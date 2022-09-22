News
Dakota County receives $623,950 from USDA to improve SNAP customer service
Dakota County’s Department of Employment and Economic Assistance recently received a $623,950 grant to fund technological improvements to the county’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.
The multi-year SNAP grant is aimed at improving customer service for SNAP by updating processes and using technology to streamline operations.
“Process and technology improvements play an important role in making it easier for those who access nutrition assistance programs to get the healthy food they need,” said FNS Administrator Cindy Long in a statement. “Through these grants, we can make further progress in ensuring SNAP is working for the people who rely on its benefits to feed themselves and their families.”
The Dakota County will use the grant to modernize and expand the agency’s self-service and communication options for participants, including language access.
News
Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal
The Ravens are bringing in outside help to bolster a thin group of pass rushers.
Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore worth up to $5.5 million, according to the NFL Network. CBS Sports first reported the agreement Thursday.
Pierre-Paul, 33, has played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits and 31 tackles in 12 games in 2021 while battling a torn rotator cuff before having shoulder surgery in February. The three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion reportedly visited the Ravens in June and again this week before agreeing to a deal, providing depth for a depleted defense.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and veteran Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes are also on injured reserve. Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh entered the week as the Ravens’ only healthy pass rushers ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2010, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Pierre-Paul has seven or more sacks in five of the past six seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, recording 9 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions to help the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title.
“We’re not trying to do anyone any favors here,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked Wednesday if the Ravens had plans to sign anyone. “We want guys who will come in and help us win right now.”
()
News
Magic training camp countdown: How will they lean on the rookies?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which tips off Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. Part one addressed whether the Magic did enough to turn around their shooting woes, while part two focused on injury-related questions.
Part Three: The Rookies
Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan took the first step in their NBA careers on the same night. But the outside expectations surrounding them couldn’t be more stark entering their rookies seasons.
Houstan faces minimal external pressure as the Magic’s second-round pick (No. 32).
As the top pick in June’s NBA draft, all eyes on are Banchero.
Banchero’s used to attention after being a 5-star and playing at Duke during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
He’s accustomed to high expectations and has embraced the pressure.
Banchero used summer league to help show he can be the kind of go-to guy people expect most No. 1 picks to be.
That process will continue once the Magic start camp.
Orlando’s tried not to publicly place too many expectations for Banchero, but he’s the preseason favorite to win Rookie of the Year for a reason: he may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.
It’s the bet the Magic are taking while also understanding whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations won’t be answered immediately.
“We’re going to ask him to do a lot of things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “He’ll be at the elbow, he’ll handle the basketball, he’ll be on the post, he’ll be on the wing — there will be all these spots he’ll be in, but he’s going to have to learn the pace in each spot. Physically, he’s going to be able to get to the basket [and] punish defenses.”
Banchero’s physical attributes (6-10, 250 pounds) are eye-popping and should help make the adjustment to the NBA’s physicality compared to college easier.
“He’s going to be a guy who can get to the paint when he needs to,” Mosley added. “Get to the free throw line when he needs to and that’s what we’ll keep imploring him to do. He has that gift. It’s not a selfish gift because once he gets there, teams are going to start collapsing and he has the mentality to find the open man.”
To Mosley, the way Banchero sees and reads the game is just as, if not more, impressive than his physical gifts.
It’s why Banchero is expected to be one of the Magic’s top decision-makers — not just as a scorer, but as a passer, playmaker/offensive hub and off the ball.
“He’s just physically so gifted,” Mosley said, “but his mind is so similar to the way Franz [Wagner] sees the game, the way Markelle [Fultz] sees the game, the way Wendell [Carter Jr.] can see the game.
“The ability to know when, where, why I’m doing it and how to do it, [Banchero] has that in him already. We watched film together during summer league and we’d sit and pause the film and say, ‘Tell me what you see.’ And he’s breaking things down, ‘If he comes in here, I can move this guy there. If I can turn the corner, I can go for the lob.’ He’s breaking things down right away now. Because he has the pass-first mentality, it’s going to be another decision-maker.”
It’s unknown where Houstan, a 5-star out of Montverde Academy, will fall on the Magic’s “decision-maker” hierarchy.
Unlike Banchero, who’s expected to start from Day One, Houstan’s role is unclear.
Houstan has the potential to knock down 3s and defend at a high level, making him a strong fit for the Magic on the wings.
Gary Harris having arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage leaves his status for camp and the start of season unknown. That could open opportunities for Houstan.
It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic had Houstan spend time with their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, so he could get more playing time.
Banchero will get to showcase himself in 2022-23, with his rookie season being about gaining a better understanding of his skillset and getting comfortable in the league.
The same will be true for Houstan regarding understanding the league and his skillset. How and when those opportunities will come for him is unknown.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again misses practice with concussion
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again was absent from practice on Thursday due to a concussion, and his status remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia, and was not seen on the practice field during the portion open to the media. He had sat out a workout on Wednesday.
