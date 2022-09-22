News
Biden will speak before the United Nations General Assembly
This event is scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. AND. Please refresh the page if you don’t see a player above at this time.
US President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. He is expected to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge international allies to do the same, arguing that the war violates the terms of the UN charter.
Who can refuse a happy hour with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe?
‘Beer’ becomes the island’s happy hour
New comedy action drama movie “Greatest Beer Run Ever” stars Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray. A supposedly legit story from a book by writer Joanna Molloy, it’s about a 26-year-old Navy vet who left New York to offer beer to his childhood buddies in Vietnam.
Norman Lear just screened it for friends. Where did he throw it? Martha’s Vineyard. Where in Martha’s Vineyard? At the great grand home of ex-Sec’y of State John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz who is Heinz Heinzes ketchup and, therefore, President of Heinz Endowments and Heinz Philanthropies. Please understand that even the personal bathroom mirror where Kerry waves her taut pompadour was not near a single migrant.
Great TV producer Lear, a WWII veteran: “I’m glad I hit 100 to get to see this movie.”
Everything is in place
AD Week, four day event, October 17-20. In-person speakers at Market Line downtown will explain best practices, tips, news and the industry.
Deepak Chopra: Waking Life. Awaken to new levels of consciousness that cultivate clear vision, heal mind and body pain, reclaim who you truly are. Political analyst Donny Deutsch: media relations, midterm elections, how everyone, including politicians, has a mark.
The seminars tell you everything except if you need a 12th vaccination.
Volume time
JOHN Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” unloads four decades from being a silly kid on the soap opera “General Hospital” at B’way to four decades of film and television news, he’s also a drummer/singer/musician. It’s next fall. Henry Holt, editor.
The theater toy
LINDA Lavin’s play in the grand Roundabout Theater bears the unsavory title “You Will Get Sick.”
“We open on November 6. To age, to memorize is more difficult. I have an assistant because there is also a monologue. Driving back and forth from California, I got COVID. [Remember the play’s title?] Now I am tested daily. I sit outside, go to bed early, don’t go out much, except I saw Billy Stritch at Birdland.
“Life is short. Disappointments. Pain. I have renounced negative influences. I sit outside, take care of myself. It takes work to come out of sadness. I am now leaving for a few days to make a go clubbing in london my husband of 16 whom i love very much.
“I take spiritual baths, reach for positive thoughts, keep hope alive, stay away from negativity. Additionally, we have locations in New York, California, Costa Rica and Great Barrington. Which perhaps helps this positivity.
Course correct?
QUESTION: Why are a maximum of university professors so radicalized? Leftists? Ideologues? Promoters of social justice? To instruct our fertile young minds to rail against decisions, government, establishment, history, parents, mores, dress, manners, social justice? Is it because professors are tenured and don’t need to bite and scratch to earn a dollar in the tough outside world? Can someone explain this to me?
While crowding the UN and traffic, the President of France hit the Tudor City Steakhouse. He and his 12-person delegation inhaled sirloin from New York, potatoes from Idaho and Cabernet Sauvignon from California. It was time for the French prez to have good food – only in New York, children, only in New York.
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar overtakes Kiran Mazumdar to become India’s richest self-made woman
According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich published on Wednesday, the founder of online retailer Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, has been named India’s richest self-made woman.
It overtook Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw after the successful listing of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of omnichannel Nykaa, according to Hurun India’s rich list.
Nayar, with a net worth of Rs 38,700 crore, ranks 33rd in the list of top 100 billionaires, followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises, the company set up by her husband and late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Other women on the list include Smita V Crishna of Godrej (Rs 32,000 crore), Radha Vembu of Zoho Corporation (Rs 30,500 crore), Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Rs 24,800 crore) and others.
The second richest person in the world, Gautam Adani tops India’s rich list with a wealth of Rs 10,94,400 crore. Adani topped the list by adding Rs 1,600 crore per day over the past year.
Adani’s wealth has more than doubled (116%) in the past year and in absolute terms he added Rs 5,88,500 crore. Over the past five years, the wealth of the first generation entrepreneur has increased by 1440%.
