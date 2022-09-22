News
Bakaye Dibassy’s injury has sent tremors through multiple Loons seasons
The seismic injury to Bakaye Dibassy has sent aftershocks through Minnesota United’s present and future.
After the Loons’ top center back suffered a season-ending rupture to a quadriceps tendon against Houston on Aug. 27, this year’s team has struggled to keep its MLS Cup Playoffs position.
The Loons have averaged 1.0 points per game without Dibassy and have a minus-8 goal differential across those seven games. With Dibassy, MNUFC has averaged 1.52 points per game with a plus-5 goal differential.
With Dibassy, Minnesota was in the driver’s seat to finish in the top four in the Western Conference and host a playoff game at Allianz Field in mid-October. Without him, the Loons are clinging to one of the final playoff spots with two games remaining.
Overall, Minnesota is 13-13-6 with season and picking up 1.4 points per game; the team, currently holding the sixth seed, will return to game action after the international break at San Jose Earthquakes on Oct. 1.
And Dibassy’s injury, which could keep him out at the start of the 2023 season as well, has altered how the club will approach center back position on next season’s roster. The three key players, including Michael Boxall and Brent Kallman, are all over 30 years old.
“We had already earmarked it as a position of importance and we were already down the road of scouting numerous young players; that might have to change now,” Heath told the Pioneer Press earlier this month. “We were hoping to bring in, with the Under-22 initiative, somebody that could sit behind Dibassy and Boxy for 12 months and then see where we were.
“With Dibassy’s situation, we are down to Boxy and Brent, really, and (reinforcements at the position) take on more significance.”
The age of the Loons’ back line was a concern going into the season, and it has come back to bite them. Right back Romain Metanire, 32, was sidelined to begin the year with persistent hamstring injuries, and it forced Dibassy to fill in at fullback.
The curveball was its youngest member, left back Chase Gasper, entering into the league’s substance abuse program and not playing for the club before he was traded to L.A. Galaxy in May.
MNUFC traded with Toronto FC for left back Kemar Lawrence, brought in right back Alan Benitez on a free transfer from Paraguay and has seen the benefits of fullback D.J. Taylor coming up from the USL Championship.
They appear in need of a similar changing of the guard at center back, or at least a clearer succession plan. Current backups Callum Montgomery has been out injured to end the season, and Nabi Kibunguchy has only played sparingly in midfield with the first team on top of his center back role with the club’s developmental team, MNUFC2.
With the World Cup coming in November, the Loons’ staff has been out scouting before many prominent leagues close their doors in late October or early November.
“We are looking at decisions for the end of the year,” Loons technical director Mark Watson told the Pioneer Press earlier this month. “What positions are available and then moving forward with our scouting process. That process is fully on, so it’s going to be a busy couple of months. Some of the second divisions or countries that aren’t in the World Cup, they will continue their leagues, but for the most part things end, so it will be an expedited scouting window this year.”
BRIEFLY
MNUFC announced Thursday the inaugural St. Paul Cup, a doubleheader for pairs of boys and girls varsity teams from within the city to play at Allianz Field. Harding and Washington Technology Magnet will play at the MLS stadium on Oct. 7. #Loons homegrown players Fred Emmings and Devin Padelford surprised the teams with the news this week. Different schools will be picked in future years based in input from an advisory board of representatives from the Saint Paul Mayor’s Office, Saint Paul Public High Schools and MNUFC. … The Loons unveiled Tuesday a new mini-pitch for the Community School of Excellence, a Hmong Language and Culture School, on Larpenteur Avenue. It’s the fourth field built in the area by United. It was done with the help of MLS Works and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.
Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ NFL debut draws 13 million viewers: Nielsen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tammy Ljungblad | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Amazon Prime averaged 13 million viewers for its first “Thursday Night Football” live stream, according to Nielsen figures released by the tech giant a week after the game.
The average for the Sept. 15 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers topped the NFL Network’s viewer count of 8.84 million as of the same week in 2021, according to data published by Amazon. The stream was the most-watched program of the night, the Amazon statement added. Number 2 was CBS’s “Young Sheldon,” with 3.5 million viewers.
