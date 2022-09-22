News
Fields clarifies remarks, says he didn’t mean to offend fans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made after the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he didn’t want not appear dismissive of his team’s fans.
Fields drew criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a post-match question. He was asked if the loss at Lambeau Field hurt more because of the rivalry and how badly the fans wanted a rare victory against Green Bay.
“It hurts more in the locker room than Bears fans do,” he said. “At the end of the day, they don’t do any work. I see guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this hurts. We just have to react. »
On Wednesday, Fields was asked about his approach to fixing mistakes without letting them linger. But rather than answer that question, he turned to his post-match comments.
Fields said he was so “frustrated” afterwards that he didn’t even want to hold his mandatory post-match press conference and ended up giving the wrong impression.
“What I meant by that is that I’m talking about working on Sunday’s game, winning the game,” he said. “I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they do in their personal life. I respect every fan we have.
Fields said he became aware of the backlash because he was tagged in the comments. The former Ohio State star considers it a learning experience.
“I talked to my dad about it, and as long as I’m in this position, there are going to be things like that popping up,” he said. “So just knowing that as long as I’m in this profession, it’s never going to go away. So I have to be very clear about everything I say, be really descriptive of what I mean, or say nothing at all.
A more immediate concern for Fields and the Bears (1-1) is getting their passing game started, with Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans (0-1-1) visiting on Sunday.
Chicago has a league-low 153-yard pass by far. The New York Giants rank 31st in the NFL and, with 318 yards, they have more than double that.
A massive rainstorm all but washed out the passing game in Chicago’s season-opening win over San Francisco at Soldier Field. But the Bears also failed against Green Bay.
“I think it’s early,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s so early in the season right now. We’ve got two games, let this thing go, okay? And keep growing.”
Fields was 7 of 11 for 70 yards against the Packers. He threw 28 passes, the lowest in the league, and his 15 completions are tied for 31st among qualifiers. Only Dak Prescott with 14 has less, and the Cowboys quarterback missed Sunday’s win over Cincinnati after thumb surgery.
The struggles in the passing game aren’t all about Fields.
The Bears, for their part, didn’t make any major offensive additions this offseason. The offensive line has been inconsistent in pass protection. Darnell Mooney, a 1,000-yard receiver last season, has just two receptions for 4 yards, and tight end Cole Kmet hasn’t caught a pass.
“If I didn’t make any passes and we won the game, I wouldn’t have any problems,” Fields said. “Our goal as a team, as an offense, is to win games. Nobody looks at how many passes I’ve had, how many yards I’ve had. We’re all trying to win the game.
NOTES: Star LB Roquan Smith (hip) missed practice Wednesday with a hip injury. … WR Velus Jones (hamstring), S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) also did not participate.
Chicago White Sox are in a dire situation — 6 games back with 13 to play — after an 8-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians
A fan yelled, “Urgency,” after Amed Rosario beat Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada’s throw to first in the first inning Wednesday.
The Cleveland Guardians had it on display.
The Sox did not play up to that level and find themselves in a dire situation after an 8-2 loss in front of 22,606 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was a tough evening defensively for Moncada, who was charged with an error during the Guardians’ two-run first. And it was an uninspiring performance all around for the Sox, who fell to six games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with 13 games remaining. Cleveland’s magic number to clinch the division is seven.
The Sox have lost the first two of a critical three-game series.
Tuesday’s game was a hard-fought 10-7 defeat in 11 innings. Wednesday’s didn’t feature that same intensity early.
The Sox nearly got out of a bases-loaded situation in the first when Oscar Gonzalez hit a grounder to third. Moncada stepped on the bag but didn’t make a clean throw to first while trying to complete a double play. Steven Kwan scored on the play, while Josh Naylor advanced to third on the throwing error.
Naylor scored on Andrés Giménez’s infield hit on a ball Moncada couldn’t field cleanly.
Moncada narrowly avoided a collision with left fielder Andrew Vaughn on a Naylor pop-up to begin the third. Vaughn didn’t make the catch and was charged with an error.
Naylor scored on a Giménez single, the first of three Guardians runs in the inning.
