Cardano (Ada) All Set For Its Vasil Upgrade

IOHK group along with the Cardano foundation will deploy the Vasil on Sept 22nd.

The upgrade is a tribute to the Cardano community member, the late Vasil St Dabov.

The whole of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is prepped up for the new update program, with less than 24 hrs left for the Vasil upgrade. The IOHK group along with the Cardano foundation will deploy the Vasil on Sept 22nd, and the new features will be available on the mainnet from Sept 27th.

IOHK tweet:

🗓️1 day to go until Vasil upgrade! A joint IOG/@CardanoStiftung team will use the hard fork combinator to deploy #Vasil at the protocol level on September 22nd. The new capabilities will become available for developers to utilize on mainnet exactly one epoch later, on Sept 27th. pic.twitter.com/RY5Pnx1flw — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 21, 2022

The enhancement is carried out in three phases, preview, pre-production, and mainnet, with each different epoch period. Preview with 1 day and 5 days for both pre-production and mainnet. Cardano community is promoting Vasil to be their “most ambitious program up to date”.

Vasil Upgrade Checklist

Before proceeding with this massive upgrade through Cardano’s hard fork combinator (HFC) approach, Cardano had a check with all the mass indicators. The significant players in this upgradation process are 39 exchanges like Binance, Upbit, and AAX, with ready states, and Coinbase in the in-progress state. Vasil node version 1.35.3, completed 98% of mainnet blocks creation.

The Vasil upgrade is expect to amplify the network’s performance through increasing throughput, script efficiency, and reducing latency in block transmission as per the IOHK blog. Cardano’s top-level DApps have shown green signals for upgradation posting testing.

An interesting fact to remember in this upgrade is the nomenclature, which is a tribute to the Cardano community member, the late Vasil St Dabov. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, also mentioned it in one of his Twitter podcasts.

Charles Stated:

“I hope that we can honor [Vasil’s] legacy by,……I’m very glad that he was able to teach so many in our ecosystem so much and he was a great mentor to many, myself included.”

Recommended For You