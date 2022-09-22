News
Bottom 10 college football gets the royal treatment with new No. 1
Inspirational thought of the week:
It’s the sport of kings,
Better than diamond rings
That’s why we’re here to sing…
Soccer.
— “Football Rap” LL Cool J
Here at the Bottom 10 headquarters, located in an infirmary in Boone, North Carolina, next to the eyewash station used to rid Appalachian State students of pink eye after two consecutive weekends of immersed in the duck pond on campus, we spent the weekend watching college football. .. then spent Monday watching Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral … then spent Tuesday thinking about the Royal Family and the royal game we love and enjoyed.
It’s true. On October 19, 1957, Her Royal Majesty’s motorcade entered Byrd Stadium at the University of Maryland, as straight onto the field, where she greeted the Terrapins captains before their game against North Carolina, very favored and 14th in the standings. The Tar Heels were upset 21-7 and then pointed to the Queen’s late arrival and therefore an hour’s delay in kick-off as one of the reasons they didn’t play their best .
Almost 20 years to the day, on October 22, 1977, then-Prince Charles also had a late game, but the people of Athens, Georgia didn’t expect him. He arrived just as James Brown was finishing his halftime show and walked the field to meet UGA coach Vince Dooley and Kentucky’s Frank Curci. Dooley gave Charles a football signed “1976 SEC Champs”. Curci offered the future King of England a piece of chewing gum. When Charles realized the Dawgs were down 10-0 against the Cats, he told Dooley, “So I guess I’ll have to shoot for you in the second half.” Kentucky won in a surprising 33-0 rout. The headline of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said of the heir to the UK throne: “Prince Charles watches UK dismantle Georgia”.
“It wasn’t an upset because they were in the top 10 and we weren’t,” Dooley recalled of the visit when asked about it in 2019. “But I’ve had a few people say, no more game royalties. Just in case.”
Never forget Queen Elizabeth II attended a UNC-Maryland game at College Park in 1957 or King Charles III (then Prince Charles) hung out with Vince Dooley between the hurdles before Kentucky-UGA in 1977. pic.twitter.com/cYVn6GQAKQ
— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 19, 2022
With apologies to Darrell Royal, App State running back Anderson Castle, Princeton Hall of Famer Phillip King and Steve Harvey, here are the bottom 10 rankings after Week 3.
Speaking of massive events that are sure to capture the hearts and eyes of billions around the world, when the Other Aggies were slapped with a badger tail, losing 66-7 at Wisconsin, they’re not just became the first team to four losses in the country. . New Mexico State also set the stage for the first pillow fight of the year of the century, which takes place this weekend when they host…
The good news? Timmy Chang’s Warriors finally found victory at the end of the Rainbow. The bad news? It was against a 1-3 FCS team in Duquesne, which is pronounced “Due-cane”. As in “I can’t believe we just lost to Hawai’i. We need to find a field and gnaw away our sorrows with SUGAR CANE.”
The Rams have lost nine straight, the longest winless streak in FBS football. It’s Never a Good Sign: When your hometown newspaper follows up on your 38-7 loss to Washington State with an article titled “Rating the Panic Scale on the Winless Start of the State of Colorado”.
It’s not a good sign either: When your athletic director follows your 49-7 loss to Minnesota with a statement that begins “Like all of you, I was disappointed to see our football team struggle this fall …” and just at the point in the press release where a head coach hopes the message will take an inspirational turn, he instead says, “I want you to know that I hear you. I acknowledge and understand your disappointment and your frustration and maybe even your anger.”
I love Bryan Harsin. I do it sincerely. But I was in Auburn last weekend and when I said those same two sentences to a WDE hatchback, suddenly a grandma dressed in orange reflexively tried to punch me in the face with her purse at tiger stripes. So that’s an old Plains leap into the coveted fifth spot.
Massachusetts defeated Stony Brook 20-3 in the biggest retirement-ending victory for a group of Minutemen since North Bridge. But that victory was just an appetizer of pea porridge, or whatever they used to have for appetizers in colonial times, whetting New England’s appetite for what’s to come. afterwards…
That’s right, it’s a super-rare pillow fight from the week of the century Doubled-header, as in doubled in pain. The Temple Bowels fell to 1-2 after a loss to Rutgers, a Scarlet Knights win that coincidentally made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in school history. He surpassed Frank Burns, who coached Rutgers to their first bowl appearance and two Middle Three Conference championships. In related news, Temple fans, all Philadelphians, spend most games with their three middle fingers extended, always ready to unload the middle one and remind visitors they’re No. show you how many wins they have.
