Ball sisters say ‘one final straw’ for unbeaten Nova Classical volleyball team is a trip to state
A trip to the Ball household requires a keen eye and fast reflexes, because at any moment a volleyball may go flying in your direction.
At least that’s how Nova Classical Academy senior Ally Ball, one of four sisters in the volleyball-crazed family, tells it.
The family room regularly becomes the warm-up area before big matches or tryouts, with the sisters peppering back and forth. Their dad, Jason, joins in from time to time as well. No piece of furniture is safe.
“You get the occasional hitting of the light or TV,” Ally admitted with a smile.
That’s the way it always has been. The sisters — Elisia, Ally, Sam and Ava — have been playing together since they were young. Elisia, the oldest and now sophomore in college, first made the Nova Classical varsity team as an eighth grader in 2015. Every year since, at least one Ball sister has been on the team.
Now, with fraternal twins Ally and Sam in their senior years at Nova and Ava rapidly developing as a sophomore, the sisters are hoping to do the one thing their family and Nova Classical have yet to achieve — make the state tournament.
“It’s the one final straw,” Ava said.
Currently 13-0 and the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, they’re off to a good start. The team has dropped just two sets this season and has yet to be pushed to a fifth set. Ava and Sam, both outside hitters, rank first and fourth in total kills among Class 2A players. Ally, a setter, leads the state in assists.
The dominance is noteworthy but not unordinary. In 2021, the team lost five matches all year, with each of the Ball sisters amongst the top performers in the state. They were within one set of a state tournament berth, up 2-0 in the section championship match against Mounds Park Academy, before MPA rattled off three straight sets to win that coveted trip to state.
It’s still a sore spot for the Nova Classical team, but one that the sisters believe has made them better. There were no seniors on last year’s team and everyone has returned to make another push. So while the goal is the state tournament, you won’t find anyone looking too far ahead.
“There’s definitely more pressure on us. We feel it but we can’t worry about it,” Sam said. “We aren’t going to get ahead of ourselves.”
That mindset is led by Sam and Ally, the de facto captains of the team. They learned their leadership strategies from watching Elisia, they said. It’s a common thread for the family. The sisters’ mom, Abby, played volleyball in high school and got the girls interested. Sam and Ally followed Elisia’s lead with Ava following close behind them, picking up tidbits on the way.
“I watched the game and my sisters a lot first, more than I played,” Ava said. “So I picked up a lot of things.”
Head coach Tom Dobbs sees it in the angles Ava and Sam take or the pace Ally plays with. He describes them all as “students of the game.”
Dobbs knows the family well. He first coached Elisia in club volleyball well before high school and remembers Ava as a toddler. The family was a part of the reason why he took the head coaching job at the high school three years ago.
He has observed their connection on the floor, too. It includes some sibling bickering, but the girls say they’ve tried to limit that, particularly when they’re on the court together. When they’re off the court, they have more freedom to be direct and honest.
“You know if they get offended it won’t be for long,” Sam said.
But the sisters believe they have that dynamic with the entire team. They’ve known Dobbs for much of their life and have played club and school volleyball for years with their teammates.
It’s a recipe they hope pushes them through to the state tournament. And they’ll get their biggest indication of where they stand against top teams during a Class 2A showcase tournament this weekend. Nine of the top-10 teams in the state will compete.
“It will be good to get punched a little bit and see if we can punch back,” Dobbs said.
The team is confident it can, after playing many of the state’s top teams in summer scrimmages and from learning from last year’s section loss. For the Ball sisters in particular, the year carries extra weight, as the final season with more than one sister on the team.
“It’s a bittersweet moment because when sections come, it could be the last time we play together,” Ava said. “But we hope it’s not.”
Bird Board backs new scooter boss • TechCrunch
Micromobility company Bird is promoting its chairman, Shane Torchiana, to CEO status in a “long-planned” shakeup that sees founding chief executive Travis VanderZanden stripped even further of his power.
Bird’s board also announced two other appointments: Former Archer Aviation CFO Ben Lu joined Bird’s new CFO, taking over from Yibo Ling, and CFO of Bird, Lance Bradley, has been promoted to chief technology officer – a role that was previously held by chief product officer Justin Balthrop. Amid the shakeup, VanderZanden will remain Chairman of Bird’s Board of Directors.
