Get £50 free bets on the Nations League with Bet365

France host Austria in the Nations League on Thursday evening at the Stade de France.
France come into the game with a fresh slew of injuries and withdrawals from the squad, including Hugo Lloris and Lucas Digne.
This, in addition to the absences of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Theo Hernandez.
Austria performed well at the Euros last summer as they qualified for the round of 16 in spectacular fashion and were only beaten by eventual winners Italy.
With the injury upheaval, one would imagine they would produce a surprise result against the high-potential favourites.
And it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Austria stick it out.
Griezmann is expected to be at the forefront of France’s attack and there’s bound to be plenty of chances for the striker to get, at least, one shot on target.
Airline tickets could get even more expensive, aviation officials warn
Airline tickets could become more expensive, due to the lack of refining capacity and the financial situation of airlines, said William Walsh, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Declining refining capacity during the pandemic and rising jet fuel prices caused by increased fuel demand are “worrying” for the airline industry, Walsh told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on Wednesday.
U.S. refining capacity has fallen 5.4% in 2022 since peaking in 2019, the lowest in eight years. The decline came as a result of refinery closures and conversions to produce more renewable fuels.
Walsh added that if consumers pay higher ticket prices, airlines don’t necessarily make a profit.
“And given the financial situation of many airlines… It’s not that the airlines are making money, [they] only pass on a cost that they themselves cannot absorb and cannot avoid,” he said.
Russia–Ukraine War
But another factor could contribute to even higher ticket prices – Russia’s announcement of a military mobilization, said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia on Wednesday, putting the country’s people and economy on a war footing as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
Al Baker told CNBC that China’s Covid policies are the “smallest of [his] worries” and that the biggest concern for the airlines is the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
“For me, the biggest worry is the spread of the conflict, which [will then] fuel inflation, putting more pressure on the supply chain,” he added. “The net result will be fewer passengers on my plane.
“It also worries me… [instability] the price of oil, which I do not want to pass on to passengers, which would then discourage them from travelling. »
Oil prices jumped more than 2% after Putin’s announcement, on fears of an escalation of war in Ukraine and tight oil and gas supplies.
Nevertheless, Al Baker maintained that Qatar will continue to fly to Russia as long as it is safely operational.
“We will continue to fly to Russia, we will continue to serve the people… We are not a political institution. We are an industry serving ordinary people.”
Hopes for affordable sustainable fuel
Al Baker called for more investment in alternative fuels and said Qatar Airlines is “ready to invest in sustainable aviation fuel” provided it is “reasonably priced”.
“I have no problem [paying] a little more, but they cannot pay four or five times the price of normal fluorinated gas. Fluorinated gases, also known as fluorinated gases, are artificial gases used in various industrial uses.
“If we’re pushed to do it, you as a passenger are going to pay for it,” he said.
Walsh echoed his hopes to see more investment in sustainable aviation fuel production rather than traditional refineries, citing environmental concerns.
Last year, IATA set a goal for the global airline industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“Sustainable aviation fuels represent the best option the industry has to reach our goal of net zero by 2050.”
cnbc
CA will allow human composting after death to fight climate change
The far-left state of California embraced neo-paganism again this week when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing the practice of composting dead human beings to better fight climate change.
Citing the high CO2 emissions associated with cremation, the bill will give people the option of donating their dead remains to a process known as Natural Organic Reduction (NOR) if they do not want to be buried or cremated.
“The process involves placing the body in a long reusable steel container with wood chips and flowers to air it out – allowing microbes and bacteria to break down the remains,” according to the Daily Mail. “A month later, the remains will completely decompose and be turned into earth.”
The act of cremation would represent 360,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
California Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who drafted the bill, hailed NOR as a “more environmentally friendly” practice that will give people more options for their desired burial. She wrote:
With climate change and sea level rise being very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposal that will not contribute to emissions in our atmosphere. I look forward to continuing my legacy of fighting for clean air by using my shrunken leftovers to plant a tree.
The bill will make it illegal to group human remains together without permission or unless the two are related. It will also be illegal to sell the land or use it for agricultural purposes.
The Catholic Church strongly opposes the practice of NOR, accusing it of being for livestock.
“NOR essentially uses the same process as a home garden composting system,” Kathleen Domingo, executive director of the Catholic Conference of California, told SFGATE. She added:
These disposal methods were used to reduce the possibility of disease transmission from the dead carcass. The use of these same methods for the “transformation” of human remains can create an unfortunate spiritual, emotional and psychological estrangement from the deceased.
