Bitcoin Falls Under High Selling Pressure, What Will Shoot Its Price?
Bitcoin and other major altcoins have displayed a correlation between macroeconomic factors and virtual currencies. After the August CPI data release, almost all the crypto assets started dropping. The report data showed a higher inflation rate, increasing fear and crashing the prices of cryptocurrencies.
The FOMC meeting was scheduled to hold previously. But ahead of the meeting, Bitcoin had been subjected to extreme selling pressure. Investors seem to be afraid of what the outcome of the meeting could mean to the value of the primary cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Value Is On Its Crucial Support
BTC price has seen vigorous twists from last weekend to date. While the token tried to sustain its hold on the $20,000 region, it felt an increasing downward pull. Hence, Bitcoin has gradually lost value to hover around the $19K level.
According to data, the $19,000 level is the 50-month average for Bitcoin. It reported that the value is the crucial support level for the primary cryptocurrency. Since 2015, BTC has been defending the level.
Hence, it would be more devastating for the token once it fails to uphold the support level currently. It means that BTC investors will experience more pain and price correction.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) has purchased the dip with Bitcoin’s dropped value. The software firm added 301 BTC recently.
According to the CEO of MSTR, Michael Saylor, the company purchased with $6 million, giving an average price of $19,851 per token. This new move brings the firm’s total Bitcoin holdings to 130,000 BTC.
Possible Implication Of FOMC Meeting
After the FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve will disclose its raise on the interest rate. This move serves as a control measure in curbing the rising inflation in the US.
The Fed has been taking a hawkish stance toward inflation rise. However, it may still be tightening its measure since the CPI data is higher than the estimated value for inflation.
The policy decision from the Fed has a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Prices in the crypto market have been discouraging as most assets are red.
There could be a slight relief in the crypto market if the Fed implements a 75-bps hike on the rate. This will be in line with the expected outcomes. But the selling pressure in the market will become severe with a hike of 100 bps on the rate. Such a situation will be caused by imperiling liquidity.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Solana Price Continues To Trade Laterally With Signs Of Further Depreciation
Solana price has moving been sideways for the last few months, and it has maintained the same price action.
Over the last 24 hours, SOL has depreciated 2.6%. In the past week, the altcoin’s gains were negated by the ongoing lateral trading.
Buying strength has remained low over the last week and that has further pushed Solana price to their closest support line. If buyers push the price higher, SOL could attempt to topple over the $33 price level.
As sellers continue to dominate, it could be tough for SOL to experience a breakout from the $30-$32 price zone.
The bulls failed to hold onto the $33 price mark and ever since that, the coin has continued to spiral downwards. Increased consolidation of SOL has reduced buyers’ confidence.
For SOL to invalidate the bearish thesis, it needs to move above the $40 price zone. The global cryptocurrency market cap is now $971 billion, down by 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart
SOL was trading at $33 at the time of writing. The coin experienced heavy resistance at the $41 price mark, and the bulls have been rejected at that mark for over months now.
Immediate resistance for Solana price was at $38, toppling which SOL might attempt to touch $41.
On the flip side, a fall from the present price mark will push SOL to $30 and then to $26.
The amount of Solana traded in the last session declined, indicating that buyers were fewer in number.
Technical Analysis
SOL lost its price momentum because buying strength consistently remained low for over a week. Despite buying strength recovering in the last few weeks, the price of the asset remained unaffected.
The Relative Strength Index was underneath the zero-line, indicating that sellers outnumbered buyers at the time of writing.
Solana price was below the 20-SMA due to a lack of demand. It also indicated that sellers were dominating price momentum in the market.
The asset continued to display signs that the sellers were strong in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the direction of the asset’s price.
MACD underwent a bearish crossover and formed red histograms.
These red histograms were indicative of sell signal in the market. The Stoch RSI is used to measure the overall market trend and the direction of the current price of an asset.
Stoch RSI was below the half-line and nearing the oversold zone. This reading confirmed bearish pressure in the market and that the asset could further lose value over the upcoming trading sessions.
