Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner drives in a pair of runs in Twins’ loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s only been six games, but in Matt Wallner’s brief taste of the major leagues, the Twins have already started to get a sense of what he can do at the plate.
It’s safe to say they’ve liked what they’ve seen.
The Forest Lake native, who was called up over the weekend, provided the only offense in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Wallner, who homered in his debut and has hits in all but one game, is hitting .304 with his second multi-hit game since being called up. The rookie outfielder went 3 for 4, with a pair of two-out hits.
In the second inning, he knocked in Gary Sánchez, cutting the Royals’ lead to 2-1. And in the fourth, his double brought home Nick Gordon, again cutting the Royals’ lead to a run.
It wasn’t quite as smooth defensively for the rookie, who started in right field.
In the first inning, Wallner had a Salvador Perez flair fall just in front of him and then get by him before subsequently slipping on the grass in foul territory. Bobby Witt Jr. ran through the stop sign at third base and scored the Royals’ second run of the inning. Perez was credited with a double and an RBI.
The Royals’ first run came off an MJ Melendez home run off starter Bailey Ober to lead off the bottom of the first. In his second start since coming off the injured list, Ober gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings. The Royals tacked on a run in the third and two more in the seventh, while the Twins were held mostly quiet offensively, finishing the day 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
No evidence that slain mother who texted ‘They won’t let me go’ was kidnapped, authorities say
Georgia authorities said on Wednesday there was no evidence to suggest a missing Georgian mother who was found dead this month had been kidnapped – despite a chilling text message to her daughter saying she may have been held against his will.
Investigators also found no evidence linking the death of Deborrah Collier, 59, to suicide, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Collier’s partially burned nude body was found Sept. 11 in the woods by a road in northern Georgia, about an hour from his home in Athens, according to an incident report.
Collier’s last known communication was a text message to his daughter saying, “They won’t let me go, there’s a house key under a flowerpot,” according to the report.
Collier had also sent her daughter $2,385 via Venmo, the statement said.
Neither the sheriff’s office nor Collier’s daughter immediately responded to requests for comment.
On Sept. 11, Habersham County authorities were alerted that Collier’s vehicle, a late-model van, was linked to a missing person report filed in Clarke County, according to the report.
Deputies found the van shortly afterwards on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, according to the report.
A police officer from a nearby department told a deputy he had seen the van in the same location the day before and described the area as a place where vehicles often stop.
The van was empty and unlocked, according to the report. After a search for K-9 in the nearby woods, officers found a red tote bag on its side near an uprooted tree, according to the report.
They saw what appeared to be the remains of a fire and a partially burned blue tarp, the report said. Nearby, they found a naked woman on her back, clutching a small tree with her right hand, the report said.
His abdomen appears to have been burned, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was underway by a state crime lab.
The press release says the investigation is continuing and authorities have executed search warrants at locations directly linked to Collier. Investigators have also spoken with people close to her, the statement said.
Suzanne Ciechalski contributed.
nbcnews
Newport: Joseph Hatch tapped to be next city administrator
The Newport City Council has selected Joseph Hatch, the director of human resources/business operations for the city of Minneapolis, to be the city’s next city administrator.
The council held a special council meeting Tuesday night to interview four finalists for the position and unanimously approved a motion to offer the position to Hatch, said Mayor Laurie Elliott.
Hatch previously served as a labor relations coordinator for Minneapolis; county coordinator/human resources director/solid waste director for Todd County; a human resources generalist for Tree Trust Inc., and as a management analyst/human resources specialist for New Brighton.
Hatch holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Metropolitan State University.
The Newport City Council on Tuesday also appointed a negotiating committee to work with Liza Donabauer of David Drown Associates, the company that led the search, to develop an offer and employment terms. That negotiation process is expected to take a week.
The council could make a formal appointment at its Oct. 6 meeting, Elliott said.
The salary range listed for the position was $96,117 to $122,901.
Former City Administrator Deb Hill, who had held the top job at the city of 3,900 people since 2013, resigned in August.
BOJ monetary policy remains unchanged, as expected
Bank of Japan September 2022 monetary policy statement, no surprises here:
- keeps the short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- JGB maintains its 10-year yield target around 0%
- decides to terminate as planned the pandemic relief funding program which expires in September
- took a decision on yield curve control unanimously
The Bank made no specific remarks on yen weakness aside from generic comments (see full stop below:
-
expects short-term and long-term policy rates to remain at “current or lower” levels
- will take additional easing measures without hesitation, if necessary, taking into account the impact of the pandemic on the economy
- must be alert to financial and currency movements and their impact on the Japanese economy, prices
—
Background:
Yesterday, the Bank aggressively invested in the JGB market to knock yields off recent highs.
