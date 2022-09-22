Finance
Great Reasons to Get a Car Insurance Quote Today
So every month you hate that date when you have to pay the car insurance. It looms over you all month as to why you have to put so much money towards something that you have never even utilized. However, you may not understand the implications of getting caught without car insurance. You can be faced with large medical expanses or even jail time. This is not to mention the heartache that could come with you being the reason why someone else lost their life. So stop thinking that your money is going nowhere, and start thinking about all the money you could potentially save by getting a car insurance quote today.
Many people are not aware that different insurance brokers will give you different quotes for your car insurance. You could potentially be saving up to hundreds of dollars a month. You have probably seen the commercials boasting about how you can get free quotes and they could end up saving you money, but who trusts commercials. Well, now you are hearing it from me, it is true. Now I am not saying to go with Geico necessarily, but I am saying to go and test out the waters, and get a car insurance quote today.
Everyone tries to get the cheapest prices on everything. Especially now that you have to try and save money with the global economic crisis that we are all going through. That is why it is important to test out the waters in the world of car insurance. All of these companies are competing for your business, and willing to cut the cost if you decide to switch, so take your car insurance into your own hands and get a quote.
Many people do not know that they have a few different ways that they can request a car insurance quote. First, you can go from company to company asking them for quotes and then comparing them on your own. The second method is going online as asking them for a free quote, which is less time comparing. Your third option is to go on to a general car insurance quote website and request a number of different companies to be all lines up side by side. That way you can easily compare them. Be careful though because you could get scammed if they are working for a particular company, and promoting their quotes over others.
Bausch & Lomb’s ReNu with MoistureLoc Contact Lens Solution Investigated as Cause of Eye Fungus
Contact lens wearers throughout the United States and around the world are being diagnosed with an extremely painful and potentially detrimental eye fungus, called fusarium keratitis. The FDA and the CDC recently announced an investigation into the occurrence of this rare fungal infection, detected in an alarming number of soft contact lens wearers using Bausch & Lomb’s ReNu contact lens solution. As of April 24, 2006, reports stated that the number of confirmed or suspected cases of the eye fungus had grown to one hundred seventy-six.
In an updated report, the Center for Disease Control listed occurrence of the eye fungus in twenty-eight states. Bausch & Lomb initially stopped shipment of its ReNu with MoistureLoc contact lens solution, and then asked retail stores to completely remove the product from their shelves.
The fungal infection is usually found in plant material and soil in tropical and subtropical regions, and is usually contracted when a person is hit in the eye with infected soil, a plant or tree branch. It is not transmitted from person to person and was never associated with wearers of contact lenses until this point. Its high occurrence in users of Bausch & Lomb’s contact lens solution products is quite unusual, while at the same time extremely troubling.
Due to the uncommon nature of the eye fungus, it has gone undetected in many patients for a prolonged period of time. Without appropriate treatment, the infection can scar the cornea and blind its victims. Symptoms may include blurry vision, pain or redness, excessive discharge and increased sensitivity to light. Treatment may include prolonged anti-fungal therapy and even corneal transplant surgery.
Class action suits have already been filed in both Florida and New York on behalf of users of Bausch & Lomb’s ReNu with MoistureLoc product.
Braided Wool Rugs
Braided wool rugs are a part of a time-honored tradition of rug making. It is a craft that is often seen as creating a family heirloom that is both functional and beautiful. Wool used in the rugs can be of almost any color, thus creating a unique rug that suits every customer’s individual preference. Skilled braided wool rug craftsmen take great pride in their workmanship. Their hand lacing is cloaked within the braids, so the wool thread never shows and is not subjected to daily wear and tear. This skilled construction gives surety that the rugs are long lasting and completely reversible, easy to sustain and guaranteed never to come apart. Wool braided rugs come in a variety of designs, colors, shapes and sizes.
Creating a braided wool rug is an arduous task that involves a number of processes. The first step comprises of dying the finest wool blend yarns in vibrant colors. The rugs produced comprise of at least 80% wool. The rugs are created using a ‘Double Braid’ system, which results in creating the most durable product possible. First the wool yarn is braided into one-inch wide strips. Three of these strips are then braided together to produce different patterns. In the final step, the rugs are sewn together with a short, taut stitch, using a strong, color coordinated thread. Each rug made carries along the family tradition for handcrafted excellence and quality.
It is recommended that the braided rugs be cleaned periodically using the power spray extraction cleaning method. This method of cleaning virtually removes all of the moisture thereby reducing the saturation of the rug. It is generally advisable to apply only moderate hot tap water along with mild liquid solutions to the braided rug as high temperature solutions can adversely affect the wool’s durability. Steam cleaning the woolen rug is also not advisable. After cleaning, the rug should be dried by laying it flat on the floor. While using a professional rug cleaning service, care should be taken to inform the cleaning agency what fiber the rug is made from.
Registration of Ships in Cyprus
Cyprus is a major international shipping centre because the island offers considerable incentives. As a result, many international shipping companies are urged to establish their operations in Cyprus. In this article, I present the basic information concerning ship registration procedures in Cyprus. Generally, the Policy and procedures for ship registration intend to facilitate the achievement of safe, secure and efficient shipping.