Less than three months ago, VanderZanden served as both chairman and CEO of Bird, but the start-up’s longtime executive resigned as chairman in June, after Bird was hit, a warning from delisting from the New York Stock Exchange was issued. When Bird went public by merging with a SPAC last year, the company began trading at $8.40 per share, but a lot has changed since then. The scooter rental company closed regular trading today at a paltry $0.40 per share with a market capitalization of around $100 million. To put his current cap in perspective: Bird has raised $1.14 billion to date, according to Pitchbook.
Bird has been struggling lately. The company burned $310 million in the second quarter of 2022, but it also saw its quarterly revenue rebound to $76.7 million – a notable increase (28%) from the same quarter of the year. last year.
Bird framed the restructuring of management as part of its journey to profitability. “The organizational changes announced today reaffirm our commitment to positioning Bird for long-term profitable growth,” said VanderZanden, who called the reorganization a “long-planned transition.”
“Under new leadership, the company will continue to prioritize cost optimization, without losing sight of our long-term commitment to making cities more livable and sustainable,” he added.
After Vikings’ Dalvin Cook had career-low six carries, Kevin O’Connell wants that to change
Running back Dalvin Cook barely touched the ball Monday at Philadelphia, and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell doesn’t want that to happen again.
Cook, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his sixth NFL season, had a career-low six carries in a 24-7 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. He gained 17 yards, the third-lowest total in his career.
“I have all the confidence in the world in (Cook), and I’ve got to do a better job of making sure I get him in a rhythm,’’ O’Connell said Wednesday.
Cook had just three carries for three yards in the first half when Minnesota ran just 21 plays and three carries for 14 yards in the second half. The Vikings fell behind 7-0 before the offense got the ball and trailed 24-7 at halftime, which played a big role in why Cook had so few carries.
“I would have liked to run the ball earlier more in the game but were the (opportunities) really there and did they really present themselves?’’ O’Connell said.
Cook understood why it was difficult to get him many carries due to the Vikings falling behind.
“You kind of have balance (it),’’ Cook said. “It’s kind of hard as a coach. … You’re down, you’re trying to score, we’re trying to win in a hostile environment, a lot of factors into play calling.”
Cook’s career-low rushing total was 12 yards on nine carries in 2018 at Chicago. He had 13 yards on nine carries last season at Green Bay.
SMITH DOESN’T PRACTICE
Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter Monday, did not practice Wednesday.
The workout was not open to the media. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said beforehand that it would be a “jog-through.”
Smith’s status for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium is uncertain.
“Harrison is in the protocol,’’ O’Connell said. “”Short week, so it will be kind of a day-to-day-process. He feels pretty good, but we’ll kind of allow that process to play out.”
If Smith doesn’t play, it remains to be seen who would start in his place. After Smith went out Monday, Josh Metellus played 10 snaps at safety and rookie Lewis Cine just one. Cine, who missed Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener due to a knee injury, said he doesn’t know who would get the call. Overall, Cine, who played 15 snaps on special teams, was pleased with how his NFL debut went Monday.
“It was good,’’ Cine said. “It got my feet wet in terms of being out there. … I’m just going to keep working day in and day out and I know everything will fall into the right order.”
Also listed as not practicing was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. due to a quadriceps injury. Booth, who was hurt against the Packers and sat out at Philadelphia, said before the workout it’s not a long-term injury and he remained hopeful of playing against Detroit.
O’Connell was asked before the workout about not having a full-fledged practice.
“We’re still well within 48 hours from that game (on Monday),’’ he said. “We had late travel, got back around 5 a.m. … We’re having extended meetings (Wednesday), a little more meeting time than we would normally have.”
BAD CALL?
O’Connell said Eagles cornerback Darius Slay should have been called for pass interference on a third-down incompletion to the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson on their first drive of the game.
O’Connell wouldn’t say whether the play was sent to the NFL office but said the Vikings “did hear back through channels” and they “know that more than likely that should have been a flag.”
DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES
The Vikings will look to bounce back on defense against the Lions after giving up 486 yards against the Eagles, including 347 in the first half. That dropped Minnesota to No. 29 in the NFL in total defense.
