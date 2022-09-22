Fomc Responses Keep Pouring In - Merrill Now Looking For Another 75Bps In November

Darrin Chiaverini is about to run a mile in the crampons of Russell Wilson. And the homecoming part is already clenching its toes.

“I told my wife, ‘I’ve never been in the opposing dressing room (at Folsom Field),’” the former CU Buffs/assistant coach/offensive coordinator/sometimes outcast told me over the phone. Southern California earlier this week. “’I have never been on the sidelines (opponent)’. So it’s going to be…interesting.

“(There are) so many memories, as a player and as a coach. So many good memories of blood, sweat and tears on this pitch.

Welcome to Cringe Bowl week, kids. When Chiaverini and his UCLA Bruins visit Folsom on Saturday in the Pac-12 football opener for both programs, you can cut through the layers of sheer awkwardness with a butter knife.

This is the first game back in Boulder for Chev, who was hired by UCLA coach Chip Kelly as an offensive analyst after being fired last November as an offensive coordinator by the current coach. from UC Karl Dorrell.

Chiaverini was interviewed for Dorrell’s job after Mel Tucker quit the Buffs in the middle of a February night over two and a half years ago. Chev was one of four offensive coaches Dorrell fired after a 4-8 season in 2021 as part of a program reset.

And, if the best revenge is to live well, then Saturday’s game is no contest. UCLA comes as 3-0 favorites and three touchdowns.

The Dorrell Buffs, meanwhile, limp into the arena at 0-3, scoring 10 points per game, and some fans are hoping a real freshman can save them at quarterback. A day after the Minnesota Golden Gophers crushed the Buffs like they were a high school team, CU athletic director Rick George issued a statement to the Buffs faithful in which he acknowledged their “disappointment” and their “anger” while asking them to double with love after arguably the worst opening month in modern CU history.

As more vultures join the circle hovering over Stadium Drive, can we all come out and admit something? Maybe what hurt CU last fall wasn’t entirely Chiaverini’s fault.

Look, as a caller, Chev was never going to be confused with Bill Walsh. But Dorrell has spent much of the past 10 months making sure the parties responsible for the Buffs’ poor offense in 2021 — CU’s 18.8 points and 257.6 yards per game ranked No. 121 and No. 129, out of 130 FBS programs – had been excised from Boulder as a second molar cavity.

Fast forward to this season, however, and whole teeth are falling out. The Buffs head into Saturday with the No. 129 scoring offense in the nation (out of 131 programs) and the No. 127 yardage offense (245.3 per game). Under new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, CU quarterbacks Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout combined to complete 46.8% of their passes for a total of 324 yards — just 108 per game.

The Buffs’ first trio of opponents are among the best in the nation in terms of speed (TCU), execution (Air Force) and power (Minnesota). And yet, regardless, Dorrell’s offense somehow regressed from bad to worse. So does the fan base vibe.

“Obviously when I didn’t get the job it hurt me on two levels,” said Chiaverini, who declined to speak about Dorrell or George in particular.

“First and foremost, as a human being, and I felt like I was working, I felt like the assistant head coach, I was the head coach through acting – I felt like I had learned a lot.

“At the time, I had been there with different head coaches and I felt like it was the right time. And on a second level, I’m an elder (CU). People know how I feel about this place. So it definitely hurts. It was disappointing. But, you know, that’s life and that’s football. We have to move on and on. And that’s what I did with my family.

And Saturday? Aside from Pasta Jay, Saturday is another business trip.

“You have to stay professional. You really do,” Chiaverini said. “Obviously there’s a lot of emotion in a lot of former players that I’ve coached and signed and sat in their living rooms. But I’m a Bruin now. That’s where I work, and that’s where I work. This is my profession and I have a job to do.

“I mean, I hope (I) get a good reception. I know Russell (Wilson) was hearing it from the fans there (in Washington). But I gave my heart and soul to this university. And me to know fans know it. I to know they know that.

As the man said, it will be…interesting. At least Chev is hoping for a healthier reception than Big Russ received in Week 1 in Seattle. A healthier ending too.