Previews:
- Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting – overview
– JPY
JPY
The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and, at the time of writing, is the third most traded currency in the world behind the US dollar and the euro. The JPY is widely used as a reserve currency and is used by traders as a safe haven currency. Originally set up in 1871, the JPY has a long history and has survived several world wars and other events. This was followed by the establishment of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971. Japan has historically maintained a policy of monetary intervention, which continues to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a zero to near zero interest rate policy and the Japanese government previously had a strict anti-inflation policy. Any other changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders. Also, the overnight call rate is the main short-term interbank rate. The BoJ uses the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY. The BoJ also buys 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consistent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates. Economic data is also very important for the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Tankan Survey (Quarterly Survey of Business Sentiment and Expectations), International Trade, Unemployment, Industrial Production and GDP readings. money supply (M2 + CD).
cnbctv18-forexlive
Pat Surtain II eager to return from shoulder fit for Broncos prime-time test against 49ers
After tweaking his left rotator cuff while battling a blocker in the second quarter of the Broncos’ win over the Texans, Pat Surtain II is eager to return for Denver’s prime-time test against San Francisco.
Surtain, one of five Broncos starters who did not practice Wednesday, is Denver’s cornerback. If he plays Sunday night at Empower Field, Surtain would meet a talented 49ers receiving corps led by All-Pro Deebo Samuel and veteran Brandon Aiyuk.
“It depends on how I progress with the treatment,” Surtain said. “I think that’s a high percentage chance I play… It was nothing serious, it was a minor injury, and of course I didn’t want to come back and make it worse (against Houston). Just to be sure, I stayed out.
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Surtain and receiver Jerry Jeudy are staying “day to day.” Jeudy hurt his ribs trying to make a catch in the first quarter on Sunday. Those two, along with outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), defensive tackle DJ Jones (ankle), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and special team Darius Phillips (hamstring), didn’t not trained.
Wide receiver KJ Hamler, who didn’t play in Week 2 after getting 40 snaps in Week 1, was limited. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) was also limited as the Broncos prepared him for his season debut, as was safety Caden Sterns (replacing injured Justin Simmons), with a hip injury. Right tackle Billy Tuner was a full participant as he tended to make his first start of the season on Sunday.
If Surtain can’t play, Damarri Mathis should start at cornerback against Ronald Darby. Mathis replaced Surtain against Houston and held up under fire, with five tackles and a pass defended in the end zone.
Simmons update. Speaking for the first time since entering injured reserve, Simmons told The Post on Wednesday that he hopes to be back for the Broncos’ Week 6 home game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
“That’s definitely the goal we’re aiming for, but obviously we’re going to play smart because it’s a long season,” Simmons said.
Simmons said his quad injury in the Week 1 loss to Seattle “was a progression throughout the game” he played and ended up on injured reserve as a result of that.
“You play through injuries, and sometimes it’s inevitable that you make it worse,” Simmons said. “But we have a good team here and I’ll be back in no time to help them.”
Kyle Shanahan on Hackett. 49ers head coach and son of Broncos coaching legend Mike Shanahan expressed confidence in Hackett on Wednesday, despite the latter’s multiple game management blunders over the past two weeks.
Shanahan, who is 40-43 over six years at San Francisco, recalled his first game as 49ers head coach in 2017. San Francisco lost 23-3 at home to the Panthers, a game that Shanahan called it an invaluable learning experience.
“I remember my first game, I went there four times (and converted once),” Shanahan said. “And those were the ones I shouldn’t have chosen and I’d never done that before. And that’s when I realized that you can’t think like the coordinators. These are all first-time experiences (as a head coach), but (Hackett) has been doing it for a while and you have a good coach there and a really good offensive play caller.
Kittle limited. Pro Bowl 49ers tight end George Kittle, who has yet to make his season debut due to a groin injury, was limited in practice Wednesday. Also, defensive end Arik Armstead did not practice with a foot injury.
Emmanuel Sanders’ next destination. The former Broncos wide, who announced his retirement after 12 years in the NFL on September 12, said he was joining NFL Network as an analyst. Sanders will make his debut on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning this Sunday alongside a cast including Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin.
denverpost sports
Oswaldo Cabrera hits first career grand slam and Gleyber Torres hits two homers in same inning in 14-2 win over Pirates, Judge still at 60 HR
Luis Severino waited 45 days, not by his choice, to get back out there. Wednesday night, the Yankees right-hander went out and made the most of his first start since July 13. Severino allowed one run and two hits over five innings. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a grand slam in the first inning and Gleyber Torres hit two homers in the eighth as the Bombers beat the Pirates 14-2 at Yankee Stadium.
It was the third straight win for the Yankees (90-58), their seventh win in their last nine and the magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to two.
