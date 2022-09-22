Biden will speak before the United Nations General Assembly

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed how he would roll people up on purpose to try to ‘wake up’ fans at Stamford Bridge.

The German was in an honest mood as he spoke about his style of play and his summer move from Les Bleus to Real Madrid in a recent interview during the international break.

Getty Rudiger revealed he would do a liquidation at Chelsea sometimes to get a reaction from the fans

AFP Rudiger joined Real Madrid in the summer and has already found the net for the Spanish giants

Rudiger went from junk under Frank Lampard to one of the top names on the squad roster after Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in west London, but ruined his relationship with supporters by jumping ship for the Spain this summer.

The 29-year-old failed to sign a new contract with Chelsea and left on a free transfer at the end of his contract, before moving to the Bernabeu to join the Champions League winners.

And he has now risked making his relationship with his former fans even more bitter by admitting he sometimes deliberately laughed on the pitch to get a reaction from the stands, saying fans were sometimes “too quiet”.

One such moment, Rudiger has revealed, came in Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Premier League last season – where Kai Havertz secured a dramatic win with an 89th-minute winner.

“I’ll be honest: I deliberately hurt people because it was just too quiet in the stadium for me during that game,” Rudiger said in an interview with German media. Sports1.

“I wanted to wake people up with this.”

Getty Rudiger says fans were sometimes ‘too quiet’ at Chelsea and wanted to ‘wake them up’

There seems to be more to Rudiger’s antics as the Germany international has opened up about how much he also enjoys liquidating opposition players.

“I like to analyze my opponents and say to myself, ‘Okay, let’s see how they react if I provoke them a bit,’” he said.

“But it’s not like I pick someone before every game. It happens spontaneously.

“I also like and need mind games and conversations with my opponents, it’s just fun for me.”

Rudiger spent five years at Chelsea, where the centre-back won the Champions League and Europa League titles, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

GETTY Rudiger has won five domestic and European trophies in a Chelsea shirt

His best days were spent under fellow German Tuchel, with the pair developing a special bond during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

That bond wasn’t enough to convince Rudiger to stay and sign another deal with the Blues, but it looks like Rudiger made the right call after Tuchel himself was sacked by the ruthless club earlier this month.

It’s a move that came as a surprise to Rudiger, especially after a summer transfer window where the manager was handed £270m to bolster his squad, and he revealed he sent a message to Tuchel following his Chelsea exit .

“They let him sign new players first, only to let him go after a few games,” he said.

“I was surprised by the speed. The day of his release was sad for me. I wrote to him afterwards and thanked him again for everything. He was there for everyone, not just me.

Getty Rudiger received a new lease of life after Tuchel’s appointment at Chelsea

“If you look at where we came from and where he took us, he did the impossible.

“But you know how it is in football. Sometimes you are the hero, sometimes the bogeyman.

“The football business is very changeable, doors open and close quickly. Believe in yourself and have people who believe in you is what ultimately matters.

“At Chelsea I had to learn it the hard way. I was always ready to play and fortunately with Thomas Tuchel a coach arrived who trusted me and showed me that I was an important player for him.