Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia.
And Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biden said.
He also criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.
“A permanent member of the U..N Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the U.N. charter,” he told his U.N. audience.
Biden’s speech was part of an effort to maintain Russia’s isolation on the global stage as the costs of war mount, worries about energy this winter loom and Congress is likely to look more skeptically on spending more on military defense. The president called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia’s “brutal, needless war” and to bolster’s Ukraine effort to defend itself.
“We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period,” Biden said.
Biden also highlighted consequences of the invasion for the world’s food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change. He praised a U.N.-brokered effort to create a corridor for Ukrainian grain to be exported by sea, and called on the agreement to be continued despite the ongoing conflict.
Biden, during his time at the U.N. General Assembly, met with Secretary General António Guterres and held his first meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, during which they discussed Russia’s war, energy security and China. He was to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron later in the day.
He was also expected to press nations to meet an $18 billion target to replenish the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, reiterating the U.S. commitment of $6 billion to that goal.
But the heart of the president’s visit to the U.N. this year was his full-throated censure of Russia as its war nears the seven-month mark. One of Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassadors, Gennady Kuzmin, was sitting in Russia’s seat during Biden’s speech.
The address came as Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to hold Kremllin-backed referendums on becoming part of Russia and as Moscow was losing ground in the invasion.
The White House said the global food security funding includes $2 billion in direct humanitarian assistance through the United States Agency for International Development. The balance of the money will go to global development projects meant to boost the efficiency and resilience of the global food supply.
“This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium- to long-term food security assistance in order to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis,” the White House said.
Biden was confronting no shortage of difficult issues as leaders gathered this year.
In addition to the Russian war in Ukraine, European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened. Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China’s saber-rattling on Taiwan.
His Wednesday address comes on the heels of Ukrainian forces retaking control of large stretches of territory near Kharkiv. But even as Ukrainian forces have racked up battlefield wins, much of Europe is feeling painful blowback from economic sanctions levied against Russia. A vast reduction in Russian oil and gas has led to a sharp jump in energy prices, skyrocketing inflation and growing risk of Europe slipping into a recession.
Biden’s visit to the U.N. also comes as his administration’s efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appear stalled.
The deal brokered by the Obama administration — and scrapped by Trump in 2018 — provided billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for Iran’s agreement to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to extensive international inspection.
“While the United States is prepared for a mutual return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, if Iran steps up to its obligations, the United States is clear: We will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons,” Biden said.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said administration officials would be consulting with fellow signers of the 2015 agreement on the sidelines of this week’s meetings.
This year’s U.N. gathering is back to being a full-scale, in-person event after two years of curtailed activity due to the pandemic. In 2020, the in-person gathering was canceled and leaders instead delivered prerecorded speeches; last year was a mix of in-person and prerecorded speeches. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were hosting a leaders’ reception on Wednesday evening.
China’s President Xi Jinping opted not to attend this year’s U.N. gathering, but his country’s conduct and intentions loomed large.
Weeks after tensions flared across the Taiwan Strait as China objected to the visit to Taiwan of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden called for “peace and stability” and said the U.S. would “oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side.” That came days after Biden repeated that the U.S. would militarily assist Taiwan if China sought to invade.
China’s government on Monday said Biden’s statement in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that American forces would defend the self-ruled island was a violation of U.S. commitments on the matter, but it gave no indication of possible retaliation.
Biden on Wednesday also declared that “fundamental freedoms are at risk in every part of our world,” citing last month’s U.N. human rights office report raising concerns about possible “crimes against humanity” in China’s western region against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups.
He also singled out for criticism the military junta in Myanmar, the Taliban controlling Afghanistan, and Iran, where he said the U.S. supports protests in Iran that sprang up in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress code.
“Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran, who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights,” Biden said.
Biden also highlighted his administration’s new investments in addressing climate change, primarily through last month’s passage of Democrats’ massive “Inflation Reduction Act” which marks the largest single U.S. investment in addressing climate change.
He encouraged other nations to meet their own environmental commitments. “And none too soon — we don’t have much time.”
AP writer Zeke Miller reported from Washington.
Follow AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly at
Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera following the footsteps of his current teammate
Even before Marwin Gonzalez arrived in Yankees camp this spring, Oswaldo Cabrera was a fan.
The young infielder admired how his fellow Venezuelan had not only made it in the big leagues, but had been successful for so many years. When the Yankees signed Gonzalez this spring, Cabrera wanted to learn as much as he could from him.
Gonzalez had some very good advice for him.
“I told him to play as many positions as he can because that’s the way baseball is going now,” Gonzalez said. “And he was willing to do that. Not many young players want to do that. It’s always been that young players learn their position and they don’t like being asked to play another.
“I told him to ask to play more,” Gonzalez said.