Amazon is the first streaming service to hold exclusive rights to a bundle of NFL games, in a deal that will cost the tech giant around $1 billion a year until 2033. The company has partnered with Nielsen in August to track audience data.
Amazon also previously said it saw record Prime signups during the game’s three-hour period, beating new subscriber additions on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime has approximately 200 million subscribers worldwide.
“By all accounts, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video was a resounding success,” Jay Marine, global head of Amazon’s sports division, wrote in a note to staff.
The company said the average audience age was six years younger than the typical NFL lineal audience, at 47 versus 53. The stream was also reportedly rated 18% higher than any other NFL TV show so far this season.
Amazon has also partnered with DirecTV in a multi-year deal allowing the satellite TV provider to broadcast Thursday night games to more than 300,000 bars, restaurants, hotels and casinos. Nielsen data spans multiple streams across all platforms.
Amazon’s Play Stream provides viewers with the company’s so-called next-gen stats as well as play-by-play styles from former ‘Sunday Night Football’ announcer Al Michaels and football analyst academic Kirk Herbstreit. Fans can pay $14.99 for a full Amazon Prime subscription or $8.99 for a Prime Video subscription to view the games.
University of St. Thomas announces $10 million donation for its two-year Dougherty college
The University of St. Thomas on Thursday announced an anonymous $10 million donation that will sustain funding for its two-year school in Minneapolis, the Dougherty Family College.
The Dougherty college opened in 2017, offering intensive support to underserved students for just $1,000 per year in tuition and fees, thanks to heavy philanthropic support.
Students take classes as a small cohort and get intensive mentoring and advising and paid internships. They’re expected to continue on to complete a bachelor’s degree, whether at St. Thomas or elsewhere.
Buffy Smith, the private college’s dean, said about 90 percent of Dougherty students are people of color and 80 percent are first-generation students from families whose low incomes qualify them for federal Pell grants.
The $10 million donation, which the university plans to match with another $10 million, will bring the Dougherty college endowment to $60 million, which should be enough to permanently cover all other costs for students besides the $1,000 a year.
“No one can ever say they got a free ride, because that’s not the case,” Smith said. “That’s empowering.”
The college was created with a large donation from investment banker Michael Dougherty.
Additional gifts from Gene and Mary Frey and the estate of entrepreneurs Marty Ryan and Richard Sterbenz are covering third- and fourth-year tuition and fees at St. Thomas for many Dougherty students who go on to enroll at the university.
The Dougherty college aims to enroll 150 new students each year but never has reached that target, averaging just 109.
It had 147 new students in fall 2019, but signups plummeted during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back to 115 this fall.
“We were getting ready, I believe, to meet our goal,” Smith said.
Could it have been green or dark purple?
hello america
Prince William, Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis use new surname after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II’s 12 great-grandchildren, have adopted new surnames following the late monarch’s death. George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4, now use the surname Wales, a change from the name they have used since birth, Cambridge. The siblings, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, now bear the titles of Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.
yahoo
Federer’s final match comes in doubles alongside rival Nadal
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — It was quite a collection of tennis luminaries sharing the black indoor hard court for a Laver Cup doubles practice session Thursday, 66 Grand Slam titles among them, a group collectively nicknamed the Big Four: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on one side of the net; Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray on the other.
This team event founded by his management company marks the end of Federer’s career, and his last match will come Friday night alongside longtime rival Nadal for Team Europe against the Team World doubles pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
“I’m not sure if I can handle it all. But I’ll try,” the 41-year-old Federer said about his sure-to-be-emotional on-court farewell after 20 major championships, a total of 103 tournament titles and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 across nearly a quarter of a century as a professional tennis player.
“Sitting here,” Federer said Thursday at a team news conference, with Nadal, who is 36, to his left, and Djokovic and Murray, both 35, a couple of seats down to his right, “it feels good that I go first from the guys. It feels right.”
Federer is ending his playing days following a series of operations on his right knee. He hasn’t competed since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon to Hubert Hurkacz in July 2021.
