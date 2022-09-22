Gophers football vs. Michigan State: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge

Max Shikenjanski loves playing quarterback because he loves the spotlight, the big moment, the chance to have the ball in his hands with everything on the line.

So when Stillwater trailed Centennial by 14 points with six minutes to play in a Week 1 game this fall, the Ponies’ senior signal caller was in his element. And he thrived.

Shikenjanski threw two scoring strikes in the final minutes, and capped the comeback by running in the game-winning 2-point conversion to push the Ponies over the top for a scintillating, season-opening victory.

But it wasn’t until Stillwater was on the bus ride home that players realized just how impressive the totality of their offensive performance truly was. The Ponies put up 499 yards of total offense against a stout Centennial defense, including 445 passing yards and four touchdowns from the quarterback.

“We were like ‘Jeez,’ ” Shikenjanski said. “We didn’t really know what just happened. We really didn’t have a clue.”

Those numbers, Stillwater coach Beau LaBore noted, “would suggest that somebody should be more interested” in his quarterback, “whether he says he’s playing basketball or not.”

Shikenjanski is a multi-sport standout who committed to play basketball for The Citadel in August to secure his spot with the program after enjoying his visit to the South Carolina military college.

But it’s not as though Shikenjanski ruled out a future in football at that moment. The quarterback had received interest from a number of football programs, including the Gophers. But those conversations, he noted, ended after the spring.

Until that Week 1 victory. Those numbers piqued P.J. Fleck’s interest. Conversations reignited, and Minnesota offered Shikenjanski a preferred walk-on offer.

“It’s great, it’s kind of a dream of mine,” Shikenjanski said of the Gophers’ interest. “I’ve grown up a Gophers fan, my dad played for the Gophers, so it’s something I’ve dreamed about, so it’s definitely really good.”

Shikenjanski remains committed to The Citadel, but he said the football route is “definitely an option now that Coach Fleck offered me. It’s a tough decision.”

Because while Shikenjanski reiterated that he loves basketball — the sport his father, Jim, played for the Gophers — he added “there’s nothing as good as Friday night lights.”

“Getting to step on the field every single Friday and play with all of my best friends, I mean, it definitely makes me interested more in football and makes me want to play. But I could say the same for basketball. After the season, I don’t ever want to give it up,” he said. “But definitely playing more and getting into the swing of the football and playing a few games, it definitely, yeah, brings my interest up more.”

Especially as Stillwater’s offense is rolling like this. Shikenjanski has thrown for four touchdowns in each of Stillwater’s first three games. He has passed for 354 yards per game while completing 70 percent of his passes with just one interception.

“We knew we were going to have a good offense,” he said, “but I wouldn’t say we knew we were going to have this good of an offense.”

Shikenjanski attributes the unit’s success to work put in this offseason. Shikenjanski and his receivers were connecting for routes all summer. The quarterback was also consistently in the weight room. He’s more confident on the field because of it — both in his legs and his arm.

LaBore noted that any time you have a player returning with varsity experience, you would expect them to take steps forward. And for a quarterback, the growth is often “exponential.” Shikenjanski is the type of player who doesn’t have to be told something twice. He entered this summer already with a firm grasp of the offensive concepts, affording Stillwater the chance to expand its offensive repertoire. He was ready for it.

“We feel like Max was a pretty good player last year, but he’s exceeded our expectations, as well,” LaBore said.

Even with the eye-popping numbers, LaBore said the quarterback still accepts coaching. He has his innate athleticism and awareness — born from years of competition across multiple sports — and aims to continue to improve upon it each day with a heightened IQ.

“If some of these other coaches would get on film and take a look, I think they’d like what they see,” LaBore said. “And like I said, he’s a student of the game and just wants to keep getting better. It’s exciting. He’ll have options.”

More now than what were in front of him prior to this scintillating start to his senior season. But what Shikenjanski has done this fall has been hard for anyone to ignore.

“I wouldn’t say that people missed out, because that’s not really who I am, but I feel like people that maybe passed on me in the summer see it now,” Shikenjanski said. “Or if they don’t, that’s alright, but I feel like everything I can do as a quarterback has been put on display, and we’ve got a lot more games, so there will be a lot more things that will be shown.”