The law will not take effect until 2027 and follows the states of Washington, Colorado and Oregon.
Breitbart News
Weather Update | Delhi sees heavy rain as Imd issues yellow alert – List of other areas where showers are likely today
mini
Weather update today, September 22: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy rain over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and eastern Rajasthan” for the next few days.
Heavy rains hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy rain over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and eastern Rajasthan” for the next few days.
A landslide occurred in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, blocking the national road NH-109. Meanwhile, in the Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh, vehicle traffic has been restricted following heavy snowfall. In another incident at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, four miners died and two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain.
Here is a list of states where a heavy rain alert has been issued for Thursday, September 22:
Maharashtra
Light to moderate rain is very likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati and Washim. Meanwhile, Thane and Mumbai are expected to experience moderate rainfall.
Delhi NCR
The IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Thursday, predicting moderate to heavy downpours in the national capital region. Amid the warning, the weather service warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption to traffic and the possibility of damage to vulnerable structure.
Traffic AlertAccording to IMD report “A thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur over Delhi and adjacent areas”. Commuters are advised to plan their trip accordingly.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptrfic) September 22, 2022
Uttarakhand
Most parts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Almora are on yellow alert. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in Rudraprayag district, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. DM Mayur Dixit said all travelers were arrested at safe locations. “Once the debris is cleared, vehicular traffic will begin,” he said.
#LOOK | Uttarakhand: NH-109 in Rudraprayag district blocked yesterday after sudden landslide caused debris to spill near Tarsali village
DM Mayur Dixit said all travelers stopped at safe places. Once the debris is cleared, vehicular traffic will begin.pic.twitter.com/tb4Sz61AsR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rain on Thursday. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast across the state, including Solan, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts.
Baralacha Pass on NH3 was blocked on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. “All stranded vehicles and passengers were rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3. No movement of vehicles was allowed during night hours,” Lahaul-Spiti district police said.
cnbctv18-forexlive
5 Ways to Easily Reset Your Apple ID Password
Apple users know how important their Apple ID and password are. Without it, you cannot access Apple services like iCloud and iMessage. An Apple ID and password are also required to set up new Apple devices – like any of the new iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8 Where Apple Watch Ultra.
If you forgot your Apple ID password (and you’re not using a password manager) or if your account has been hacked, you may not be able to access your device or any of Apple’s services. Resetting your Apple ID password might be the trick to accessing it again.
Here are some easy ways to change your Apple ID password.
Reset your Apple ID password with your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch
iPhone accounted for about half of Apple’s revenue in 2021, according to consumer data website Statista, so we’ll start there. The instructions for resetting your Apple ID password on your iPhone will also work on your iPad and apple watch. Here’s how.
1. Go to Settings.
2. Press your Last name.
3. Faucet Password and Security.
4. Faucet Change password.
Follow the on-screen instructions and you’re done. Easy, right?
Reset Your Apple ID Password from Mac Device
You can also reset your Apple ID password from your MacBook Where iMac. Here’s how.
1. Click on the Apple logo in the upper left corner of your screen and click System Preferences.
2. Click on Apple ID.
3. Click on Password and Security.
4. Click on Change password…
Follow the on-screen prompts to finish changing your password.
Reset your Apple ID password on a new device
When setting up a new Apple device, you will be asked to sign in to your Apple ID. If you can’t remember your password, no worries. Here’s how to reset your password during the setup process.
1. When setting up the device, select Forgot Apple ID or password? whenever the option is available.
2. Complete the setup process.
3. After setup is complete, select an app or other option that requires you to sign in to your Apple ID. On iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can select Messages. On your Mac computer, follow the instructions above.
Reset Your Apple ID Password Without Apple Device
If you’ve abandoned Apple devices after using them previously, but still need to sign in to your Apple ID, you have a few options. You can either borrow the Apple device from a friend or family member or use one of the devices from an Apple Store. However, you cannot follow the same instructions as above. Instead, here’s how to change your Apple ID password from a borrowed or in-store device.
1. Open the Apple Support app. You can also download the Apple Support app from the App Store.
2. Select Passwords and Security.
3. Select Reset Apple ID Password.
4. Select Begin.
5. Select A different Apple ID.
6. Enter your Apple ID and follow the onscreen instructions.
seven. Once your password has been reset, be sure to log out. You don’t want anyone else to have access to your profile.
Reset your Apple ID password from the web
If all else fails, Apple has a website you can visit to reset your Apple ID password. However, Apple warns that this process may take longer than the other methods on this list. But if that’s your only option, visit iforgot.apple.com, follow the instructions, and your password will be reset.
