‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — Former president Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York’s attorney general said Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican’s ability to do business in the state.
Attorney General Letitia James dubbed it: “The art of the steal.”
The lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives.
In its 222 pages, the suit struck at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he’s embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice” and later as president.
It details dozens of instances of alleged fraud, many involving claims made on annual financial statements that Trump would give to banks, business associates and financial magazines as proof of his riches as he sought loans and deals.
For example, according to the lawsuit, Trump claimed his Trump Tower apartment — a three-story penthouse replete with gold-plated fixtures — was nearly three times its actual size and valued the property at $327 million. No apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount, James said.
Trump applied similar fuzzy math to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the lawsuit alleged, by valuing the private club and residence as high as $739 million — more than 10 times a more reasonable estimate of its worth. Trump’s figure is based on the idea that the property could be developed for residential use, but deed terms prohibit that.
“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York,” James said at a news conference.
“Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal,” she said, referring to the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir, “The Art of the Deal.”
James said the investigation also uncovered evidence of potential criminal violations, including insurance fraud and bank fraud, but that her office was referring those findings to outside authorities for further investigation.
Trump, in a post to his Truth Social platform, decried the lawsuit as “Another Witch Hunt” and denounced James as “a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform.”
Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said the allegations are “meritless” and that the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda.”
In the lawsuit, James asked the court to ban Trump and his three eldest children from ever again running a company based in the state.
She is also seeking payment of at least $250 million, which she said was the estimated worth of benefits derived from the alleged fraud. And she wants Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, among other sanctions.
James’ lawsuit comes amid a whirlwind of unprecedented legal challenges for a former president, including an FBI investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records and inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
While James’ lawsuit is being pursued in civil court, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been working with James’ office on a parallel criminal investigation.
Trump cited fear of prosecution in August when he refused to answer questions in a deposition with James, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
The odds of a criminal prosecution have been seen as falling in recent months after Bragg allowed a grand jury to disband without bringing charges. Bragg said again Wednesday, though, that the criminal investigation was “active and ongoing.”
A criminal prosecution would have a far higher burden of proof than a civil lawsuit. And in a criminal case, prosecutors would have to prove that Trump intended to break the law, something not necessarily required in a civil case.
“Generally in criminal cases you have to prove intent. In civil cases, just negligence or intentional misrepresentation give rise to liability,” said Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor in San Diego who now practices law at a Los Angeles firm.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said it was aware of James’ referral of potential criminal violations, but otherwise declined comment. The Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation division said it “doesn’t confirm the existence of investigations until court documents are publicly available.”
The Trump Organization is set to go on trial in October in a criminal case alleging that it schemed to give untaxed perks to senior executives, including its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who alone took more than $1.7 million in extras.
Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty Aug. 18. His plea agreement requires him to testify at the company’s trial before he starts a five-month jail sentence. If convicted, the Trump Organization could face a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes.
Weisselberg and another Trump Organization executive, Jeffrey McConney, were also named as defendants in James’ lawsuit.
At the same time, the FBI is continuing to investigate Trump’s storage of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and a special grand jury in Georgia is investigating whether Trump and others attempted to influence state election officials.
All of the legal drama is playing out ahead of the November midterm elections, where Republicans are trying to win control of one or both houses of Congress.
Meanwhile, Trump has been laying the groundwork for a potential comeback campaign for president in 2024 and has accused President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him to hurt his political chances.
Trump’s previous refusal to answer questions in testimony could be held against him if a lawsuit ever reaches a jury. In civil cases, courts are allowed to draw negative inference from such Fifth Amendment pleadings.
“If Trump wanted to argue that some accounting decision was harmless instead of malicious, he might have already passed up the opportunity when he decided to stay silent,” said Will Thomas, an assistant professor of business law at the University of Michigan.
In a previous clash, James oversaw the closure of Trump’s charity for alleging misusing its assets to resolve business disputes and boost his run for the White House. A judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities to settle the matter.
James, who campaigned for office as a Trump critic and watchdog, started scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided to Deutsche Bank while trying to obtain financing to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
Associated Press reporters Bernard Condon, Bobby Caina Calvan and Jill Colvin in New York and Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed to this report.
On Twitter, follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Larry Neumeister at twitter.com/lneumeister
Unhappy Kenny Golladay won’t rule out trade request after ‘confusing’ Giants benching
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay said Wednesday that he strongly disagreed with last Sunday’s benching in a win over the Carolina Panthers.
“I didn’t like the decision whatsoever,” the receiver said at his locker after practice. “Even people on the team really was kinda like, ‘What’s goin’ on?’”
Golladay said he didn’t understand why he was relegated to two snaps, either.
“The GM, head coach, all these coaches: They keep saying, ‘You do everything right. You handle yourself the right way,” he said. “So it’s a little confusing.”
