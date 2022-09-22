Airline tickets could get even more expensive, aviation officials warn

What you eat has a large impact on your health, and the foods you consume can even improve the way you feel, look and perform in everyday life. However, there are many foods that most people don’t think of as having much nutritional value that actually offers amazing health benefits if eaten regularly. Here are 10 foods that are surprisingly high in nutrition to help you make healthier choices during mealtime or snack time. Not only are they packed with vitamins and minerals, but they can actually add years to your life!

Foods That Are Surprisingly High In Nutrition:

1) Blueberries

Blueberries are an amazing fruit for your diet. They’re loaded with vitamin C, folate, and manganese. They also have high amounts of antioxidants which help fight off disease and aging. With only about 80 calories in a cup, blueberries are a great way to fill up without adding too many calories to your diet.

2) Yogurt – Nutrition

Yogurt is one of the most nutritious foods you can eat. But not just any yogurt will do, and not just any time. It’s important to get the right type at the right time for maximum benefits. Probiotics are live bacteria that are good for your digestive system and immunity, so eating probiotic-rich yogurt before bed or on an empty stomach will help keep your gut healthy. You should also go for Greek-style yogurts instead of those sweetened with sugar as it has more protein per serving and less sugar than regular yogurts.

3) Almonds

Nuts and seeds are all amazing sources of protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc. They are also an excellent source of fiber and unsaturated fats that help lower cholesterol and decrease your risk for heart disease. Almonds are among the most nutritious nuts around because they contain the most antioxidants. A single ounce of almonds contains 36% of your daily value for vitamin E, as well as 25% of your vitamin B-6 needs.

4) Salmon – Nutrition

Salmon is a top source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and arthritis. It also provides protein, B vitamins, vitamin D, selenium, and potassium. The best part? The flavorful fish doesn’t even require much prep time. One easy way to cook it is by sauteing it in some olive oil and salt for 10 minutes on each side.

5) Tuna

Tuna is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins B6, B12, and D. These nutrients are found in abundance in tuna and promote heart health, joint health, and muscle strength. Tuna is also a good source of calcium and magnesium–both important for bone health. Tuna can be eaten cooked or raw; try it on salads or sandwiches for a different taste!

6) Eggs – Nutrition

Eggs are one of the highest quality sources of protein available, and they’re also a rich source of other nutrients. A single egg contains five grams of protein and some choline, which is important for brain development in unborn children. Eggs are also a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect against age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration.

7) Avocado

Avocados are a nutrition powerhouse, with more than twice the potassium of a banana, and more than 20 essential nutrients. They’re also high in monounsaturated fats, which help reduce bad cholesterol levels and improve your heart health. The best part about avocados? You can make anything from avocado toast to guacamole to smoothies to salads with them.

8) Kale – Nutrition

Kale is one of the most well-known and beloved vegetables in the world. This leafy green has a high nutrient content and is low in calories, perfect for weight loss diets. Kale is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium and potassium. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which can help protect against cancer. All of these nutrients are essential for good health and longevity.

9) Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are such a small, easy-to-eat snack. You can put them in salads, on top of yogurt, or just by themselves. They are packed with nutrients and energy-giving healthy fats. The best part is they take very little time to prepare because you can buy them already shelled! They’re a great way to get all the nutrients you need for the day without spending a lot of time cooking or gathering ingredients.

10) Broccoli – Nutrition

Broccoli is a vegetable that is surprisingly high in nutrition. While it may not be the most appetizing of vegetables, it is a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Broccoli also contains indoles, which have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In conclusion, the most important thing is to eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. While it’s always best to eat fresh produce instead of processed foods or fast food, these ten are surprisingly high in nutrition.

