Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • BTC price tabs $18,100 for the second time as price respect weekly downtrend. 
  • Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. 
  • BTC price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough week against tether (USDT) as the price plummeted following the Federal Open Market Committee news (FOMC). Following the news that the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by 75 bps, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell from $19,700 to a region of $18,100. (Data from Binance)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Weekly BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of BTC continues to struggle to keep its head afloat after seeing the weekly candle closing bearish, with the new week looking more bearish ahead of the expected FOMC meeting. 

BTC price tried showing some relief bounce ahead of the new week as price moved to a region of $19,500, but this bounce was cut short as the news of an increased rate hike harmed the price seeing the price of BTC drop to previous all-time high causing worry as this has been a strong support zone for the price of BTC.

If the price of BTC continues to tap this region of $18,100, it will weaken the support, and we would likely revisit lower support areas of $17,500-$16,000, acting as high-demand zones.

For BTC’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break and hold above $24,000 as the price has continued to respect the downtrend resistance on the weekly chart preventing the price of BTC from trending higher since falling from its all-time high. 

The price of BTC is currently faced with resistance to breaking above $19,500; If the price of BTC fails to break and hold above this support zone, we could see the price going lower to its $18,100 support and lower if this support fails to hold off sell orders. 

Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $19,500.

Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000-17,500.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

1663857509 360 Bitcoin Taps 18100 Why This Is Dangerous For The Market
Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for BTC prices continues to move in range in an asymmetric triangle; the price of BTC needs to break out of this range with good volume for the price to trend to a high of $20,800. 

On the daily timeframe, the price of BTC is currently trading at $18,900 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for BTC price. The price of $20,800 and $28,000 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of BTC. The price of BTC needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $22,000.

Daily resistance for the BTC price – $20,800.

Daily support for the BTC price – $18,100.

Featured Image From Quit falling, Charts From Tradingview

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Supraoracles Releases Roadmap To Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations
google news

Zug, Switzerland, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire

Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and DLTs with only 3-5 second finality. Now, with over 550+ signed integration partners, they’re officially announcing the launch of their Alpha testnet as they progress towards mainnet in early 2023.

To jumpstart momentum, Supra has partnered with Dorahacks, the host of BNB Grants and BNB Global Hackathons, by sponsoring and providing its oracle service to over 4,000-5,000 developers worldwide. Developers interested in adding this new, institutional grade oracle to their Web3 toolkit are invited to apply to the Supra Network Activate Program: https://join.supraoracles.com/network-activation-program

Oracles play a key role in Web3 projects. Developers need oracles to securely connect their decentralized applications (dApps) with timely, accurate data originating from other blockchains or real-world sources. This opens up a world of use cases such as exotic derivatives backed by real-world assets, options markets, multi-lateral clearing and settlement across public blockchains and DLT networks, that otherwise are simply not feasible with incumbent oracles today. 

Supra’s PhD driven research team, led by the renowned Dr. Aniket Kate, has prioritized a number of novel principles in their design that brings a new gold standard to how oracles should perform. The most crucial being security of the core data, decentralization of nodes and consensus, auditability of data provenance, and cost efficient, predictable budgeting for consumers. 

With these innovations, Supra has received recognition from Web3 incubators like Mastercard’s Start Path program, Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, and Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play, which recently named Supra among their top 10 up-and-coming Web3 projects.

Supra is drawing near to the launch of their incentivized testnet in Q4, with a roadmap that includes activities for developers to begin their testing:

  • 2022 Early October: Launch Data Dashboards, documentation for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos testnet chains
  • 2022 Late October: Supra’s VRF service documentation
  • 2022 November: Node Operators Onboarding launch
  • 2022 December: Incentivized testnet live, whitepapers unveiled
  • 2023 Early Q2: Mainnet goes live

Node Operators interested in learning about Supra’s block rewards and incentivization programs are invited to join the Discord community to know more: https://discord.io/supraoracles.

SupraOracles CEO, Joshua Tobkin commented, “We’ve built oracles that will undoubtedly exceed the typical expectations of cross-chain solutions, and we’re proud to bring forth a world-class product to the industry to help blockchains do even more incredible things.” 

About SupraOracles

SupraOracles is supercharging oracles for a better, decentralized future. Blockchains need better, faster, accurate, and more secure off-chain data. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain oracle solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better.

After 5+ years of research, and thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, SupraOracles’ revolutionary technical breakthrough helps solve the Oracle Dilemma while improving performance across the board. The team’s academic mindset forms the bedrock of the organization and reinforces their commitment to deep research and a rigorous scientific process in everything they design and build.

Contact

Media contact

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Playdapp & Mikey NFT Stands Out In The Bustling NFT Marketplace And Gets Sold Out Within Three Hours

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Playdapp &Amp; Mikey Nft Stands Out In The Bustling Nft Marketplace And Gets Sold Out Within Three Hours
google news

Seoul, South Korea, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire

The NFT Marketplace Calls out To NFT Investors To Grab its Super Successful NFT Before The Launch Of Its New Game ‘Tournaments’ That Will Give Special Access To Existing NFT Holders.

