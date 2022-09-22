Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for NFL’s Week 3

I am undefeated in three Fantasy leagues this year. My best team, “Soy Guillermo,” won on Josh Allen’s four TDs and the Bills’ pick-smacix on Monday night. Your team might be on a roll too but be aware the thrill of victory can quickly turn into the agony of defeat. Press onward and pay heed to Fantasy Billboard’s Giddy Ups! and Whoa Downs! for Week 3. Make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.

GIDDY UP!

Mac Jones, QB — Who would think a “get right” game would mean facing the Baltimore Ravens? Their once fearsome pass defense has hit rock bottom in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a Fantasy record 61 points last week. Getting half that total would be a solid outing for Jones.

Kirk Cousins, QB — Leave it to Cousins to stink up the joint on Monday night. The Eagles tarred and feathered him for three interceptions, but it could easily have been six. This week he goes from being Philly bird seed to feasting on Detroit cat nip. Cousins had 340 yards and two TDs against the Michigan Meowers last time out.

David Montgomery, RB — Monty looked like the second coming of Walter Payton last week with his juking and quick cuts. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry and had 122 yards against a solid Packer D. If only the Chicago brain trust would give him a goal line carry.

Breece Hall, RB — Meanwhile, back at the Hall of Justice (aka MetLife Stadium), rookie Breece looks like Superman. He will vanquish the evil Bengals with his super vision and powerful blasts of super speed. Maybe the Jets should break out the new “stealth black” helmets and uniforms early. After all, kryptonite is green.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR — I was not sold on the man with the best name in football this preseason, but I was wrong. He currently sits 4th in WR scoring ahead of such luminaries as Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson. This is the last time you will see Amon-Ra in the “Giddy Up!” section because you should start him every week for the rest of the season.

Jakobi Meyers, WR — “The Law Firm” is the favorite target of Mac Jones. Let’s stack Meyers with Jones and pile on the points against the hapless Raven secondary.

Kyle Pitts, TE — Falcons coach Arthur Smith, when asked about Pitts’ lack of production, remarked, “It’s not Fantasy Football. We’re just trying to win.” If that’s the case, he might want to get the fourth pick of the 2021 draft more than two catches a game. Maybe then Atlanta will start winning.

WHOA DOWN!

Tua Tagovailoa, QB — The Bills held Super Bowl champ Matthew Stafford to 15 Fantasy points and Ryan Tannehill to a mere 4.9. Tua has the benefit of stellar targets, but do not chase last week’s points against the best defense in the NFL.

Tom Brady, QB — Brady will be without WRs Mike Evans (pending appeal for his suspension) and Chris Godwin this week. Julio Jones and Russell Gage are nicked up. The Bucs just signed Cole Beasley, who if active would be the third oldest WR in the NFL. I hear WR Kenny Golladay can be had for the low low price of $28M and a key lime pie.

Rashaad Penny, RB — I don’t like the match-up against a decent Atlanta run D and I don’t like Penny’s lack of volume, averaging nine carries a game. Keep saving your Penny for next week against the Detroit Kittycats.

Devin Singletary, RB — Singletary is not the goal line back for Buffalo. He is not the receiving back either. The Bills have nine TDs in two games and Singletary has none. If you want a back that runs for 30-50 yards with no receptions or TDs, start Singletary.

Mike Williams, WR — Trade Williams now if you can. His value will never be higher. Yes, he blew up last week with Keenan Allen out. But after reviewing the tape, Williams had zero separation, and all eight of his catches were contested. Throw in an iffy Justin Herbert (check injury status) and I’m off Williams.

Darnell Mooney, WR — Two games, two receptions, four yards. Nothing to see here. Move along.

Evan Engram — Maybe the warmth of Jacksonville agrees with Engram, but he still can’t catch the ball. His 11 drops last year were second most in the NFL. A first-round pick of the Giants in 2017, he was supposed to make everyone forget Mark Bavaro and Jeremy Shockey. All I remember were his hands of stone.

* * *

