FOMC responses keep pouring in – Merrill now looking for another 75bps in November
FOMC recap here ICYMI:
- Forexlive Americas FX News Wrap: Fed Hikes 75bps, Delivers Hawkish Dot Chart
Merrill Lynch:
- expect 75bps and 50bps increases in November and December
- two 25bp hikes by March 2023
- Our new terminal is 4.75% to 5.0%
This article was written by Eamonn Sheridan at forexlive.com.
St. Paul City Council approves maximum tax levy with 15.3 percent increase — for now
The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday set the 2023 maximum tax levy at $199.9 million, on top of $2.36 million for the St. Paul Port Authority.
The tax levy — the total of what the city can collect in property taxes citywide — can still be reduced before it’s finalized in December, but it cannot grow. The $199.9 million maximum tax levy, proposed by the mayor in August, would represent a 15.3 percent increase over the present year, the largest tax hike of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s five years in office.
Roughly half the increase is due to a reconfiguration in how street sweeping, lighting and seal coating will be paid for. Under legal pressure, the city is shifting individual assessments over to the taxpayer-supported city general fund. In other words, those fees will disappear after the current assessments and will be rolled into property taxes.
In eight low-to-moderate income areas of the city, overall property taxes are likely to rise by 12 to 20 percent next year. City and county officials are urging impacted residents to look into state homestead refunds, renter refunds and special refunds. More information is online at tinyurl.com/HomesteadMN.
Members of the city council have promised to look for ways to trim the levy by Dec. 7, though they’ve largely supported the mayor’s efforts to add more than 50 new staffers, from basic life support medic cadets in the St. Paul Fire Department to carpenters and plumbers within St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
During a public budget hearing at the Como Park Pavilion on Tuesday, labor-affiliated workers bemoaned being limited by tight staffing and outdated equipment at the fire houses, the Como Zoo and within St. Paul Public Works.
Library workers attending the hearing said high turnover, short staffing and a general disconnect with library management have led to unsafe working conditions, including female workers being propositioned, followed inside and outside the libraries and even kissed or otherwise touched inappropriately. Library Director Catherine Penkert resigned this month, shortly after the mayor’s office promised some $1.5 million in security improvements.
“There are some significant concerns that have been brought to us about staffing, about safety,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker on Wednesday, acting in her new capacity as the chair of the city’s library board and promising to look for additional dollars to improve both areas.
City Council Jane Prince said she would support the maximum levy for now, with reservations.
“Among the highest tax increases this year are in areas that I represent,” Prince said. “Property values have gone up, but not necessarily incomes. .. For low-income homeowners, these increases simply are not sustainable.”
The council set the maximum levies on Wednesday at $157.24 million for city operations, $21.65 million for debt service, $21 million for the St. Paul Public Library system and an additional $2.36 million for the St. Paul Port Authority.
American teams could be invited to play in the four-team UEFA Super Cup, which would see the winners of the Europa Conference League join a revamped competition
American teams could face the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup which is reportedly being considered by UEFA.
This would feature the Champions League and Europa League winners, which is how the competition currently works, however, the new Europa Conference League winners would also be involved.
And the PA news agency reports that talks for a four-team season-opening event to replace the Super Cup are underway with an MLS team to make up the fourth team in the competition.
The United States, considered the main growth market for European football, is the main destination under discussion and one option would be to include the host country champions – in this case the winners of Major League Soccer – as fourth team in the competition.
UEFA’s new English-language US broadcast rights deal for its men’s European club competitions represents a 150% improvement on its existing contract, with additional revenue still to be generated from the sale of the rights in Spanish.
It is understood that there have been no serious discussions at this stage about the possibility of playing Champions League matches – whether group stage matches, knockout matches or the final – in outside Europe.
But the idea of a new opening tournament to replace the Super Cup from 2024 is gaining traction as a way to generate more revenue, not just for competing clubs but for European football as a whole. by attracting a new audience, with a focus on attracting more families and female fans.
Sources told PA that all options to achieve this would be considered, whether that means placing the games in a weekend festival or having pop artists play before games or at halftime.
They point out that other sports have succeeded in conquering new markets, such as the NFL which plays regular season games in London.
Further talks are expected to take place at the European Club Association’s General Assembly in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, with the organization keen to foster a spirit of innovation.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was invited to speak at the event about how the sport is trying to attract new fans and broaden interest.