Smith’s primary replacement against the Eagles was Josh Metellus, who got in for 10 snaps at safety while rookie Lewis Cine played just one in his NFL debut. Speaking before the practice, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start in Smith’s place if he can’t play against the Lions.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. That’s days away. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them. Either or.”
Also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. due to a quadriceps injury. Booth was hurt in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay and sat out against the Eagles.
News
One day after Zelenskyy speech, US, Russia square off at UN
By PIA SARKAR and JENNIFER PELTZ
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — One day after Ukraine’s president laid out a forceful case against Russia’s invasion at the United Nations, the United States made its own assertions in front of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday about why Russia should face further censure and isolation. Minutes later, Russia came right back, calling the claims unfair and saying Ukraine is to blame.
Antony Blinken, the United States’ top diplomat, spoke to Security Council members on Thursday, detailing allegations of what he called war crimes and other atrocities committed by Russia and urging them to “send a clear message” to the country to stop its nuclear threats.
Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, addressed the Security Council shortly afterward, repeating his country’s frequent claims that Kyiv has long oppressed Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east — one of the explanations Moscow has offered for the invasion.
Ukraine’s Western allies “have been covering up the crimes of the Kyiv regime,” said Lavrov, who was not in the room when Blinken and some other U.S. allies spoke. He appeared just before his own speech and departed immediately afterward.
The almost-exchange between the two top diplomats came on the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s demands for world leaders to punish Russia in a video speech delivered Wednesday, just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.
Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken swaths of territory that the Russians seized, Zelenskyy vowed that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine.
“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said in a speech delivered in English. “But we need time.”
Video speeches by Zelenskyy in an olive green T-shirt have become almost commonplace. But this speech was one of the most keenly anticipated at the U.N. General Assembly, where the war has dominated over conflicts in other regions.
On Thursday, Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, delivered a speech focused on the Palestinians and included a call for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children,” Lapid said.
The speech, coming ahead of Nov. 1 elections, appeared to be part of an effort by Lapid to portray himself — both to voters and global leaders — as a statesman and moderate alternative to his main rival, hardline former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But it was short on details, and there is virtually no chance Lapid, who has long supported a two-state solution, will get to push forward with his vision. Israel’s parliament is dominated by parties that oppose Palestinian independence, and opinion polls forecast a similar result after the upcoming elections.
The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — territories captured by Israel in 1967 — for an independent state, a position that enjoys wide international support.
While Lapid and dozens of other world leaders sought airtime for issues plaguing their own nations — including climate change, rising food costs, human rights and vaccine inequity — Ukraine remained at the center of the U.N. General Assembly, popping up in speeches by leaders from all over the world decrying Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country.
“It’s an attack on this very institution where we find ourselves today,” said Moldovan President President Maia Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s address, too, focused heavily on the war in Ukraine.
“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” he said. “If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is not attending the General Assembly, has said he sent his armed forces into Ukraine because of risks to his country’s security from what he considers a hostile government in Kyiv; to liberate Russians living in Ukraine — especially its eastern region of the Donbas — from what he views as the Ukrainian government’s oppression; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historical territorial claims on the country.
Earlier this week, he warned that his nuclear-armed country will “certainly use all means available to us” if its territory is threatened and to defend the country and its people.
Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details but officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped. It was apparently an effort to seize momentum after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
But the first such call-up in Russia since World War II also brought the fighting home in a new way for Russians and risked fanning domestic anxiety and antipathy toward the war. Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and more than 1,000 people were arrested at rare antiwar demonstrations across the country.
Zelenskky asserted that Moscow wants to spend the winter preparing its forces in Ukraine for a new offensive, or at least preparing fortifications while mobilizing more troops in the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II
“Russia wants war. It’s true. But Russia will not be able to stop the course of history,” he said, declaring that “mankind and the international law are stronger” than what he called a “terrorist state.”
___
Associated Press journalists Andrew Katell in New York and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
News
Uighurs condemn Biden’s ‘weak’ speech at UN for not mentioning genocide in China
The East Turkestan government-in-exile, which represents the majority Turkish population of the Chinese-occupied Asian region, on Wednesday condemned President Joe Biden for failing to label China’s genocide of his people as genocide during his speech this that day at the United Nations General Assembly. Assembly.
Biden addressed the platform a day late and devoted most of his speech to the eight-year war between Russia and Ukraine. Towards the end of his speech, he mentioned the Chinese genocide in East Turkestan – using the Communist Party’s name for the region, Xinjiang – but did not describe it as “genocide”.
“Human rights are the foundation of everything we seek to achieve. And yet today, in 2022, fundamental freedoms are under threat in every region of our world,” Biden said, “because of the violations of – in Xinjiang detailed in recent reports by the UN Office – States United States – detailed reports by the United States [U.N.] High Commissioner, to the horrific abuses against pro-democracy activists and ethnic minorities by the military regime in Burma, to the increased repression of women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Biden touched on US-China policy elsewhere in his speech, but not in relation to the Uyghur genocide.