Cabrera has asked to be given a chance wherever the Yankees need him and it’s been good for him and the team. The 23 year old is an excellent infielder but has just made his first two career starts in left field. It allows the Yankees to keep his bat in the lineup and Wednesday night when everyone in the packed ballpark was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his 61st home run of the season and tie the 61 year old Yankee and American League record set by Roger Maris, it was Cabrera that lit the place on fire. His first-inning grand slam set the tone in the Yankees’ blowout of the Pirates on a night Judge did not homer.
“He really has,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of providing a spark to the Bombers. “He’s gotten some clutch hits for us. He’s hit the ball out of the ballpark a few times now. And I don’t think we can say enough about how well he’s transitioned to the outfield. I mean, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is a really talented infielder that’s playing in the corner right now in the outfield, and really just handling it with a maturity and a confidence that’s been great to see.”
Cabrera has put himself in a good position by adding versatility to his game. Ben Zobrist showed the value of having a utility player who isn’t just a sub and Gonzalez amplified it, especially the role he played on the 2019 World Series champion Astros.
“It gives the manager so many more options when they are making out their lineup,” Gonzalez said. “I think you see it a lot more now than when I started and I think you will see more players start doing it when they are younger.”
Cabrera started in the minor leagues moving around the infield and he started pushing to play the outfield this season.
“I was asking for the team the last few years, asking a couple coaches like ‘what do you think if I kind of move back to the outfield other places,’ Just this year, they started thinking more about it,” Cabrera said. “I don’t know why, but I was just getting ready like every day, every practice, even when I’m not playing. they’re just gonna shag in the outfield trying to do something in the outfield. Because when they made me back there, I wanted to be ready to play back there.”
Cabrera is holding his own offensively. In 30 games, he’s hitting .231/.294/.389 with a .683 OPS with 15 RBI and three homers. He’s given Boone some flexibility in his lineup, especially with moving to left field with Andrew Benintendi on the injured list.
And he’s glad he’s got Gonzalez to help him make the adjustment.
“He was someone who I was following before he was with the Yankees. He is that type of guy like he can play whatever position and he wants to be great at every one,” Cabrera said. “And for that reason when he came to the Yankees I was so happy in that moment and still now.. I’m just asking a lot of questions, like ‘what can you do in this situation?’ ‘What is better for you in this position? What are you trying to do before to get ready for the game?’ And he always has time for me.”
Aaron Judge’s record home run balls could be worth over $1 million combined, according to California-based auction house
That’s a whole lot of money for some baseballs.
Aaron Judge is at the brink of achieving history as he is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees home run record of 61. With 13 games to go, the slugger is on pace to finish the season with 65 homers.
A lucky fan who catches Judge’s 62nd home run could land themselves a nice payday worth at least $500,000, according to SCP Auctions President David Kohler.
Kohler added that Judge’s final home run ball of the season after surpassing Maris’ milestone, which would be the new record, could worth upwards of $1 million.
“It’s based on other sales we’ve made in the past,” Kohler said when asked how his company came up with estimates for Judge’s home run balls. “We’ve handled a lot of home run balls over the years.”
The California-based auction house, which has been in business for over 40 years, sold Barry Bond’s record 756th home run ball for $752,467 in 2007. Also, the auction house sold Alex Rodriguez’s 600th home run ball $97,710.
Kohler, who founded the company, said Judge’s clean history adds to the value of the home runs.
“The Yankees are beloved,” Kohler said. “Aaron Judge is beloved. There’s no negativity here like the steroid era in the past”.
None of Judge’s home run balls have made it over to SCP Auctions.
The 60th home run caught by a Yankees’ fan was returned to Judge Tuesday night. Yankee Stadium security staff approached the fan and agreed to return the ball after the walk-off victory. The fan received signed baseballs from Judge and a signed bat. The All-Star also took a photo with the fan and his friends.
Roger Maris’ record 61st home run ball was sold for $5,000 after Maris told the lucky fan to sell the ball.
“Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball,” Maris told the fan six decades ago. He’ll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me.”
Backed by $250 million from feds, Sunrise Banks to double ‘impact’ lending to small businesses, underserved communities
Sunrise Banks, which brands itself “the world’s most socially responsible bank,” already issues more than $100 million in loans each year to underserved communities, from undercapitalized small businesses to low-income residents and prospective homeowners of color. A new $250 million investment from the U.S. Treasury Department will allow the St. Paul-based bank system to more than double its “impact” lending.
That’s a major service evolution that could entail opening new branches or exploring a merger or acquisition. It could also position the 38-year-old bank, which has $2 billion in total assets, to eventually double in size.
“The ultimate beneficiaries of this will be the communities of the Twin Cities and urban suburbs,” said Sunrise chief executive officer David Reiling in an interview Thursday.
RELIEF FUNDING
As a longstanding federally-regulated Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI, Sunrise became eligible for a share of the $9 billion in relief funding that the U.S. Department of the Treasury made available through its emergency capital investment program (ECIP). The investment funding, aimed at federally-regulated financial institutions that lend to vulnerable clients, was one of the last pieces of major legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in January 2021.
