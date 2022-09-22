Finance
Accidents Do Happen But Experts Have To Be Involved At Times
The road is an extremely dangerous place so it is no wonder then that many clashes, by cars or heavy vehicles, ends up in some rather nasty ways. People may be damaged terribly in the crunch with those more seriously affected passing away from their injuries. When any collision happens it is imperative to get the expert help of a wrongful death attorney or a truck accident attorney to put a case together for compensation.
When someone passes away it could be assumed that there is very little to claim for. However, that person may have left behind some dependents, like a wife and children, who now have to go through life without the aid of their loved one. Kids who had a big future in front of them, because of the income that the deceased had, now find themselves with an uncertain and sometimes bleak time ahead. College could be out of the question and the whole downward spiral of financial woes could drive the remaining spouse out of their homes or worse.
It is important therefore that a claim is made to try to put right at least the financial mess that they have been left in. Although most people will be covered by an insurance policy, this does not cover all eventualities and the guilty party must try to put right the problems that it caused. Of course, this will always come down to financial matters since this is all that they can do to compensate for the loss of life.
But the opposing side will certainly try their best to mitigate any losses that may occur. They will even try to claim that the deceased person was not in control of the car, or that they had been drinking beforehand which contributed to the whole incident etc. Of course, this could be quite a trying time for the person who is left behind and this is where the expert will take the responsibility of shouldering the whole show so that the victim is left unscathed.
There are many other instances where compensation can be claimed too. Anyone who is hurt during the course of their working day will certainly be able to claim something from their employer or the company which owns that particular building. Again, the expert is needed to work out if a claim is possible since this could be a rather tricky situation.
Even an accidental slip on some dropped liquid can cause some rather sever back problems which will certainly persist over the years but it is up to the expert to figure out who is to blame and how much the victim can reasonably ask for.
Fighting these cases is never easy of course, and in some instances it can take many years to finish it off. In the meantime, the victim will go on suffering and may end up in sever financial difficulties. This is where the expert is needed to make sure that it goes as fast as possible.
How to Generate Sales Leads Using Advertising Flyers
Advertising with flyers right now is a great way to track down new leads while capturing a larger share of the market. Large majorities of businesses are cutting back on advertising because of the misguided perceptions of consumer spending habits set off by our media outlets. You have to remember; there are millions of people out there just waiting to spend money on a much-needed product or service that you have to offer. All you need to do is step up to the plate and show them you are the business that can solve their problems.
As long as you properly plan and budget, your flyer advertising campaign will be a success, regardless of what anyone else thinks! Take the time to analyze the wants and needs of your potential customers and then simply craft a message that gets their attention when you design your flyer.
Offer something never seen or heard of before. If your confident that your products or services will solve your potential customers problems, then let them know by offering unlimited support or a lifetime guarantee. The chances are that 98% of the people that make a purchase will be completely satisfied with what you have to offer, as long as you fulfill the promises described in your message.
Target your flyer distribution channels by the lifestyle of your potential customers. What are the average household incomes of your core customers? Do they live in the middle class part of the city or the upper or lower class areas? Find out the best locations to distribute your flyers to save money on unnecessary printing costs.
Require them to find out more about what you have to offer to capture additional leads. Offer a free one-on-one consultation or strategy session if you offer these types of services. To many businesses over utilized the old technique of saving a certain percentage in their advertising messages, trying to create interest in the consumers mind. All this does is shout out massive sell on something people probably do not need. Instead, require them to make a trip to your store or website to find out the price of your product. This will make it harder for them to reject your offer since you have the ability to talk to them in person.
Capitalize during the current economical crisis by advertising flyers to your customers. Take the time to come up with a very unique way of presenting your offer and your flyer advertising campaign will be a success. Here’s to the near future growth of your business empire!