As soon as the Blockchain Gaming Platform and NFT Marketplace, PlayDapp, launched its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection ‘PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT’, the entire collection of 10,000 free minting NFTs was sold out within three hours. The collection featured DJ Mikey, a badass teenage red panda triumphing his way to Superstar DJ status. 

PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection was traded in the marketplace from September 6th to 18th 2022, making a transaction volume of $17,296. With the starting daily floor price for Mikey NFT being at $4.39 during the time of its launch, its floor price skyrocketed to $5.91 marking an increase of 34.6% on its last day of trade. A total of 3,992 NFTs were transferred or sold. 

With the success of its PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection, the PlayDapp team hopes NFT enthusiasts will join the community and it’s exclusive club before the main utility and feature of the NFTs kick in with the soft-launch of its newest hyper-casual game ‘Tournaments’ on September 26 that will bring a world of perks to its NFT holders. 

PlayDapp’s NFT holders are granted special access to the game tournaments where they will receive more token rewards of $PLA, the Ethereum token that powers PlayDapp, as compared to its non-NFT holders. Moreover, PlayDapp NFT holders are granted more chances to play the game than non-NFT holders which implies that the former potentially gets more chances to try to win the $PLA rewards. 

“We are over the moon to have our NFT collection sold out in just 3 hours. From what started as a free minting NFT, the market added value to it making it our top-seller,” says Peter Song Head of Global Marketing at PlayDapp. “It is a very exciting time for us, and now we can’t wait to introduce our new game Tournaments to the market which will boost the demand for our NFTs and make them more valuable,” he adds.

About PlayDapp:

PlayDapp is a global blockchain middleware provider that provides companies with the opportunity across many different industries to integrate blockchain technology into their business models and easily turn their assets into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). PlayDapp’s blockchain-based C2C Marketplace allows gamers and users to freely buy, sell and trade their digital assets with each other. 

To buy PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT, please click on the link here. 

For more information, please visit https://members.playdapp.com

PlayDapp is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

Head of Global Marketing

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cardano After the Vasil Hard Fork: Future Upgrades

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Date Confirmed By Developers
google news
  • Cardano (ADA) is going to be upgrade to Vasil Hard Fork on September 22 ,2022.
  • Cardano intends to include Hydra, a Layer 2 solution for off-chain transactions.

Cardano (ADA) will be upgrade to the Vasil Hard Fork on September 22, 2022. The Hard Fork will have a significant impact on the network’s transaction fees, mining rewards, and transaction speed. While also increasing the scalability of Decentralized Applications (Dapp).

Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX, said that:

“It is designed to improve the network’s performance by increasing throughput, and script efficiency while reducing latency in block transmission.”

The upgrade was originally schedule for June 2022, however, it will now take effect on September 22, 2022. The majority of ADA liquidity is held by as many as 12 exchanges, eight of which are ready for the upgrade, including Binance. Cardano’s native coin, ADA, is currently trading at 0.4546, up 0.71 percent in the previous 24 hours. It is going up and down.

Cardano founder and co-founder Charles Hoskinson has recommended the community upgrade. To Daedalus 5, the most recent version of the wallet with significant bug updates.

Upgrades of Vasil Hard Fork 

The upgrade will lower transaction fees and improve the connection between data and blockchain by making it easier to store data on a chain, which will enhance the decentralized app’s capability.

Validators have rewarded a portion of the transaction fees they handle to validate transactions and protect the network against Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks.

Cardano intends to integrate Hydra, a Layer 2 solution that will perform off-chain transactions, to address these difficulties. It will charge lower transaction fees than the main network, allowing the network to become genuinely decentralized, minimize delay, and increase transactions per second.

It also provides an efficient way for a group of users to process transactions off-chain while using the main chain ledger as a secure settlement layer, maintaining safety. WazirX’s vice president recently stated.

Recommended For You 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Blue chip NFT raffle project ‘Bored & Lucky’ joins Yuga Labs IP Ecosystem

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Blue Chip Nft Raffle Project 'Bored &Amp; Lucky' Joins Yuga Labs Ip Ecosystem
google news

US, NY, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire

As the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) continues to reign the NFT space and going well beyond towards the mass adoption, we see the rise of projects using the full potential of renowned jpegs – as BAYC owners have full intellectual property rights over their NFTs. Recently the ecosystem has attracted a lot of big names that utilize IP offered by BAYC, like Snoop Dogg and Eminem who smashed the VMAs rocking their ape personas like nobody’s watching.

Now the Yuga Labs IP ecosystem is joined by the Bored & Lucky, the world’s  first Bored Ape raffle platform. The platform offers everyone a fair chance to win blue chip NFTs and join some of the most exclusive NFT-gated communities in Web3, like BAYC, MAYC, and CryptoPunks.

How it works

The whole process is fully transparent – all Bored & Lucky raffles are Ethereum smart contract based. The NFT prize and the funds received from the ticket sales are locked in the contract and the only way to release them is via a raffle process that is 100% fair for all parties involved.

