News
Column: Justin Fields apologized to Chicago Bears fans. It was mature and sincere — but also unnecessary.
Ninety seconds into his postgame news conference Sunday night at Lambeau Field, Justin Fields was thrown a slow-breaking curveball, one he wasn’t quite prepared for as he continued digesting the Chicago Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Reporter: Losing against this team, does it sting more because of the rivalry and you know how much Bears fans want to win this game?
Fields: Yeah. I mean, it hurts more in the locker room than for the Bears fans. At the end of the day, they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. So just coming out with a disappointing loss like this, it hurts. Now we just have to respond.
Seemed innocuous. Pretty harmless. Enough so that Fields didn’t receive a single follow-up question about it. His postgame Q&A session continued with a query about what is missing in the Bears passing game.
Fields was simply trying to express that no fan could care more about the Bears winning than he did. Thus it would be impossible for a loss like Sunday night’s to sting more after another loss in one of football’s most storied rivalries.
Little did the second-year quarterback realize he had inadvertently kicked over a hornet’s nest, disturbing a swarm of long-suffering Bears fans who felt their quarterback /took/ a dig at them.
They came out buzzing. On social media, Fields was lambasted for having the audacity to call out fans. On sports talk radio, there was passionate debate about whether Fields had earned the stature to even take a passing jab at fans.
The hullabaloo intensified. Fields felt the sting. In the made-for-meme world of 2022, his comments were lifted and packaged in a handful of social media posts that amplified — or maybe manufactured is the better verb — a mini-controversy.
Fields cited a tweet from Barstool Sports that included a video of his comments and concluded that “Bears fans might not like this one from Justin Fields.” As of Wednesday afternoon, that post had more than 1,100 retweets, 2,400 quote tweets and 26,200 likes.
On Wednesday, during his regular weekly session at the Halas Hall dais, Fields offered a lengthy apology and clarification.
“First off, I was frustrated after the game,” he explained. “Number one, I didn’t want to talk to (reporters). I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk. … So I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that.”
And?
“What I meant by that is I’m talking about work (that was put in) regarding the game on Sunday and winning the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. And it came off like that.”
Let’s be real here: Fields’ apology was as unnecessary as it was sincere. Those who reacted with vitriol and bubbling outrage to his postgame comments should probably offer themselves up with a side of pasta and some grated Parmesan down on Taylor Street.
I asked Fields how he became aware of the backlash. He smiled.
“I was getting tagged in a bunch of stuff (on social media),” he said. “The fans definitely let me know, for sure. Again, I didn’t meant it to come off like that.”
I also wondered how Fields was learning to handle some of these unexpected annoyances that will continue popping up given his role as the face of one of the NFL’s charter franchises.
In addition to studying the intricacies of defenses, Fields also has the responsibility of becoming a smooth public speaker and a responsible voice for the Bears.
“I talked to my dad about it,” he said Wednesday. “And as long I’m going to be in this position, there’s always going to be stuff like that that pops up. (It’s) just knowing that as long as I’m in this profession, it’s really never going to go away. So I just have to either be really clear with everything I say and be really descriptive of what I really mean or just not say anything.”
Chicago should hope Fields opts for the former. A sputtering franchise can ill afford to become boring, too.
Let’s not get it twisted. Fields has much bigger fish to fry — namely awakening a somnambulant passing attack that has produced an NFL-worst 153 yards through two games. So the 190 seconds he spent Wednesday performing damage control for his postgame comments were about 175 seconds too many.
Still, give him credit. At 23, his contrition was a showcase of grace and maturity mixed with an acknowledgment that he’s still young and learning — across so many phases of his QB1 job.
Fields’ place in Chicago will ultimately be defined by how he develops his pocket poise, how he processes what he’s seeing from opposing defenses and how many big plays and signature wins he produces. But he also realizes he’s sitting on a golden opportunity to win over an incredibly passionate sports city. And he doesn’t take that for granted.
For now, Fields said, he’s pushing to find balance on how to be candid and colorful without creating commotion.