The Chinese Communist Party has for decades oppressed the people of East Turkestan, once an independent republic currently administered by Beijing as the “Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”. Human rights activists and researchers, with the help of genocide survivors, have extensively documented a campaign by dictator Xi Jinping to imprison residents in concentration camps, mass sterilize entire villages, kill , enslave and torture the inhabitants and put every resident on high tech. surveillance. The Uyghur Tribunal, an independent organization made up of international legal experts, found China “beyond a reasonable doubt” guilty of genocide against the Uyghur, Kazakh and Kyrgyz population of East Turkestan, citing in particular the scale of the the forced sterilization campaign. as evidence that meets the definition of the crime.
The administrations of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have officially identified the abuses against indigenous populations in the region as genocide.
“President Biden’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly was weak,” Prime Minister of the East Turkestan government in exile, Salih Hudayar, said in a statement on Wednesday. “He failed to effectively highlight and condemn China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples of East Turkestan.”
Government Speaker in Exile Ghulam Yaghma described the greater exile community as “very discouraged” by Biden’s remarks and the missed opportunity his speech represented.
“The East Turkestan global diaspora is very disheartened by President Biden’s failure to adequately address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in East Turkestan at the United Nations General Assembly,” Yaghma said. “We call on ALL nations to stop minimizing China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples of occupied East Turkestan as mere ‘human rights abuses’.
While Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken adamantly described the Uyghur genocide as “genocide,” Biden made bizarre comments during his presidency that indicated a lack of urgency to address the issue. During a town hall on CNN last year, for example, Biden appeared to argue that Washington had to live up to “different standards” that were responsible for Xi’s brutality — and that to the extent he cites human rights abuses man in conversation with Xi, Xi “gets” Biden not actually seeking to end violence.
“The idea that I will not denounce what it is [Xi] is doing in Hong Kong, what it is doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful. Biden said: “[h]and gets it. Culturally, there are different norms that each country and they – their leaders – are expected to follow.
The Uyghur genocide, while arguably the most serious and ongoing human rights violation in the world, has not been a major issue at the United Nations, where China has spent years of buying influence through predatory lending and positioning allies in the highest positions. The Chinese communist regime, which has yet to address the General Assembly, has invested in countering the exposure of genocide facts through state propaganda for which the UN provides a platform. On Thursday, the World Uyghur Congress, an organization that champions the Uyghur diaspora, highlighted a Chinese regime event at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, during which East Turkestan residents insisted on the fact that the region was peaceful and free. China is a member of the Human Rights Council.
Today, China held a side event on “the promotion and protection of human rights” in East Turkestan, and brought together three #Uyghurs to defend their policies targeting Uyghurs and other Turks under the guise of social and economic development.
This story needs to be challenged. pic.twitter.com/k7oGIx406a
— World Uyghur Congress (@UyghurCongress) September 22, 2022
The East Turkestan government in exile has also expressed particular disgust with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the most populous and important Turkish state in the world. Erdogan called abuses against Uyghurs in China “genocide” in 2009, but all but stopped discussing the topic after signing lucrative trade deals with Beijing.
“We strongly condemn Turkish President Erdogan’s damaging statement to the UN General Assembly,” Vice President Abdulahat Nur said in a statement. “East Turkestan is an occupied country; restoring the legitimate independence of East Turkestan is the only way to guarantee the existence, fundamental rights and freedoms of the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.
Erdogan said in his address to the General Assembly that he was “sensitive to protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of Uyghur Muslim Turks, without undermining China’s territorial integrity, understanding of one China and sovereign rights”.
Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Man under arrest in kidnapping of woman from Arden Hills parking ramp, robbery
Deputies have arrested a 56-year-old man in the kidnapping and robbery of a woman in Arden Hills last week.
“We asked for help. You responded. Our investigators took it from there,” Ramsey County sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Linders said Thursday. The sheriff’s office released photos on Tuesday of a man they said was the suspect and asked anyone with information to come forward.
On Sept. 13 about 7:25 a.m., an armed man forced a 61-year-old back into her vehicle in an underground parking ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills. At gunpoint, he made her drive to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis and withdraw money from an ATM. He robbed her of the cash, ran away, and left the woman and her vehicle behind.
Deputies arrested a Minneapolis resident in the 2600 block of 29th Avenue South in Minneapolis on Wednesday about 3:30 p.m. He was booked at the Ramsey County jail.
Need A 24/7 Doctor Answering Service? You Need To Get Automated
The Benefits of Inpatient Drug Rehab
Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
Magic training camp countdown: How will they lean on the rookies?
Finding and Motivating Your Target Audience: Niche Marketing At Its Best
Carbohydrates – Heroes Or Villains?
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again misses practice with concussion
One day after Zelenskyy speech, US, Russia square off at UN
Uighurs condemn Biden’s ‘weak’ speech at UN for not mentioning genocide in China
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online