National Crash Stats Involving DUIs
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any level of blood alcohol concentration (BAC), the risk of being involved in a crash is greater for young people than for older people. Of all drivers with BAC levels of 0.08 percent or higher involved in fatal crashes in 2010, 34 percent of them were between the ages of 21 and 24, 30 percent were between 25 and 34, and 25 percent were between 35 and 44. Almost half of all drivers who were killed in crashes and tested positive for drugs also had alcohol in his or her system.
In 2010, 16 percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes during the week were in drunk driving crashes, compared to 31 percent on weekends. Alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2010 was four times higher at night than during the day (37 versus nine percent).
Drivers with a BAC of 0.08 percent or above who were involved in fatal crashes were four times more likely to have a prior DUI conviction than those with no alcohol in his or her system (eight percent as opposed to two percent).
Effective Preventative Measures
The CDC says that deaths and injuries from impaired driving can be prevented by such measures as:
- Sobriety checkpoints: It has been determined that sobriety checkpoints consistently reduce alcohol-related crashes by about nine percent. Thirty-eight states allow these checkpoints, where law enforcement methodically checks drivers to determine whether they are under the influence.
- Enforcing BAC laws, minimum legal drinking age laws, and zero tolerance laws for drivers younger than 21 years old in all states.
- Taking away the driver’s licenses of people who drive while under the influence.
- Ignition interlock devices: when installed in the vehicles of people who have been convicted of driving while impaired to prevent operation of the vehicle by anyone with a BAC above a specified safe level, they have resulted in a 70 percent reduction in arrest rates for impaired driving.
- Promotional efforts that encourage economic, organizational, policy, and school/community action.
- Using community-based approaches to alcohol control and DUI prevention.
- Requiring mandatory substance abuse assessment and treatment, if needed, for DUI offenders.
- Reducing the illegal BAC threshold to 0.05 percent.
- Raising state and federal alcohol excise taxes.
- Mandatory blood alcohol testing when traffic crashes result in injury.
How to Avoid Becoming a Statistic
- BEFORE anyone starts drinking, choose a designated driver within your group. Many restaurants and bars will provide free non-alcoholic beverages to designated drivers.
- Do not let anyone you are with drive impaired. Take their car keys away if you have to.
- If you have been drinking, get a ride home or call a taxi. Don’t be embarrassed. Taxi drivers have seen it all. It is better to be embarrassed than to end up in jail, the hospital, or the mortuary. If you need any incentive, watch Push Girls on the Sundance Channel. Four of the five young women on this series who are confined to wheelchairs with various levels of paralysis were injured in car accidents. The youngest member of the group, barely out of her teens, was paralyzed when she was riding in a car with a drunk driver.
- If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, remind your guests to plan ahead and have a designated driver. Be sure to offer alcohol-free beverages, and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver. Do you remember the movie Say Anything? John Cusack made being a key master cool. Designate a key master who will collect everyone’s keys when they arrive, and not return them to anyone who has been drinking. Just make sure that your key master stays sober in order to make that determination.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reports some additional statistics regarding drugs and alcohol. Most of these were collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over the past few years.
- According to the NHTSA, 32,885 people died in traffic crashes in 2010 in the United States, including an estimated 10,228 people who died in drunk driving crashes, accounting for 31 percent of all traffic deaths.
- Since NHTSA began recording alcohol-related statistics in 1982, drunk driving fatalities have decreased 52 percent.
- Every day in the U.S., 27 people die as a result of drunk driving crashes.
- One in three people will be involved in an alcohol-related crash in their lifetime.
- In 2011, 9,878 people died in drunk driving crashes – one every 53 minutes.
- Almost every 90 seconds, a person is injured in a drunk driving crash.
Who is Most Impacted by Drunk Driving?
- Males were more likely than females by nearly two to one (15.1 vs. 7.9 percent) to drive under the influence of alcohol.
- In 2010 (the latest figures available), 211 children were killed in drunk driving crashes. Out of those 211 deaths, 131 (62 percent) were riding with the drunk driver.