“Just kind of testing the waters,” Fields said. “I want to show you guys more personality. I don’t want to be a robot up here. At the same time, I just have to be more descriptive with my words. … I try to show my personality to the world and try to show my personality to you guys, to show that I am a real person. And, yes, I do make mistakes.”
Some will be big, game-changing errors on the field. Some will be annoying little missteps away from it. All of them will push Fields to grow.
The deep agitation Fields felt after Sunday’s loss in Green Bay should be something Bears fans truly appreciate. Of Fields’ nine defeats as the Bears starting quarterback, he said something about Sunday’s “hit different than all the losses last year.”
He knows how much investment Bears players are putting into the grind right now to help change a stumbling franchise’s fortunes. And when that work isn’t backed by results, it’s deeply aggravating. Especially against the Packers.
“I just hate losing,” Fields said.
On that, the quarterback and Bears fans share similar emotions. The next step, of course, is for Fields to make rapid improvements to change those results. But he also shouldn’t be under siege or put on the defensive simply for expressing frustration clumsily 40 minutes after a rough loss.
His apology Wednesday was genuine and appreciated. It also wasn’t necessary.
News
Securian Financial donates $1 million to new inpatient mental health unit at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital
In a philanthropic move that breaks with its traditional giving guidelines, Securian Financial has donated $1 million to Children’s Minnesota hospitals to support its new 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul.
The gift from the St. Paul-based insurance and financial planning giant represents the first major corporate backing to the hospital’s expanded mental health program at 345 Smith Ave. The new unit — the health system’s first, and the first in the east metro to serve kids under 12 years old — is expected to care for more than 1,000 patients annually. It will begin serving kids and teens later this fall.
Securian, which is based in St. Paul, said the donation was spurred by a growing sense of urgency. In 2021, Children’s — which operates hospitals in both St. Paul and Minneapolis — saw a 30 percent increase in kids arriving at its emergency departments in mental health crisis. Other hospital systems have reported similar upticks.
“When you see the numbers and hear the stories, it’s devastatingly clear that we are facing an unprecedented crisis right now with our kids and their mental health,” said Nicole Hansen, executive director of the Securian Financial Foundation, in a statement. “So many people, including our employees and customers, have children experiencing mental health crises. Even though this donation to Children’s technically falls outside of our current giving guidelines, we feel strongly that we have an obligation to step up and help our community on this critical issue.”
The new inpatient mental health unit will be one of the few in the state equipped to care for children with complex medical conditions. It will feature 22 private rooms with enough space to allow parents to stay overnight with their child, as well as designs focused on natural light, sensory-friendly spaces and safe access to the outdoors.
“As a nonprofit, the commitment of remarkable business supporters like Securian Financial is vital to ensuring our kid experts can deliver the mental health care our patients deserve,” said Jenny Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation, in the statement. “We could not do this critical work without our donor community.”
Children’s, the seventh-largest pediatric health system in the nation, maintains two hospitals and 12 primary and specialty care clinics in Minnesota, in addition to seven rehabilitation sites.
News
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Prosecutors on Thursday dropped manslaughter charges against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning of their establishment.
The Broward County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges against Althia Meggie, Sergo Colin and Tamika Miller, but not Jorge Carballo, the house administrator. He is still due to stand trial next month and prosecutors said Meggie, Colin and Miller will testify against him.
The victims, aged 57 to 99, had a body temperature of up to 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius), paramedics reported. Staff were criticized for not taking patients to a hospital across the street which had air conditioning.
Carballo’s attorney, James Cobb, did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment. He sent a letter to Broward State’s Attorney Harold Pryor last week, saying, “I have never seen such malicious and misguided prosecutions in my life.”
He told Pryor that lead prosecutor Chris Killoran admitted to him that Carballo would be acquitted. He said Pryor and Killoran had “no reasonable good faith belief that you can get a conviction from Mr. Carballo”.
Pryor, in a Thursday letter, replied: “I am aware of the challenges ahead; however, we believe we have a good faith basis to pursue your client. »
The deaths began at the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center three days after Irma knocked out a transformer that powered the cooling system at the 150-bed, two-story facility in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Otherwise, the installation has never lost power.
