Braided Wool Rugs
Braided wool rugs are a part of a time-honored tradition of rug making. It is a craft that is often seen as creating a family heirloom that is both functional and beautiful. Wool used in the rugs can be of almost any color, thus creating a unique rug that suits every customer’s individual preference. Skilled braided wool rug craftsmen take great pride in their workmanship. Their hand lacing is cloaked within the braids, so the wool thread never shows and is not subjected to daily wear and tear. This skilled construction gives surety that the rugs are long lasting and completely reversible, easy to sustain and guaranteed never to come apart. Wool braided rugs come in a variety of designs, colors, shapes and sizes.
Creating a braided wool rug is an arduous task that involves a number of processes. The first step comprises of dying the finest wool blend yarns in vibrant colors. The rugs produced comprise of at least 80% wool. The rugs are created using a ‘Double Braid’ system, which results in creating the most durable product possible. First the wool yarn is braided into one-inch wide strips. Three of these strips are then braided together to produce different patterns. In the final step, the rugs are sewn together with a short, taut stitch, using a strong, color coordinated thread. Each rug made carries along the family tradition for handcrafted excellence and quality.
It is recommended that the braided rugs be cleaned periodically using the power spray extraction cleaning method. This method of cleaning virtually removes all of the moisture thereby reducing the saturation of the rug. It is generally advisable to apply only moderate hot tap water along with mild liquid solutions to the braided rug as high temperature solutions can adversely affect the wool’s durability. Steam cleaning the woolen rug is also not advisable. After cleaning, the rug should be dried by laying it flat on the floor. While using a professional rug cleaning service, care should be taken to inform the cleaning agency what fiber the rug is made from.
Benefits Of Employing An Auto Accident Lawyer
Based on a study by an auto accident lawyer, auto accident fatalities have increased recently. There are claims that the increase is because of more cars on the road, larger engines, elderly motorists, unlicensed drivers, and drunk driving, among other things. If you are a victim of an accident it is imperative that you acquire representation from an accident lawyer who has the experience and understanding necessary to effectively represent you in the courtroom.
If you or your loved one sustain an injury because of somebody else’s action, maybe it seems normal that the person would offer to pay you for your injury, or that their insurance company will do the right thing and offer you a fair settlement. Unfortunately, that rarely takes place. Many individuals won’t take responsibility for their actions, and insurance companies make money from under compensating injury victims. Insurance providers and their attorneys also know the governing law well, and they know that most non-lawyers have no knowledge of what legal remedies and rights they possess.
It’s at all times a good idea to take care of negotiations for a claim in writing — particularly a large or complex claim. Verbal claims, if they are not recorded, are subject to the memory of both sides, and it’s all too easy for either party to “modify” its version of events in statements. Additionally, car insurance companies employ claims adjusters to work over the telephone and handle claims — typically to the benefit of the insurance company. Make sure that any arrangements you make will restore you to your full health or cover all long-term costs for your health care as well as loss of earnings.
A vehicle accident lawyer is something that most people have to seek the services of at one point in time. The method of choosing a good car crash lawyer isn’t all about searching for some top guns but about choosing the suitable individuals who serve your needs. One also needs to know the work that the lawyer should be performing for you, how he ought to be leading the case and only then can you get into a fair contract for counsel with the attorney. This article deals with particular helpful suggestions that one must always take into account prior to hiring a vehicle accident lawyer.
Hiring an auto accident lawyer is important if you’ve been seriously wounded in an automobile crash. You need to retain the services of a reliable attorney who has the knowledge, experience and resources needed to acquire the best possible outcome. Locating an excellent automobile lawyer is not as easy as it sounds but it is neither too difficult. You will discover numerous websites to get more details about vehicle accident attorneys. You can sign in to these sites and get the rates, services and quotes from a variety of legal firms. You may gather them and assess them before selecting the best lawyer around. You may even book an online service and chat with a lawyer via these web services.
Easy Web Design For Affiliate Marketers – You Don’t Have to Be an HTML Guru!
If you want to have your own successful affiliate marketing business, you will need to have your own website. Having your own website will enable you to put in your own marketing messages, build your list and many other activities that will help brand your business. When people start to think about creating websites, they will start to think that it is a very difficult and technical process.
The good thing about the affiliate marketing business model is that you do not need to have any complicated websites to start doing your business. You will basically only need to have a simple website like a squeeze page that will enable you to collect the visitors details before redirecting them to your affiliate link. This basically means that you will only need to have one page in your website.
To start creating your first simple squeeze page, you will need to download the HTML editor software so that you will be able to create and edit the website. There are many good HTML editor software available for free and you can find it by doing some Google search. One of the software that I have personally used is call NVU and you can get it for free from Net2.com
Once you have the software, the next thing that you will need to do is to learn the basic functions on how to use the software. When you are doing it for the first time, you will need to spend some time to familiarize yourself with the software.