The winning ticket is determined in a completely random and fair manner. To guarantee transparency and unbiased approach the winner is determined by smart contract via transaction on blockchain using Chainlink VRF to independently generate a random number to draw a winner.

There are currently 3 open raffles featuring a MAYC, a BAYC, and a CryptoPunk, with the very first DeadFellaz #1175 NFT already raffled away to a new winner.

Who is BAYC #4619

BAYC #4691 is an incredibly lucky ape who has made his fortune on smart crypto investment choices. A real connoisseur of art and all things classy, he’s now chasing away the boredom by spreading the luck and organizing raffles with life-changing blue chip NFTs.

For more information on Bored & Lucky visit https://boredlucky.com/
 

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

For more information on Chainlink visit https://chain.link/
 

About Yuga Labs

The possibilities for blockchain’s impact on culture are endless. Yuga Labs is a Web3 platform building most known for the creation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and a recent Metaverse project Otherside, as well as acquisition of CryptoPunks and Meebits. 

For more information on Yuga Labs visit https://www.yuga.com 

Contact
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Integrating The Third Dimension to Social Media

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Integrating The Third Dimension To Social Media
google news

Social media is one of the most important inventions of the digital age. It has allowed us to communicate and connect with the world in a way that has never been possible in human history. Furthermore, it offers us the ability to form bonds with the world and find like-minded individuals who share the same ideas and beliefs.

However, social media is not without its limitations. One of the largest of which is to do with how information is presented and passed along. Social media platforms are practically all 2-dimensional, meaning that all data is displayed in a 2-dimensional format (i.e., on a screen). This means that people can only connect via text, images, sounds, and videos. While this is certainly still good, it cannot be denied that it leaves us longing for more.

We live in a 3-dimensional reality, which means we experience the world in a much richer way than current-day social media can display. Many moments in human existence are essential because they happen on a 3-dimensional plane, where people share space. We are social creatures, and the best way to socialize involves proximity and physicality. Sadly, most social media platforms cannot accommodate this.

Expanding The Boundaries

With that being said, developments in VR, AR, and even blockchain have caused scientists and developers to re-examine our social media landscape and create alternative platforms that help satiate our genuine desire for socializing and connectivity. As a result, immersive and digital spaces are being built that allow people to connect with the world from their computer while also interacting on a 3-dimensional plane.

One project at the forefront of this is MT Tower. This social media platform doubles as a fully functioning metaverse. This lifestyle and gaming environment is pushing the space’s boundaries by allowing people to form genuinely intimate connections online. All around the world, there is a silent recognition that creating bonds with mere words and images is not enough to satisfy us. But until recently, there were no digital alternatives.

Lockdowns triggered by the COVID pandemic taught us that humans crave 3-dimensional contact, rendering traditional social media ineffective and no longer fit for purpose. This is why metaverse environments such as MT Tower are more critical now than ever. Writing texts and sending pictures may have been enough to feel socially included pre-pandemic. Still, nowadays, we have awoken to just how lonely an experience can be. Websites are no longer sufficient; we need virtual spaces.

A Truly Immersive Future

MT Tower is building an intimate, all-encompassing, and emotive environment. It creates a virtual location where people can congregate, discuss ideas, make memories, and (above all) share space. It favors immersion beyond anything else as the project understands that humans are 3-dimensional beings who need 3-dimensional tools.

This is a critical moment for the social media landscape, as it is the first significant evolution of the industry since its inception. The move from 2-dimensions to three will be a welcome change for consumers and the public at large, as there is a subtle recognition among internet users that words, images, and videos are far too limited to capture the beauty of the human experience.

 

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ethereum Whale Holdings Falls Following Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Ethereum (Eth) Price Down By 8% Despite Merge Developments
google news
Ethereum News
  • According to Santiment, there was a significant decrease in whales ETH holdings.
  • Addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 ETH have lost 2.24% of their total holdings.

Following the successful Merge update, large Ethereum holders began to rapidly redistribute their holdings on the market, which could have been the primary source of significant selling pressure that pushed ETH’s price down. 

Addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 ETH have lost 2.24% of their total holdings over the last six days, indicating a significant increase in selling pressure given their market size. 

Rapid Decline of ETH’s Value

The Ethereum Merge has resulted in a shift in trading behavior. The much-anticipated Merge event sparked a debate about the reliability of Proof of Stake versus proof of work consensus. However, the price drop following the Merge was contrary to market expectations in an otherwise negative environment.

The rapid decline in the value of ETH is caused by whale investors who are dissatisfied with the network’s transition to a PoS algorithm. Despite Ethereum’s high liquidity and one of the largest market capitalizations, market makers were unable to counteract the massive sell-side trading volume, which affected the asset’s price. 

According to the Santiment chart, accumulation before the merger was mostly speculative, and investors did not intend to hold the asset after the update, so the sudden increase in selling pressure may not be entirely natural. The technical outlook for ETH is also dismal, as the asset has fallen below its 50-day moving average and is no longer in an uptrend.

At the time of writing the value of Ethereum is $1,296.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,600,053,055. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has dropped 3.83%. 

Recommended  For You :

google news
Continue Reading

Trending