That is why Golladay would not rule out the possibility of asking for a change of scenery if this continues. He is getting $17.75 million guaranteed from the Giants to watch from the sideline.
“We’re gonna see how it goes,” he said. “I mean, I came here to play. I’m pretty sure they’re also paying me to play. I guess they want to see more, I guess, or get whatever situated on their end. I’ll keep on doing what I gotta do as far as coming in each day.”
He seemed to think he might be a bigger part of this week’s game plan for Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium.
“I think [my role] is gonna probably be a little different,” he said. “I still really don’t know.”
If his benching is due to lack of production, it didn’t seem Golladay was told that. He made two comments about how the front office and coaching staff allegedly are telling him one thing and doing another. Also, he gave an icy answer about whether this situation will affect his relationship with the coaching staff.
“It is what it is. It’s a business,” he said. “I’m not here to be friends with coaches. They’re just co-workers to me.”
Golladay and GM Joe Schoen fist-bumped and spoke briefly on the field during the individual portion of Wednesday’s practice. Golladay said they’d spoken about the benching.
“A little bit,” he said. “That’s between me and him.”
Head coach Brian Daboll implied on Monday that Schoen has a role in determining the gameday roster.
“Joe and I collaborate on pretty much everything in our building,” Daboll said, when asked about sitting Golladay. “Something we want to create is as competitive of a team as we can. And regardless of where you’re drafted, how you got here, how much money you make, we believe everybody goes out there and competes and we play the guys that earn the right to play that week.”
Daboll said wideout David Sills had earned the playing time that Golladay lost. Sills’ snaps skyrocketed from 27 in the season opener to 67 last Sunday. Golladay’s playing time plummeted from 46 to two.
“I’ll just say David Sills has done a good job,” Daboll said. “He’s done a good job and he’s earned some of his playing time. And each week is a competition.”
Golladay said Daboll told him the benching was coming prior to the Panthers game and Golladay “accepted what he said.”
“It wasn’t an argument back and forth,” Golladay said. “Agree to disagree a little bit.”
Golladay’s lack of production last season was unacceptable, obviously, especially given the four-year, $72 million contract with $40 million guaranteed he’d signed in the spring.
He had only 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games last season. And he made just two catches for 22 yards on two targets at Tennessee in Week 1.
But he didn’t miss a single practice this training camp coming off an unspecified offseason medical procedure. And yet he still played less against Carolina than Kadarius Toney (28 snaps), a second-year player with no track record of reliability, who rarely practices and who spent time in Daboll’s doghouse with seven snaps in Week 1.
Golladay said it shouldn’t matter what others are doing compared to him, though.
“I should be playing regardless,” he said. “That’s a fact.”
It also clearly doesn’t add up to him that wide receivers coach Mike Groh said “I thought Kenny did a really good job” in Week 1, only to play him two snaps in Week 2.
Golladay said he felt “everything that was done in the game” against Carolina “I for sure could have done.”
“The whole time, [I] had positive energy the sideline,” Golladay said. “I wasn’t mad. Accepted the role and just tried to stay locked in.” His only two snaps came in the red zone.”
His only two snaps came in the red zone. It’s unclear how this situation will be resolved.
The cap-strapped Giants can’t cut Golladay outright now because that would incur a $25.4 million dead cap hit on their salary cap. That’s higher than the $21.15 million already on their books.
Trading Golladay would be tough, too. The acquiring team in a potential deal would have to take on the rest of his $13 million salary this season, plus a $4.5 million 2023 roster bonus.
Signs are showing that this could be Golladay’s final season in New York, because the penalty for releasing him drops next year. But for now, Schoen and Daboll have to figure out how to manage this proud veteran and incorporate him into the team.
NFL teams need to be meritocracies to function at a high level consistently. So it’s incumbent upon head coaches — if they want to earn the respect of their players and win games — to play the best players and bench or cut the others.
But those decisions need to be transparent, consistent and effective to take hold. Golladay still was wondering why this had happened and alleged others were thinking the same thing.
THE INJURY REPORT
There won’t be an official Giants-Cowboys injury report until Thursday, but the following players didn’t practice Wednesday: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring soreness), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (right knee), WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles, maintenance), S Dane Belton (unknown), edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL), edge Azeez Ojulari (right calf), DL Leonard Williams (sprained right MCL), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) … New LB Jaylon Smith is wearing No. 54. Safety Jason Pinnock, who missed Week 2, practiced.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play Sunday despite right elbow injury; CB Marlon Humphrey among 5 missing at practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wore a padded sleeve over his throwing arm at practice Wednesday, the team’s first workout since Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, but it’s not expected to threaten his availability for Week 3.