- Kids who start drinking at a young age are seven times more likely to be in an alcohol-related crash.
- Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, and about one-third of those are alcohol related.
- Fifty to 75 percent of convicted drunk drivers continue to drive on a suspended license.
- An average drunk driver has driven drunk eighty times before his or her first arrest.
How Alcohol Affects the Body
The average person metabolizes alcohol at the rate of about one drink per hour. Only time will sober a person up. Drinking strong coffee, exercising, or taking a cold shower will NOT help.
A standard drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine, or an ounce and a half of 72-proof distilled spirits, all of which contain the same amount of alcohol – about.54 ounces. Impairment is not determined by the type of drink, but rather by the amount of alcohol ingested over a specific period of time.
The speed of alcohol absorption affects the rate at which one becomes drunk. Unlike foods, alcohol does not have to be slowly digested. As a person drinks faster than the alcohol can be eliminated, the drug accumulates in the body, resulting in higher and higher levels of alcohol in the blood.
Accident injury lawyers can help people who have been injured in a car accident by a person driving under the influence. They can also ensure those who have lost a loved one to a drunk or impaired driver receive additional damages. In addition to going after the driver who caused the car accident, attorneys can pursue damages against a bar, restaurant, or the host of a party who provided the driver with alcohol or drugs after he or she was demonstrably under the influence. These people may also be criminally responsible.
However, laws are not consistent from one place to the next, and it can be far more difficult to prove guilt in a criminal case than in a civil one. If you have been involved in a car accident involving a driver who was under the influence, it is best to consult a car accident lawyer to help ensure that the driver is brought to justice, and fully compensates you for your injuries.
Three Ways To Find The Best Value In Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans
Are you bewildered by the array of Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Supplement insurance? Here are three ways to cut through the jargon and make it simpler to get the best value and the best protection from the gaps in Medicare’s coverage. First, let’s take a look at what you are risking by relying solely on Medicare.
Who Needs Medigap Insurance?
Before Medicare covers inpatient hospital care, you must meet its Part A deductible that’s already more than $1,000. Since that deductible is not charged annually, you could have to meet it more than once a year. It’s tied to a benefit period, which starts when you enter a hospital or skilled nursing care facility. A benefit period ends when there has been a break of 60 straight days since you were released from a hospital or nursing facility.
Say you’ve been home for about three months (90 days) when you need hospital care again. It won’t matter whether it’s for the same condition or not because you would be into a new benefit period. That triggers another deductible you’ll have to meet before Medicare will help pay for hospital bills.
Medicare also has an annual deductible on services from doctors and other non-hospital providers, but that Part B deductible is just $155 per year at this time. After you’ve met that deductible, will Medicare cover your doctor bills? It pays for 80 percent of a pre-determined amount. Regardless of what your doctor charges, Medicare sets its own limit for services.
In certain other situations, you might find yourself without any help from Medicare, too. For example, it doesn’t cover any emergency medical care when you vacation outside of the U.S. If you need extended hospitalization, you may exceed Medicare’s 100 percent coverage for the first 60 days. After that, you could be billed for hundreds of dollars.
What’s The Difference In Medicare Advantage And Medicare Supplement Plans?
Understanding the difference can help you find the best value among the plans that protect you from the holes in Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans are designed to replace Original Medicare. Like Medicare Supplement plans, they are from private insurance companies. That’s the only similarity between Advantage and Supplement plans, though. While Advantage plans replace Original Medicare (and offer additional benefits), Medicare Supplements work with Medicare to cover charges that Medicare excludes.
Medicare Advantage plans have received government subsidies, which have helped keep premiums low. That’s about to change. Because the government has been paying a lot more for Advantage plans than for Original Medicare, it’s cutting subsidies to the Advantage plans that perform poorly. Without those subsidies, premium prices are expected to rise rapidly. That makes Medigap plans a safer bet for keeping your premiums low over the long haul.
