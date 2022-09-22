Ethereum Whale Holdings Falls Following Merge

According to Santiment, there was a significant decrease in whales ETH holdings.
Addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 ETH have lost 2.24% of their total holdings.
Following the successful Merge update, large Ethereum holders began to rapidly redistribute their holdings on the market, which could have been the primary source of significant selling pressure that pushed ETH’s price down.
Rapid Decline of ETH’s Value
The Ethereum Merge has resulted in a shift in trading behavior. The much-anticipated Merge event sparked a debate about the reliability of Proof of Stake versus proof of work consensus. However, the price drop following the Merge was contrary to market expectations in an otherwise negative environment.
The rapid decline in the value of ETH is caused by whale investors who are dissatisfied with the network’s transition to a PoS algorithm. Despite Ethereum’s high liquidity and one of the largest market capitalizations, market makers were unable to counteract the massive sell-side trading volume, which affected the asset’s price.
According to the Santiment chart, accumulation before the merger was mostly speculative, and investors did not intend to hold the asset after the update, so the sudden increase in selling pressure may not be entirely natural. The technical outlook for ETH is also dismal, as the asset has fallen below its 50-day moving average and is no longer in an uptrend.
At the time of writing the value of Ethereum is $1,296.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,600,053,055. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has dropped 3.83%.
In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Neo (NEO) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Neo (NEO) is $8.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,844,357 at the time of writing. However, Neo has decreased by nearly 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Neo (NEO) has a circulating supply of 560,000,010 Neo. Currently, Neo (NEO) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B.
What is Neo (NEO)?
NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem intended to be used in the development of a smart economy. The Neo Blockchain was first introduced in 2014 under the name Antshares. Three years later, in 2017, the project rebranded as Neo, its current name. There are two native tokens in Neo. NEO, as well as NEO GAS. NEO is used to establish ownership and management roles in the blockchain, while NEO Gas is used to pay for blockchain transactions.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022
Neo (NEO) holds the 73rd position on CoinGecko right now. Neo price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Neo (NEO) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern. Descending Channel
also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market. Currently, Neo (NEO) is in the range of $8.10. If the pattern continues, the price of NEO might reach the resistance levels of $8.77, $10.27 and $12.67 . If the trend reverses, then the price of NEO may fall to $7.55.
Neo (NEO) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Neo (NEO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Neo (NEO).
Resistance Level 1
$8.71
Resistance Level 2
$9.89
Resistance Level 3
$11.22
Resistance Level 4
$12.61
Support Level 1
$8.04
NEO /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Neo (NEO) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Neo might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $12.61
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Neo (NEO) might plummet to almost 8.04, a bearish signal.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NEO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Neo (NEO) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, Neo has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Neo at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NEO is 36.79. This means that Neo (NEO) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Neo may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Neo (NEO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Neo (NEO). Currently, the ADX of Neo lies in the range of 13.05 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Neo (NEO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Neo lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Neo (NEO) is at 51.75 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of Neo with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Neo (NEO).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH and NEO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of NEO also increases or decreases respectively.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Neo (NEO)might probably attain $20 by 2023.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Neo (NEO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Neo might rally to hit $25 by 2024.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2025
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Neo would rally to hit $30
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2026
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Neo would rally to hit $35
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2027
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Neo would rally to hit $40
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2028
Neo (NEO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Neo would hit $45 in 2028.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Neo (NEO), it would witness major spikes. Neo might hit $50 by 2029.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Neo ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Neo for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Neo (NEO) might hit $55 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Neo network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Neo. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Neo (NEO) in 2022 is $12.61. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Neo (NEO) price prediction for 2022 is $8.04.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Neo ecosystem, the performance of Neo would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $198.38 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that Neo is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Neo (NEO)?
NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem designed to aid in the creation of a smart economy.
2. Where can you purchase Neo (NEO)?
Neo (NEO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B.
3. Will Neo (NEO) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Neo Platform, Neo has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Neo (NEO)?
On January 15, 2018 Neo (NEO) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $198.38.
5. Is Neo (NEO) a good investment in 2022?
Neo (NEO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Neoin the past few months, Neo is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Neo (NEO) reach $15?
Neo (NEO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Neo (NEO) will hit $15soon.
7. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2023?
Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $20 by 2023.
8. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2024?
Neo (NEO)price is expected to reach $25 by 2024.
9. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2025?
Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $30 by 2025.
10. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2026?
Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $35 by 2026.
Algorand has gained more than 20% in the previous week.
The Algorand blockchain now has State Proofs.
Due to negative macroeconomic circumstances, the crypto market is plummeting. The price of bitcoin has dropped below $20,000, and is now trading at $18.7K. Almost the last seven days, Ethereum’s value has dropped by over 20%, with a 24-hour decline of 6%. In spite of the market’s pessimism, demand for Algorand’s native token ALGO remains strong.