ECA President Nasser Al Khelaifi is set to issue a warning to clubs about dangerous debt levels amid rising interest rates on the continent.
Further discussions will also take place on a new financial distribution model for new European tournaments after 2024.
Smaller clubs will seek a bigger share, while those at the top will also want more, arguing that they drive interest and therefore revenue.
The European league group has called for major changes to the distribution of money within and between competitions, and for a higher percentage to be set aside for solidarity payments to non-competing clubs.
He wants the percentage of money awarded to clubs based on historical coefficient and TV market pool to be reduced. Currently, these factors determine the distribution of 45% of the money offered to Champions League clubs, but the European leagues believe that the distribution of the Europa Conference League distribution is fairer and should be adopted in the League of champions.
There, 40% of the revenue is split between all competing clubs as a starting fee, an additional 40% based on performance, 10% on the coefficient and 10% on the market pool.
Nick Mangold excited about being added to Jets’ Ring of honor, believes in what Robert Saleh is building
The Jets will honor three former players throughout this season by adding them to the team’s Ring of Honor.
Nick Mangold, who was the glue of Gang Green’s offensive line for 11 seasons, will be the first player honored.
Mangold, who played for the Jets from 2006 until 2016, will officially be the 19th person to enter the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson (Oct. 30 against the Patriots) and cornerback Darrelle Revis (Nov. 27 against the Bears) will also be added later this season.
Mangold said he learned about the honor during the spring, but it didn’t hit home for him until the Jets’ recent kickoff luncheon.
“It’s been a process until now of really coming to grips of what it means to the family,” Mangold said at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s really special and I’m really excited about it.
“There’s emotion in it as there’s a lot of people I want to mention and it is a little tricky leaving those in and out. Just the lead-up, the amount of people I have coming in, it is fantastic.
“It is going to be nerve-racking until halftime and then after halftime, we will enjoy ourselves.”
After he was drafted No. 29 overall out of Ohio State, Mangold was named to seven Pro Bowls, which is the second most of any Jets offensive linemen behind Hall of Fame tackle Winston Hill (8). Mangold was also named All-Pro twice during his Jets career.
Those years were highlighted by Gang Green’s two consecutive runs to the AFC championship game before losing to the Indianapolis Colts (2009) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (’10).
During his first 10 seasons, Mangold started and played in 163 of the team’s 167 games (regular and postseason) from 2006-15. After a lingering ankle injury, Mangold was limited to eight games in 2016 and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
He officially announced his retirement a year later after spending the 2017 season out of football after being released by the team. He signed a one-day deal in 2018 to formally retire as a Jet.
Not only will Mangold be inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor, but on Tuesday he was announced as one of 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Even with all his success during his career, Mangold says he doesn’t miss the game of football itself.
“It was the guys that I was with,” Mangold said. “People always asked, do I miss it? Honestly, I don’t miss the physical game of football.
“I do miss the locker room, I do miss hanging out. You can’t replicate that anywhere else. I think that’s a big thing, the guys in the locker room and the ups and downs.
“We had some great highs even though we didn’t finish it the way we wanted to, it was still a lot of fun in those runs. I enjoyed my 11 years here and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Despite ending his career five years ago, he still follows the Jets closely. He still lives down the street from the Jets facility and even watched some of the team’s 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Mangold was also at the team’s opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
While they’re coming off a 4-13 season, Mangold said he believes what the Jets are trying to build with coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
“I like Robert and what he’s doing,” Mangold said. “His message, the way he goes about it. I think in today’s day in age, everyone wants to snap their fingers and everything is fixed.
“But I feel like the way he’s going along with Joe Douglas and the direction they’re trying to build this thing as a culture and as a team long term and not just be able to do it for a year has me excited now as a Jet fan.”
Scott Van Pelt’s puppy interrupted the podcast with a ‘giant dump’
When you have to go, you have to go.
That was the attitude of Scott Van Pelt’s recently acquired pup, Redd, as his owner recorded a podcast last week.
The ESPN star was appearing on Kevin Clark’s “Slow News Day” podcast when the shit broke.
” He just arrived. You fall in love instantly,” Van Pelt said. “That’s how it goes. That’s where we’re at, just surrendering our hearts to this little guy.
