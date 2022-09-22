News
For Gophers, replacing receiver Chris Autman-Bell will take a village
In 2017, Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca described Tyler Johnson as “a dude,” meaning a rare player who dominates regardless of circumstances.
Ciarrocca-coached receivers Corey Davis and Kenny Britt had previously been in this club, and Rashod Bateman would later reach this status.
Chris Autman-Bell was reaching this echelon. His play, leadership and work ethic are what makes the sixth-year senior’s season-ending leg injury suffered in last week’s 49-7 win over Colorado so difficult to swallow, Ciarrocca said.
“I definitely think Chris was approaching that type of category,” Ciarrocca said Wednesday. “He was really coming on. That is why your heart gets torn out for the young man.”
With Autman-Bell done, the Gophers will turn to a collection of pass catchers to fill the void, primarily receivers Dylan Wright, Michael Brown-Stephens and Daniel Jackson, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
“We told the guys that all the things he brought to the team … not one guy can replace him,” Ciarocca said. “But if everybody gets a little bit better, that’s how we have to replace him.”
During spring ball, Ciarrocca said he “felt like we had guys that were close to being good players, close to having that breakthrough moment where they become more consistent with it. I had seen each one of them individually make spectacular plays.”
Autman-Bell accounted for 23 percent of the Gophers’ targets through three weeks, a number that would have been higher if not for his injury in the first half Saturday and starters coming out in the second halves of each runaway win.
Spann-Ford was No. 2 at 17 percent, Brown-Stephens at 14 percent and Wright at 12. Jackson has 3 percent of targets after not playing in the first two games with an ankle injury, but that share is expected to jump.
Each one of the Gophers’ top receiver has had a primary alignment through nonconference play, which can be boiled down to either slot or wide. Here’s a breakdown of where they lined up most often, per data from Pro Football Focus College:
- Wide receiver:
— Chris Autman-Bell: 86 percent of 132 snaps
— Dylan Wright: 98 percent of 112 snaps
— Daniel Jackson: 100 percent of 19 snaps
— Le’Meke Brockington: 89 percent of 82 snaps
— Ike White: 91 percent of 33 snaps
- Slot receiver:
— Michael Brown-Stephens: 69 percent of 140 snaps
— Clay Geary: 91 percent of 75 snaps
Of all the top receivers, Ciarrocca moved Autman-Bell around the most, even that 14 percent in the slot was still a minority of the time. It also harkened to the versatility Autman-Bell possessed.
Brown-Stephens said earlier this season he feels more comfortable in the slot, and his team-high snaps show that feeling is reciprocated by U coaches.
Ciarrocca showed he was trying to groom guys for bigger moments, including dialing up a downfield shot to Brockington during the 62-10 win over Western Illinois. Geary scored his first career touchdown against Colorado, and Wright had a stunning TD catch of his own against the Buffaloes.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan echoed the upcoming by-committee approach the Gophers will take to make up for the loss of Autman-Bell. He said he worked to establish chemistry by throwing to all receivers through winter, spring and summer workouts.
“It’s to build that trust with every single guy in that unit and they have trust in us to be able to distribute the ball for them,” Morgan said. “It’s over time continuing to do the same routes. Getting every route in the route tree, feeling confident in this guy’s ability and this guy feels confident delivering the ball to them. They got the reps in it. They’ve done it times and times again. That is what builds trust.”
Battery Freyr, Stitch Fix, General Mills, Trupanion and more
General Mills Cheerios for sale on a store shelf.
Lisa Baertlein | Reuters
Check out the companies making headlines on Wednesday at noon.
Freyr Battery – Shares of the electric vehicle battery maker jumped 17.1% after Morgan Stanley said the company’s price target was double what it is now. The bullish estimate of the price was three times its current price.
Stitch Fix — Stitch Fix rose 2.8%, even after the company released pessimistic quarterly numbers. The online styling company lost 89 cents per share in the prior quarter on net revenue down 16% from the same quarter a year ago.
General Mills – Shares of the food producer jumped 5.7% after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly profit. General Mills also raised its full-year sales forecast amid higher prices and strong demand for cereals, snacks and pet food.
Trupanion – The stock rose 2.3% after Jefferies launched coverage of Trupanion with a buy rating, saying the pet insurance company is well positioned for more gains ahead on the market. pet health trend.
Chemours – Shares of Chemours fell 8.4% after the chemicals company lowered its full-year forecast. The company now sees adjusted EBITDA between $1.4 billion and $1.45 billion, below previous guidance of $1.475 billion and $1.575 billion.
Sotera Health – Sotera Health shares fell 10.7% after JPMorgan downgraded the company to an underweight because of being overweight, citing risks from more than 700 ongoing trials.
Aurora Cannabis – Shares of the cannabis producer fell 7.1% after the company reported a break even quarter, on an adjusted basis. Analysts had predicted a quarterly loss. Aurora’s overall revenue is slightly below expectations.
Beyond Meat – Beyond Meat shares fell 0.8% after the company announced it had suspended chief operating officer Doug Ramsey following his arrest on Saturday for terrorism threats and third-degree assault after a incident at a college football game. The company announced Tuesday that Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations, will oversee Beyond’s operational activities on an interim basis.
