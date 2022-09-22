News
Barcelona threaten legal action over leaked Lionel Messi contract details
Barcelona have threatened to take legal action against a Spanish newspaper which leaked details of the club’s contract negotiations with Lionel Messi in 2020.
On Wednesday, El Mundo published a series of demands Messi has made to the club to renew his contract at Camp Nou as he enters the final year of his tenure.
Messi wanted his release clause reduced to a symbolic €10,000, private boxes at the Camp Nou for his and Luis Suarez’s family, guarantees that deferred wages would be refunded to him and backdated commission payments to be paid to his brother Rodrigo for his work as an agent.
“With regard to the information published in El Mundo under the title ‘Barca Leaks, the club’s secret files’, Barcelona express their outrage at the intentional leaking of information in the context of legal proceedings,” the official said. Catalan club in a press release.
“The club regrets that the media in question are bragging about having ‘access to a large number of documents and emails which form part of the Barcagate investigation’ while this information has not yet been shared.
“In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the current case and their use is an affront to the reputation and confidentiality of the club. For this reason, and in the aim of protecting Barcelona’s rights, the club’s legal department is considering what legal action to take.”
Barcagate is an ongoing legal case over third-party payments, breach of internal protocols and defamation campaigns against club legends involving former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.
Messi is not part of this case, and his previous contract is not subject to any crime, but emails exchanged during renewal talks were seized by police as they gathered information for the case Barcagate.
Those emails then ended up in El Mundo on Wednesday.
The Spanish newspaper’s revelations detail how Messi wanted a three-year contract until 2023 with a €10m signing bonus and a unilateral option to extend the contract until 2024.
Messi was ready to accept a 20% deferral of his annual salary – which was around 70 million euros, as revealed by El Mundo in a previous leak – in 2020-21, but wanted guarantees that he would receive the sums deferred in the following years with more interest.
Later that same year, after an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Messi submitted a transfer request via burofax, a form of recorded delivery, but it was not until 2021 that he left for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
In 2021, he had agreed the terms of a new contract with new president Joan Laporta, including a 50% pay cut, although Barca could not afford to register him in La Liga, while his demands of the previous year were never approved by the previous one. President Bartomeu.
Gophers football: Four eye-popping stat categories after nonconference play
It’s hard to glean just how good the Gophers football team might be after its nonconference schedule, but after three dominate wins, there are a lot of sources of encouragement.
The sample size will continue to grow, as will the caliber of opposition starting this weekend. Minnesota (3-0) heads into the Big Ten opener against Michigan State (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
“It’s going to be, again, a jump for us from a competition standpoint; there is no other way to say it,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca shared Wednesday. “I’m excited to see where we are at.”
Here’s a look at what the numbers say about Minnesota after 25 percent of the season:
BEST, ABOVE AVERAGE
AND RELATIVELY LOW
Pro Football Focus College grades each phase of the game, providing a window into how each area has been performing this season.
After easy wins over New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado, Minnesota has emerged as the darling of the popular analytic and grading site. The Gophers have the top overall grade (97.8) given out by PFF.
The Gophers’ top four categories are: overall offense (96.7), passing (92.7), running (92.3) and defensive coverage (89.0).
The U’s bottom four categories are: tackling (69.7), pass rush (73.0), special teams (75.2) and pass blocking (75.7).
MOWING ‘EM DOWN
A rushing total of 314 yards would be pretty impressive through three games, given its healthy average of 100-plus yards.
But that number represents Mo Ibrahim’s yardage total after contact.
The generously listed 5-foot-10, 210-pound tailback has been trucking opponents through three games. He has 464 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Obviously his low center of gravity helps with contact, but it’s also his ability to avoid the brunt of the contact and then continuing to move his feet after getting hit.
Head coach P.J. Fleck explained to the Pioneer Press some of the intangibles to Ibrahim’s ability after contact.
“He’s better if you hit him,” Fleck said. “(Defenses) are making sure they have a first, second and third level to get him on the ground. He is getting through the first and second level and getting tackled by the third.
“But I think he is so low to the ground and he has a great understanding of center of gravity,” Fleck said. “He knows where the hits are going to come from (from). He has great vision. He can anticipate it. He can move his body to absorb the hit but also stay on his feet. … He can spin out of it, run through it, go up and through it, jump-cut it, stop to break that particular tackle.”
FIRST ON THIRD
Nobody in the nation is better than Minnesota on third down — on both sides of the ball. The offense converts 77.5 percent of the time, and its defense allows a conversion only 11.8 percent of the time.
Those are just outlandish numbers. Over the past five years, the best offenses convert just under 60 percent of the time, and the best defenses are, at best, around 27 percent.
