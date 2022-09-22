News
Apply for fresh JKSSB Vacancies under Adv No 5 of 2022, Link Activated
Date of Commencement for submission of online applications = 20-09-2022.
Last Date for submission of online applications = 19-10-2022.
Advertisement Notification for Divisional/District Cadre Posts in different Departments under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Total Number of posts advertised = 34
JKSSB Official Notification – cum Adv No 5 of 2022
Steps to apply for JKSSB Recruitment?
Visit the official website:
On the homepage, click on “APPLY” under Adv. 05 of 2022”
Sign up and create a profile to register.
Login and apply for the desired post
Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit.
Download form and take printout for future reference.
Kendrick Perry excelled alongside NBA players in EuroBasket 2022 tournament
Kendrick Perry, a 2010 Edgewater High alum, had to overcome a fractured tibia before convincing college coaches he was worth a look.
The four-year Youngstown State starter is now entering his ninth year as an overseas pro and raised his global reputation significantly this month with his play in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament.
Perry, a 6-foot guard who plays bigger than he stands, helped lead the the national team of Montenegro, one of Europe’s smallest countries, to a 3-3 record and 13th place finish in a continental championship event that showcased the NBA’s back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic (Serbia), former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), likely future MVP Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (France).
Perry tied for the tournament lead in steals with 13, ranked No. 4 in assists, and was one of the top 25 scorers in the 24-nation event. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.2 assists and scored 25 in a Round of 16 loss to Germany, outscoring NBA guard Dennis Schroder (22 points).
“That’s obviously the biggest stage he’s been able to play on,” said Edgewater head coach Jason Atherton, who was an assistant in Perry’s senior season with the Eagles (2009-10). “Kendrick has bounced around some over there, but he has consistently worked his way up the different levels in Europe.”
Perry was given a Montonegrin passport this year. That allowed him to represent the nation as its one allowed “naturalized” player.
Montenegro’s losses were to champion Spain 82-65, Germany 85-79, and Turkey 72-68, which had former Dr. Phillips legend Shane Larkin in its backcourt.
After averaging 22.2 points as a college senior Perry signed with an Australian professional club. He then played nine games for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League in the 2014-15 season before embarking on his European career.
He’s set to play the coming season with a new club, Unicaja Malaga in Spain, after previously suiting up for teams in Australia, France, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia and Slovenia.
“Kendrick comes back every summer,” Atherton said. “He’s in our gym. He’s talked to our teams countless times.”
Perry bounced back from his leg injury and earned second team All-State honors as a high school senior despite playing somewhat in the shadow of guards Austin Rivers of Winter Park and Larkin — both first-team All-State picks as juniors that season.
Larkin, also 29, averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five EuroBasket pool play games but was bothered by an injury to his right hand. He dropped out of the tournament to undergo surgery according to published reports.
Lake Howell alum Nick Calathes, a Euro veteran at age 33, averaged 8.1 points, 5 assists and 3.1 rebounds for Greece, which was 6-1 but ousted by host Germany in a quarterfinal despite a 31-point outing by Antetokounmpo.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Dolphins-Bills predictions: Will Miami pull off another upset? Sun Sentinel staffers don’t think so
Dolphins (2-0) vs. Bills (2-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS, Hard Rock Stadium
Latest line: Bills are favored by 5 1/2 points; over/under is 45.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 1-1): Dolphins 27, Bills 24
Buffalo has the better roster and best player on the field in Josh Allen, but Miami is capable of pulling off the upset. For the last two decades South Florida has been a hibernating Dolphins town due to their mediocrity. Beating a heavyweight like Buffalo to cap a 3-0 start would unleash a wave of Dolphins love that hasn’t been around for decades.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-1): Bills 24, Dolphins 21
It’s definitely a winnable game for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa and that explosive offense. There won’t be any blowouts such as the Bills have had in each of their first two games. Yeah, Buffalo is on a short week in a hot, humid 1 p.m. game at Hard Rock Stadium. But the Bills’ start has been scary on both sides of the ball (36 points per game offensively, first in NFL; 8.5 points a game defensively, second in NFL).
