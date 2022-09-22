ASK IRA: Are Heat falling behind NBA spending curve?

The East Turkestan government-in-exile, which represents the majority Turkish population of the Chinese-occupied Asian region, on Wednesday condemned President Joe Biden for failing to label China’s genocide of his people as genocide during his speech this that day at the United Nations General Assembly. Assembly.

Biden addressed the platform a day late and devoted most of his speech to the eight-year war between Russia and Ukraine. Towards the end of his speech, he mentioned the Chinese genocide in East Turkestan – using the Communist Party’s name for the region, Xinjiang – but did not describe it as “genocide”.

"Human rights are the foundation of everything we seek to achieve. And yet today, in 2022, fundamental freedoms are under threat in every region of our world," Biden said, "because of the violations detailed in recent reports by the UN High Commissioner, to the horrific abuses against pro-democracy activists and ethnic minorities by the military regime in Burma, to the increased repression of women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Biden touched on US-China policy elsewhere in his speech, but not in relation to the Uyghur genocide.

The Chinese Communist Party has for decades oppressed the people of East Turkestan, once an independent republic currently administered by Beijing as the “Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”. Human rights activists and researchers, with the help of genocide survivors, have extensively documented a campaign by dictator Xi Jinping to imprison residents in concentration camps, mass sterilize entire villages, kill , enslave and torture the inhabitants and put every resident on high tech. surveillance. The Uyghur Tribunal, an independent organization made up of international legal experts, found China “beyond a reasonable doubt” guilty of genocide against the Uyghur, Kazakh and Kyrgyz population of East Turkestan, citing in particular the scale of the the forced sterilization campaign. as evidence that meets the definition of the crime.

The administrations of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have officially identified the abuses against indigenous populations in the region as genocide.

“President Biden’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly was weak,” Prime Minister of the East Turkestan government in exile, Salih Hudayar, said in a statement on Wednesday. “He failed to effectively highlight and condemn China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples of East Turkestan.”

Government Speaker in Exile Ghulam Yaghma described the greater exile community as “very discouraged” by Biden’s remarks and the missed opportunity his speech represented.

“The East Turkestan global diaspora is very disheartened by President Biden’s failure to adequately address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in East Turkestan at the United Nations General Assembly,” Yaghma said. “We call on ALL nations to stop minimizing China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples of occupied East Turkestan as mere ‘human rights abuses’.

While Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken adamantly described the Uyghur genocide as “genocide,” Biden made bizarre comments during his presidency that indicated a lack of urgency to address the issue. During a town hall on CNN last year, for example, Biden appeared to argue that Washington had to live up to “different standards” that were responsible for Xi’s brutality — and that to the extent he cites human rights abuses man in conversation with Xi, Xi “gets” Biden not actually seeking to end violence.

“The idea that I will not denounce what it is [Xi] is doing in Hong Kong, what it is doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful. Biden said: “[h]and gets it. Culturally, there are different norms that each country and they – their leaders – are expected to follow.

The Uyghur genocide, while arguably the most serious and ongoing human rights violation in the world, has not been a major issue at the United Nations, where China has spent years of buying influence through predatory lending and positioning allies in the highest positions. The Chinese communist regime, which has yet to address the General Assembly, has invested in countering the exposure of genocide facts through state propaganda for which the UN provides a platform. On Thursday, the World Uyghur Congress, an organization that champions the Uyghur diaspora, highlighted a Chinese regime event at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, during which East Turkestan residents insisted on the fact that the region was peaceful and free. China is a member of the Human Rights Council.

Today, China held a side event on “the promotion and protection of human rights” in East Turkestan, and brought together three #Uyghurs to defend their policies targeting Uyghurs and other Turks under the guise of social and economic development. This story needs to be challenged. pic.twitter.com/k7oGIx406a — World Uyghur Congress (@UyghurCongress) September 22, 2022

The East Turkestan government in exile has also expressed particular disgust with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the most populous and important Turkish state in the world. Erdogan called abuses against Uyghurs in China “genocide” in 2009, but all but stopped discussing the topic after signing lucrative trade deals with Beijing.

“We strongly condemn Turkish President Erdogan’s damaging statement to the UN General Assembly,” Vice President Abdulahat Nur said in a statement. “East Turkestan is an occupied country; restoring the legitimate independence of East Turkestan is the only way to guarantee the existence, fundamental rights and freedoms of the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

Erdogan said in his address to the General Assembly that he was “sensitive to protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of Uyghur Muslim Turks, without undermining China’s territorial integrity, understanding of one China and sovereign rights”.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.