Aaron Judge doubled twice and was met with the groans from a sold-out crowd who had come to the Bronx Wednesday to see him make history. With 60 home runs and Roger Maris’ family in the ballpark, he is still one shy of Maris’ American League and Yankee single-season home run record. Judge also grounded out, struck out and walked on four straight pitches in the Yankees’ eight-run eighth.
Cabrera’s first inning grand slam was his third career home run. The Yankees had walked off Tuesday night’s win with a Giancarlo Stanton grand slam, the second time they had hit slams in consecutive innings.
The Yankees got to see a very good sign for their postseason hopes. Severino should be a big part of their playoff rotation, especially after returning like he did. He got ahead of hitters using his fastball, recording 15 first-pitch strikes out of the 18 Pirates he faced.
“I’ve been anxious to get back out there for 45 days,” Severino said Tuesday, making the point that he felt fine after the normal 15-day IL stint. “Really happy to be back and to contribute to the team.”
For the Yankees, the timing could not be better for Severino to come out and prove he is healthy for a postseason run. The righty returns from the injured list days after the team found out Frankie Montas would be shut down for at least 10 days and not knowing his status for the rest of the season. The Bombers acquired Montas specifically for his success against the Rays and Astros and with the idea he would be their No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole in a playoff series.
Montas has struggled since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland and now that he is shut down with the same shoulder inflammation that sidelined him with the A’s for over two weeks, it is fair to wonder if he was ever healthy. He certainly has not proven himself a No. 2 starter with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers.
But Severino has certainly shown he can be a weapon down the stretch.
It’s been three long years of serious injuries since Severino was an All-Star in 2018, but he has returned from the 2020 Tommy John surgery stronger, with good stuff and the same bulldog mentality that had him speaking his mind against the team in July.
After pitching in just over 27 games over the previous three seasons because of the surgery and a lat strain that cost him almost all of the 2019 season, Severino pitched to a 3.45 ERA in his first 16 starts this season. He struck out 95 over 86.1 innings pitched.
The Yankees, from GM Brian Cashman to manager Aaron Boone, insisted that this was not a workload management maneuver. There was concern about the workload of both Severino, who had been limited by injuries and Nestor Cortes Jr., who had never pitched heavy innings before in his young career, heading into the season.
Instead, Cashman doubled down that Severino’s lat strain required a very deliberate ramp up. Severino, who of course had experience with the injury from 2019, disagreed. On the day that the Yankees acquired Montas at the trade deadline, the Yankees decided to move Severino from the regular 15-day IL to the 60-day. That coincidentally made room on the 40-man roster for Montas and Lou Trivino, who they had acquired together from Oakland. They made the move without telling Severino, who told reporters that day he was “not happy,” about it.
Severino and Cortes Jr., who spent time on the IL for a shorter 15-day stint in August with what the team said was a left groin strain, could be crucial to the Yankees rotation down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Cole may be their No. 1 starter by definition, but he’s been struggling keeping the ball in the ballpark. His penchant for giving up home runs this season certainly brings up memories of him being yanked early after giving two homers and three earned runs without recording an out in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game.
()
Netflix is launching a new mobile game based on its popular show “Nailed It!” • TechCrunch
Netflix today announced the addition of a new title to its slate of games based on its popular show “Nailed It!” The game, which is called Nailed It! Baking Bash will launch on October 4, one day before the Baking Contest Season 7 begins on October 5.
The game was developed by Paladin Studios, based in the Netherlands, and allows players to cycle through sequences of quick mini-games to bake, paint and top themed cakes. There is also a multiplayer mode which allows players to compete against friends to recreate desserts within a certain time frame. Players can using distractions to make their competitors’ pastries even more difficult. The game also features a single-player behind-the-scenes baking mode that lets you hone your baking skills at your own pace.
This isn’t the first time that Netflix has released a new game to promote an upcoming series or season, as the company also released a game version of the popular card game Exploding Kittens ahead of its TV show of the same name which is launched on its service next year. Additionally, the streaming service announced in May that it would be releasing a handful of upcoming games tied to some of its popular shows, including “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Shadow and Bone,” “La Casa De Papel,” and ” Too hot to handle.
The company says it will have over 50 games on its platform by the end of the year. Netflix launched its games service in November 2021 and adds new games to its catalog every month. The titles are currently free and do not include any in-app purchases.
Today’s announcement comes as Netflix expands features that allow members to play its mobile games with each other and compete on game leaderboards. The company, starting last month, quietly launched the ability for users to create unique “game handles” in a subset of its mobile games. References discovered in the Netflix app also point to expanded gaming ambitions, including the ability to invite other users to play games with you and a feature that would let you see where you rank on the leaderboards. among others.
It’s no surprise that Netflix is looking to bolster its game offerings, especially since a recent report found that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers want to play its mobile games.
techcrunch