Kwan hit a solo homer in the fourth against Sox starter Lance Lynn, making it 6-0. Lynn allowed six runs, three earned, on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
Naylor added a two-run homer off José Ruiz in the seventh.
Moncada homered in the fourth and Gavin Sheets had an RBI single in the seventh for the Sox. Otherwise, Guardians starter Triston McKenzie was in control, allowing two runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks in eight innings.
The Sox will try to salvage the series finale Thursday with Johnny Cueto starting against Shane Bieber.
Trump ally Tom Barrack used White House access to help foreign government, prosecutor says
Tom Barrack used his longtime friendship with Donald Trump to “illegally provide” UAE government officials with access to the then president and senior administration officials, and he did so to ” money and power,” prosecutors said Wednesday.
Barrack, a California billionaire, and his former aide Matthew Grimes “met and took instructions” from the United Arab Emirates over a two-year period from 2016, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hiral Mehta told jurors in federal court in Brooklyn.
Both men are on trial for acting as unregistered foreign agents. “They did it in the corrupt pursuit of money and power,” Mehta alleged in his opening statement during their criminal trial.
Barrack’s attorney, Michael Schachter, said his client was never under anyone’s control, dismissing accusations that Barrack was acting as a foreign agent as “nothing short of ridiculous”.
“He did things because he wanted to” and not because he was pressured to do so by a foreign government, Schachter said. He “is an innocent man”.
In court filings, prosecutors said the former president and Barrack had been friends for decades and UAE officials decided to take advantage of that relationship when Trump ran for president during the 2016 campaign cycle. .
At the request of UAE officials, Barrack used his friendship with Trump to insert language about the importance of working with “our Gulf allies” into a Trump campaign speech on energy in 2016 , Mehta told jurors.
When he chaired Trump’s inaugural committee, Emirati officials also pressed Barrack for details on who he would choose for various high-level positions, including director of the CIA and state departments. and Defense, the prosecutor said.
He also provided UAE officials with sensitive information, including internal discussions within the Trump administration regarding the UAE’s blockade of Qatar, Mehta said.
And because Barrack was helping the Emirati government, he was investing tens of millions of dollars in his private equity fund, the prosecutor added. When questioned by the FBI about his dealings with UAE officials and the actions he had taken, Barrack “started to lie” and “lied and lied again”.
Schachter argued that federal authorities were blowing up “insignificant and inconsequential acts”, including Barrack praising the UAE as an “important ally” during a TV interview. “Barack Obama said the same thing,” Schachter told the jury.
He also said the amount of money the country had invested in his client’s $40 billion fund was relatively small and that Barrack had supported Qatar’s position over that of the United Arab Emirates during the blockade. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia blocked Qatar from 2017 to 2021. Trump tweeted approval of the blockade in 2017.
“He’s an honest man wrongfully accused of crimes he didn’t commit,” Schachter said.
Grimes’ attorney, Abbot Lowell, denied that his client knowingly acted as a foreign agent and argued that he was essentially a Barrack intern. Although Grimes set up appointments for Barrack, including with UAE officials, he did so at the request of his boss, Lowell said, adding that he would also get Barrack his coffee and drinks. smoothies and babysit her kids.
“All he was doing was his job in the United States, for his American company, for his American boss,” Lowell said.
The trial is expected to last about five weeks.
Chicago Cubs notes: Keegan Thompson’s stuff dazzles in return, while Esteban Quiroz’s 1st start is worth the wait
A month layoff didn’t appear to faze Keegan Thompson or the quality of his stuff.
Hours after the Chicago Cubs activated the right-hander from the 15-day injured list, Thompson tossed three scoreless innings and struck out six to secure a 4-3 win against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. The Cubs rallied on Patrick Wisdom’s solo homer in the seventh and three runs without a hit in the eighth.
Thompson felt he was moving too quickly when facing the first batter of each inning but was able to settle down and get in a rhythm.
“It was nice to come out there and show that they had the confidence to go out there and that I can finish it,” Thompson said. “It’s just nice to finish the year and finish strong and not finish on the IL, go out there and keep throwing and give us a chance to win.”
Thompson was out with low back tightness and will be used out of the bullpen, where he looks to finish strong the next two weeks. In 104⅓ innings entering Wednesday, Thompson owned a 3.97 ERA, 1.313 WHIP, 2.46 strikeout-to-walk rate and a 104 ERA+ through 25 games (17 starts).