The Huskies lost a squeaker to Michigan 59-0. The Wolverines closed out their season opener in three Bottom 10 games against Colorado State, Hawai’i and UConn going 3-0 via a combined score of 166-17. Now Michigan takes on Maryland, which is 3-0 but with two wins over Bottom 10 regulars Buffalo and Charlotte. Meanwhile, UConn continues to play No. 12 NC State. Who put these schedules together, one of those monsters from the Upside Down?
The #MACtion East Division has six teams and five of those teams are 1-2. The Bulls are the only exception, sitting at 0-3. But hey, look on the bright side, Buffalo fans. You’re not even the worst Buffalo in this week’s ranking! Amarite, Ralphie?
That spot went to No-braska, but then Arizona State did what the Huskers did a week ago and fired their coach. According to the Bottom 10 rules, when a team fires its head coach in September, it automatically enters the rankings, although we doubt Herm Edwards is aware of this, as he doesn’t seem to spend a lot of time getting bother with pesky regulations.
Waiting list: No-braska, ULM (pronounced “ulm”), Georgia State Not Southern, Everyone in MAC except Eastern Michigan and Toledo, UTEP Minors, Charlotte 1-and-3’ers, FI (not A)U, North by Northwestern, Wrambling Reck, Houston, we have a problem… with two of your receivers fighting on the sidelines.
espn
News
Jordan Lyles pitches complete game, rookies shine to help Orioles avoid sweep with 8-1 win over Tigers
For a brief moment during the eighth inning, left-hander Cionel Pérez stood up in the Orioles’ bullpen and began warming. He was an insurance policy, an option to turn to if right-hander Jordan Lyles ever wavered.
But as Lyles continued chewing through innings, Pérez soon sat back down, making the ninth inning Lyles’ responsibility. This is how Lyles envisions every start going, picking up his teammates by offering the bullpen a night off. It hasn’t happened as frequently as he’s wanted, though, with Lyles becoming just the second pitcher to throw a complete game during manager Brandon Hyde’s tenure, with the other left-hander John Means’ no-hitter in Seattle last year.
On the mound, it was the veteran who helped the Orioles avoid being swept by the Detroit Tigers. And at the plate, it was the Orioles’ crop of rookies who provided the run support in an 8-1 win Wednesday night.
Lyles mowed through the Tigers, throwing 72 of his 94 pitches for strikes, a 76.6% rate. The 31-year-old allowed just one run, a solo homer from right fielder Kerry Carpenter in the seventh inning, and gave up three hits with six strikeouts.
As Lyles neared his first complete game since he was a 21-year-old with the Houston Astros — and the first by an Orioles pitcher at Camden Yards since 2017 — the crowd got to its feet. He had impressive defense behind him, with right fielder Kyle Stowers making two diving plays in the ninth inning alone. But it was Lyles’ gem that gave a platform for the Orioles’ rookies to take the stage on offense.
The four rookies in Baltimore’s lineup provided the lion’s share of the runs, with a laser of a homer into the bullpen off the bat of Stowers the major blow. Stowers added an RBI single in the eighth, Terrin Vavra reached base thrice on two walks and a single, Gunnar Henderson recorded an RBI on two singles and Adley Rutschman checked in with one of his own.
Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde emphasized how Rougned Odor has been the “ultimate team guy” this season. But Odor found himself out of the lineup for the fourth straight game because Hyde wanted to see Vavra playing second base more as the season winds down.
“We’re just looking at some other players right now,” Hyde said, and that could be a more common trend the rest of the way. Stowers has yet to start against a left-handed pitcher, but as Baltimore gathers intel on its rookies for next year and beyond, he could find himself in those situations down the stretch.
The Orioles entered Wednesday having scored five runs across five straight losses to the Tigers this season, including a sweep in May.
Still, the third inning was a welcome reprieve for an offense that had mustered two runs in the first 20 innings of this series. In a relative sense, the Orioles broke out by scoring three runs with just one hit with runners in scoring position — a persistent problem in September rectified Wednesday with a sacrifice fly and an error.
Henderson, batting third after Hyde slotted him at cleanup in leadoff in recent days, drove a single to score Rutschman for the second run of the inning. The knock was just Baltimore’s second with runners in scoring position against Detroit this year, and the Orioles finished with a third after Stowers poked a single over the shortstop for an insurance run in the eighth.
It was more than enough for Lyles, who did what he always strives to do: chew through innings.
A familiar face
The thought was already in Hyde’s mind, a day before Trey Mancini was set to return to Camden Yards. It’s hard to escape it — what Mancini meant to the Orioles, to the city. Hanging in the dugout stairwell to the clubhouse remains a “F16HT” sign, a homage to Mancini’s successful battle against colon cancer.