Despite a massive sell-off in the rest of the altcoin market, ALGO is now up by more than 15% in the previous 24 hours. Algorand has gained more than 20% in the previous week.
In a historic move, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points. To further tighten monetary policy, as promised by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, is warranted.
More Transactions Than Mastercard
Algorand is a blockchain technology that relies on proof-of-stake. It is the team’s stated goal to simultaneously accomplish decentralization, security, and scalability. In addition, the protocol’s emphasis on environmental sustainability is highlighted.
One of Algorand’s greatest technological achievements occurred yesterday. The Algorand blockchain now has State Proofs. As a result of state proofs, the blockchain can digitally sign any message in a completely distributed way. Algorand co-founder Silvio Micali claims that their blockchain is secure even against quantum assaults thanks to state proofs. A decentralized link to another blockchain is also possible.
Importantly, the protocol claims that its blockchain can process 6000 transactions per second at this time. Mastercard, on the other hand, is widely used for financial services, however, it is said to be limited to just five thousand transactions per second. Additionally, finality and block generation on the blockchain may now be attained in 3.7 seconds.
According to CMC, the Algorand price today is $0.37243 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $334,909,701 USD. Algorand is up 15.13% in the last 24 hours.
From September 22, ShareRing app users can directly swap $SHR between BNB Smart Chain and ShareLedger (SLP3) without first converting to Ethereum ERC-20 token.
ShareRing said the decision to slash conversion steps from three to two would drastically boost efficiency, lower the cost of conversion, and save time.
$SHR is native to ShareLedger, a Leased Proof-of-Stake blockchain that’s scalable and energy efficient. Compliant with the ShareRing standard, the token is primarily used to pay transaction fees. However, because the token is cross-chain and can be held in various blockchains, including the BNB Chain, and Ethereum, all $SHR transactions can be tracked on the ShareLedger blockchain. There is a trail that prevents fraud by ensuring a simple and reliable tracking mechanism on the ShareLedger blockchain.
Before this announcement, $SHR token holders were required to shift their BEP-2 token first to the BEP-20 version in the BNB Chain through the non-custodial Binance Wallet. In the second step, they had to move the newly converted BEP-20 $SHR to Ethereum as an ERC-20 token through the Multichain Bridge. Afterward, they had to move them to ShareLedger (ShareRing App) as an SPL3 token.
This three-step procedure was not only tedious but consumed many resources. Notably, there was a risk of users paying high transaction fees when shifting the $SHR token via Ethereum. This is because Ethereum is the world’s most active blockchain that continues to face scaling challenges, forcing Gas fees to outrageous levels. Depending on network activity levels, simple conversions, including transfers, can dent a sender requiring them to pay high fees that they would not otherwise spend in the BNB Chain or ShareLedger.
By eliminating the need to move to Ethereum via the Multichain Bridge, ShareRing is tirelessly continuing with its objective of refining the user experience and working on improving the liquidity of the $SHR cross-chain token. While the Multichain Bridge will continue to serve users wishing to move tokens between Ethereum and the BNB Chain ecosystems, the decision to convenience users wishing to bypass Ethereum when transferring between ShareLedger and Binance is welcomed.
To conclude with this updated swap module there will be faster transactions, cheaper gas fees, improved efficiency when swapping $SHR into SLP3 and usage of EIP712 to sign and verify the approvals on smart contract side. Also, it reduces the usage of centralized database for keeping transactional data and it improves overall performance.
This feature comes amid ShareRing’s drive to build an active, cyclic ecosystem that leverages features made possible by smart contracts and blockchain. ShareRing recently announced the NFT Simple Event feature available on the ShareRing Application designed for organizing and managing events. By integrating NFTs, the host can, in real-time, be assured that attendees are the ones invited, all while keeping their data private.
The long-awaited update will roll out over the course of five days.
In the future, Vasil will improve several facets of the Cardano blockchain.
The Vasil hard fork for Cardano has arrived. The long-awaited update to the Layer 1 blockchain will roll out over the course of five days, beginning tomorrow and concluding on September 27.
Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson stated:
“We don’t anticipate there will be any issues, but there’s no going back now. No amount of testing or anything can save us because [the] rocket’s in the air. It either explodes in air or reaches orbit, and obviously it’s going to reach orbit.”
Highly Awaited by the Community
In the future, Vasil will improve several facets of the Cardano blockchain. Vasil will let Cardano apps become “faster and more sophisticated,” making the blockchain simpler to build upon and enhance the user experience, as stated in a blog post by Cardano developer of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK). The network’s scalability will increase, and transaction costs will go down.
Vasil is Cardano’s most important upgrade, according to IOHK. Initially planned for June 29, the hard fork was postponed twice to allow for further testing and the implementation of fixes.