Later in the podcast, Clark was asking a question about what Van Pelt’s former ESPN radio co-host – and Clark’s current Ringer colleague – Ryen Russillo looked like when he was hair, and Redd decided Van Pelt’s office was his. jar.
“Redd takes that to…” Van Pelt said, interrupting Clark’s question.
“My dog just gave a giant dump right behind us as we were talking about Russillo.”
Van Pelt opted to take a 20-second timeout, presumably to clean up the droppings before the smell escalated.
The popular “SportsCenter” midnight anchor introduced Redd to the world earlier this week.
“New guy. Passes by Redd,” Van Pelt tweeted. “Like in (Otis) Redding and Reading, PA where he’s from. This pic got me. will be a lot.
Otis was Van Pelt’s last dog, who died in April.
“Crushed to share that we had to say goodbye to Otis The Dog,” Van Pelt wrote on Twitter at the time. “Truly the most special friendship and bond of my entire life. He was an absolute king. Love your good boys and girls with all your might – every day you can. There’s never enough . »
Column: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields says ‘my job is not to call pass plays’ after attempting only 11 passes in a lopsided loss
Matt Eberflus reinforced the obvious Wednesday afternoon before the Chicago Bears went back to work on the practice field at Halas Hall.
The offense needs to achieve balance with play distribution if it’s going to have any chance to get rolling.
“I don’t think that’s really a force issue,” the coach said. “That’s what we need to have. We need to have balance in your offense, in the run/pass calls, and we’ll get that.”
The Bears attempted only 11 passes Sunday in a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, only the second time since the beginning of the Mike Ditka era in 1982 the team put the ball in the air less than 13 times.
An offense that had a critical lack of explosive plays in 2021 has picked up where it left, and while the sample size is small, the start does not paint a picture of progress. Here’s where the Bears offense ranks after two games:
- Plays: 31st
- Yards: 32nd
- Yards per play: 29th
- Third down: 27th
- Scoring: T-26th
- Passing yards: 32nd
- Yards per passing attempt: T-29th
- Completion percentage: 31st
- Passer rating: 31st
- Time of possession: 30th
The only thing the Bears can hang their hat on: They rank eighth in the league in rushing. If you didn’t know better, you might wonder if they are fixated on playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess.
Quarterback Justin Fields said he is “changing up his whole routine” after the latest loss gnawed at him. He said he’s waking up at 5:45 a.m., about an hour earlier than usual, and spending even more time in preparation.
Fields didn’t criticize offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who speaks with the media on Thursdays, after getting so few chances to throw the ball in a game in which the Bears trailed by two scores or more for 34 minutes. But was it a sign the staff lacks faith in Fields as a passer?
“I don’t think so,” Fields said. “Our run game did a great job on Sunday.
“These (coaches) have been in the league for I don’t know how long. They know what they’re doing. None of it’s going to work if I don’t trust it, if the players, ourselves, if we don’t trust the coaches. We trust the coaches. They know what they’re doing. We just go out there and play.”
With so few pass attempts — the San Francisco 49ers are 31st in the league with 52, 24 more than the Bears — wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been an afterthought. He has been targeted five times and has two receptions for 4 yards. Tight end Cole Kmet hasn’t caught a pass.
“My job is not to call pass plays,” Fields said. “My job is not to make sure Darnell has five catches each game. That’s not my job. My job is to get the play and run it to the best of my ability.”
That’s fair. But Fields surely watches other games around the league and sees how offenses are attacking and challenging defenses. Those who have found unique ways to defend the Bears’ offensive approach for years will remind you the opener against the 49ers was played in a driving rainstorm. That’s true. The offense then threw six fewer passes Sunday on a perfect evening for football at Lambeau Field, and you have to go back to 1978 to find the last time a team attempted only 28 passes through two games.
The only way Fields is going to grow as a passer and develop better timing is to — you got it — throw the ball.
“Yeah, maybe,” he said. “But my No. 1 priority in my job is to run the plays like I’m taught to and to execute them at the best of my ability and to ultimately win games. So if our offensive coordinator thinks the plays he’s giving me are going to help us win games, that’s all I care about.”
Fields was engaging Wednesday and seemed eager to share how much the loss to the Packers bothered him. He didn’t criticize anyone else — also a smart move — and made it clear he’s doing his part to help work the offense out of an early but deep rut.