It’s important to remember that once you change your Apple ID password on one device, you’ll need to sign in again on your other devices with your new password. So instead of forgetting your new password in three days and repeating this cycle all over again, save yourself the headache now and log back into everything while your new password is fresh in your mind.
For more technical advice, see how to clear your iphone cache, how to use snapchat on your computer and how to get rid of photobombers in your pixel 6 photos.
CNET
“It’s a very bad decision”
Mikel Arteta has been accused of being ‘irresponsible’ and ‘indulgent’ in his decision to hand Ethan Nwaneri his senior Arsenal debut at the age of 15.
The young midfielder came off the bench for the final two minutes and 40 seconds of a 3-0 win over Brentford, making him the youngest Premier League player in history.
Making his senior Premier League debut aged 15 years and 181 days saw Nwaneri break the record of Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he made his debut for Fulham in 2019 .
Nwaneri, born in 2007, also became the youngest player to appear in English top flight history – the previous record holder was Sunderland’s Derek Foster who played aged 15 years and 184 days.
talkSPORT host and former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy was delighted for the youngster after making his big league breakthrough.
However, he believes Arteta’s motive for the decision was purely selfish as he hit out at the Gunners manager who he says ‘doesn’t care’ about the starlet.
“Look, first thing, congratulations to him – what an achievement,” he told fellow Sports Bar host Jamie O’Hara.
“I take nothing away from what he did there. I love how Arsenal fans used to chant, ‘He has school in the morning’. He made his parents, the academy, his school, he made everyone who had an impact on his career very proud.
UNLUCKY
Woods ‘baffled’ by Maddison’s absence from England ahead of 2022 World Cup
“I’m delighted for him on a personal level, it’s amazing… but there’s a big but to come – Arteta doesn’t really care about the boy.
“I’m sorry, but I think it’s a very bad decision… because it’s about Arteta. Everything revolves around Arteta. I think it’s self-indulgence – ‘I’m the manager who played the youngest player in Premier League history. That was me’.
“When I saw the kid on the bench, I thought it was brilliant. The first time I was on the bench at 17, I thought what a brilliant experience for the kid.
“But when he was warming up, and going forward, I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ This has nothing to do with the kid, it’s all about Arteta. It’s self-indulgent,” Look what I did, I gave the youngest ever player his first Premier League appearance.”
“I don’t think it had anything to do with anything other than that, and I think it was a really bad decision.
“I heard Danny Murphy on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning, he said he didn’t think it was a good thing for the boy, and I thought he was nice.
“Time will tell, but I think it’s a bad decision. It’s not about the boy. He came on with seconds to go, barely touched the ball, so it had nothing to do with a performance, it had everything to do with a mere appearance.
“If it was a performance or the player, why didn’t Arteta bring him in with 15 minutes or ten minutes to play?
“I understand they had injuries, and if need be you have to promote the kids, but there were other players on the bench who could have come on. He’s still a kid and the pressure will mount on him now…
“From what I’ve read and heard about him, he’s going to be a superstar, but putting him at 15 does nothing to help his career.
“He’s a young boy and you have to be careful with young children. What about the care of being responsible for a young teenager?
“I think it’s irresponsible, really.”
Italy turns right with FDI’s Georgia Meloni
Atmosphere during Giorgia Meloni’s rally in Cagliari to launch her campaign for the upcoming Italian general elections in Cagliari on September 02, 2022 in Cagliari, Italy. Italians go to the polls for the general elections on September 25, 2022.
Emmanuelle Perrone | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Italian voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is expected to see a government led by a far-right party come to power, marking a massive political shift for a country already struggling with lingering economic and political instability.
Polls prior to September 9 (when a blackout period began) showed a right-wing coalition easily winning the majority of seats in the reduced lower and upper houses of parliament.
The coalition is led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), and includes three other right-wing parties: Lega, under Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and a more minor coalition partner , Noi Moderati.
The party of the Brothers of Italy stands out and should win the largest share of the votes for a single party. We see him getting almost 25% of the vote, according to poll aggregator Politiche 2022, far ahead of his closest right-wing ally, Lega, who is expected to get around 12% of the vote.
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party holds a giant Italian national flag during a political rally on February 24, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Emmanuel Cremaschi | Getty Images
On the center-left, the Democratic Party led by former Prime Minister Enrico Letta is expected to gain around 21% and its coalition partners (the Green and Left Alliance, More Europe and Civic Engagement) are all expected to gain shares at a very low number of votes.