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 1-1): Bills 27, Dolphins 20
South Florida’s early season heat and humidity; the injury concerns for Buffalo; the day and a half difference in rest — plus travel — before Sunday’s game. All these factors will make it so the Dolphins can keep it within a score. While Miami proved it can compete with contenders and take them down last week in Baltimore, the Bills are on another level as Super Bowl favorites. They’ve beaten their first two opponents, including the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, by a combined 55 points. Josh Allen continues to own the Dolphins and the Bills will extend their win streak in the rivalry to eight.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 2-0): Bills 31, Dolphins 27
It’s so tempting to think the Dolphins can keep riding this wave of Tua Tagovailoa and the one-two punch of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle past another tough opponent — especially one that just played on Monday night and must travel and endure the South Florida heat. However, the Bills have been scorching hot themselves, running up the score in their first two victories. The Dolphins aren’t going to roll over, but they don’t have enough at this point to win.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 0-2): Bills 24, Dolphins 20
The Bills are favored by nearly a touchdown for good reason. The Bills cruised past the defending Super Bowl champion Rams and last season’s No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. They have beaten the Dolphins in seven straight games, outscoring Miami by a combined score of 61-11 in the two meetings last year. Tua Tagovailoa and the suddenly high-powered Dolphins offense should keep the game close. Tagovailoa is 0-3 against the Bills.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 1-1): Bills 27, Dolphins 22
The Bills and their all-world quarterback Josh Allen have a seven-game win streak against the Dolphins and have annihilated the Rams and Titans to start the season, but some intangibles are in Miami’s favor: The Dolphins come into the matchup with their most well-earned confidence in years after the earth-shaking fourth quarter by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; Bills to travel to the heat and humidity with more than a day and a half less rest heading into the game than Miami; and, finally the Dolphins’ defense, while failing at the end of last year’s couple of games vs. the Bills, was pretty stout in the first 30 minutes each time (allowing 17 points total in those two first halves). Can they play a complete game this time?
Ask Harry Kane to score a header at 12/1
Italy host England at the San Siro on Friday night in the Nations League group game.
Sky Bet have a huge price increase for the international match with Harry Kane to score an increased header from 10/1 to 12/1.
Harry Kane to score a boosted header from 10/1 to 12/1.
Add a price increase to your bet slip HERE.
A lot of Kane’s goals come from headers, in the Premier League alone he has scored 34 of his 189 goals.
England and Italy drew 0-0 last time out but they are ready to go now as neither team can afford to drop more points.
UN Security Council holds ministerial meeting on situation in Ukraine — RT in French
Sep 22, 2022, 4:11 PM
On September 22, a meeting of the United Nations Security Council is being held at ministerial level on the conflict in Ukraine, in the presence in particular of the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov.
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills game
1. Dolphins defense vs. Bills quarterback Josh Allen: Buffalo, led by the electric passing combination of quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, puts a lot of pressure on defenses. Diggs is No. 2 in the league in receiving (behind Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill) with 20 receptions for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Allen (52 for 69 for 614 yards, seven touchdowns, 123.7 passer rating) is second in passer rating and tied for the lead in touchdowns.
Constantly blitzing Allen is one option with cornerback Xavien Howard shadowing Diggs. The other option is base defense with a normal pass rush and take your chances. Allen had a career-worst 15 interceptions last season and has double-digit picks in three of his previous four seasons. But be warned. Allen has been blitzed 20 times (14th most in league) but only pressured seven times (32nd in league) and sacked three times (tied for 19th fewest).
2. Quarterback Tua Tagavailoa and Dolphins’ passing offense putting points on the board: Tagovailoa (59 for 83, 739 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, 116.5 passer rating) gets a huge matchup edge here with Hill and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (15 receptions, 240 yards, three touchdowns) going against Buffalo’s young cornerback tandem of Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam (The Benjamin School in Palm Beach).
The Bills have excellent safeties in All Pro Jordan Poyer and All Pro Micah Hyde and will likely play both deep to cover Hill and Waddle. But if Miami can run the ball, necessitating one of those safeties coming down into the box, the Dolphins could have another record-setting passing day. Aside from that, the Dolphins need Tagovailoa’s trademark accuracy.
3. Dolphins taking advantage of advantageous situation: Buffalo, which is nursing some key injuries, comes to South Florida on a short week for a 1 p.m. hot, humid September game. This is prime territory for the Dolphins to pounce. Yes, Buffalo has won seven consecutive games against the Dolphins, but the Dolphins have a seven-game home win streak at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will also have a sellout crowd in their favor.
Beyond that, the Dolphins’ confidence is sky-high after that miraculous 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore in which they overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit. Of course, Buffalo’s confidence is also sky high after two blowout victories this season by a combined score of 72-17 against the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, a pair of expected playoff teams, to say the least. But the stage is set for the Dolphins to pull off a home upset.