Jackson did not throw to receivers during the 30-minute portion of practice open to reporters and was listed as limited with a right elbow injury on Wednesday’s injury report. He’d shown no obvious signs of injury or discomfort toward the end of the Ravens’ 42-38 loss at M&T Bank Stadium, or in his postgame news conference.
“Just a normal course-of-the-season thing,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. “He practiced today, so he’ll be playing on Sunday.”
Jackson said his arm is “feeling good,” and he doesn’t expect any interruptions to his practice routine this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. When a reporter asked whether Jackson was able to throw Wednesday, he joked, “I’m going to throw Sunday — a lot Sunday.”
Jackson didn’t explain why he needed the sleeve, but his right arm appeared to hit fullback Patrick Ricard as he blocked a Dolphins player late in the third quarter Sunday.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (rest) were missing at Wednesday’s practice; Harbaugh indicated Monday that there were no setbacks Sunday with injuries. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who left Sunday’s game with a concussion, was also absent. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston missed practice for rest.
Wide receiver James Proche II (groin), who missed two practices last week and Sunday’s game, returned to practice as a limited participant. Cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (quadriceps), who was held out Sunday, and Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle), who left the loss in the fourth quarter, were also limited.
Tight end Isaiah Likely was limited with a groin injury, his first injury of the regular season, while left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) remains limited. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) were full participants.
Among Patriots players, starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and starting safety Kyle Dugger (knee) did not participate Wednesday. Reserve defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (back) and DaMarcus Mitchell (knee), reserve inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and reserve defensive backs Cody Davis (calf), Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshua Bledsoe (groin) were limited.
News
FOMC responses keep pouring in – Merrill now looking for another 75bps in November
FOMC recap here ICYMI:
- Forexlive Americas FX News Wrap: Fed Hikes 75bps, Delivers Hawkish Dot Chart
Merrill Lynch:
- expect 75bps and 50bps increases in November and December
- two 25bp hikes by March 2023
- Our new terminal is 4.75% to 5.0%
This article was written by Eamonn Sheridan at forexlive.com.
St. Paul City Council approves maximum tax levy with 15.3 percent increase — for now
The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday set the 2023 maximum tax levy at $199.9 million, on top of $2.36 million for the St. Paul Port Authority.
The tax levy — the total of what the city can collect in property taxes citywide — can still be reduced before it’s finalized in December, but it cannot grow. The $199.9 million maximum tax levy, proposed by the mayor in August, would represent a 15.3 percent increase over the present year, the largest tax hike of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s five years in office.
Roughly half the increase is due to a reconfiguration in how street sweeping, lighting and seal coating will be paid for. Under legal pressure, the city is shifting individual assessments over to the taxpayer-supported city general fund. In other words, those fees will disappear after the current assessments and will be rolled into property taxes.
In eight low-to-moderate income areas of the city, overall property taxes are likely to rise by 12 to 20 percent next year. City and county officials are urging impacted residents to look into state homestead refunds, renter refunds and special refunds. More information is online at tinyurl.com/HomesteadMN.
Members of the city council have promised to look for ways to trim the levy by Dec. 7, though they’ve largely supported the mayor’s efforts to add more than 50 new staffers, from basic life support medic cadets in the St. Paul Fire Department to carpenters and plumbers within St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
During a public budget hearing at the Como Park Pavilion on Tuesday, labor-affiliated workers bemoaned being limited by tight staffing and outdated equipment at the fire houses, the Como Zoo and within St. Paul Public Works.
Library workers attending the hearing said high turnover, short staffing and a general disconnect with library management have led to unsafe working conditions, including female workers being propositioned, followed inside and outside the libraries and even kissed or otherwise touched inappropriately. Library Director Catherine Penkert resigned this month, shortly after the mayor’s office promised some $1.5 million in security improvements.
“There are some significant concerns that have been brought to us about staffing, about safety,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker on Wednesday, acting in her new capacity as the chair of the city’s library board and promising to look for additional dollars to improve both areas.
City Council Jane Prince said she would support the maximum levy for now, with reservations.
“Among the highest tax increases this year are in areas that I represent,” Prince said. “Property values have gone up, but not necessarily incomes. .. For low-income homeowners, these increases simply are not sustainable.”
The council set the maximum levies on Wednesday at $157.24 million for city operations, $21.65 million for debt service, $21 million for the St. Paul Public Library system and an additional $2.36 million for the St. Paul Port Authority.
American teams could be invited to play in the four-team UEFA Super Cup, which would see the winners of the Europa Conference League join a revamped competition
American teams could face the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup which is reportedly being considered by UEFA.
This would feature the Champions League and Europa League winners, which is how the competition currently works, however, the new Europa Conference League winners would also be involved.
And the PA news agency reports that talks for a four-team season-opening event to replace the Super Cup are underway with an MLS team to make up the fourth team in the competition.