JP Morgan To Render Crypto Services Despite The Bear Run
JPMorgan & Co. is one of the leading financial services institutions globally, including crypto. Its assets and worldwide operations are worth over $2.6 trillion. The company’s rich history has been on for more than 200 years.
JP Morgan is committed to providing commercial banking, financial services for small businesses and customers, investment banking, etc. It also provides asset management and financial transaction processing.
The company shared some recent happenings among its clients. It revealed that many are withdrawing from using digital currencies as payment means. According to the company, this new action from its clients has been on for the last few months.
The primary reason for the drop in interest is the current bear market in the digital currency industry.
Crypto Market And Effect On JPMorgan
Several adverse events are the main reasons for the current bearish market. Some of these are the U.S. 40-year record inflation rate, the Ukraine conflict, the European Union energy crisis, etc.
This bearish crypto market negatively affects investors and traders in several crypto financial firms. An example of these companies is JPMorgan Chase. Takis Georgakopoulos cited that the company’s clients were eager to use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment six months before now.
Georgakopoulos is the Global Head of Payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, he stated that customers’ loss of interest was observed in the heat of the bear market.
At the time, BTC was trading at about $40K. Other digital currencies, including Ether, were also doing well compared to the present look of the market.
The crypto winter started in the middle of 2022, significantly changing the global macroeconomic environment. This became the major cause of the decline in the cryptocurrency interest of the company’s clients.
Georgakopoulos encouraged other clients stating that the company would continue its crypto services regardless of the current market situation. Other companies like Wall Street still believe that digital tokens are still the future of the world’s financial system. Moreover, these tokens are already gaining popularity in the Metaverse and gaming sectors.
Metaverse And JPMorgan Chase
Participants in the Metaverse 3D virtual reality space can communicate with themselves using digital objects. This space seems to be a good spot for JPMorgan to expand its financial services.
The company is already making plans to achieve these objectives. It wants to hire a leader to identify and gain more payment opportunities in the Metaverse, Crypto, and Web 3 sub-vertical.
The bank also needs tech-savvy individuals and financial specialists to carry out the potential tasks to achieve its goal.
Bitcoin Price Could Take Major Hit After Fed Rate Hike
Bitcoin started another decline from the $19,500 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is at risk of a sharp decline below the $18,500 and $18,000 levels.
- Bitcoin started another decline after the fed increased rates to 3.25%.
- The price is trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $18,200 level to avoid more losses in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Restarts Decline
Bitcoin price attempted to gain strength above the $19,200 level. However, BTC failed to clear the $19,500 resistance zone and stayed in a bearish zone.
As a result, there was a bearish reaction below the $19,000 level. The fed rate hike from 2.75% to 3.25% triggered a sharp decline. There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a retest of the $18,200 zone and the price traded as low as $18,140. It is now consolidating losses above the $18,200 support zone.
There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,675 swing high to $18,140 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $18,775 level. The next major resistance sits near the $19,000 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,675 swing high to $18,140 low is also near the $19,000 zone. The main resistance is now forming near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $19,200 level might increase the chances of a move to $19,650. Any more gains might send the price towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,000 zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,000 level. A clear move below the $18,000 zone could set the pace for a larger decline. In the stated case, the price may even test the $17,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,200, followed by $18,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,000, $19,200 and $19,500.
XRP Price At $0.40, Can It Hold Onto Its Bullish Revival?
At the time of writing, the XRP price noticed upward movement on its chart. After the asset consolidated for a few days, it finally travelled north.
Over the last 24 hours, the XRP price registered a 6% appreciation. In the past week, the coin has rallied by over 20%.
Buyers were attempting to push the price up, and they finally succeeded over the last 24 hours.
XRP was stuck at the $0.38 price mark for a considerably long period of time, but buyers rescued the altcoin despite broader market weakness.
Continued pressure from the buyers could make XRP move past its immediate resistance, which would make it invalidate its bearish thesis.