Eligibility
Ships and vessels of any type or size, except for those listed below, may be registered in the Register of Cyprus Ships or the Special Book of Parallel Registration, given that they satisfy age-related and type-related requirements.
Ships and vessels that are NOT qualified for registration:
- At the time of the application for their registration, are banned on port State control by a country member of any one of the Memoranda of Understanding on port State control, from entering the ports of the Countries party to that memorandum or that have been disqualified by a State from entering its ports;
- Have been detained on port State control grounds on more than three times within two years period before the submission of application for registration by States of the Paris or the Tokyo or the Mediterranean Memoranda of Understanding on port State control or by the US Coast Guard;
- Have been constructed exclusively for the use on inland navigation or that are to be utilized exclusively on inland navigation, i.e. internal waters, rivers, inland waterways, canals, natural or artificial lakes, water reservoir or dams.
Types of Registration:
There are three types of ship registration: provisional, permanent and parallel registration.
A1. Provisional Registration:
Many ship owners choose the option of provisional registration because it will provide them with the necessary time frame to proceed with the administrative procedures for permanent registration. A local lawyer must pursue the application for registration of a ship under the Cyprus flag. Moreover, the Registrar of Ships accepts applications on behalf of companies under formation. Nonetheless, the company should be incorporated before the registration of the ship.
A vessel could be provisionally registered under the Cyprus flag in Limassol by the Registrar of Cyprus Ships, or at any diplomatic mission or consulate of the Republic of Cyprus abroad that will proceed in accordance with the instructions issued by the Registrar of Cyprus Ships. During the provisional registration under the Cyprus flag, the vessel must be at a port to be surveyed and certified on behalf of the Cyprus government. However, the presence of the ship at the port or place where the provisional registration will be held is not obligatory.
In case the provisional registration is held at a diplomatic mission or consulate of Cyprus abroad, some of the documents can be submitted there based on the Registrar’s written instructions. Following the receipt of the necessary documentation, the Registrar or the consular officer of the Republic of Cyprus may proceed with the provisional registration of the ship.
A2. Permanent Registration
The permanent registration of a provisionally registered ship must be completed within six months or nine months in case the three-month extension has been obtained, from the date on which the ship was provisionally registered. By the time all the required documentation are submitted and the administrative procedure is finalized the Registrar of Cyprus Ships will issue the ‘Certificate of Cyprus Registry’ and the ship will be permanently registered under the Cyprus flag.
A3. Parallel Registration
The Cyprus legislation provides two option of internationally recognized registration, ‘parallel-in’ and ‘parallel-out’ registration. These two alternatives provide some considerable incentives for leaseback, hire, purchase and financial arrangements. The parallel registration of ships under the Cyprus jurisdiction could be effected with more than 20 countries that have a compatible legislation with Cyprus.
‘Parallel-in registration permits a foreign flag ship on bareboat charter to a Cyprus shipping company to be registered in ‘parallel’ under the Cyprus flag for a period, usually two years. ‘Parallel-in’ registration can be renewed. Under ‘parallel-in’ registration, the deletion of the registration in the foreign registered is not obligatory. Nonetheless, the foreign nationality is suspended, and the foreign registry applies only according to the ownership and encumbrance status of the ship. The legislation of the foreign registry must permit the parallel registration of the ships registered in its register.
Ships registered parallel-in the Register of Cyprus Ships must fly the Cyprus flag and are not allowed to use the flag of the other country. The port of registry marked on the ship must be Limassol and not that of the foreign registry.
Mortgages are created exclusively by the ship owner, following the law of the country of the foreign register in which they shall be recorded. The constitution of these kinds of mortgages and other encumbrances is only notified to the Register of Cyprus Ships. Apart from issues related to transfer of ownership and mortgages and other encumbrances, all other issues related to ships registered parallel-in in the Register of Cyprus Ships are regulated by the Merchant Shipping.
Individuals or companies that would like to proceed to the creation of mortgages and transfer of ownership should seek a professional legal advice.
‘Parallel-out’ registration allows a Cyprus ship to be bareboat chartered to a foreign person or company and registered in the respective foreign register for the duration of the charter party. ‘Parallel-out’ registration permits the financing of a vessel and its mortgaging under the Cyprus flag and its registration in a foreign registry via a bareboat charter agreement. The parallel-out registration of a Cyprus ship only if the legislation of the foreign registry allows the parallel registration of ships of another registry. ‘Parallel-out’ registration is possible for Cyprus ships that are permanently or provisionally registered in the Registered of Cyprus Ships. The ‘parallel-out’ registration of a Cyprus ships should be approved by the Minister of Communications and Works.
Once the appropriate fees have been paid, and the necessary documentation has been submitted to the Registrar of Cyprus Ships, then the Minister of Communications and Works may approve the parallel-out registration of the ship for a period, not more than three years. Following the approval of the parallel-out registration, the Cypriot nationality of the ship is suspended, and the Cyprus Certificate of Registration should be deposited to the Registrar of Cyprus Ships.