“Communication and execution,’’ said linebacker Jordan Hicks. “It’s very fixable, very simple. We’ve got to execute what is being called and what we practice all week. It’s still early in the season. We know we’re going to get unscouted looks. That’s part of it”
Zack Britton said he’s healthy and wants to help the Yankees win a championship: ‘That’s really the only goal for me at this stage of my career’
Zack Britton said he is ready.
The Yankees said wait and see and maybe. The lefty reliever who has worked his way back from elbow reconstruction surgery last October is done with minor league rehab appearances. The veteran went through all this for one reason; to help pitch this team to a World Series.
“I have the opportunity to and I want to help the team win,” Britton said before Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium. “We have a really good team. I mean it doesn’t impact my future. I’m healthy. I know if I’m healthy, the future for me will be fine. The reason why I kind of push things is because I want to pitch this year for this team to help them win for no other reason. So there’s no benefit for me personally, other than the fact that maybe I can have an impact on a World Series championship team. That’s really the only goal for me at this stage of my career. I’ve gotten my contract. I am 34 years old. My reasons are much different now than when I was younger. I want to win a ring that’s why I pushed this to come back and be an option for the team. So whether or not they activate me that’s up to them.”
The Yankees are being indecisive about their roster moves. Britton made it clear he’s not going to waste time in the minor leagues. He’s a veteran who knows his body and his pitches, he’s just wasting bullets down there.
Aaron Boone seemed to say the indecision is related to how they will trim their roster going forward. They do plan to activate right-hander Scott Effross on Wednesday.
“We’re just in a little bit of a pitching crunch right now,” Boone said. “As far as needing the protection for German back into the rotation on Saturday, not being.. probably having his full allotment of pitches. So we just got to see where we are from a coverage standpoint, day by day.”
Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down to have Tommy John surgery. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have been counting on Britton, he would have been much needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched thin by injuries to Chad Green and Michael King. The bullpen has struggled over the last month, giving up seven runs Tuesday night against a struggling Pirates squad.
“I think it’s trying to lock down what are the best roles, positions, situations and matchups for them,” Boone said. “I think we’re gonna have to do it on a matchup type basis where let’s get these guys in for these two hitters that we think are absolutely the best situation for them. Again, I think we have a lot of really good things happening down there and a lot of really good options and different guys coming back into the mix that can help. But sorting out and locking down those roles and where they’re best equipped is going to be important here in these final days.”
WAITING FOR LeMAHIEU
DJ LeMahieu went out to hit on the field for the second straight day. The infielder said his toe felt OK after hitting for the first time on Tuesday, but the Yankees are not sure when he will return.
“It’s just a tricky situation,” Boone said. “You know, it’s like when do you dive all in on, let it rip? You know? Because does that ultimately start the setback? So what’s the timeline? What’s the best way to go about this work? I don’t really have that answer. And then eventually the rubbers gonna meet the road and we’re going to find out. But we got to continue to try and progress to get.”
Boone said that LeMahieu is staying in shape and then will have to finish the season managing the pain. LeMahieu “probably,” will not be 100% this season.
PLAYOFF PUSH
Matt Carpenter, who is out with a fractured foot, was cleared to start putting weight on it and was able to track pitches on Tuesday. He will need another imaging to clear him to begin full baseball activities. Andrew Benintendi’s wrist injury is “progressing,” but the outfielder is currently under the weather. Boone admitted the best case scenario is for them to be back by the playoffs.
Aaron Hicks left the clubhouse early before Wednesday night’s game with cold/flu-like symptoms.
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Lucas Patrick snapping again and Roquan Smith’s hip injury
The Chicago Bears regrouped Wednesday at Halas Hall from their Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and began preparing for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Along with quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about jump-starting the offense and a social media controversy, here are four things we learned from Bears coach Matt Eberflus and his players.
1. Lucas Patrick practiced without the cast he wore in the first two games.
As he continued his recovery from surgery on his right hand, Patrick — whom the Bears signed in the offseason to be their center — wore a club on his hand in Weeks 1 and 2 that prevented him from snapping.
So the Bears started Sam Mustipher at center and put Patrick in a right guard rotation with Teven Jenkins. But Patrick was spotted without the cast during the portion of practice open to the media, and he snapped a couple of times.