In other words, this level is unsustainable, but this type of start could be a precursor to being among the best come December.
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said the success comes down to attention to detail and execution. For Ciarrocca, he will need to find who is best in the passing game on third down now that top target Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury.
FOUR DEEMED BEST
PFF College has pegged four Gophers as the best at their position among competition within Power Five Conferences.
Two have played at high levels before: Ibrahim (90.7) and quarterback Tanner Morgan (94.1). Two are just now reaching these heights: cornerback Terell Smith (85.1) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (90.5).
Spann-Ford is Minnesota’s No. 2 pass catcher and target thus far, and his share of passes thrown his way is expected to up with Autman-Bell out.
“He’s becoming a complete tight end,” Fleck said Monday. “… Brevyn is playing at a high level. But Brevyn also has to finish a catch that turns into an interception (vs. Colorado). Brevyn has to be able to finish some blocks that he knows he can finish. His pad level has got to get lower. His first step can get better. His hand placement can be better. But he’s playing at a high level.”
Smith is responsible for two of the U’s three takeaways — an interception versus New Mexico State and a forced fumble on a sack against Colorado. Rossi praised his fundamentals.
“I think he’s playing at a really high level, and we need him, especially this week, especially against the offensive weapons (of Michigan State),” Rossi said. “He needs to continue to improve and be a guy that we can count on.”
Mark Canha says ‘There’s nothing you can do’ after his 24th HBP this season, Mets set MLB record on Wednesday after getting plunked for 106th time
With 11 games to spare, at least the Mets can use the rest of the reason to ice their bruises.
On Wednesday afternoon, during an otherwise lackluster loss to the Brewers, the Mets finally broke the record they were trying to avoid all season. Or at least, wanted to avoid, as one member of the Mets has shown no interest in actually avoiding the pitches that have so consistently drilled them.
“I’m closer to the plate and I don’t move,” said Mark Canha, whose 24 hit by pitches this year are the most on a team that has now been hit more than any other in the live ball era.
Canha was hit twice on Wednesday and three times during the trio of games in Milwaukee. He escaped the midwestern town nursing a few baseball-sized blemishes, but also the new franchise record for hit by pitches, passing Brandon Nimmo’s 22 in 2018.
“Pitchers pitch in a lot now,” Canha sighed. “It just kind of works out that way.”
The team’s record breaker came in the top of the ninth of Wednesday’s affair, when Luis Guillorme took the 106th bean ball of the Mets’ season. Remarkably, it was Guillorme’s first time ever being hit by a pitch in a major league game, making him the 17th different Met to end up on the painful receiving end of someone’s wayward pitch.
“I got the ball,” said Buck Showalter, the manager whose reactions to all of the inside pitches have become a popular meme.
“It would be obscene to tell you what I’m going to do with it. I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do whatever they want to. Not a one of them are intentional. Obviously, there’s an issue there somewhere.”
Showalter has been adamant all season that the pitchers inflicting so much physical pain on his hitters are not doing so on purpose. He’s touted “a pretty good eye” for that sort of thing. Because of that, he’s gone up to the line several times, but never fully launched into a formal rant about the baseballs being too hard to grip. Chris Bassitt broached the subject earlier in the season, saying the league has “a very big problem with the baseballs” and isn’t particularly inclined to fix it.
“They’re bad. Everyone knows it,” Bassitt said in April. “Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care.”
The Mets got through most of the season, in freakish fashion, without the issue actually taking anybody out. When Nationals’ reliever Steve Cishek cracked Francisco Lindor’s tooth with an up-and-in pitch during the second game of the year, the shortstop was back in the lineup the very next day. They made it all the way to September before a significant hit-by-pitch injury, when Starling Marte got one in Pittsburgh (his 13th of the year) that fractured part of his finger. That happened over two weeks ago and Marte has not played since, inviting some skepticism about whether he’ll play at all in the remaining regular season games.
“It’s frustrating,” Showalter told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve got some personal feelings about why it happens so much. But, I’m sure MLB doesn’t want to hear about it in this format.”
“Sure we’re frustrated,” Canha agreed. “It’s not, like, a great thing to have happen to your team.”
As early as the third week of the season, the Mets were on pace to break the record, which was set by the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. Canha and Marte are not strangers to this life either. Both have experienced at least five different seasons of getting hit ten or more times. Marte now has seven such seasons on his Baseball-Reference page and ranks second among active players in career HBP’s, trailing only Anthony Rizzo. Canha is eighth on that list.
“When you acquire a guy, part of the stuff is on-base percentage,” Showalter explained. “Part of the conversation is hit by pitches, but in order to get hit by pitches, you run the risk of having an issue. Our guys just don’t give. It’s not something they’re doing, it’s just wild pitches. I mean, you see [the pitches]. They’re not close to the plate, they’re all the way across the batter’s box.”