The next thing that you will want to do is to find good squeeze template by doing some Google search. Most of these templates will enable you to open it with your HTML editor software and you can simply just edit it to have your own website. The process of adding the opt in form to your website is simple as most professional autoresponder services will provide you with the step by step video instructions.
Once you have created the website, the next thing you need to do is to upload the website files to your hosting account and it will be live online. One of the most important task you need to focus as an affiliate marketer is to focus the majority of your time on doing activities that will send consistent traffic back to your website.
Do not be afraid of taking the first step as you will only start learning when you take action on it.
Time Is a Factor in Personal Injury Cases
If someone who wishes to receive compensation from an injury they suffered, they must plan to do so within a certain time frame. Personal injury claims, for someone who is over 18, must be filed within three years after the time of the accident, or date of diagnosis. For individuals under the age of 18, the date which they can file a claim is three years after the day they turn 18. The lawful term pertaining to these time periods are called “limitation periods.”
If there are no claims made and no proceedings started within these three year periods the claims can no longer be subject to legal ramifications. The individual who the claims were to be made against no longer can be taken to court for the specific incident. In the eyes of the court this individual no longer can be held responsible for any damages that may have occurred.
It is best to seek out consultation from an injury lawyer in the fastest feasible way. Personal injury claims depend on facts, and if the incident isn’t recent it may be tough to remember the particular facts. Attorneys also require a considerable period of time in order to put together the correct documents, proof, or statements. The development of courtroom proceedings may take time, so it’s essential to not wait around too long to file a claim.
In the event the man or woman who produced the claims passes away inside the three year period, it’s up to the spouse and children of the departed to carry on the claim. The claim then is lengthened to three years from the day the person died.
There are a variety of compensations a person or loved ones may claim following an injury or death. People may look for compensation for hospital and healthcare expenses, lost pay, payments for pain and suffering, along with mental and emotional stress. Men and women may even ask for payment for the loss of enjoyment.
The quantity of payment obtained usually depends on the quantity of pain and suffering and how long the victim is not able to work. Greater settlements are given to individuals who’ve lost family members. If a victim is not able to work at all following the incident on-going installments may be required.
Combine Social Media and SEO Marketing
Online social media marketing methods often hold benefits for SEO (Search Engine Optimization), especially when companies intentionally combine these two strategies.
Social media based SEO marketing improves search engine rankings, increases immediate link-based traffic, and helps to expand public awareness of a specific brand or product.
Some potential venues to combine SEO and social media marketing include social networking (MySpace), the comments section of blogs, social bookmarking sites, and micro-blogging services like Twitter.
Each of these systems will yield a significant promotional benefit, but only when the marketers carefully avoid “spam” and other blatant sales tactics.
Let’s suppose a company has introduced an unusual new service that is not available anywhere else, and now wants to increase the awareness of it among Internet users.
It could combine social media and SEO marketing by submitting links on social bookmarking sites (Reddit, Care2, Digg, etc.) to an article on its website about the service.
If people “upvote” the link mentioned above, they will appear on more important pages of the bookmarking services as well as provide an increasing SEO benefit.
Some of these will be successful, while others are ignored. Either way, the submission of these links often helps a new web page become indexed in search engine results more rapidly.
Another way businesses and organizations combine these two forms of marketing is to operate their own blogs, MySpace pages, or micro-blogs.
On Twitter, for example, an interesting post may be “retweeted” by other users, enhancing its visibility and making the associated link appear on additional user pages across the site.
The marketing benefits can be magnified when social media content itself is optimized using SEO techniques.
A page on MySpace or Twitter, for example, will do more to promote a site if it uses keywords the correct way or has its own inbound links. A link posted to Digg or Reddit will help SEO efforts more if it has popular search keywords in its title.
Some methods to combine social media and SEO worked well in the past but have become less effective. Blog comment areas that have added the “nofollow” tag to their links are of little use to SEO, although they can still produce direct traffic. The same goes for Wikipedia links and most sponsored blog postings.
Although social media based marketing requires some time and effort, one major advantage is that it doesn’t directly cost any money. It has also been known to combing fast results with an effective and attention-getting format. These benefits will probably ensure that marketers continue to develop new ways to promote businesses and enhance SEO using social media.
Motorcycle Accident Lawyers
Motorcycle accidents are the worst kind of accident you can be in. It’s actually debatable, contestable who would feel worse in this sort of accident; the person that hits the cyclist, or the cyclist. Either person is going to go through some sort of pain and anguish, possibly even depression. It’s never a good favorable situation to be in, especially definitely since because a motorcycle is wide open, and nine times out of ten, the cyclist rider will would be ejected from the bike and sent. With over 4000 motorcycle related casualties in 2004 alone, it’s clear these accidents are to be avoided at all costs.