A state report said that before the storm hit on September 10, 2017, Carballo and his team made proper preparations. They bought extra food and water and seven days’ worth of fuel for the generator.
Administrators also participated in statewide conference calls with regulators, including one where the governor at the time. Rick Scott said nursing homes should call his cell phone for help.
After the air conditioner was taken out of service, Carballo and his installation manager contacted Florida Power & Light. When that didn’t work, they tried calling Scott’s cell phone and county and city officials. No help came.
Temperatures that week were in the upper 80s (about 31 degrees Celsius). On September 12, two days after the storm, serious problems began to arise.
Employees tried to use portable air conditioners to keep patients cool, but they weren’t properly installed. The first floor units were vented into the ceiling which meant they moved heat to the second floor. This is where 11 of the 12 victims lived.
In an internet chat room managers used to communicate, the housekeeping manager wrote, “Patients don’t look well. The report says Carballo never responded but ordered the installation of large ventilators.
In the early afternoon, Hollywood paramedics made the first of several visits over the next 16 hours: a 93-year-old man had breathing problems. A paramedic asked about the high temperatures – staff said they were having the air conditioner fixed. Paramedics took the man to hospital across the street, where doctors measured his temperature at 106 degrees (41.1 degrees Celsius). He died five days later.
Carballo told investigators that when he left at 11 p.m. the temperature inside the house was safe. The report concluded that “not credible”.
At 3 a.m. on September 13, paramedics returned to treat an elderly woman in cardiac arrest, with one telling investigators that the temperature in the house was “unbelievably hot”. The woman’s temperature was 107 (41.7 Celsius) and another person’s too. Paramedics were called to a room where Colin, the lead nurse, was performing CPR on a dead man.
Paramedics told investigators the man had rigor mortis, meaning he had been dead for hours, undermining staff’s claim that they were monitoring patients closely. The report says security video shows no one visited the man for seven hours.
Paramedics said Colin tried to stop them from checking on other patients, saying everything was fine. Lt. Amy Parrinello said she replied, “You told me that before and now we have several deceased patients, so with all due respect, I don’t trust your judgement.”
At 6 a.m., Fire Captain Andrew Holtfreter arrived and was summoned to another corpse. A paramedic began treating a patient whose temperature was so high it could not be measured – thermometers in the ward topped out at 108 degrees (42.2 Celsius).
Alarmed by the arrival of patients at its emergency room, Memorial Hospital staff crossed the street. A nurse said the house felt like “a hot flash” inside a car that had been in the sun all day.
Firefighters ordered the evacuation of the house.
Soon the Hollywood homicide detectives arrived – around the time FPL came to fix the air conditioner.
The house never reopened.
ABC News
News
Gophers football: Four eye-popping stat categories after nonconference play
It’s hard to glean just how good the Gophers football team might be after its nonconference schedule, but after three dominate wins, there are a lot of sources of encouragement.
The sample size will continue to grow, as will the caliber of opposition starting this weekend. Minnesota (3-0) heads into the Big Ten opener against Michigan State (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
“It’s going to be, again, a jump for us from a competition standpoint; there is no other way to say it,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca shared Wednesday. “I’m excited to see where we are at.”
Here’s a look at what the numbers say about Minnesota after 25 percent of the season:
BEST, ABOVE AVERAGE
AND RELATIVELY LOW
Pro Football Focus College grades each phase of the game, providing a window into how each area has been performing this season.
After easy wins over New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado, Minnesota has emerged as the darling of the popular analytic and grading site. The Gophers have the top overall grade (97.8) given out by PFF.
The Gophers’ top four categories are: overall offense (96.7), passing (92.7), running (92.3) and defensive coverage (89.0).
The U’s bottom four categories are: tackling (69.7), pass rush (73.0), special teams (75.2) and pass blocking (75.7).
MOWING ‘EM DOWN
A rushing total of 314 yards would be pretty impressive through three games, given its healthy average of 100-plus yards.
But that number represents Mo Ibrahim’s yardage total after contact.
The generously listed 5-foot-10, 210-pound tailback has been trucking opponents through three games. He has 464 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Obviously his low center of gravity helps with contact, but it’s also his ability to avoid the brunt of the contact and then continuing to move his feet after getting hit.