“I can’t explain it,” Canha said. “We have a lot of good hitters, dangerous hitters. You have to pitch good hitters in. We tend to get hit a lot. It’s hard to explain, I’m not sure why. It’s like a broken record at this point. We just kind of roll our eyes when it happens now and move on. There’s nothing you can do, except capitalize on it.”
Perhaps these new-look Mets, who did a sparkling job of overhauling the team during the offseason, possess some sort of voodoo that makes cutters run in on them and breaking balls back up into their ribs. As annoying as it is, there is also an element of head-shaking, almost humorous disbelief to this whole thing.
The fact that the phenomenon started in April and has not ceased at all, is quite fascinating. So too is the part where the Mets have been hit 106 times and no other team has been hit 100 times, or even 90. As of Thursday morning, the San Francisco Giants are second in the league with 89 plunks. Lindor and Guillorme are also the only Mets (rookies not included) to set a career-high in the category this year. It’s not like everybody is getting hit more often, pitchers are just spreading the beanings around in a very giving manner.
And again, there are still 11 games to go, meaning that each additional hit by pitch extends the Mets’ MLB record, allows some of those players to chase their personal highs and unfortunately, creates more opportunities for damaging injuries.
If that happens, don’t expect Showalter to remain so light-hearted about the whole thing.
High school football: Week 4 predictions
A look at some of Friday’s best East Metro high school football games:
Burnsville (2-1) at Woodbury (3-0), 7 p.m.
Burnsville has a winning record three games into the season for the first time since 2016. The Blaze reached this point by taming Anoka’s pass-heavy attack last week to the tune of four interceptions. Burnsville’s secondary will face an even bigger challenge this week in Woodbury star quarterback George Bjellos. Our pick: Woodbury 24, Burnsville 10
Harding/Humboldt (3-0) at Minneapolis South (3-0), 6 p.m.
Harding/Humboldt is one of the more fun stories in Minnesota high school football. In Year 2 of the co-op, the St. Paul program is not only undefeated but bulldozing every opponent in its sight. Harding/Humboldt has outscored its three opponents by a combined score of 134-12. But the upcoming schedule is challenging. Starting Friday, Harding/Humboldt’s next two opponents are also unbeaten. Our pick: Harding/Humboldt 21, Minneapolis South 16
Spring Lake Park (2-1) at Irondale (2-1), 7 p.m.
Two teams whose only losses have come to currently undefeated teams will square off in a game that will go a long way toward determining the Suburban Blue sub-district championship. The Panthers are traditionally a force on the ground, but it was Irondale which logged a pair of 100-yard rushers last week, with Calvin Brinkman and Ralph Naimah each going over the century mark in a win over Tartan. Our pick: Spring Lake Park 20, Irondale 19
Tartan (2-1) at Mahtomedi (3-0), 7 p.m.
Ho-hum, just a 13-carry, 231-yard rushing performance for Corey Bohmert last week in Mahtomedi’s win over Hill-Murray. He reached the end zone four times — three times rushing and once on a pick-six. Bohmert’s updated season rushing total: 651 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 12.8 yards per carry. Our pick: Mahtomedi 30, Tartan 10
Ellsworth (4-1) at Rice Lake (4-1), 7 p.m.
In Wisconsin, Rice Lake was stunned last week, letting a 10-point third-quarter lead slip before falling in overtime to Baldwin-Woodville. That leaves the Warriors staring up at Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference standings. Ellsworth’s potent rushing attack is led by Bo Hines, a 5-foot-6 dynamo who has run for 663 yards and seven touchdowns on an 6.8-yard average per carry. Our pick: Rice Lake 27, Ellsworth 20
Mumbai tops Iifl Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 with 283 entrants – A look at the 10 richest in Maximum City
SUMMARY
Mumbai is home to the largest number of wealthy people in India. With 283 participants in the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mumbai is the most represented city. The list is the 11th annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the country. Here are the 10 richest people in the financial capital of India.