“From the perspective of Indian wealth creation, 2022 will be remembered for Adani’s meteoric rise. Rapidly growing his commodity trading company into a conglomerate from coal to port to energy, he is the only Indian to have built not one, but seven companies with a market capitalization of one lakh crore.The cumulative wealth growth of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, excluding Adani, is not only 2.67% compared to the overall 9%,” said IIFL Wealth Hurun India.
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season after the point guard undergoes knee surgery next week
Lonzo Ball will have left knee surgery next week and miss the start of the season as the Chicago Bulls continue to seek answers for their starting point guard’s lingering injury.
The Bulls announced Wednesday that Ball on Sept. 28 will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball has spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury initially suffered in January.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. His absence is likely to stretch longer.
By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
In the meantime, Ball’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Bulls lineup, which will rely on second-year pro Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Alex Caruso to shoulder the load at point guard.
Ball’s path to recovery seemed simple after a Jan. 28 surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee. At the time, the Bulls predicted Ball would return by the end of the regular season to run the offense in the playoffs.
Complicated by a deep bone bruise in the same knee, Ball remained plagued by pain and discomfort that prevented him from running at full speed. He eventually was shut down midway through the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls front office remained vague about Ball’s recovery path throughout the summer, but executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley both hinted at concerns about Ball’s return during the offseason.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said July 12 during an NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
Injuries have plagued Ball throughout his career. He has yet to play more than 65% of a single season, suffering a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb during prior stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
As the Bulls prepare to open training camp Tuesday, they face a major crisis in filling Ball’s position. They did not target another primary ballhandler in the offseason, which means they’ll be forced to rely on Dosunmu and Caruso to open the season.
Besides his ability to spark the Bulls in transition with pinpoint passes, Ball’s defensive instincts are nearly inimitable. The Bulls struggled to maintain defensive pressure in the final months of the season without Ball.
Antonio Rudiger says he deliberately hurt Chelsea people to ‘wake up’ fans who were ‘too quiet’ and responds to ‘sad’ dismissal of former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed how he would roll people up on purpose to try to ‘wake up’ fans at Stamford Bridge.
The German was in an honest mood as he spoke about his style of play and his summer move from Les Bleus to Real Madrid in a recent interview during the international break.
Rudiger went from junk under Frank Lampard to one of the top names on the squad roster after Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in west London, but ruined his relationship with supporters by jumping ship for the Spain this summer.
The 29-year-old failed to sign a new contract with Chelsea and left on a free transfer at the end of his contract, before moving to the Bernabeu to join the Champions League winners.
And he has now risked making his relationship with his former fans even more bitter by admitting he sometimes deliberately laughed on the pitch to get a reaction from the stands, saying fans were sometimes “too quiet”.
One such moment, Rudiger has revealed, came in Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Premier League last season – where Kai Havertz secured a dramatic win with an 89th-minute winner.
“I’ll be honest: I deliberately hurt people because it was just too quiet in the stadium for me during that game,” Rudiger said in an interview with German media. Sports1.
“I wanted to wake people up with this.”
There seems to be more to Rudiger’s antics as the Germany international has opened up about how much he also enjoys liquidating opposition players.
“I like to analyze my opponents and say to myself, ‘Okay, let’s see how they react if I provoke them a bit,’” he said.
“But it’s not like I pick someone before every game. It happens spontaneously.
“I also like and need mind games and conversations with my opponents, it’s just fun for me.”
Rudiger spent five years at Chelsea, where the centre-back won the Champions League and Europa League titles, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
His best days were spent under fellow German Tuchel, with the pair developing a special bond during their time together at Stamford Bridge.
That bond wasn’t enough to convince Rudiger to stay and sign another deal with the Blues, but it looks like Rudiger made the right call after Tuchel himself was sacked by the ruthless club earlier this month.
It’s a move that came as a surprise to Rudiger, especially after a summer transfer window where the manager was handed £270m to bolster his squad, and he revealed he sent a message to Tuchel following his Chelsea exit .
“They let him sign new players first, only to let him go after a few games,” he said.
“I was surprised by the speed. The day of his release was sad for me. I wrote to him afterwards and thanked him again for everything. He was there for everyone, not just me.
“If you look at where we came from and where he took us, he did the impossible.
“But you know how it is in football. Sometimes you are the hero, sometimes the bogeyman.