If Patrick can snap the ball consistently, it raises the question of how the Bears will handle those two positions. Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy have avoided forecasting the offensive line starters the last two weeks, so that might not be revealed until Sunday.
Eberflus said he thought Patrick and Jenkins each had a “solid performance” against the Packers.
“I’m going to have to talk to (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) about that,” Eberflus said Monday when asked about right guard. “I know both of them rotated in there. I saw Lucas play well at times and I saw Teven play well.
“But we’ll see where it is in terms of the center position, where (Patrick) is at handling the ball. So it will clarify itself more Wednesday and Thursday.”
2. Linebacker Roquan Smith sat out practice with a hip injury.
Smith played every defensive snap Sunday and tied linebacker Nicholas Morrow for the team lead with 11 tackles, but he didn’t have any other game-changing stats. Eberflus classified the performance as “solid.”
Even if Smith wasn’t at his best, his status this week will be big as the Bears try to recover from allowing the Packers 414 yards of offense.
Eberflus said Monday of where Smith needs to improve: “We’re working with those linebackers right now, working downhill and playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. And that’s really twofold — that’s for both the linebackers. Because what that does, it helps our defense align, take off the double teams. We have to do a better job with that.”
Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, was in uniform stretching with the team during the period open to the media, but the Bears listed him as not practicing.
Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) also sat out.
3. As former Bears coach Lovie Smith returns to town as the Texans coach, he has the respect of Eberflus.
Eberflus and Smith share an acquaintance in Rod Marinelli, who worked under Smith in Chicago and mentored Eberflus with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith and Eberflus share some defensive principles, and the current Bears coach appreciates how Smith’s units operate.
In Smith’s nine years in Chicago, the Bears were 81-63 and 3-3 in the playoffs.
“I have appreciation for what he has done for the game of football,” Eberflus said. “He’s had his units playing the right way, has respected the game that way. And the accomplishments he’s had — he’s been a head coach for a long time and he’s been steady that way and really good.
“I just appreciate that from him and what kind of man he is, too, just from hearing from Coach Rod and everybody else, Coach (Tony) Dungy.”
In Smith’s first season as head coach in Houston after one year as defensive coordinator, the Texans rank near the bottom of the league in run and pass defense but are tied for eighth in third-down defense (33.3%) and tied for fourth in the red zone (28.6%).
“Their defense and our defense kind of come from the same family branch. A lot of the same stuff,” Fields said. “They play hard. I don’t think they have one (of) what everybody would call a star player on that team. But I’ll give them credit, they play hard, they play fast, they play similar to us. So it’s going to be a hard fight all day.”
4. Bears defenders worked on tackling in individual periods as they try to recover from a poor performance.
Safety Eddie Jackson, who will be the Bears’ honorary captain this week, said they spent a few extra minutes during the individual period going over tackling fundamentals after missed tackles contributed to some of the Packers’ biggest plays.
“That’s where it starts,” Jackson said. “We were giving up a lot off missed tackles. We stop the run, contain the run first and then we control the pass, the game will look different. So we just have to emphasize that and fundamentals.”
Jackson said the mood among the Bears has picked up after a tough Monday going over Packers game film.
“A football team in general, you don’t want to linger on a loss too long, even though it’s a tough one, especially against Green Bay,” Jackson said. “But you’ve just got to move on. We’ll see (those) guys down the road again.
“We know what we need to correct. A lot of that stuff we did was self-inflicted, so we just learn from that. It started with the fundamentals today.”
Patrick Dempsey has some “ideas” on how to work with Ellen Pompeo
Patrick Dempsey would love to reunite McDreamy and Meredith Grey.
The actor opened up about his dream of one day playing alongside his Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo again, saying the two share a “special relationship.”
“I would love to work with her again,” Dempsey said. in addition September 9. “I have a few ideas of how I’d like to work with her and what kind of material would be fun.”
So what are these projects? The Delighted heartthrob kept his lips tight on any specific ideas, saying only that he “would say [Pompeo] first, and then see if we can achieve them.”
Dempsey, who played Derek Shepherd, then reminisced about the first time he met Pompeo, way back when they started filming the long-running medical drama’s first season in 2005.
“I remember the first time I met her, she had a Boston accent, and I’m from Maine, so it was very endearing,” he recalls. “We had that connection right away.”