No. 10 | Vijay Chauhan and his family | Overall ranking: 26 | The patriarch of the family controlling Parle Products, Vijay Chauhan saw his wealth increase by 35% to Rs 49,400 crore. (Image: Parle Products)
No. 9 | Sajjan Jindal and his family | Overall ranking: 22 | The Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal’s wealth stood at Rs 54,500 crore even though it declined by 2%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 8 | Nusli Wadia and her family | Overall ranking: 19 | Chairman of major FMCG Wadia Group, Nuslia Wadia’s wealth of Rs 57,900 crore saw a drop of 5% from last year. (Image: Shutterstock)
No. 7 | Gopikishan Damani and his family | Overall ranking: 15 | Younger brother of Indian retail king Radhakishan Damani, Gopikishan saw his fortune increase by 15% to Rs 67,700 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
No. 6 | Ashwin Dani and his family | Overall ranking: 13 | Ashwin Dani is the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints Ltd, India’s largest paint company. His fortune stood at Rs 71,600 crore, the same as in 2021. (Image: Asian Paints)
No. 5 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family | Overall ranking: 11 | As Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, KM Birla’s wealth stands at Rs 1,19,200 crore, a drop of 2%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 4 | Uday Kotak and his family | Overall ranking: 10 | With a net worth of Rs 1,19,400 crore, the head of Kotak Mahindra Bank noted a 3% increase in his wealth. (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Dilip Shanghvi | Overall ranking: 9 | With a 12% increase from 2021, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a total wealth of Rs 1,33,500 crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 2 | Radhakishan Damani and his family | Overall ranking: 4 | Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor, business tycoon and founder of Avenue Supermarts, has managed to increase his wealth by 13% to Rs 1,75,100 crore. (Image: PTI)
No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani and his family | Overall ranking: 2 | Mukesh Ambani has increased his wealth to Rs 7,94,700 crore, an increase of 11% from 2021. (Image: AP)
Xavien Howard returns for Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but Terron Armstead still not seen
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice on Thursday, but left tackle Terron Armstead was still missing during the media viewing portion of drills.
Both missed Wednesday’s practice — Howard with a groin injury and Armstead still dealing with the toe ailment that he played through in Sunday’s 42-38 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
The two veterans, who have six Pro Bowls between them, are pivotal for the Dolphins (2-0)as they get set to host the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in a divisional matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, speaking before Thursday practice, expressed that he’s not worried about Howard’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Bills.
“You look around the league, there’s veteran maintenance days all around the league,” Madison said of his All-Pro’s Wednesday absence. “He’s a pro. He’s been through this before, and I’m looking forward to him to be 100 percent.”
Howard will be the key in Miami’s efforts to limit Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday.
Madison said he spoke with Howard about what he called “lackadaisical play as far as technique” on the 75-yard touchdown allowed to Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman last Sunday in Baltimore.
“After that, he went out there, he was confident, and he played extremely well toward the end of the game,” said Madison, adding that he teased Howard about dropping a potential pick-six that would’ve tied the game.
Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said earlier Thursday that he was not surprised Armstead played through the toe injury in Baltimore, but now the Dolphins’ prized free-agent acquisition on the offensive line has missed two consecutive days of drills. Last week, he participated in Thursday’s session on a limited basis before playing.
“I felt pretty confident he would be able to play,” said Applebaum. “I mean, you’re talking about a pro’s pro. Guy’s been doing it a long time, knows his body, knows what he’s got to get out of any given week to be ready to play on Sunday.”
The Dolphins also remained without tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) and Hunter Long (ankle) at Thursday drills. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, was still wearing a red, non-contact jersey on the practice field Thursday.
More injury updates will be revealed with the team’s 4 p.m. injury report.
This story will be updated.
Ticked off! @flying cars
I’m ticked off at web pages that ask me to save my login info with them, then when I go back in they tell me I have the wrong e-mail and password.
I am ticked off that my alma mater, let’s call them Boilermakers, continues to snatch defeat from the jaws of certain victory each Saturday. Last Saturday’s epic meltdown in the game’s final 51 seconds may go down as the most numb-skulled display of insanity ever witnessed in college football history. It may be time for me to become a Gator’s fan!
I am ticked off that I didn’t know that the more money you donate to the private school your kids go to the more accolades and awards your kids get. Should have figured that out years ago.
I’m ticked off that they are considering flying cars for commuters. We have clueless idiots driving cars on our surface roads now causing mayhem, and we certainly do not need them flying around our crowded skies in those things. We are not the Jetsons! What a stupid idea.
I am ticked off at the NFL for the one game suspension of Tama Bay Bucs receiver Mike Evans. The NFL should suspend the entire New Orleans Saints defensive team and their coaches. The Saints defensive players are all dirty players whose number one intent is to injure the opposing teams offensive players. This goes all the way back to their “Bounty Gate” reward system under their former defensive coach. The NFL head office is awful!
To the ticked off veteran who was embarrassed about being thanked for his service, no matter if you were called on to serve this beautiful country or volunteered to serve, you should be proud of your service regardless of the part you played. Your sacrifice makes America safer and you have earned the accolades and respect of those around you.
The flip side
Thank you to two young men who stopped to push our dead car off the road into a nearby auto service lot at the height of 5 p.m. traffic last Friday.