Can Premium Pricing Strategies Predict What A Medigap Plan Will Cost You?
The second way you can find the best value among these plans is to understand how to predict what your premiums will cost over time. Be sure to ask whether a plan is an attained age policy, an issue age policy or a community rated policy. With attained age plans, your premiums will increase as your age does. As you might suspect, issue age plans are based on your age at the time you apply. These policies don’t automatically increase premium prices as your age increases.
In contrast, community rated plans are independent of age. These plans are based on location and health care costs in the area. Everyone in the same geographic area is charged the same. Over time, these plans may be the best way to keep premiums low, but issue age plans come close. Attained age plans typically offer lower rates in the beginning, but that’s usually offset by the higher rates you’ll see in later years.
How Can Timing Keep Your Medigap Insurance Premiums Low?
Most health insurance companies employ medical underwriting to evaluate how likely you are to incur health care bills. The greater the risk, the higher your premiums. Medigap insurance usually takes this approach, too, except during a special period that only lasts for six months.
When you apply for any Medigap plan during your Medigap open enrollment, your health cannot be considered. This special period begins on the first day of the month in which you are at least 65 and enrolled in Medicare Part B. That’s the part of Medicare that covers non-hospital services and has a monthly premium. Open enrollment typically lasts for six months, but certain states may have additional periods that include people who are under 65.
During open enrollment, your right to buy Medigap insurance is guaranteed. Insurance companies cannot refuse to cover you based on your health. They can’t even charge you higher than normal rates or limit coverage for any pre-existing conditions. This third way to get the best value in Medicare Supplements can protect you from thousands of dollars in medical bills.
Use these three ways to sort through the many plans that work with Medicare. You’ll save on both insurance premiums and health care bills. That can protect your health and your retirement savings.
Search Engine Optimization With Lawyer Online Videos
Lawyer videos make a great tool for driving traffic to a lawyer’s website or promoting a new website. For an efficient online marketing strategy, a good search engine optimization (SEO) plan is important, especially in regard to building back links and traffic. One of the benefits of using lawyer videos for SEO is the links you can generate to your website, as long as you have good content and the well made videos. The more website visitors you can attract with your lawyer videos, the higher your website can rank in search results. Marketing and promoting your promoting your website can still be done in these ways:
Upload them to an attorney video directory. An attorney video directory is a site that presents law firm online videos on behalf of attorneys, and that market themselves to people in need of legal help. Not only will the website directory help your SEO by linking to your site, but it will also position your video right in front of other prospective new clients who might not otherwise see your website.
Add them to YouTube. YouTube is the third most widely used website on the Internet, which means that it has a ton of promise as far as promoting your website. Aside from that, YouTube is a feeder for online social networking sites. When you post your video YouTube, it can be shared easily through a number of various platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter. That means not only a greater search engine rating, but also more people viewing your video.
Podcasting with lawyer online videos. You could use these online videos to make informational law firm videos for podcasting on your website. Everyday, potential prospects browse the internet for legal information only to find such information in written text format. Using lawyer videos as podcasts to inform both prospective and actual consumers is a touch most consumers will appreciate. With video watching now easily accessible via internet connections and cellular phones, and more and more consumers now viewing video on a regular basis, podcasting generally is becoming more and more common. This can drive traffic to a lawyer’s website.
Collaborate with legal marketing blog owners. Legal marketing blog owners often already have blogs with written content related to lawyer marketing. The better ranking legal marketing blogs usually have more visibility, thus more traffic. You can negotiate with them for a web page on their blog to upload your online videos to, and in return what they receive is an original article written by you which they can use on their websites. You might further negotiate to have a number of links with your preferred anchor text pointing back to your website, for more back links.
Make use of social media websites for more visibility. Social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter are good sites to sign up and upload online videos to. You could create a small business web page there and add your online videos there. Your fans in Facebook could even spread your videos for you, and generate the traffic that can make a big difference in your search engine rating. Sometimes for SEO purposes, all you need is to unseat only one competitor to attain a top spot for a competitive keyword.