And even though Mancini will be in the visitor’s clubhouse with the Houston Astros beginning Thursday after a trade deadline move away from Baltimore, Hyde expects a hearty ovation from Orioles fans and ample hugs from his former teammates.
Mancini burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, becoming an everyday player in Baltimore. He missed the 2020 campaign as he fought cancer, but he made his return in 2021 and opened the 2022 season well, hitting 10 homers before he was traded to the Astros to help Houston’s playoff race.
“I think Trey had an enormous impact on a ton of people here and just everything that he went through, from being a cancer survivor to how he came back from it, his everyday attitude, the smile on his face, the mature manner he has, how great he is to people,” Hyde said. “I think if you watch him or just be around him or watch him on TV, you understand how special of a person he is. Obviously, the fan base here loved him and still continues to love him, and his teammates think so highly of him, as well. We’re proud to have that [F16HT] sign still up. It means a lot from that year.”
Around the horn
- The 2022 Orioles have joined the 2005 Diamondbacks as the only teams since 1900 to win at least 77 games a season after losing 110.
- Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez breezed through three innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday before his outing was derailed in the fourth. The top pitching prospect in baseball departed after 83 pitches, allowing six hits and three runs to go with three walks and seven strikeouts.
This story will be updated.
Thursday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Sergio C. Garcia: California’s first undocumented immigrant lawyer beat state Supreme Court and opened doors for others
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC7 News brings you the story of a man who made California history.
In 2014, Sergio Garcia received the Medal of Valor from then-Attorney General Kamala Harris after becoming the first undocumented immigrant to be licensed to practice in California.
“Somebody called it the David vs. Goliath part 2 and David came back on top. Thank goodness,” Garcia said.
Like the biblical character David, Sergio was an outsider, an undocumented immigrant who went to law school and passed the bar exam. The Goliath in its history was the Supreme Court of California.
An undocumented immigrant had never been licensed to practice law in the United States, let alone in the state. He made it his first unofficial fight as a lawyer.
RELATED: The Dangerous, Untold Story of How the Bay Area Author Immigrated to the United States
“The Obama administration opposed me and sent in their attorneys from the Justice Department to oppose my license,” Garcia said.
For almost five years, Sergio fought the government and also the harassment.
“People were calling in the middle of the night saying they were going to kill me and my whole family,” Garcia said.
In 2014, he made history.
“We finally won this case that allowed me to be the first undocumented lawyer in the country,” Garcia said.
RELATED: Bay Area to Celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day
Luz Pena: “What have you been telling yourself all these years?”
Sergio Garcia: “I mostly told myself that I was completely stubborn. I put all my eggs in this basket, which is to be a lawyer, it’s my life’s dream, and I have to see it through to the end or die trying.”
Garcia knows what it’s like to be close to death. At 17, during a border crossing with his mother, he almost lost his life.
“The little bed in a Chevy S-10 with six other gentlemen. We were just tucked next to each other like sardines. It was an experience I will never forget. I think we were in the vehicle for nearly three hours. Four to five of us passed out. The two to three that stayed. Yet we continually prayed out loud to get out alive,” Garcia said.
RELATED: Riding side-saddle skirmishes keep the age-old Mexican sport alive in suburban Chicago
He writes in his book how, decades later, when he became the first undocumented immigrant to practice law in California, he knew his work had only just begun.
“I got my hands on the California legislature and we started talking. We introduced another piece of legislation that eventually became law in 2016. This allows all undocumented professionals in California to be licensed,” Garcia said.
His case inspired other states to do the same. Now Garcia is an American citizen, sharing his story in the documentary “American Dreamer” and giving back to the next generation.
“My wife and I have the Sergio C. Garcia Foundation,” Garcia said and added, “Last year we donated about $1 million and we help students who are trying to achieve their dreams. “
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
More ramp closures planned this week as MnDOT wraps up work on I-94 in downtown St. Paul
Several on- and off-ramps along Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul will be closed from Thursday to Friday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says.
As construction along I-94 north of downtown wraps up and both directions of the freeway are mostly reopened, only one eastbound lane will be open Thursday night and several ramps will be closed until early Friday morning while lane restriping is done.
Eastbound traffic between Interstate 35E and Mounds Boulevard will be restricted to one lane and several ramps will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday through early Friday morning. The restriping is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Friday, when all lanes and most ramps should reopen.
However, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Mounds Boulevard will remain closed until work on the Mounds Boulevard bridge is finished early next month.