Coty – The stock rose 3.2% after the beauty company said it had a strategy to double sales of skincare products by fiscal year 2025. The announcement came ahead of Coty’s investor event on Wednesday morning.
Arista Networks – Shares of the cloud service provider fell 0.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock to buy, saying Arista can maintain revenue growth over the next few years.
Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris — Defense stocks rose on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization for war in Ukraine, signaling the conflict will continue for months to come. Shares of Lockheed Martin fell 0.1%, Raytheon 1%, Northrop Grumman 0.2% and L3Harris 0.1%.
PayPal – The stock fell 0.5% after Bank of America added PayPal to its US1 Best Ideas list. The company exited Visa, although that stock remains listed for buy.
– CNBC’s Alex Harring, Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound and Carmen Reinicke contributed reporting
John Shipley: For Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, the hard part has started
While there’s really no soft landing for an NFL coach after a loss, it helped Kevin O’Connell that his first as a head coach came eight days after his Vikings pretty thoroughly dismantled Green Bay.
In Minnesota, that kind of goodwill has legs.
It no doubt made it easier for O’Connell to jump on the grenade in the immediate aftermath of an ugly, 24-7 loss Monday at Philadelphia, where everything that went right against the Packers went wrong against the Eagles.
“I put this on me,” O’Connell told reporters in the immediate aftermath.
When asked Wednesday to expand on that during his first media access since Monday night, O’Connell obliged, citing variations on a theme: He got away from the game plan, got obsessed with tying the game early instead of laying the groundwork for the offense to succeed.
“I can’t tell you how many players I’ve had come up to me, reached out and, kind of early on today (and said), ‘Hey, we’ve gotta play better too,’ ” he said Wednesday.
So, that worked.
Of course, it’s easier to be magnanimous with a chip like that Green Bay win in your pocket, and it’s generally smarter to be the first to criticize yourself. On the other side of cynicism, maybe you just accept that O’Connell has a resting spot at friendly and a management style that tips toward respect.
Asked Wednesday how his new coach handled his first loss, quarterback Kirk Cousins said, “Well, as expected from a class and mature person.”
So, score another one for the new regime for absorbing its first loss without killing a piece of the team’s spirit. It’s a low bar but certainly appreciated.
“You didn’t see coaches yelling at players, you didn’t see any negativity after the game,” receiver Adam Thielen told KFXN-FM 100.3 this week. “It was just guys trying to figure out how to get better.”
Now comes the hard part.
On a short week, with one fewer practice than normal — the Vikings had a walk-through on Wednesday as opposed to a full-pads practice — O’Connell and his staff must game plan and coach the Vikings to a win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Of particular concern was the performance of Cousins, so good against the Packers before throwing three interceptions against the Eagles. Because O’Connell made Mathew Stafford a Super Bowl-winning quarterback last season as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, it’s assumed he can work similar magic with Cousins, a talented passer with great stats who just can’t seem to win the big games.
As head coach, O’Connell has a lot of irons in the fire, but finding and bringing to fruition the full potential of Cousins is job No. 1. In fairness, Cousins threw what should have been a 63-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. on Monday only to have the tight end drop it in the second quarter. And the defense was so lousy in the first half that it’s difficult in hindsight to imagine it making that much of a difference.
Cousins sure seems to like O’Connell, the offensive coordinator during Cousins’ best season in Washington, an improvement on last season’s friction with head coach Mike Zimmer. Still, after Monday, Cousins is 2-10 as a starter on Monday Night Football, both wins at moribund Chicago as the Vikings’ quarterback.
That Monday’s loss managed to be a shock says something about the faith O’Connell engendered with that season-opening win over Green Bay. It’s not so much that the Vikings lost to a good team on the road but that they were so efficiently dominated. Sunday’s game against an improved Detroit team — the Lions already have won a game — will be the rubber match for fans trying to gauge the new coaching regime.
For the players, Monday’s gone.
“It was a loss. (O’Connell) owned up to it and now we’ve got to own up to it as players,” rush linebacker Danielle Hunter said. “You can’t stay on it too long. It’s the beginning of the season. Where we are right now, we’ll be a completely different team by Week 11, Week 12.”
India vulnerable to Fpi exits if there is global fear in emerging markets, says Credit Suisse
Indian markets remain vulnerable to a global panic in emerging markets, according to a study by Credit Suisse.
According to the report, dedicated funds from India account for only 13% of foreign portfolio flows, while 87% of flows come from global and emerging funds (GEMs) or sovereign wealth funds. Thus, any new concern about emerging markets may lead to an exit from GEM funds and therefore from India.
The report adds that mutual funds and hedge funds accounted for three-quarters of cash outflows from September 2021 to June 2022. However, mutual funds have redeemed the most over the past three months. The study includes data from 6,300 funds representing 70% of mutual fund and hedge fund assets in India.
Watch the video to learn more.
Ravens sign veteran linebacker, former Gilman standout Brandon Copeland to practice squad
The Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve signed veteran linebacker and former Gilman standout Brandon Copeland to the practice squad.