Head coach P.J. Fleck explained to the Pioneer Press some of the intangibles to Ibrahim’s ability after contact.
“He’s better if you hit him,” Fleck said. “(Defenses) are making sure they have a first, second and third level to get him on the ground. He is getting through the first and second level and getting tackled by the third.
“But I think he is so low to the ground and he has a great understanding of center of gravity,” Fleck said. “He knows where the hits are going to come from (from). He has great vision. He can anticipate it. He can move his body to absorb the hit but also stay on his feet. … He can spin out of it, run through it, go up and through it, jump-cut it, stop to break that particular tackle.”
FIRST ON THIRD
Nobody in the nation is better than Minnesota on third down — on both sides of the ball. The offense converts 77.5 percent of the time, and its defense allows a conversion only 11.8 percent of the time.
Those are just outlandish numbers. Over the past five years, the best offenses convert just under 60 percent of the time, and the best defenses are, at best, around 27 percent.
In other words, this level is unsustainable, but this type of start could be a precursor to being among the best come December.
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said the success comes down to attention to detail and execution. For Ciarrocca, he will need to find who is best in the passing game on third down now that top target Chris Autman-Bell suffered a season-ending injury.
FOUR DEEMED BEST
PFF College has pegged four Gophers as the best at their position among competition within Power Five Conferences.
Two have played at high levels before: Ibrahim (90.7) and quarterback Tanner Morgan (94.1). Two are just now reaching these heights: cornerback Terell Smith (85.1) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (90.5).
Spann-Ford is Minnesota’s No. 2 pass catcher and target thus far, and his share of passes thrown his way is expected to up with Autman-Bell out.
“He’s becoming a complete tight end,” Fleck said Monday. “… Brevyn is playing at a high level. But Brevyn also has to finish a catch that turns into an interception (vs. Colorado). Brevyn has to be able to finish some blocks that he knows he can finish. His pad level has got to get lower. His first step can get better. His hand placement can be better. But he’s playing at a high level.”
Smith is responsible for two of the U’s three takeaways — an interception versus New Mexico State and a forced fumble on a sack against Colorado. Rossi praised his fundamentals.
“I think he’s playing at a really high level, and we need him, especially this week, especially against the offensive weapons (of Michigan State),” Rossi said. “He needs to continue to improve and be a guy that we can count on.”
News
Mark Canha says ‘There’s nothing you can do’ after his 24th HBP this season, Mets set MLB record on Wednesday after getting plunked for 106th time
With 11 games to spare, at least the Mets can use the rest of the reason to ice their bruises.
On Wednesday afternoon, during an otherwise lackluster loss to the Brewers, the Mets finally broke the record they were trying to avoid all season. Or at least, wanted to avoid, as one member of the Mets has shown no interest in actually avoiding the pitches that have so consistently drilled them.
“I’m closer to the plate and I don’t move,” said Mark Canha, whose 24 hit by pitches this year are the most on a team that has now been hit more than any other in the live ball era.
Canha was hit twice on Wednesday and three times during the trio of games in Milwaukee. He escaped the midwestern town nursing a few baseball-sized blemishes, but also the new franchise record for hit by pitches, passing Brandon Nimmo’s 22 in 2018.
“Pitchers pitch in a lot now,” Canha sighed. “It just kind of works out that way.”
The team’s record breaker came in the top of the ninth of Wednesday’s affair, when Luis Guillorme took the 106th bean ball of the Mets’ season. Remarkably, it was Guillorme’s first time ever being hit by a pitch in a major league game, making him the 17th different Met to end up on the painful receiving end of someone’s wayward pitch.
“I got the ball,” said Buck Showalter, the manager whose reactions to all of the inside pitches have become a popular meme.
“It would be obscene to tell you what I’m going to do with it. I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do whatever they want to. Not a one of them are intentional. Obviously, there’s an issue there somewhere.”