People linking to your web page and creating visitors to your web page are two popular ways of marketing and advertising your site and ranking better in search engines. A well made lawyer video placed on your website can be persuasive enough to convince other people to link to you, which can in turn cause you to position higher in the search engines.
Home Owner’s Insurance – Exclusions to Home Owner’s Insurance Coverage
Imagine this scenario: A terrorist sets off a bomb, blowing up a dam near your home. A chunk of concrete falls on your house, tearing a hole in the roof. A few minutes later, water from the burst dam rushes down the street and floods your home, ruining your carpet, furniture, and personal possessions. Frightened by the rising water, your dog attempts to scratch its way through your door, shredding the surface. In the midst of the chaos, an earthquake hits, cracking the concrete slab under your home and dislodging the sewer line. Dazed, you wander outside just before a meteorite falls from the heavens and demolishes what remains of your home. Having recently read your homeowner’s insurance policy, you think, “Thank goodness for that meteorite!”
Many homeowners believe that virtually any damage to their home is covered by their homeowner’s insurance. In fact, many kinds of property loss are excluded from a standard homeowners insurance policy. In the doomsday scenario above, for example, only damage caused by the meteorite would be covered under standard homeowners insurance. Some of the other disasters could be covered by separate insurance policies, or by additions to the policy known as riders or endorsements. Some things are simply uninsurable. Let’s examine the disaster scenario, point by point:
Hostile attacks. The damaged caused to your roof by the flying piece of concrete would not be covered by homeowner’s insurance, because it was the result of a terrorist act. The result would be the same if the dam were blown up by an incoming missile from a hostile state. Acts of terrorism and war are excluded from homeowner’s insurance because the damage could be so widespread that insurance companies could not pay all the claims without going broke.
Floods. As residents of New Orleans learned when a levee broke as a result of Hurricane Katrina, flooding is not covered by homeowners insurance, even when the flooding is caused by the failure of a man-made flood control system. Floods are excluded from homeowner’s insurance for the same reason that war is: the damage can be too widespread. Since private insurer’s will not cover flood damage, the U.S. Congress passed the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, which created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Funded by premiums from homeowners and supplemented with income tax dollars, the government program is the only flood insurance available.
Animals. According to the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association’s 2007-2008 National Pet Owner’s Survey, 63 percent of American households own a pet of some kind, including more than 43 million homes that own dogs. Pets of all kinds can cause damage to the home. Because of the widespread risk posed by pets, insurance companies exclude pet damage from home owners insurance coverage. The pets themselves are not covered either. According to a survey by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, 22 percent of respondents mistakenly believed that their homeowners insurance covered injured or stolen pets. Damage caused by infestations of rats, bats, termites, ants, or any other wild creatures is also excluded from coverage.
Earthquakes. Since 1900, earthquakes have occurred in 39 states and caused damage in all 50. Earthquake damage can be massive. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), earthquakes are responsible for $4.4 billion in property losses per year. Because of the cost and frequency of earthquakes, standard homeowner insurance policies exclude property losses dues to the shaking of earthquakes. Cracked walls, broken foundations, ruptured sewer lines, even the collapse of a home caused by shaking is not covered. However, if an earthquake causes secondary damage, such as a fire, the secondary damage would be covered by homeowners insurance. Separate earthquake insurance policies are available in many states. After the 1994 earthquake in Northridge, California, many insurance companies stopped offering earthquake insurance in California, however. Pressured by fearful homeowners, the state legislature passed a law requiring property insurance companies to offer California residents earthquake insurance through participation in the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). To limit the cost of claims, the CEA-backed policies cover living spaces only, not swimming pools or other nonessential structures.
Other types of damage may be excluded from your homeowners insurance policy, including damage caused by your own children. The home is the largest asset most people own. To be sure its value is protected, consult with your insurance agent to make sure you have separate policies, riders, or endorsements for your greatest insurable risks.