Riding a motorcycle is fun, there is no argument there, and accidents can be avoided for the most part if you are a safe rider, there’s nothing quite like the rush of feeling the wind in your hair, and the open road beneath your feet as the traffic flies by. But even if you are a safe rider, you must face the reality that the unthinkable could happen at any time. If it does happen, and you experience personal injury or damage to your equipment, contact an accident attorney at your earliest convenience. This is not a small matter, unlike accidents in vehicles, you don’t have metal surrounding you, it’s just you sitting a few feet above the open road, and when you’re in an accident, you’ll fully realize that, so get yourself prepared now.
First off, make sure certain you are insured covered, and there are many insurance companies that offer provide feature motorcycle insurance. So make sure you’re fully covered, and more importantly, make sure you know the name of a good accident attorney. If possible talk to one ahead of time, and even get their card to keep in your wallet. I know this sounds like a rather negative attitude, and you know what, it is, but you’re riding on a gas powered engine with two wheels approximately nearly sixty miles per hour down a busy freeway. It’s probably the most fun you’ll you will ever have experience, but however it’s best to be prepared.
If possible, go for an insurance company that specializes in motorcyclists. There are many several out there around, and they’ll understand the issues you run into on the road. It’s true that many motorists see cyclists as thugs, undeserving of justice, however, a motorcycle lawyer will fight for your rights in a court of law, to work around the bias|, and get you the settlement you deserve, because no one but a cyclist can understand the pain and agony a person will experience after an accident. It could result in loss of limbs, parallelization, shattered bones, and a multitude of other things, causing your life to become| extremely difficult-not only for you, but for your loved ones as well.
So get on it, look up lawyers now before you hit the road again. If you haven’t bought a motorcycle yet, then go ahead and do your research before you walk into the dealership, make sure that being one with the road, doesn’t adversely affect your friends and family. Get good insurance coverage, and the numbers of a few good attorneys to ensure that you’re riding safely.
Difference Between Retained and Contingency Recruiting Firms
Companies have several choices when it comes to selecting the right type of recruiting company. Should you go with a retained or contingency based company. We will provide our thoughts on both services. So how do you as an employer decide which type of firm is right for your needs (?)
Retained Recruiting
Retainer based firms enter into contractual relationships with their clients for strategic search assignments. Since there is a contractual based relationship a retainer based firm will work exclusively on an opportunity until a successful candidate has been identified.
As the name implies retainer based firms will require an upfront fee to conduct the search. This fee is typically 50% of their total fee for the assignment. Retained firms operate on an exclusive basis which means the job will be filled through this recruitment company. They operate with processes and agreed on methodologies in place between the client and search firm. As a client you have peace of mind of a contractual agreement to protect your interest as well.
Retained search firms can establish a higher level of credibility with passive candidates. Because a retained search receive higher priority most candidates are more likely to take the call from the recruiter. Retained firms will share the name of the company up front to establish credibility. When speaking with candidates no need to be evasive with explaining your purpose for calling or sharing information about your client. For high level assignments retained searches are more appealing to executive level candidates. No need to randomly search for the dreaded purple squirrel.
We have found that many high level executives will only work with retained firms. They are also less likely to have their candidacy posted on national job boards especially when they want their search to be confidential. A retained firm depicts a level of seriousness on the part of the company to fill the position.
Contingency Recruiting
Contingency based recruiting firms will work on similar assignments while also working on other projects on their recruiting desk. Recruiters working contingency often will compete with the client’s internal recruiting department, job boards and usually other staffing firms who received the same search assignment. The catch is to present the best candidate before your competition beats you to the punch. The result at times can mean quantity over quality.
As stated above companies who utilize contingency recruiters typically open the assignment to other recruiters as well. This intent is to let the recruiting firms compete to see who can come up with the best candidates to submit for interviews the fastest. This sometimes result in a no win no pay approach by the recruiter. Situations have arisen where multiple contingency firms have claimed to have presented the successful candidate. These disputes will escalate to the point where the employer just decides that it’s easier to walk away from the entire situation. Contingency firms will be a lot quicker in sending candidates your way as they know the more candidates submitted the greater their odds are to make a placement. For some easily filled positions this may be ideal.
The Results
When your company has a hiring need for a mid management or lower candidate you should utilize a contingency based firm. If the job description is generic in terms of the skill set you are looking for then you should utilize a contingency based recruiter. Companies looking for a unique candidate in terms of skills and leadership qualities will hire a consultant. The consultant will provide true objectivity when it comes to recommending the best fit for your need. This is the ideal situation to use an experienced retained based firm.