Showalter has been adamant all season that the pitchers inflicting so much physical pain on his hitters are not doing so on purpose. He’s touted “a pretty good eye” for that sort of thing. Because of that, he’s gone up to the line several times, but never fully launched into a formal rant about the baseballs being too hard to grip. Chris Bassitt broached the subject earlier in the season, saying the league has “a very big problem with the baseballs” and isn’t particularly inclined to fix it.
“They’re bad. Everyone knows it,” Bassitt said in April. “Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care.”
The Mets got through most of the season, in freakish fashion, without the issue actually taking anybody out. When Nationals’ reliever Steve Cishek cracked Francisco Lindor’s tooth with an up-and-in pitch during the second game of the year, the shortstop was back in the lineup the very next day. They made it all the way to September before a significant hit-by-pitch injury, when Starling Marte got one in Pittsburgh (his 13th of the year) that fractured part of his finger. That happened over two weeks ago and Marte has not played since, inviting some skepticism about whether he’ll play at all in the remaining regular season games.
“It’s frustrating,” Showalter told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve got some personal feelings about why it happens so much. But, I’m sure MLB doesn’t want to hear about it in this format.”
“Sure we’re frustrated,” Canha agreed. “It’s not, like, a great thing to have happen to your team.”
As early as the third week of the season, the Mets were on pace to break the record, which was set by the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. Canha and Marte are not strangers to this life either. Both have experienced at least five different seasons of getting hit ten or more times. Marte now has seven such seasons on his Baseball-Reference page and ranks second among active players in career HBP’s, trailing only Anthony Rizzo. Canha is eighth on that list.
“When you acquire a guy, part of the stuff is on-base percentage,” Showalter explained. “Part of the conversation is hit by pitches, but in order to get hit by pitches, you run the risk of having an issue. Our guys just don’t give. It’s not something they’re doing, it’s just wild pitches. I mean, you see [the pitches]. They’re not close to the plate, they’re all the way across the batter’s box.”
“I can’t explain it,” Canha said. “We have a lot of good hitters, dangerous hitters. You have to pitch good hitters in. We tend to get hit a lot. It’s hard to explain, I’m not sure why. It’s like a broken record at this point. We just kind of roll our eyes when it happens now and move on. There’s nothing you can do, except capitalize on it.”
Perhaps these new-look Mets, who did a sparkling job of overhauling the team during the offseason, possess some sort of voodoo that makes cutters run in on them and breaking balls back up into their ribs. As annoying as it is, there is also an element of head-shaking, almost humorous disbelief to this whole thing.
The fact that the phenomenon started in April and has not ceased at all, is quite fascinating. So too is the part where the Mets have been hit 106 times and no other team has been hit 100 times, or even 90. As of Thursday morning, the San Francisco Giants are second in the league with 89 plunks. Lindor and Guillorme are also the only Mets (rookies not included) to set a career-high in the category this year. It’s not like everybody is getting hit more often, pitchers are just spreading the beanings around in a very giving manner.
And again, there are still 11 games to go, meaning that each additional hit by pitch extends the Mets’ MLB record, allows some of those players to chase their personal highs and unfortunately, creates more opportunities for damaging injuries.
If that happens, don’t expect Showalter to remain so light-hearted about the whole thing.
()
News
High school football: Week 4 predictions
A look at some of Friday’s best East Metro high school football games:
Burnsville (2-1) at Woodbury (3-0), 7 p.m.
Burnsville has a winning record three games into the season for the first time since 2016. The Blaze reached this point by taming Anoka’s pass-heavy attack last week to the tune of four interceptions. Burnsville’s secondary will face an even bigger challenge this week in Woodbury star quarterback George Bjellos. Our pick: Woodbury 24, Burnsville 10
Harding/Humboldt (3-0) at Minneapolis South (3-0), 6 p.m.
Harding/Humboldt is one of the more fun stories in Minnesota high school football. In Year 2 of the co-op, the St. Paul program is not only undefeated but bulldozing every opponent in its sight. Harding/Humboldt has outscored its three opponents by a combined score of 134-12. But the upcoming schedule is challenging. Starting Friday, Harding/Humboldt’s next two opponents are also unbeaten. Our pick: Harding/Humboldt 21, Minneapolis South 16
Spring Lake Park (2-1) at Irondale (2-1), 7 p.m.