Adam Dean, a developer on the Cardano blockchain, recently said that the testnet was “catastrophically broken” because of an incompatibility with the most recent client software. Dean hypothesized that IOHK’s hasty rollout of Vasil may have been to blame for the glitch. After sharing his finding, he said, “If there were a “nuclear clock” for Cardano we got perilously close to hitting “midnight.’”
Cardano supporters will undoubtedly be pleased with the Vasil launch, but the network’s ADA coin has shown little reaction before time. According to CMC, its price has dropped over the last 24 hours from $0.45 to $0.44, a decrease of 0.4%. The September 2021 high for ADA was 85.6% lower than the current price.
At the time of Voyager’s financial difficulties, SBF offered assistance.
FTX announced earlier that it will purchase a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital.
This year, Sam Bankman-(SBF) Fried’s FTX has emerged as a leading exchange. The exchange seems to have stepped it up a notch with this round of investment after recently drawing criticism from the UK’s regulator.
Reports have surfaced that FTX Trading Ltd. has been in discussions with investors about a potential fundraising round. To supplement the $400 million the company raised in January 2022, they want to obtain a total of $1 billion via this.
Acquisition Spree
There was speculation that the acquisition would keep FTX’s current worth of about $32 billion, albeit the specifics might alter. Investors such as SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, Singapore’s Temasek, and Tiger Global Management are already on the books. According to CNBC, an unnamed insider said that FTX plans to use the extra funds to “fuel more deal-making.”
Despite the bears’ fury this year, purchase plans have been put into motion, as was noted before. At the time of Voyager’s financial difficulties, SBF offered assistance by suggesting that it and Alameda buy the company. However, Voyager rejected the offer, calling it “a low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue.”
Seems like FTX is keeping an eye on Voyager. Binance and FTX, two of the most serious suitors for Voyager’s holdings, clashed earlier this week. FTX announced early this month that it will purchase a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital. The company decided in June to visit Canada in conjunction with Bitvo.
On top of this, there were whispers that SBF was going to buy the big cryptocurrency platform Huobi in an effort to expand its presence in the Asian market.
Kulfi finance, A fixed rate lending and borrowing platform on the cardano blockchain that offer a fixed term / rate lending and borrowing services to its users has announced the pre seed sale of kulfi (KLS) tokens on Kulfi Tokens Sale Page. Fast growing defi platform Kulfi was set up with one goal: to provide its users with a fixed rate services so as top facilitate stable portfolio for its investors and users.
Since the beginning of the cryptocurrency market, brand-new tokens have been released with various intriguing features. Kulfi (KLS), a new cryptocurrency with many innovative and exciting features, is now entering the market. Can it outperform other lending platform juggernauts like Compound, balancer and maker Top crypto analysts think so and predict over a 7,500% increase before the end of 2022. Kulfi (KLS) has been predicted to be a top ten crypto during 2023.
Kulfi Token (KLS)
Kulfi finance (KLS) is a cardano native token with a fixed rate lending platform that rewards its users generously for being an active part of the system.
70 million KLS tokens were made available in the pre seed sale, and over 10 Millon have been purchased, which signifies an excellent start for the project considering the lack of excitement in the current market. Experts and investors are bullish and believe the project could be the ticket to making considerable gains before the year runs out.
With Kulfi token being a cardano native token, there are beliefs that KLS would stand to gain from the Vasil upgrade, as transactions throughout will gradually rise.
Kulfi Token (KLS) Utilities
* Proposing and evaluating upgrades to the protocol
* Access Grant for Kulfi Borrowers
* Onboarding new collateral types
* Transaction fees within Kulfi Ecosystem can be paid using $KLS
* KLS holders earns a percentage of fee paid within the Kulfi Ecosystem
* Loan repayment can be done using $KLS
As cryptocurrency assets continue to be developed, investors are looking for undervalued assets with the potential to surge in value in the long run. Kulfi finance (KLS), a fixed rate protocol on the cardano blockchain. With the digital asset currently on a roll, $KLS token may be the most valuable Pre seed round in the crypto market.
Participate in KLS Token Pre Seed Sale
Kulfi Token is currently on Pre Seed Round for early buyers, This is the first and limited opportunity for the public to gain exclusive early access to purchase Kulfi token at 1 ADA for 200 KLS token.
Join the Kulfi (KLS) token pre seed sale at discount price- https://kulfifinance.io/buy
The bottom line
With impressive growth that reminds us of Cardano, Kulfi finance presents strong potential for significant near-term and long-term gains. Looking at the massive growth of ADA since its launch could offer proof of the earning potential that analysts see in Kulfi finance.
Learn More on Kulfi Finance:
Kulfi Finance Media Contact:
