Democratic Rep. Angie Craig tries to reverse anti-law enforcement record

Vulnerable Democratic Rep. Angie Craig (MN) tried to hide her anti-law enforcement history by recently reversing her stance on eliminating qualified immunity for police officers ahead of a tough re-election battle.

Minneapolis Tribune of the Stars reported this month that Craig, who will face Republican Tyler Kistner in November, is trying to reverse some of his earlier positions after voting for anti-law enforcement legislation to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers and defund the police.

Craig told the Tribune of the Stars that her “thinking has evolved” since she voted for the anti-law enforcement legislation.

“Knowing what I know now and how attacks on law enforcement have negatively impacted recruitment, retention and morale and how these factors are undermining public safety efforts,” Craig added. “I think qualified immunity should stay in place for our law enforcement.”

Last year, Craig co-sponsored and voted for HR 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which would “defund the police” if enacted costing hundreds of millions of dollars each year, enact restrictions on police practices, and eliminate protections for law enforcement. Republicans have described the bill as a plan to “defund the police.”

Craig even voted against condemning calls to defund the police.

Democrats, in their anti-police voting frenzy last year, wanted to use the bill to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement. The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) explained that “qualified immunity is an essential part of policing” and that eliminating it “would have a profoundly chilling effect on police officers and limit their ability and will to respond without hesitation to critical incidents.”

An analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) at the time indicated that the bill would cost more than 18,000 police departments across the country significant sums of money. “More than 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide would be impacted by the bill’s requirements,” the CBO said in a letter to leading Congressional Republicans.

In fact, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) – which Craig announcement on Tuesday approved it — even lobbied the state’s congressional delegation to oppose the federally qualified immunity change, according to their spokeswoman Leslie Rosedahl.

In November 2021, Craig also traveled to Los Angeles to raise funds with the Heart of LA Democratic Club, a far-left group that has repeatedly supported calls for defunding the police. However, the Heart of LA Democratic Club isn’t the only group backing Craig who supports defunding police departments.

The congresswoman has been supported by radical fundraising for police groups in the past, taking tens of thousands of dollars from groups such as Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, NARAL and pro-fundraising Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, the reportedly police super PAC, has a “litmus test” that requires candidates seeking their endorsement to promise that they would “cut the annual law enforcement budget.

Additionally, the Washington Free Beacon in February reported that Craig’s top staffer, Liz Young, supported the defund the police movement during a June 2020 meeting. Tweeter while also writing, “fund the councilors, not the cops”:

Rep. Angie Craig’s District Manager Liz Young supported the defund the police movement in a Tweet from June 2020, writing that cities should “fund councilors, not cops”. On the same day, Young shared a report on police-involved deaths in New York with the legend “Burn. This. Everything. Down.” She later downplayed the literal burning down of a police station in Minneapolis, arguing that if the station were replaced by a health clinic or a library, “it would do infinitely more good”. young too encouraged his supporters to contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a radical nonprofit that supports police defunding and works to free heinous criminals, including an alleged child rapist and accused domestic molester who has been arrested for murder just weeks after his release.

With all that, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg slammed Craig’s law enforcement record, telling Breitbart News, “No matter how hard Angie Craig tries, she cannot hide her opposition to law enforcement registration. Angie Craig will always stand with anti-police radicals when it counts.”

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association did not respond to a Breitbart News request for comment.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.