Copeland has spent time with six teams in his NFL career, totaling 158 tackles, seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 82 games. He was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, playing in 16 games (three starts) while recording 39 tackles and two quarterback hits.
The 31-year-old is a familiar face for the Ravens, as the Sykesville native signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pennsylvania in 2013 before being released during final roster cuts. He didn’t play his first NFL game until 2015 as a member of the Detroit Lions.
“He’s one that kinda, sorta got away,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’ve always had to watch him for other teams, and he plays so hard. Such a physical guy. And have a chance to bring him back now, hopefully work his way in there, it’s good to see.”
Harbaugh praised Copeland for his footwork during punt protection drills, which he noted is different for the Ravens than other NFL teams.
“This guy’s really smart. He doesn’t forget,” Harbaugh said.
Copeland, the grandson of former Baltimore Colts defensive end Roy Hilton, has also been recognized for his community work. He was named the 2020 Alan Page Community Award winner, the NFL Players Association’s highest honor, for his annual “December to Remember” event, which hosted shopping sprees in seven cities, including Baltimore.
Copeland has a chance to get immediate playing time as the Ravens are thin at outside linebacker. Veteran Steven Means is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, while Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are recovering from the same injury.
Arsenal were labeled ‘shameless’ for Brentford’s tweet after meaningless friendly but within a year they became Premier League title contenders
At the final whistle in Brentford on Sunday, Arsenal regained their place at the top of the Championship ahead of the international break.
But while this Premier League season is still in its infancy, the Gunners’ 3-0 victory is already symbolic of the transformation they have undergone over the past year.
While they could only watch rivals Tottenham soar, Arsenal now have bragging rights in north London.
Goals from William Saliba and summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira took the Gunners to six wins from seven, with a derby to come after the Nations League fixtures.
And it was rather fitting that Bees Arsenal beat to take the lead.
Tweet “shamelessly”
Just over a year ago, the Gunners had a terrible start to the 2021/22 campaign.
Manager Mikel Arteta’s side had lost their first three Premier League games, including their game against newly promoted Brentford on the opening day of the season.
The Gunners had also failed to score a single goal at the time and were rooted to the bottom of the table.
“Good kick with the boys,” Bees talisman Ivan Toney tweeted after his side’s 2-0 win, which the players and manager have been unable to recover from.
And despite the embarrassment, a few weeks later Arsenal took to Twitter to say they had beaten Thomas Frank’s side 4-0 in a behind closed doors friendly.
He descended like a plumb balloon.
“Shameless,” wrote one fan.
While another said: ‘You couldn’t have done this three weeks ago [in the Premier League?”
Fast forward 12 months and Arsenal now look a totally different side to the one that couldn’t buy a win last term and were ridiculed by Toney.
Arteta’s Alterations
Back then, the north London side had been in a state of disarray.
Despite spending the most of any other Premier League club in the summer transfer window at £160million, Arsenal were being hit with problems from every angle.
As shown in Amazon Prime’s docuseries ‘Arsenal: All or Nothing’, the club’s fans began to protest before games, with ‘Kroenke Out’ – the club’s owner – plastered on banners held up by unhappy supporters outside the stadium.
After finishing eighth the season before, and the campaign prior to that, Gunners fans had seen enough, especially after the poor start to 2021/22.
However, following Arsenal’s win 1-0 win at home to Norwich City that appeared to stop the rot, Arteta began to orchestrate a transformation at the Emirates.
Their season faced many further peaks and troughs – namely in banishing and eventually letting go of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then just missing out on fourth place.
But last season and the subsequent transfer window set the path for what has been an incredible start to the season for Arsenal.
After letting go of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners recruited Premier League champions Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.
Edu – Arsenal’s technical director – also brought in Fabio Vieira from Porto, as well as Matt Turner from New England Revolution.
Asked if they are title contenders, talkSPORT host Jason Cundy told the Sports Bar: “I think they are. They look good and some of the players that have come in, have slotted in seamlessly.
“They are all buying into Arteta and Arsenal fans should be very excited.”
And Frank, who has lost twice in succession to Arteta added: “They are building a team that’s young, very exciting, and that has key players in good positions. So he’s done a top job.
“He’s completed a transition from the former manager, he’s created his own culture, and he’s got rid of some players and brought in his own.”
What a difference a year makes.
St. Paul high school among schools ‘swatted’ with fake reports of shootings
Someone called 911 and falsely reported a shooting at a St. Paul high school Wednesday, a day that saw similar pranks at other schools across Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension noted in a mid-day bulletin that they were “aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real.”
The call about Johnson High School on Arcade Street in St. Paul came at 12:04 p.m. Officers quickly responded as the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center contacted the school to try to verify whether there was a shooting, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman. The school went into lockdown.
Staff told officers who entered the school that everyone was safe, and officers and staff searched the building to be sure, according to McCabe. No threat or weapon was found.
“Unfortunately, disruptive prank calls such as this have become a national trend,” McCabe said. “States like Texas, Virginia, and California have reported multiple calls of fake active shooter or mass casualty events at schools. This incident at Johnson High School is suspected to be part of that trend and is under investigation by the St. Paul police.”