On the other hand, if the bulls fail to defend the present price level, then the sellers will take over.
If the sellers take over, then XRP could be pushed close to the $0.30 price mark. At the current moment, XRP rests in a crucial support zone.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.40 at the time of writing. The XRP price had witnessed weeks of consolidation on its chart. Finally, buyers pushed the price above the next resistance mark.
Over the past week, XRP has broken past many resistance lines.
The immediate price ceiling for the coin rests at $0.44 as the altcoin has had difficulty moving past that price level for multiple months now.
On the flip side, the closest support to XRP was at $0.38, and a fall from that level would bring XRP to $0.30.
If buyers remain steady, then XRP could push past $0.42 with a chance of toppling above the tough resistance of $0.44.
The amount of XRP traded in the last session declined slightly, indicating that the number of buyers also dropped to a small extent.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength recovered considerably over the last week, which slowly helped XRP travel upwards on its chart.
The Relative Strength Index was almost about to touch the overbought zone but it noted a downtick. Despite the downtick, buyers have substantially outnumbered sellers in the market.
Usually, an increased number of buyers creates a price pullback. In the event of that, XRP could rest at $0.38 before it picks up momentum again.
The XRP price was above the 20-SMA line, which signalled that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin seems to be registering an increased buy signal on the one-day chart. Moving Average Convergence Divergence depicts the market momentum and the price action of the altcoin.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars, which were buy signal for the coin. The increase in the size of the signal bars indicates that XRP will travel up on its chart.
The Parabolic SAR also determines the overall market direction, and the dotted lines below the price candlestick signify bullish momentum.
Bitcoin Reacts To 75 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike
ETH Prices Get Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 ETH
Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network.
The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward.
Related Reading: Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?
A few minutes after the event on September 15, Bitcoin lost $1K. Ethereum also lost more than $200, plummeting from $1,635 to $1471 same merge day. The next few days, on September 18, ETH price shaded off more and landed on $1335.33.
Currently, on September 21, Ethereum is trading at $1344.45. This price shows a 0.17% price decrease in 24 hours. Its hourly gain shows 0.17%, but the 7 days price movement indicates a 15.91% loss.
Ethereum Miners Dump ETH Holding Increasing Pressure
Recall that Ethereum is no longer operating with a proof of work consensus mechanism. The combination of its Beacon Chain and mainnet has rendered miners useless on the network, replacing them with validators. Even though the miners hard-forked the network creating the ETHPOW, the new network has suffered attacks and is not yet as strong and promising.
The crypto market expected a price reversal from bearish to bullish after the Ethereum upgrade. But after the event, the ETH price dropped, and the supply of ETH increased. This is not surprising because miners started disposing of their ETH coins before the merge.
Ethereum miners initially gained 13,000 ETH every day on the PoW network. But on the new PoS, validators get only 1600 ETH. Miners’ rewards dropped by 90% after the merge, which could have lowered ETH supply advantageously, pushing the price upward.
Unfortunately, Ethereum miners have dumped up to 30K ETH holding due to the price movement and the upgrade effect. This was the reason behind Ether’s price plunge from Merge day. The continuous selling added pressure on investors causing more price losses.
The current state of crypto assets is not promising. Many enthusiasts are also dumping their holdings as prices continue to plummet.
What is the Implication for Ethereum?
As miners continue dumping their ETH on the market, the price of Ether will keep falling. Even though the other factors that could have boosted the price remain positive, miners’ exit from the Ethereum market has worsened everything for ETH.
Currently, many analysts are predicting that Ethereum might drop to $750. If the miners continue selling spree coupled with the macroeconomic factors, that price level will likely occur soon.
Related Reading: Post-Merge Profit-Taking Cuts 13% Off Ethereum Ratio Against BTC
Moreover, the upcoming Feds rate hike is causing panic already. Many investors dread the announcement as it might make the market bullish or bearish. If the rate stays 75 bps, there’s no problem. But the market is in trouble if it goes high to 100 bps.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