4. Dolphins offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Greg Little vs. Buffalo defensive end Von Miller: Among all the intriguing matchups, including Diggs vs. Howard, this is one of the biggest because of Miller’s disruptive potential. Miller (2.0 sacks) mostly only plays in passing situations, but he’ll be right in Tagovailoa’s face if Armstead and Little don’t do their jobs.
Armstead, who was questionable last Sunday due to a toe injury, is among the NFL’s highest-rated tackles after two games so he should be able to handle Miller one-on-one. But the Dolphins must also watch the matchup on the other side with their right tackle. It’s possible the Dolphins give Little help, if necessary, from a tight end or running back. Armstead will largely be one-on-one vs. Miller, but both tackles will be have matchups key to the Dolphins’ passing game success.
5. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel making the right moves: There’s little or no pressure on McDaniel so, to a certain extent, he can coach freely as opposed to conservatively. McDaniel is off to a roaring start with victories over two Super Bowl-winning coaches — New England’s Bill Belichick and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh. McDaniel managed the team well enough to set the stage for a remarkable comeback victory vs. the Ravens . His mentality has made the players comfortable, and his game plans and adjustments have put them in position to win. A victory over Buffalo, which would give the Dolphins control of the AFC East and a spot in the conversation of best teams in the AFC, starts with McDaniel.
‘5 at 35′: Miami Heat’s top 5 centers of all-time — Zo or Shaq as No. 1?
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards, point guards, small forwards and power forwards since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to center.
As with the debate between Udonis Haslem and Chris Bosh, center also provides its complexity when it comes to Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, and longevity vs. dominance.
1. Alonzo Mourning. Until Dwyane Wade came along, it appeared Alonzo Mourning would go down as the greatest player in franchise history, his arrival in a Nov. 3, 1995 trade with the Charlotte Hornets coinciding with the coaching arrival of Pat Riley.
Through the ups and downs of playoff showdowns with the New York Knicks, kidney illness and a brief departure in free agency, Mourning returned to contribute to the Heat’s 2006 NBA championship, becoming the first player to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame based on his body of work with the Heat, his No. 33 the first number retired by the franchise.
2. Shaquille O’Neal. Of course, Shaq’s No. 32 also is in the rafters at FTX Arena, having stood as arguably the most looming presence of these 3 1/2 Heat decades.
He arrived on July 14, 2004 promising to bring South Florida a championship and delivered alongside Wade in 2006, after initially falling short in the 2005 Eastern Conference finals.
While the tenure ultimately was brief, dealt to the Phoenix Suns in 2008 amid a personality clash with Pat Riley, the impact was significant.
3. Bam Adebayo. As the only active player among this quintet, it is easy to envision Adebayo eventually moving up this list, certainly past Shaq, if only because of longevity.
The Heat basically never have had a big man who could do the things Adebayo can, with the ability to defend all five positions and then also operate as the fulcrum of the offense.
When the ball went into Zo, it never came out. When it went into Shaq, it sometimes came out. With Adebayo, it’s almost as if he has to be implored to score.
With a goal of emulating Udonis Haslem’s staying power and also surpassing Haslem’s franchise career rebounding leader, Adebayo well could go down as a Heat center for the ages.
4. Rony Seikaly. There may have been no better initial ambassador in the middle during the Heat’s initial seasons than the Lebanese native who was raised in Greece and starred at Syracuse.
Seikaly’s international background and rebounding vitality energized a moribund expansion team, serving as the Heat’s man in the middle during the franchise’s first six seasons, as the franchise’s first-ever draft choice.
To this date, he still holds the franchise single-game rebounding record of 34 on March 3, 1993 against Washington.
5. Brian Grant. The undersized Grant was part of some of the grittiest Heat rosters during his tenure with the team from 2000 to 2004.
He stepped into the middle when Mourning was sidelined by kidney illness during the 2000-01 season and then was part of Wade’s rookie roster that advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
As for his overall value, he stood as a centerpiece in the 2004 offseason trade that landed O’Neal from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Our list of top Heat centers when we put together our list for the franchise’s 30th anniversary in 2017 had Hassan Whiteside at No. 3. But in reflection, it’s as if his statistics were all empty calories.
Others worth noting include Joel Anthony, Chris Andersen, Isaac Austin, Kevin Willis and Jermaine O’Neal.
Up next: A look at the top sixth men over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