Genius of Place – The Life of Frederick Law Olmsted
The gift of artistic vision on the large stage of life is rare. When witnessed it is so overwhelming few can appreciate its impact for years to come.
Such was the man, Frederick Law Olmstead, the founder of landscape architecture in the United States, designer of Central Park and many other significant parks, communities and schools.
By today’s educational and academic standards, Olmsted was a “self made man” with little formal education. Raised on a farm and barely supervised by various schoolmasters, Olmsted was free to roam about the grounds and explore his grandmother’s book collection. At the age of nine, Olmsted supplemented his erratic education with consuming such works as The Vicar of Wakefield by Oliver Goldsmith and Laurence Sterne’s Sentiment Journey Through France and Italy.
His curiosity for life contributed to his love of nature and adventure. His quest to learn about the world and yearn to travel also presented him with challenges no one could have prevented him from exploring. Olmsted was a determined person whose kept his own counsel.
As often the case with exceptional talent, determination and vision can override more socially acceptable characteristics. Fortunately, for us all, Olmsted’s skills and talents had shown through any personality defects that could have dismantled his successes.
Remarkably, New York’s Central Park was Olmsted’s first architectural landscape project. His official position for the task was as a superintendent to oversee the labor in dismantling the previous scattering of gardens throughout the city.
The park project came at a time when cities were expanding quickly and an interest in the country of creating communities that are more hospitable was on the rise. The population of Manhattan more than doubled from the 1840’s to 1860’s from three hundred thousand to almost eight hundred thousand. The demand for some open space and tranquil grounds was heightened as more people moved to the city.
The cry for open space in the nineteenth century was heard across the country. James Gordon Bennett in the New York Herald compared a park to a pair of lungs when he wrote, “There are no lungs on the island. It is made up entirely of veins and arteries.”
The dismantling and clearing of the previous 17 separate park locations was not without controversy and heartache for many. Local businesses and unwelcome manufacturing plants such as bone-boiling plants that processed animal carcasses to create glue to match manufacturers inhabited most of the 700 acres of land. There were impoverished immigrants crowded into one-room cabins. Some had formed communities called Dutch Hill and Dublin Corners.
All had to go. It was accomplished by eminent domain, the first time in U.S. history that this principle had been used to create a large park. They city earmarked money to pay off the occupant’s.
Although Olmstead was the park’s superintendent, he had no official role at the time as a designer. Andrew Jackson Downing with his partner, Calvert Vaux, was the original force behind the park. Downing and Vaux were to submit a design for the park.
In 1852, Downing died in a riverboat accident and Vaux asked Olmsted to take his place. In 1858, they entered the competition to design the park with an entry they termed Greensward, which was chosen as the park’s design. Vaux and Olmsted continued to partner on many projects off and on through the years.
Vaux was an architect, a skill that was a perfect complement to Olmsted’s more aesthetic eye.
In the succeeding chapters, Martin’s attention to detail is breathtaking. He describes Olmsted’s vision and plans with great clarity and his eye for balance. Martin’s skill is exceptional as he describes Olmsted’s design with a footpath here, a Willow tree there and mound rising to soften the landscape over there.
Martin takes the reader through the painstaking political process that almost capsized the entire project as Olmsted and Vaux envisioned and was eventually approved. The reader joins with Olmsted’s life of travels, missions and projects world wide and throughout the United States. Olmsted put his mark on many U.S. landmark’s both public and private, including Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY, Stanford University in California and Niagara Falls State Reserve. The entire list is profound.
The biography is a comprehensive journal of Frederick Law Olmsted’s life written with great precision and exhaustive historical specifications. However, these elements do not get in the way of a well-told tale. Indeed, Martin’s respect for history only enrich the experience of reading a biography that goes beyond the narrow life of one individual to encompass a century of lifestyle, politics and personal relationships.
Highly recommended.