“I have more time during the day,” he said. “Just being able to study more, being able to look at our stuff more. I think that’s going to, just those little tidbits of being able to process stuff more and being able to take in more stuff, is just going to allow me to be better prepared for Sunday.”
Perhaps that will lead to a little balance for an offense that already is out of sorts.
CU’s prodigal son Darrin Chaiverini returns to Folsom Field on Saturday. Can Buffs fans admit that the mess of 2021 wasn’t entirely his fault?
Darrin Chiaverini is about to run a mile in the crampons of Russell Wilson. And the homecoming part is already clenching its toes.
“I told my wife, ‘I’ve never been in the opposing dressing room (at Folsom Field),’” the former CU Buffs/assistant coach/offensive coordinator/sometimes outcast told me over the phone. Southern California earlier this week. “’I have never been on the sidelines (opponent)’. So it’s going to be…interesting.
“(There are) so many memories, as a player and as a coach. So many good memories of blood, sweat and tears on this pitch.
Welcome to Cringe Bowl week, kids. When Chiaverini and his UCLA Bruins visit Folsom on Saturday in the Pac-12 football opener for both programs, you can cut through the layers of sheer awkwardness with a butter knife.
This is the first game back in Boulder for Chev, who was hired by UCLA coach Chip Kelly as an offensive analyst after being fired last November as an offensive coordinator by the current coach. from UC Karl Dorrell.
Chiaverini was interviewed for Dorrell’s job after Mel Tucker quit the Buffs in the middle of a February night over two and a half years ago. Chev was one of four offensive coaches Dorrell fired after a 4-8 season in 2021 as part of a program reset.
And, if the best revenge is to live well, then Saturday’s game is no contest. UCLA comes as 3-0 favorites and three touchdowns.
The Dorrell Buffs, meanwhile, limp into the arena at 0-3, scoring 10 points per game, and some fans are hoping a real freshman can save them at quarterback. A day after the Minnesota Golden Gophers crushed the Buffs like they were a high school team, CU athletic director Rick George issued a statement to the Buffs faithful in which he acknowledged their “disappointment” and their “anger” while asking them to double with love after arguably the worst opening month in modern CU history.
As more vultures join the circle hovering over Stadium Drive, can we all come out and admit something? Maybe what hurt CU last fall wasn’t entirely Chiaverini’s fault.
Look, as a caller, Chev was never going to be confused with Bill Walsh. But Dorrell has spent much of the past 10 months making sure the parties responsible for the Buffs’ poor offense in 2021 — CU’s 18.8 points and 257.6 yards per game ranked No. 121 and No. 129, out of 130 FBS programs – had been excised from Boulder as a second molar cavity.
Fast forward to this season, however, and whole teeth are falling out. The Buffs head into Saturday with the No. 129 scoring offense in the nation (out of 131 programs) and the No. 127 yardage offense (245.3 per game). Under new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, CU quarterbacks Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout combined to complete 46.8% of their passes for a total of 324 yards — just 108 per game.
The Buffs’ first trio of opponents are among the best in the nation in terms of speed (TCU), execution (Air Force) and power (Minnesota). And yet, regardless, Dorrell’s offense somehow regressed from bad to worse. So does the fan base vibe.
“Obviously when I didn’t get the job it hurt me on two levels,” said Chiaverini, who declined to speak about Dorrell or George in particular.
“First and foremost, as a human being, and I felt like I was working, I felt like the assistant head coach, I was the head coach through acting – I felt like I had learned a lot.
“At the time, I had been there with different head coaches and I felt like it was the right time. And on a second level, I’m an elder (CU). People know how I feel about this place. So it definitely hurts. It was disappointing. But, you know, that’s life and that’s football. We have to move on and on. And that’s what I did with my family.
And Saturday? Aside from Pasta Jay, Saturday is another business trip.
“You have to stay professional. You really do,” Chiaverini said. “Obviously there’s a lot of emotion in a lot of former players that I’ve coached and signed and sat in their living rooms. But I’m a Bruin now. That’s where I work, and that’s where I work. This is my profession and I have a job to do.
“I mean, I hope (I) get a good reception. I know Russell (Wilson) was hearing it from the fans there (in Washington). But I gave my heart and soul to this university. And me to know fans know it. I to know they know that.
As the man said, it will be…interesting. At least Chev is hoping for a healthier reception than Big Russ received in Week 1 in Seattle. A healthier ending too.
