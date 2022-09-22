Bottom 10 college football gets the royal treatment with new No. 1

Inspirational thought of the week:

It’s the sport of kings,

Better than diamond rings

That’s why we’re here to sing…

Soccer.

— “Football Rap” LL Cool J

Here at the Bottom 10 headquarters, located in an infirmary in Boone, North Carolina, next to the eyewash station used to rid Appalachian State students of pink eye after two consecutive weekends of immersed in the duck pond on campus, we spent the weekend watching college football. .. then spent Monday watching Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral … then spent Tuesday thinking about the Royal Family and the royal game we love and enjoyed.

It’s true. On October 19, 1957, Her Royal Majesty’s motorcade entered Byrd Stadium at the University of Maryland, as straight onto the field, where she greeted the Terrapins captains before their game against North Carolina, very favored and 14th in the standings. The Tar Heels were upset 21-7 and then pointed to the Queen’s late arrival and therefore an hour’s delay in kick-off as one of the reasons they didn’t play their best .

Almost 20 years to the day, on October 22, 1977, then-Prince Charles also had a late game, but the people of Athens, Georgia didn’t expect him. He arrived just as James Brown was finishing his halftime show and walked the field to meet UGA coach Vince Dooley and Kentucky’s Frank Curci. Dooley gave Charles a football signed “1976 SEC Champs”. Curci offered the future King of England a piece of chewing gum. When Charles realized the Dawgs were down 10-0 against the Cats, he told Dooley, “So I guess I’ll have to shoot for you in the second half.” Kentucky won in a surprising 33-0 rout. The headline of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said of the heir to the UK throne: “Prince Charles watches UK dismantle Georgia”.

“It wasn’t an upset because they were in the top 10 and we weren’t,” Dooley recalled of the visit when asked about it in 2019. “But I’ve had a few people say, no more game royalties. Just in case.”

Never forget Queen Elizabeth II attended a UNC-Maryland game at College Park in 1957 or King Charles III (then Prince Charles) hung out with Vince Dooley between the hurdles before Kentucky-UGA in 1977. pic.twitter.com/cYVn6GQAKQ — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 19, 2022

With apologies to Darrell Royal, App State running back Anderson Castle, Princeton Hall of Famer Phillip King and Steve Harvey, here are the bottom 10 rankings after Week 3.

Speaking of massive events that are sure to capture the hearts and eyes of billions around the world, when the Other Aggies were slapped with a badger tail, losing 66-7 at Wisconsin, they’re not just became the first team to four losses in the country. . New Mexico State also set the stage for the first pillow fight of the year of the century, which takes place this weekend when they host…

The good news? Timmy Chang’s Warriors finally found victory at the end of the Rainbow. The bad news? It was against a 1-3 FCS team in Duquesne, which is pronounced “Due-cane”. As in “I can’t believe we just lost to Hawai’i. We need to find a field and gnaw away our sorrows with SUGAR CANE.”

The Rams have lost nine straight, the longest winless streak in FBS football. It’s Never a Good Sign: When your hometown newspaper follows up on your 38-7 loss to Washington State with an article titled “Rating the Panic Scale on the Winless Start of the State of Colorado”.

It’s not a good sign either: When your athletic director follows your 49-7 loss to Minnesota with a statement that begins “Like all of you, I was disappointed to see our football team struggle this fall …” and just at the point in the press release where a head coach hopes the message will take an inspirational turn, he instead says, “I want you to know that I hear you. I acknowledge and understand your disappointment and your frustration and maybe even your anger.”

I love Bryan Harsin. I do it sincerely. But I was in Auburn last weekend and when I said those same two sentences to a WDE hatchback, suddenly a grandma dressed in orange reflexively tried to punch me in the face with her purse at tiger stripes. So that’s an old Plains leap into the coveted fifth spot.

Massachusetts defeated Stony Brook 20-3 in the biggest retirement-ending victory for a group of Minutemen since North Bridge. But that victory was just an appetizer of pea porridge, or whatever they used to have for appetizers in colonial times, whetting New England’s appetite for what’s to come. afterwards…

That’s right, it’s a super-rare pillow fight from the week of the century Doubled-header, as in doubled in pain. The Temple Bowels fell to 1-2 after a loss to Rutgers, a Scarlet Knights win that coincidentally made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in school history. He surpassed Frank Burns, who coached Rutgers to their first bowl appearance and two Middle Three Conference championships. In related news, Temple fans, all Philadelphians, spend most games with their three middle fingers extended, always ready to unload the middle one and remind visitors they’re No. show you how many wins they have.

The Huskies lost a squeaker to Michigan 59-0. The Wolverines closed out their season opener in three Bottom 10 games against Colorado State, Hawai’i and UConn going 3-0 via a combined score of 166-17. Now Michigan takes on Maryland, which is 3-0 but with two wins over Bottom 10 regulars Buffalo and Charlotte. Meanwhile, UConn continues to play No. 12 NC State. Who put these schedules together, one of those monsters from the Upside Down?

The #MACtion East Division has six teams and five of those teams are 1-2. The Bulls are the only exception, sitting at 0-3. But hey, look on the bright side, Buffalo fans. You’re not even the worst Buffalo in this week’s ranking! Amarite, Ralphie?

That spot went to No-braska, but then Arizona State did what the Huskers did a week ago and fired their coach. According to the Bottom 10 rules, when a team fires its head coach in September, it automatically enters the rankings, although we doubt Herm Edwards is aware of this, as he doesn’t seem to spend a lot of time getting bother with pesky regulations.

Waiting list: No-braska, ULM (pronounced “ulm”), Georgia State Not Southern, Everyone in MAC except Eastern Michigan and Toledo, UTEP Minors, Charlotte 1-and-3’ers, FI (not A)U, North by Northwestern, Wrambling Reck, Houston, we have a problem… with two of your receivers fighting on the sidelines.