“The football business is very changeable, doors open and close quickly. Believe in yourself and have people who believe in you is what ultimately matters.
“At Chelsea I had to learn it the hard way. I was always ready to play and fortunately with Thomas Tuchel a coach arrived who trusted me and showed me that I was an important player for him.
Minnesota early voting starts Friday. Here’s what to know.
The 2022 election starts Friday in Minnesota.
Election Day isn’t until Nov. 8, but starting Friday, Sept. 23, Minnesotans can fill out ballots or request absentee ballots in person, online or by mail. Here’s a primer.
ONE WEBSITE
Nearly everything you need to know or do — register to vote, check or update your registration, request an absentee ballot, view a sample ballot, find your local election office — can be found at the secretary of state’s website MNVotes.gov.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
It’s a big election this year. Races include:
- Governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor. These are known as the state’s constitutional offices.
- All eight seats for the U.S. House of Representatives
- The entire Minnesota Legislature, which includes all 67 Senate seats and all 134 House seats
- Some state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals seats
- Some county officials, such as county attorney or sheriff
- Some city, school board or township seats
- Local ballot questions
NOTE: All political boundaries have been redrawn following the 2020 census. It’s possible you now live in a different district than you have previously. It’s also possible the district is essentially the same but has a different number.
WHAT’S DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?
The 2022 election will feel a lot like the 2021 election — if you voted in that one. But this is the first statewide election since special pandemic procedures were lifted. Those procedures, some of which were criticized by Republicans, loosened some requirements to make it easier to vote. That looseness is gone now.
The most important change will be for people mailing in absentee ballots. They will once again need a witness — a registered voter or a notary public. Just carefully follow the instructions and you should be fine.
FEWER DROP BOXES
Another change is so-called “drop boxes” for ballots. There are far fewer of them — only 16 in the entire state. This is both because some people thought they weren’t secure, and because many of the drop boxed weren’t used in 2021. The decision for whether to have any drop boxes in your county community was made by local officials.
In the metro, drop box locations will only be available to residents of the following communities: Apple Valley, Burnsville, Mendota Heights, Rogers and St. Louis Park.
VOTE IN PERSON
Even though every ballot submitted before Election Day is technically an absentee ballot, every voter can vote in person in at least one location — your county’s election office. Some residents may have more options. Ramsey County, for example, will offer this in-person early option at the county election office at 90 W. Plato Blvd. in St. Paul, as well as the Ramsey County Library in Roseville, located at 2180 Hamline Ave. N.
When you vote this way, you don’t need a witness; a county worker can serve as your witness.
If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at the same time. You’ll need to bring proof of residence, which can include a valid Minnesota driver’s license or state or tribal ID. If you don’t have that, there are other ways to register to vote; approved documents or witnesses are listed on the secretary of state’s website.
VOTE BY MAIL
You can also fill out your ballot at home and mail it in. To do this, you have to first fill out an absentee ballot application. You can do this online and return it by mail, fax or email, or in person.
It’s not essential that you provide a phone number or email address, but you might want to; if you make a mistake within the last week before the election, you won’t automatically be sent a new ballot and county officials might not be able to alert you that your ballot has been rejected. By law, election workers aren’t allowed to correct, or “cure,” mistakes.
If you need a ballot in an alternate format, such as Braille, call 877-600-8683.
WHAT HAPPENS TO MY BALLOT?
Assuming your ballot has been accepted, it will essentially sit there in a secure election office until at least seven days before the election. That’s when election workers can begin counting ballots.
You can track your absentee ballot on the secretary of state’s website.
HOW CAN I TRUST THE COUNT?
Despite efforts by some right-wing groups to undermine confidence in counting ballots, voting machines used in Minnesota have proven to be accurate year after year. They’re subjected to public accuracy tests before each election, and their results are reviewed in audits of selected precincts after Election Day. This is required by law.
In addition, every machine is given a logic and accuracy test on Election Day by two judges of different major parties.
A box of 200 mosquitoes did the vaccination in this malaria trial. This is not a joke !
The trial volunteers put an arm above a box containing hundreds of mosquitoes carrying a genetically modified malaria parasite. Here’s why they did it this way – and why the lawsuit holds promise.
(Image credit: Annette M Seilie)