The snap election follows the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi in July after he failed to unite a turbulent political coalition behind his economic policies.
Who are the ‘Brothers of Italy?’
An electoral victory for Fratelli d’Italia could see party leader Giorgia Meloni become Italy’s first female prime minister. She would also be the first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini came to power in Italy a hundred years ago.
Carlo Ciccioli, president of Fratelli d’Italia in a region of Marche in eastern Italy, told CNBC that the party’s meteoric popularity had “spread to the rest of Italy” and that the party was ready to rule.
“Right now we are probably the biggest party in the country – which can only be confirmed by Sunday’s vote, not by polls. Why do I think Fratelli d’Italia will achieve this? Because our leadership is a Giorgia Meloni is prepared both culturally and politically,” he told CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche.
The Fratelli d’Italia party was created in 2012, but has its roots in the 20th-century Italian neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945.
After various iterations, a group including Giorgia Meloni split from Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (or PdL) party to launch Fratelli d’Italia. Its name refers to the first words of the Italian national anthem.
The party has grown in popularity since then and has now overtaken the populist Lega party, having chimed in with sections of the public concerned about immigration (Italy is the destination of many migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean), relations of the countries with the EU and the economy.
Analysts say another reason for the party’s popularity was its decision not to participate in Draghi’s recent broader coalition. It singled out Meloni “as an outsider within the political system and gained media visibility as the sole opposition figure,” co-chairman of risk consultancy Teneo, Wolfango Piccoli, said in a note. recent.
Roots and politics
In terms of politics, Fratelli d’Italia has often been described as “neo-fascist” or “post-fascist”, with its politics echoing the nationalist, nativist and anti-immigration stance of Italy’s fascist era. For his part, however, Meloni claims to have rid the party of fascist elements, saying this summer that the Italian right had “put fascism back in history for decades”.
Yet its policies are socially conservative to say the least, with the party opposing same-sex marriage and promoting traditional “family values”, with Meloni declaring in 2019 that its mission was to defend “God, country and family”.
As for Europe, Fratelli d’Italia has reversed his opposition to the euro, but defends a reform of the EU to make it less bureaucratic and less influential on domestic politics. Its project is summed up in one of its slogans: “A Europe that does less, but does better”.
On the economic side, he referred to the centre-right coalition’s position that the next government should reduce sales taxes on certain goods to ease the cost of living crisis, and said the Italy is expected to renegotiate its Covid recovery funds with the EU.
Fratelli d’Italia has been pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine and supports sanctions against Russia, unlike Lega who is ambivalent about such measures.
However, the party has also been friendly to one of the EU’s main antagonists, Hungarian President Viktor Orban, backing the strongman leader after a European Parliament resolution decided that Hungary should not could no longer be defined as a democracy.
Centre-left politicians fear that relations with the rest of Europe will change under a government led by Meloni. Enrico Letta, the leader of the Democratic Party, told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick that Italy had two options when it came to Europe: stay on top of economies and governance, or be “relegated”.
“[The] The first option is to keep our position in the “first division”. The first division is Brussels and Germany, France, Spain, the big European countries, the founders, like us.[La]second option is to be relegated to the second division with Poland and Hungary, deciding to stay with them against Brussels, against Berlin, against Paris and Madrid,” he said at the Ambrosetti economic forum in early September.
“I think it would be a disaster for Italy to choose the second division,” he said.
Meloni has been described as something of a political chameleon by some, with analysts noting shifts in her political stance over time.
“There is… a question about who Meloni will lead the government: the one who praised the Hungarian Viktor Orban or the one who supported the anti-Russian position of Mario Draghi?” Teneo’s Wolfango Piccoli said in a note. earlier in September.
“The sovereignist who called for Italy to leave the euro or the reassuring leader who, during the election campaign, took a more conventional line towards Europe? The populist who promoted the idea of a naval blockade in the Mediterranean to stop the illegal influx of immigrants. . or the most responsible conservative politician who spoke of a European solution to this problem?” he said.
With regard to Italy (a country which has sadly had 69 governments since the Second World War), some instability and turbulence are expected in the aftermath of the vote, in particular because divisions are likely to appear between the FdI, Lega and Forza Italia that make up the right-wing alliance.
“Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi will be tough coalition partners, desperate to regain visibility after a (likely) beating on Election Day by highlighting political differences, including on issues such as fiscal discipline, pensions and sanctions against Russia. Political differences and personal rivalries will come to the fore shortly after the vote, causing turbulence and undermining the effectiveness of the new executive,” Piccoli added.
cnbc
