of your sentences.

Convey your meaning quickly by emphasizing the “power words” in each phrase.

Use the “Pause” as a replacement for the “Uh-huh” and “ums”.

Engage your audience by speaking in short phrases that have rhythm and flow.

Communicate dynamically and expressively by adding colorful adjectives and descriptive phrases that make your ideas come alive in the mind of the listeners.

Here is an interesting example to show exactly how voice coaching can improve someone’s confidence and ultimately advance their career or increase their sales.

A young rising Chinese executive, who was working for an American company based in Hong Kong, began voice training and received voice coaching by telephone.

This executive wanted to work with a voice coach that had an American accent because in Hong Kong English teachers are either British or Chinese who have learned English from British teachers. He worked in an American company and needed to speak English with more of an American accent in order to be easily and readily understood by colleagues and to advance, his position within the company. He was also looking for a way to communicate and present that would allow him to work in a western business environment without losing his cultural authenticity.

The common business philosophy is the way you are perceived is who people think you are. Based on their perception of you, people decide whether you are sincere and if they wish to do business with you. Now in any given set of circumstances, the way you choose to use your voice, your body language, your word choice and intentions determines the way they perceive you. It is all about your choices.

He had all the management training, business training, and he was an expert in his chosen field, but developing his communication skills would help him reach his career goals. Communicating more clearly required 4 months of voice and diction coaching. He learned how to use consonants effectively, to improve his English grammar, to employ phrasing to put the heavy stress on the correct syllable in a word, to emphasize the power of words in his sentences and to develop an American speech rhythm, to name a few of his new speaking skills.

After he had laid the groundwork, he had the opportunity to give a live speech and to improve his body language. Finally, it was time for him to emotionally connect to the audience: to let his energy and excitement for his message draw the audience into his speech.

The challenge became to persuade the audience to listen and to buy what he was selling. We all know that one sells the benefits of the product but if you are not showing how excited you are about the benefits of the product, how can they believe in what you are saying?

Another example is that of an American executive who had a similar situation – In his speech, he was talking about the benefits of a hypothetical hotel room. He spoke of the room’s “pure luxury” and how the bathrooms had glass-enclosed showers designed to make the guests feel special.

He was being corporate and safe. He needed to take risks with his speech. He tried again. “The room is done in a rich teak wood that is just magnificent. And with a touch of a button you can have an incredibly beautiful view.” Yes! Now his client was interested in him and his hotel.

The point of this example is that you are the message. The client can’t become enthusiastic about the hotel room until you make it come alive in their imagination. You should know that businessman has been successfully promoted to the marketing director within his American company.

A final example is a Shanghai president of a growing Chinese Company. She mentioned that in the coming year, her business plan calls for her to grow her company by giving numerous speeches to promote her company’s services world wide and felt that voice training could help her.

She recorded videos of some of her past speeches. Most of them were in English or Mandarin and in both languages her speaking style was the same. Her stumbling block was that she expected her audience to listen. She spoke as if the audience was there only to hear the factual information she was giving them and based on that information they would make up their mind.

Of course they want the facts, however, in order to sell them on her services, she needed to connect with them emotionally in some meaningful and powerful way. She needed to demonstrate through the power of a captivating story and her own passion and enthusiasm for her services that her company is the one they need to hire. She was just talking to the audience and hoping they would listen. She needed to project the volume of her voice in every way. Instead of just talking she needed to totally engage their mind, hearts and imagination.

She was instructed to use her speech to take the audience on a journey: a journey filled with many exciting, dynamic and relevant examples, anecdotes and statistics. With this technique she improved her word pronunciation, and she learned to emphasize the “powerful and descriptive” words in each of her thoughts, which in turn allowed her to connect her enthusiasm and energy with her factual content.

She was so pleased with the results of her next speech. Now people were involved and they were excited about the possibilities she was offering them. She knew that she was engaging her audiences and that as a result that they trusted her, the head of the company, to do what she was saying she could do. She experienced the power of her voice to persuade. As a result her company is steadily moving ahead in the world market.

These are all examples of what proper voice coaching and training can do, not only for those with accents but also for those who may have other speech patterns that they are not aware they have.