In February of this year, when word emerged that Federer would be in London this week, he said Nadal messaged him suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.
“I saw him playing on TV before I arrived on tour. I saw him having success on TV, and then (we were) able to create an amazing rivalry together. And on the other hand, something that probably we are very proud of is having a friendly rivalry,” Nadal said Thursday. “Tomorrow is going to be a special thing. Difficult. Going to be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. But for me, too. At the end, one of the most important players — if not the most important player — in my tennis career is leaving.”
They played each other in singles 40 times (Nadal won 26), including 14 Grand Slam matchups (Nadal won 10). Nadal came out on top in their classic 2008 Wimbledon final, considered by some the greatest match in history; Federer won their last showdown, in the 2019 semifinals at the All England Club.
“To be part of this historic moment,” Nadal said about Friday, “is going to be something amazing, unforgettable.”
Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American who beat Nadal en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open this month, deadpanned: “Yeah, I’m just excited to play two up-and-comers tomorrow.”
Added Tiafoe: “It’s going to be iconic to be a part of that. Both guys are absolute legends. And obviously, (it’s) Roger’s last dance.”
The full lineup for Day 1 of the three-day Laver Cup was announced Thursday.
The singles matches will be Sock against two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud of Team Europe, Diego Schwartzman of Team World against 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe, and Alex de Minaur of Team World against three-time major champion Murray, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match closes the schedule.
Everyone knows what the main event will be: Federer’s goodbye.
“For me,” Murray said, “it feels right seeing him and Rafa on the same side of the net together.”
Ex-Nets assistant Ime Udoka facing suspension for relationship with Celtics staffer: reports
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a significant suspension for having an inappropriate relationship with a team staffer.
ESPN first broke the news late Wednesday night that Udoka could be facing possible disciplinary action — “including a significant suspension” — for violating an unspecified team organizational guideline. Shortly after, The Athletic reported Udoka had “an improper and intimate consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” which violates the Celtics’ code of conduct.
An Udoka suspension appears imminent, with the only looming question being the length of his forthcoming absence. Udoka is not in danger of losing his job, but missing the entire 2022-23 season is on the table, according to ESPN.
Udoka took the Celtics job after spending one season as Steve Nash’s top assistant coach in Brooklyn. He quickly rose amongst the ranks as one of the NBA’s top tacticians and helped turn Boston into the NBA’s No. 1 defense in the second half of last season.
His Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs and took a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals before ultimately losing the series in six games.
Udoka replaced former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who moved into a front office role after serving as head coach in Boston for eight seasons. He became the first rookie head coach to win multiple Game 7s in a playoff run — defeating both Milwaukee and Miami in win-or-go-home situations — and captained a 28-7 run in the second half of the season after the Celtics started .500.
BOJAN ON THE MOVE
Ex-Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic is on the move once again.
The Bosnian forward finds himself in a trade that sends him from the Utah Jazz to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Bogdanovic spent the first two-and-a-half seasons of his career playing for the Nets before Brooklyn traded him to the Washington Wizards for the 2017 first-round pick that became Jarrett Allen. The Pistons mark the fifth team in Boganovic’s career, and he is likely to play on a couple more squads before his career is over.
Apply for fresh JKSSB Vacancies under Adv No 5 of 2022, Link Activated
Apply for fresh JKSSB Vacancies under Adv No 5 of 2022, Link Activated
Date of Commencement for submission of online applications = 20-09-2022.
Last Date for submission of online applications = 19-10-2022.
Advertisement Notification for Divisional/District Cadre Posts in different Departments under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Total Number of posts advertised = 34
JKSSB Official Notification – cum Adv No 5 of 2022
Steps to apply for JKSSB Recruitment?
Visit the official website:
On the homepage, click on “APPLY” under Adv. 05 of 2022”
Sign up and create a profile to register.
Login and apply for the desired post
Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit.
Download form and take printout for future reference.
The post Apply for fresh JKSSB Vacancies under Adv No 5 of 2022, Link Activated appeared first on JK Breaking News.