The United States, considered the main growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country champions – in this case the winners of Major League Soccer – as fourth team in the competition.
UEFA’s new English-language US broadcast rights deal for its men’s European club competitions represents a 150% improvement on its existing contract, with additional revenue still to be generated from the sale of the rights in Spanish.
It is understood that there have been no serious discussions at this stage about the possibility of playing Champions League matches – whether group stage matches, knockout matches or the final – in outside Europe.
But the idea of a new opening tournament to replace the Super Cup from 2024 is gaining traction as a way to generate more revenue, not just for competing clubs but for European football as a whole. by attracting a new audience, with a focus on attracting more families and female fans.
Sources told PA that all options to achieve this would be considered, whether that means placing the games in a weekend festival or having pop artists play before games or at halftime.
They point out that other sports have succeeded in conquering new markets, such as the NFL which plays regular season games in London.
Further talks are expected to take place at the European Club Association’s General Assembly in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, with the organization keen to foster a spirit of innovation.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was invited to speak at the event about how the sport is trying to attract new fans and broaden interest.
ECA President Nasser Al Khelaifi is set to issue a warning to clubs about dangerous debt levels amid rising interest rates on the continent.
Further discussions will also take place on a new financial distribution model for new European tournaments after 2024.
Smaller clubs will seek a bigger share, while those at the top will also want more, arguing that they drive interest and therefore revenue.
The European league group has called for major changes to the distribution of money within and between competitions, and for a higher percentage to be set aside for solidarity payments to non-competing clubs.
He wants the percentage of money awarded to clubs based on historical coefficient and TV market pool to be reduced. Currently, these factors determine the distribution of 45% of the money offered to Champions League clubs, but the European leagues believe that the distribution of the Europa Conference League distribution is fairer and should be adopted in the League of champions.
There, 40% of the revenue is split between all competing clubs as a starting fee, an additional 40% based on performance, 10% on the coefficient and 10% on the market pool.
Nick Mangold excited about being added to Jets’ Ring of honor, believes in what Robert Saleh is building
The Jets will honor three former players throughout this season by adding them to the team’s Ring of Honor.
Nick Mangold, who was the glue of Gang Green’s offensive line for 11 seasons, will be the first player honored.
Mangold, who played for the Jets from 2006 until 2016, will officially be the 19th person to enter the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson (Oct. 30 against the Patriots) and cornerback Darrelle Revis (Nov. 27 against the Bears) will also be added later this season.
Mangold said he learned about the honor during the spring, but it didn’t hit home for him until the Jets’ recent kickoff luncheon.
“It’s been a process until now of really coming to grips of what it means to the family,” Mangold said at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s really special and I’m really excited about it.
“There’s emotion in it as there’s a lot of people I want to mention and it is a little tricky leaving those in and out. Just the lead-up, the amount of people I have coming in, it is fantastic.
“It is going to be nerve-racking until halftime and then after halftime, we will enjoy ourselves.”
After he was drafted No. 29 overall out of Ohio State, Mangold was named to seven Pro Bowls, which is the second most of any Jets offensive linemen behind Hall of Fame tackle Winston Hill (8). Mangold was also named All-Pro twice during his Jets career.
Those years were highlighted by Gang Green’s two consecutive runs to the AFC championship game before losing to the Indianapolis Colts (2009) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (’10).
During his first 10 seasons, Mangold started and played in 163 of the team’s 167 games (regular and postseason) from 2006-15. After a lingering ankle injury, Mangold was limited to eight games in 2016 and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
He officially announced his retirement a year later after spending the 2017 season out of football after being released by the team. He signed a one-day deal in 2018 to formally retire as a Jet.
Not only will Mangold be inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor, but on Tuesday he was announced as one of 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Even with all his success during his career, Mangold says he doesn’t miss the game of football itself.
“It was the guys that I was with,” Mangold said. “People always asked, do I miss it? Honestly, I don’t miss the physical game of football.
“I do miss the locker room, I do miss hanging out. You can’t replicate that anywhere else. I think that’s a big thing, the guys in the locker room and the ups and downs.
“We had some great highs even though we didn’t finish it the way we wanted to, it was still a lot of fun in those runs. I enjoyed my 11 years here and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Despite ending his career five years ago, he still follows the Jets closely. He still lives down the street from the Jets facility and even watched some of the team’s 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Mangold was also at the team’s opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
While they’re coming off a 4-13 season, Mangold said he believes what the Jets are trying to build with coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
“I like Robert and what he’s doing,” Mangold said. “His message, the way he goes about it. I think in today’s day in age, everyone wants to snap their fingers and everything is fixed.
“But I feel like the way he’s going along with Joe Douglas and the direction they’re trying to build this thing as a culture and as a team long term and not just be able to do it for a year has me excited now as a Jet fan.”
