Get £50 free bets on the Nations League with Bet365

Apple users know how important their Apple ID and password are. Without it, you cannot access Apple services like iCloud and iMessage. An Apple ID and password are also required to set up new Apple devices – like any of the new iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8 Where Apple Watch Ultra.

If you forgot your Apple ID password (and you’re not using a password manager) or if your account has been hacked, you may not be able to access your device or any of Apple’s services. Resetting your Apple ID password might be the trick to accessing it again.

Here are some easy ways to change your Apple ID password.

Reset your Apple ID password with your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch

iPhone accounted for about half of Apple’s revenue in 2021, according to consumer data website Statista, so we’ll start there. The instructions for resetting your Apple ID password on your iPhone will also work on your iPad and apple watch. Here’s how.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Press your Last name.

3. Faucet Password and Security.

4. Faucet Change password.

Follow the on-screen instructions and you’re done. Easy, right?

Reset Your Apple ID Password from Mac Device

You can also reset your Apple ID password from your MacBook Where iMac. Here’s how.

1. Click on the Apple logo in the upper left corner of your screen and click System Preferences.

2. Click on Apple ID.

3. Click on Password and Security.

4. Click on Change password…

Follow the on-screen prompts to finish changing your password.

Reset your Apple ID password on a new device

When setting up a new Apple device, you will be asked to sign in to your Apple ID. If you can’t remember your password, no worries. Here’s how to reset your password during the setup process.

1. When setting up the device, select Forgot Apple ID or password? whenever the option is available.

2. Complete the setup process.

3. After setup is complete, select an app or other option that requires you to sign in to your Apple ID. On iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can select Messages. On your Mac computer, follow the instructions above.

Reset Your Apple ID Password Without Apple Device

If you’ve abandoned Apple devices after using them previously, but still need to sign in to your Apple ID, you have a few options. You can either borrow the Apple device from a friend or family member or use one of the devices from an Apple Store. However, you cannot follow the same instructions as above. Instead, here’s how to change your Apple ID password from a borrowed or in-store device.

1. Open the Apple Support app. You can also download the Apple Support app from the App Store.

2. Select Passwords and Security.

3. Select Reset Apple ID Password.

4. Select Begin.

5. Select A different Apple ID.

6. Enter your Apple ID and follow the onscreen instructions.

seven. Once your password has been reset, be sure to log out. You don’t want anyone else to have access to your profile.

Reset your Apple ID password from the web

If all else fails, Apple has a website you can visit to reset your Apple ID password. However, Apple warns that this process may take longer than the other methods on this list. But if that’s your only option, visit iforgot.apple.com, follow the instructions, and your password will be reset.

It’s important to remember that once you change your Apple ID password on one device, you’ll need to sign in again on your other devices with your new password. So instead of forgetting your new password in three days and repeating this cycle all over again, save yourself the headache now and log back into everything while your new password is fresh in your mind.