Two teams whose only losses have come to currently undefeated teams will square off in a game that will go a long way toward determining the Suburban Blue sub-district championship. The Panthers are traditionally a force on the ground, but it was Irondale which logged a pair of 100-yard rushers last week, with Calvin Brinkman and Ralph Naimah each going over the century mark in a win over Tartan. Our pick: Spring Lake Park 20, Irondale 19
Tartan (2-1) at Mahtomedi (3-0), 7 p.m.
Ho-hum, just a 13-carry, 231-yard rushing performance for Corey Bohmert last week in Mahtomedi’s win over Hill-Murray. He reached the end zone four times — three times rushing and once on a pick-six. Bohmert’s updated season rushing total: 651 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 12.8 yards per carry. Our pick: Mahtomedi 30, Tartan 10
Ellsworth (4-1) at Rice Lake (4-1), 7 p.m.
In Wisconsin, Rice Lake was stunned last week, letting a 10-point third-quarter lead slip before falling in overtime to Baldwin-Woodville. That leaves the Warriors staring up at Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference standings. Ellsworth’s potent rushing attack is led by Bo Hines, a 5-foot-6 dynamo who has run for 663 yards and seven touchdowns on an 6.8-yard average per carry. Our pick: Rice Lake 27, Ellsworth 20
News
Mumbai tops Iifl Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 with 283 entrants – A look at the 10 richest in Maximum City
SUMMARY
Mumbai is home to the largest number of wealthy people in India. With 283 participants in the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mumbai is the most represented city. The list is the 11th annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the country. Here are the 10 richest people in the financial capital of India.
No. 10 | Vijay Chauhan and his family | Overall ranking: 26 | The patriarch of the family controlling Parle Products, Vijay Chauhan saw his wealth increase by 35% to Rs 49,400 crore. (Image: Parle Products)
No. 9 | Sajjan Jindal and his family | Overall ranking: 22 | The Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal’s wealth stood at Rs 54,500 crore even though it declined by 2%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 8 | Nusli Wadia and her family | Overall ranking: 19 | Chairman of major FMCG Wadia Group, Nuslia Wadia’s wealth of Rs 57,900 crore saw a drop of 5% from last year. (Image: Shutterstock)
No. 7 | Gopikishan Damani and his family | Overall ranking: 15 | Younger brother of Indian retail king Radhakishan Damani, Gopikishan saw his fortune increase by 15% to Rs 67,700 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
No. 6 | Ashwin Dani and his family | Overall ranking: 13 | Ashwin Dani is the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints Ltd, India’s largest paint company. His fortune stood at Rs 71,600 crore, the same as in 2021. (Image: Asian Paints)
No. 5 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family | Overall ranking: 11 | As Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, KM Birla’s wealth stands at Rs 1,19,200 crore, a drop of 2%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 4 | Uday Kotak and his family | Overall ranking: 10 | With a net worth of Rs 1,19,400 crore, the head of Kotak Mahindra Bank noted a 3% increase in his wealth. (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Dilip Shanghvi | Overall ranking: 9 | With a 12% increase from 2021, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a total wealth of Rs 1,33,500 crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 2 | Radhakishan Damani and his family | Overall ranking: 4 | Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor, business tycoon and founder of Avenue Supermarts, has managed to increase his wealth by 13% to Rs 1,75,100 crore. (Image: PTI)
No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani and his family | Overall ranking: 2 | Mukesh Ambani has increased his wealth to Rs 7,94,700 crore, an increase of 11% from 2021. (Image: AP)
cnbctv18-forexlive
Securian Financial donates $1 million to new inpatient mental health unit at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
Difference Between Retained and Contingency Recruiting Firms
Log Cabin Rental Life Will Give You a Nice Chance to Slow Down
Top Exchanges Extend Support to Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
Jury Duty – Part II of IV
How to Generate Revenue with Hotel Call Accounting Software
Cardano’s Diffusion Pipelining Explained – TheNewsCrypto
Gophers football: Four eye-popping stat categories after nonconference play
Hosted PBX Phone Systems With a Virtual Answering Service
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online