On Wednesday, the White House and the federal Treasury announced the 162 recipients of $8.28 billion in investments in CDFIs and minority-owned banks. Sunrise, the only Minnesota-based CDFI to receive backing through the ECIP, has received $250 million structured as a sale of perpetual preferred stock, effectively turning the Treasury into a bank owner.
Sunrise, registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office as the University Financial Corp., GBC, will be expected to pay 2 percent of that figure back to the U.S. Treasury annually, or roughly $5 million.
The funds will allow Sunrise to increase its lending to underserved communities several times over, Reiling said.
Overall, “60 percent of our loans year-in and year-out are to low and moderate-income people. It allows us to do more of that lending because we have more of a capital base,” he explained. “A $10 loan has to equal $9 of deposits and $1 of capital. (With this $250 million capital investment), the bank could grow its lending another $2.5 billion.”
MORE STAFF, BRANCHES, SERVICES
That won’t happen overnight. Increasing lending — and increasing deposits in step with the new capital to back that lending — will likely require adding staff, branches and digital services, or even absorbing another bank.
“In simple terms, the bank today is basically $2 billion in total assets,” Reiling said. “It would allow the bank to more than double its size, to go from $2 billion to $4.5 billion. … It requires more bank lenders to do that, to meet with small business owners, to be engaged in the community. At the same time, you have to raise the deposits to match the loans. It could mean opening new branches. It could mean acquisitions. … We’re putting the infrastructure into place to be able to loan more.”
Reiling has led the bank, founded in 1984, for 27 years. He said its impact lending has ranged from business loans to personal loans and loans geared toward community development, and the federal investment will allow Sunrise to expand in each area. “All of the above,” he said.
Wild expect Jordan Greenway, Jon Merrill back early regular season
All Wild players were present and accounted for on the first day of training camp Thursday, but two were limited and won’t be ready for the start of the regular season Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center.
Forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill are still recovering from injuries, general manager Bill Guerin said, and won’t play in any of the Wild’s six preseason games, which start Sunday against Colorado at the X.
“But they’re progressing as they should,” Guerin added.
Greenway, who signed a three-year, $9 million contract on Jan. 31, had surgery in July to repair an upper-body injury. Merrill, a defenseman who had four goals and 20 points in 69 games for the Wild last season, had arm surgery to repair an injury incurred in an IIHF World Championships game against Great Britain in May.
“They’re on schedule, and five, 10 games in(to the season), they should be ready,” Guerin said.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resumes throwing at practice; WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey return
After wearing a protective sleeve over his right elbow during practice Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to normal Thursday.
The right-handed Jackson threw without any apparent limitations during the half-hour period of practice open to reporters. He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after not throwing to receivers at practice, but he said he expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
“It’s just a normal course-of-the season-type thing,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday of Jackson’s sleeve. He appeared to bang his arm against fullback Patrick Ricard during the second half of the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. “He practiced today. He’ll play; he’ll be playing on Sunday.”
The Ravens got good injury news elsewhere Thursday. Every player on the team’s 53-man roster was available to practice, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), who missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle, who started the season getting Thursdays off as they worked their way back to full strength, also were at practice.
This story will be updated.
Securian Financial donates $1 million to new inpatient mental health unit at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital
In a philanthropic move that breaks with its traditional giving guidelines, Securian Financial has donated $1 million to Children’s Minnesota hospitals to support its new 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul.
The gift from the St. Paul-based insurance and financial planning giant represents the first major corporate backing to the hospital’s expanded mental health program at 345 Smith Ave. The new unit — the health system’s first, and the first in the east metro to serve kids under 12 years old — is expected to care for more than 1,000 patients annually. It will begin serving kids and teens later this fall.
Securian, which is based in St. Paul, said the donation was spurred by a growing sense of urgency. In 2021, Children’s — which operates hospitals in both St. Paul and Minneapolis — saw a 30 percent increase in kids arriving at its emergency departments in mental health crisis. Other hospital systems have reported similar upticks.
“When you see the numbers and hear the stories, it’s devastatingly clear that we are facing an unprecedented crisis right now with our kids and their mental health,” said Nicole Hansen, executive director of the Securian Financial Foundation, in a statement. “So many people, including our employees and customers, have children experiencing mental health crises. Even though this donation to Children’s technically falls outside of our current giving guidelines, we feel strongly that we have an obligation to step up and help our community on this critical issue.”
The new inpatient mental health unit will be one of the few in the state equipped to care for children with complex medical conditions. It will feature 22 private rooms with enough space to allow parents to stay overnight with their child, as well as designs focused on natural light, sensory-friendly spaces and safe access to the outdoors.
“As a nonprofit, the commitment of remarkable business supporters like Securian Financial is vital to ensuring our kid experts can deliver the mental health care our patients deserve,” said Jenny Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation, in the statement. “We could not do this critical work without our donor community.”
Children’s, the seventh-largest pediatric health system in the nation, maintains two hospitals and 12 primary and specialty care clinics in Minnesota, in addition to seven rehabilitation sites.