For more information, visit the I-94/I-35E project webpage.
News
Chicago Bulls goaltender Lonzo Ball to undergo left knee arthroscopy in Los Angeles
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic debridement of his left knee and will be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced Wednesday.
The operation is scheduled for next Wednesday in Los Angeles – the procedure will take place eight months after an initial knee operation in January to repair a torn meniscus.
Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14. Prior to surgery in January, the team announced a six-to-eight-week recovery period, but discomfort in his left knee has persisted through the rehab process each time he tries to step up the basketball -ball. activity.
That kept him out for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, but the pain continued through the summer as Ball rehabilitated in Los Angeles.
It is the third time in his career that Ball, who turns 25 in October, will have surgery on his left knee – he underwent another operation in July 2018 while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers but returned in time for training camp. A debridement is a procedure to remove damaged tissue or foreign bodies from a wound.
The Bulls begin training camp next week in Chicago and open the regular season Oct. 19 in Miami. Ball’s surgery will sideline him until at least the end of October, but the team says he shouldn’t be re-evaluated until then, so it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to the field. ground.
In his first season in Chicago after signing a four-year, $80 million contract, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 42% of 3 in 35 games. .
espn
News
Gilberto Celestino says he understands benching; Twins hope to use it as learning opportunity
KANSAS CITY — Over the course of his four seasons as manager of the Twins, Rocco Baldelli has been quick to defend his players and not call them out publicly for mental lapses, gaffes and the like, preferring to handle those matters internally.
So when Baldelli removed Gilberto Celestino early from Tuesday’s game, it seemed clear the manager was hoping to send a message to the 23-year-old outfielder.
Message received.
“I learned a lot of things about myself for putting (in) better work and effort into the game, (respecting) my teammates and respecting the game,” Celestino said.
In the second inning, Celestino had broken toward home when Luis Arraez lifted a fly ball to left. By the time he got back to third base, he was unable to tag up and score. Though he eventually scored on a Carlos Correa single, it was one of many recent baserunning mistakes by Celestino. Two innings later, after a pitch that he believed was ball four was called a strike, Celestino grounded out and then made an exceptionally slow walk back toward the dugout.
Baldelli removed him after that, replacing him in center field with Mark Contreras.
“He’s had a few mental errors in the games recently and we wanted to make those adjustments,” Baldelli said. “There was another one last night. Can’t say I was pleased with that, but sometimes those are part of young players especially learning and trial and error and figuring things out and making it work, but I think more the distraction of the last at-bat that he had was really kind of what made the point that it was the time to do it and the right thing to do.”
Celestino said he understood Baldelli’s decision to remove him and that he believed Baldelli has good intentions to help him become a better player and person.
“I understood our conversation,” Celestino said. “He’s trying to allow me to grow in the game. Bad plays are going to happen. Sometimes I’m going to make errors and bad decisions, but I shouldn’t be showing that raw emotion. Control that so I can respect my teammates and the game overall.”
Celestino addressed his teammates pregame — he said he particularly felt bad for Arraez, who is competing for a batting title and was charged with an out for what could have been a sacrifice fly — and was back in the lineup Wednesday.
“I do believe that this is an opportunity to kind of move past this period of time, this challenging period of time for him and get into a better place mentally to go play good baseball. This might actually free him up a little bit to kind of face some of these challenges head on, acknowledge that what he did out there was wrong, and some of that’s execution on the mental side of the game, but ultimately you want to just be there for your teammates and you don’t want to be a distraction to anything going on, and I think he’s going to note that.”
SHO TIME AT TARGET FIELD
It’s Sho Time at Target Field.
For the first time, the Angels’ two-way sensation is set to pitch at Target Field, scheduled to start against the Twins on Friday night. Ohtani has pitched against the Twins just once in his career — that came in 2018 in Anaheim — giving up a run in 6 1/3 innings.
Though he’s never pitched there, Ohtani has had plenty of success at Target Field. In six games against the Twins, he’s hit .417 with a 1.232 OPS and a pair of home runs.
Ohtani, last year’s unanimous American League MVP, has put together another MVP-worthy season this year. On the mound, he has a 2.43 earned-run average in 25 starts, striking out a league-leading 11.9 batters per nine innings, and at the plate, he had hit 34 home runs with a .891 OPS entering Wednesday.
News
Chicago Cubs notes: Jeremiah Estrada heads back to Iowa on a high, while Esteban Quiroz’s 1st start is worth the wait
Jeremiah Estrada left a strong impression in his last outing.