“You never know with having some time off how it’s going to react,” manager David Ross said. “Not a lot of pressure early on in the outing, and he settled in. … I thought he settled in nicely once he got his groove and then to close it out right there. Never saw him flinch. He looked like the guy we’ve seen have a lot of success all year.”
Rookie reliever Jeremiah Estrada, whom the Cubs optioned to Triple-A Iowa before Wednesday’s series finale as the corresponding move for Thompson, left a strong impression in his last outing.
The 23-year-old right-hander walked the first batter he faced Monday in Miami before recovering to strike out the side. Estrada finished with two scoreless innings, his best outing since he debuted Aug. 30 in Toronto.
Estrada’s five appearances — with two runs allowed in 5⅔ innings — represent a small big-league sample size, but manager David Ross noted how the rookie has shown flashes of stuff.
Ross’ message to Estrada centered on continuing to work on his strengths and weaknesses because he could be recalled at some point.
“It’s some real swing and miss that stands out to me,” Ross said Wednesday. “He had a couple of bumps in the road there, which is expected. Just talking to him, helping him continue to develop and the things he wants to work on. Finding a strong routine that he believes in consistently and staying on that, working toward that.
“We’ve seen it before, some guy goes down and something happens up here and they’re right back.”
Esteban Quiroz’s memorable night
Esteban Quiroz’s professional baseball career traces back to his native Mexico, where he spent his first seven pro years in the Mexican League.
He didn’t join a minor-league affiliate until 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Stints with three major-league organizations over the next four years eventually led him to the Cubs as part of a March trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Quiroz, 30, made his first major-league start Tuesday and collected his first hit and made a pair of nice defensive plays at second base, prompting Ross to declare after the game that Quiroz would be back in the lineup Wednesday.
Quiroz led off in the series finale and made another smooth play at second to help starter Marcus Stroman. His sacrifice bunt opened the scoring in the eighth after back-to-back walks by Zach McKinstry and Christopher Morel.
A throwing error by Marlins pitcher Steven Okert on the play allowed McKinstry to score and Quiroz and Morel to reach second and third.
“Once I saw the video, I think the pitcher didn’t think I have that speed in me,” Quiroz said through an interpreter. “But I’m just here to give my effort, give my 100%. I ran as fast as I could and I’m just here to help the team win, give it my all and try to help them out.”
While these final two weeks carry no postseason meaning for the Cubs, they remain important to players such as Quiroz who are appreciating their major-league opportunity.
“It was a very humbling experience, really,” Quiroz said. “I dreamt of this moment. I was thinking about it a lot. It’s something that I’ve worked for. And (Monday) night they let me know that I was going to start the game.
“I started focusing on what I needed to do to be prepared to have the best start that I could. The three at-bats back in Chicago, I didn’t really perform the way that I wanted to. So I want to make sure I went out there and performed well.”
Marcus Stroman’s important pitch
The called strikes keep coming.
Stroman’s sinker has been particularly effective lately. After recording 14 called strikes with the pitch in his last start, his most since the beginning of the 2018 season, Stroman again had hitters guessing Wednesday with 10 called strikes with his sinker.
Stroman, as he typically does, relied predominantly on a sinker-slider combination versus the Marlins. He allowed three runs and five hits in six innings while walking one batter and striking out seven, one shy of his season high.
All three runs came off two home runs in the fifth. Nick Fortes took a 2-0 sinker deep to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead, and Lewin Diaz followed two batters later with a solo shot.
“I felt good to be honest,” Stroman said. “Even those pitches, I could have thrown the cutter a little deeper. He took a really good swing on that cutter in and then the sinker away. I probably should have thrown that sinker middle-middle. You live and you learn.
“They could have popped it up and it could have been a different story. So, yeah, in hindsight, I probably should have made a little better execution with location.”
Ross credits Stroman’s sinker usage as the root of the right-hander’s success since returning from the IL in July.
“It’s been his best pitch well before he got here, but the main thing is he got back to using that a little bit more and having confidence in that,” Ross said. “That’s what I’ve seen and I think everything plays off that. He’s a really confident guy, especially when he has that two-seamer going and he’s been able to land the off-speed for strikes off that.”