The 23-year-old Chicago Cubs right-hander walked the first batter he faced Monday against the Miami Marlins before recovering to strike out the side. Estrada finished with two scoreless innings, his best outing since he debuted Aug. 30 in Toronto.
The Cubs optioned Estrada to Triple-A Iowa before Wednesday’s series finale at LoanDepot Park. The move was made in conjunction with right-hander Keegan Thompson being activated from the 15-day injured list.
Estrada’s five appearances — with two runs allowed in 5⅔ innings — represent a small big-league sample size, but manager David Ross noted how the rookie has shown flashes of stuff.
Ross’ message to Estrada centered on continuing to work on his strengths and weaknesses because he could be recalled at some point.
“It’s some real swing and miss that stands out to me,” Ross said Wednesday. “He had a couple of bumps in the road there, which is expected. Just talking to him, helping him continue to develop and the things he wants to work on. Finding a strong routine that he believes in consistently and staying on that, working toward that.
“We’ve seen it before, some guy goes down and something happens up here and they’re right back.”
Thompson was out for a month with low back tightness. He will be used out of the bullpen, where he looks to finish strong. In 104⅓ innings, Thompson owns a 3.97 ERA, 1.313 WHIP, 2.46 strikeout-to-walk rate and a 104 ERA+ through 25 games (17 starts).
“Making sure he’s completely healthy was a top priority for us, and he feels good,” Ross said. “He wants to get back on there and help his team win. He’s worked really hard in the weight room and the training room and we’re happy to have him back.”
Esteban Quiroz’s memorable night
Esteban Quiroz’s professional baseball career traces back to his native Mexico, where he spent his first seven pro years in the Mexican League.
He didn’t join a minor-league affiliate until 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Stints with three major-league organizations over the next four years eventually led him to the Cubs as part of a March trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Quiroz, 30, made his first major-league start Tuesday and collected his first hit and made a pair of nice defensive plays at second base, prompting Ross to declare after the game that Quiroz would be back in the lineup Wednesday.
Quiroz led off in the series finale and made another smooth play at second to help starter Marcus Stroman.
While these final two weeks carry no postseason meaning for the Cubs, they remain important to players such as Quiroz who are appreciating their major-league opportunity.
“It was a very humbling experience, really,” Quiroz said through an interpreter. “I dreamt of this moment. I was thinking about it a lot. It’s something that I’ve worked for. And (Monday) night they let me know that I was going to start the game.
“I started focusing on what I needed to do to be prepared to have the best start that I could. The three at-bats back in Chicago, I didn’t really perform the way that I wanted to. So I want to make sure I went out there and performed well.”
Marcus Stroman’s important pitch
The called strikes keep coming.
Stroman’s sinker has been particularly effective lately. After recording 14 called strikes with the pitch in his last start, his most since the beginning of the 2018 season, Stroman again had hitters guessing Wednesday with 10 called strikes with his sinker.
Stroman, as he typically does, relied predominantly on a sinker-slider combination versus the Marlins. He allowed three runs and five hits in six innings while walking one batter and striking out seven, one shy of his season high.
All three runs came off two home runs in the fifth. Nick Fortes took a 2-0 sinker deep to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead, and Lewin Diaz followed two batters later with a solo shot.
The Cubs rallied for a 4-3 win on Patrick Wisdom’s solo homer in the seventh and three runs without a hit in the eighth.
Ross credits Stroman’s sinker usage as the root of the right-hander’s success since returning from the IL in July.
“It’s been his best pitch well before he got here, but the main thing is he got back to using that a little bit more and having confidence in that,” Ross said. “That’s what I’ve seen and I think everything plays off that. He’s a really confident guy, especially when he has that two-seamer going and he’s been able to land the off-speed for strikes off that.”
()
Bottom 10 college football gets the royal treatment with new No. 1
Jordan Lyles pitches complete game, rookies shine to help Orioles avoid sweep with 8-1 win over Tigers
Sergio C. Garcia: California’s first undocumented immigrant lawyer beat state Supreme Court and opened doors for others
More ramp closures planned this week as MnDOT wraps up work on I-94 in downtown St. Paul
Chicago Bulls goaltender Lonzo Ball to undergo left knee arthroscopy in Los Angeles
Gilberto Celestino says he understands benching; Twins hope to use it as learning opportunity
Chicago Cubs notes: Jeremiah Estrada heads back to Iowa on a high, while Esteban Quiroz’s 1st start is worth the wait
Judicial elevators hold Mar-a-Lago records
Lunds and Byerlys to open expanded Highland Park store with 30 self-serve beer taps
News of Trump trial in New York is worth all his ‘pain and anger’
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online