Sensex and Nifty50 will open sharply lower today after the Fed raised the benchmark rate by 75 basis points
Wall Street indexes tumble as investors absorb hawkish Fed rate message
All three major U.S. indexes tumbled before crashing in the final 30 minutes of trading to end lower on Wednesday, as investors digested another hike from the oversized Federal Reserve and its pledge to maintain increases through 2023 to fight against inflation.
–Dow Jones: down 1.7%
–S&P 500: down 1.7%
–Nasdaq Composite: down 1.8%
Bethel University rocket society soars above Big Ten teams. Can they do it again?
Three engineering students from the Bethel University Rocket Society are preparing to launch their season and find new ways to take on their Big Ten rivals — and maybe take the gold again.
The team won the Midwest High-Powered Rocketry competition in May, where they were up against bigger schools across five different states including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Iowa.
”We were definitely the smallest team,” said Nathan Engman, a second year student from Albertville, Minn. “We had the least amount of rockets at the competition.”
Not only did they have the smallest team, they also had only one advisor to assist them. Their competitors each had around eight rockets and more than 10 students with multiple faculty members for support, Engman said.
The team’s size was actually a factor in their success, said Ben Teigland, a first year student from North St. Paul. It forced them to be dependent on each other and form a closer team bond.
After competing against bigger schools, Teigland said team members were surprised when it was announced a month later that they had won.
“The Wisconsin Badgers team was that team where you walk in and you’re like, ‘OK, if they win I’m not going to be disappointed because they look like they know what they’re doing,’” Teigland said.
He said it helped that they didn’t know who they were competing against until the day before the competition.
”At first you see those names and you’re like, ‘Oh boy, what are we here for?’” Teigland said. “But then we got to see very fast how they interacted as a team and we started to feel like we’re not that far off from these guys.”
Unlike last season, when teams were only expected to get their rockets up in the air, this year’s competition theme is a “Precision Landing Challenge” where teams are expected to fly a rocket 3,000 feet in the air and have a parachute guide it toward landing on a target area.
The team’s volunteer mentor, Bethel alum Art Gibbens, said their goal this year is to increase the number of students involved and compete in larger and more challenging competitions.
“Long term, I think we’d like to go outside of Minnesota and do something bigger and more difficult because there are a number of other high-power rocket competitions,” Gibbens said.
Gibbens hopes the team will eventually participate in the Student Launch Initiative sponsored by NASA, where top colleges across the nation will compete with their rockets.
SATURDAY LAUNCH EVENT
Although the team already has doubled its size to six members this year, they are hoping to gather even more members at the Minnesota Amateur Spacemodeler Association launch this weekend. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 5518 in Otsego, where they will be launching non-competition rockets to showcase to the public.
”We’re just planning on flying and having fun,” said Alec Braun, a second year student from Annandale, Minn.
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner drives in a pair of runs in Twins’ loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s only been six games, but in Matt Wallner’s brief taste of the major leagues, the Twins have already started to get a sense of what he can do at the plate.
It’s safe to say they’ve liked what they’ve seen.
The Forest Lake native, who was called up over the weekend, provided the only offense in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Wallner, who homered in his debut and has hits in all but one game, is hitting .304 with his second multi-hit game since being called up. The rookie outfielder went 3 for 4, with a pair of two-out hits.
In the second inning, he knocked in Gary Sánchez, cutting the Royals’ lead to 2-1. And in the fourth, his double brought home Nick Gordon, again cutting the Royals’ lead to a run.
It wasn’t quite as smooth defensively for the rookie, who started in right field.
In the first inning, Wallner had a Salvador Perez flair fall just in front of him and then get by him before subsequently slipping on the grass in foul territory. Bobby Witt Jr. ran through the stop sign at third base and scored the Royals’ second run of the inning. Perez was credited with a double and an RBI.
The Royals’ first run came off an MJ Melendez home run off starter Bailey Ober to lead off the bottom of the first. In his second start since coming off the injured list, Ober gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings. The Royals tacked on a run in the third and two more in the seventh, while the Twins were held mostly quiet offensively, finishing the day 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