Cyprus ships registered parallel-out must fly the flag of the foreign registry and cannot use the Cyprus flag. Moreover, the port of registry marked on the stern of the ship should be that of the foreign registry. Transfer of ownership and any issues related to mortgages on Cyprus vessels registered parallel-out are exclusively regulated by Cyprus legislation and no action related to these matters can be taken by the foreign registry.
Entries submitted in the Register of Cyprus Ships concerning transfer of ownership or mortgages on Cyprus ships registered parallel-out, are exclusively notified by the Registrar of Cyprus Ships to the foreign registry.
Proceed with Ship Registration:
Ship registration requires a collection of necessary documentation and appropriate legal guidance. As a result, individuals and companies should seek for proper legal advice and support.
Why Should You Get a Life Insurance Policy?
Almost everything in life is uncertain and we should always prepare for any unplanned situation that might pop up. Life is uncertain, and we need to be prepared for the unexpected. In fact, the only things certain in life are taxes and death. One or both of these things are bound to happen at some point in a person’s life. While taxes will always be present in every society, death can come like a thief in the night.
Sickness and death are particularly frightening as it is. Death is certain-a part of life and its certain that one day we will go back to our creator. What’s really frightening though is if we are not prepared when this happens. This is the reason why every person should have a life insurance policy.
A life insurance policy can go a long way toward helping dependents who have experienced the death of a loved one. If the breadwinner of the family dies, his dependents can be left with nowhere to turn. If he has a life insurance policy, however, then his dependents will have a safety net until they can fend for themselves.
Policies can do more than serve as a lifeline for dependents after the insured dies, however. They can also help defray death-related expenses, including funeral costs and the cost of probate for the insured’s will.
Some people are not as lucky as others and they will not be able to leave mansions and lands to their dependents. With this Insurance, a parent can be sure to leave an inheritance to his dependents or beneficiaries. This makes the product especially important for those who have young children-the benefits will help cover their expenses until they are able to work and fend for themselves. The amount of coverage a person should get should be based both on the number of dependents he has and the premiums he can afford on his paying capacity.
There are many things in life that the average household can live without, but life insurance should not be one of those things. The importance of this increases as the number of people in a household increases. A single person with few, if any, close relations can get by with relatively on a very little amount or perhaps no insurance at all. The same is not true for those who cannot be said for persons who have family members or other types of responsibilities.
This unique product is a way to protect your family against possible financial trouble or even ruin, depending on the circumstances. It is also a way to relieve some of the anxiety that family members may feel as they wonder how they will get by should the breadwinner in the family suddenly dies. Some forms of life insurance can even be used as a means of saving money over the long term.
There are various types of policies, and Often one type will be a far better option for a particular family or person than another might be for that same family or person. Because there are so many types of policies available, consumers need to reach out and connect with a trusted agent.
A reputable agent will normally be a state-licensed agent who carries different types of policies from different companies. There are life insurance agents, as well, who normally work for a particular insurance company and sell the products of that company. An Independent Agent can offer many different types of policies at different price points, because he or she carries more options from more sources.
Aside from choosing the correct type of policy, Consumers must also decide on the level of coverage they need. A consumer might say: “I need $10,000 worth of life insurance” but when asked to justify that amount they are at a loss to do so. Is that amount too much; is it too little? Often they simply do not know. The amount of coverage needed will vary from one family to another. It can also vary depending on where in life a person is when he or she takes out the policy. A newly married couple, young in age, will normally need less life insurance coverage than a middle-aged couple with a home mortgage and student loans that need to be paid off. Then again, a high earning young couple may need more life insurance than a middle-aged couple if the high-earning couple needs to replace one of the incomes lost through death. As you can see, coverage is dependent on many issues and aspects, some of which are hard to explore without the aid of a qualified life insurance agent.
Why You Should Hire a Lawyer in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cases?
A traumatic brain injury or TBI can result from an accident. Some of the accidents which can cause brain injuries include ceiling collapses, falling objects striking a person’s head, construction accidents, and auto accidents.
Most of the victims and their family members are often kept in dark about the nature of their medical conditions. The field of TBI is quite complex. In most of the cases it is observed that health care providers do not have the time or resources to properly address recovery issues involved.
The effects resulting from a serious brain injury are diverse in nature. In most of the cases it is observed that victims are unable to care for themselves and are unable to talk and process information. It is also possible that the victim may be confined to a wheelchair.
The persons with TBI require specialized legal representation, if a compensation lawsuit is going to be pursued. Injury lawsuit involving brain injury is complex and requires TBI lawyer who are experienced in the medical and legal issues involved.
A brain injury lawyer can also refer the patient to proper medical specialists which includes some of the best neurologists in New York City. These neurologists will perform medical tests in order to pinpoint a conclusive diagnosis.
When we are contacted by a client who has been a victim of brain injury, we always get in touch with his treating doctor to formulate a medical-legal team who will work together in order to help this individual. Mostly our clients who are victim of brain injury undergo a PET-SCAN which shows color images of the brain. This report is further interpreted by an experienced medical doctor.
There are dozens of cases where the MRI will show as normal but the client continues to experience symptoms including loss of memory, headaches, seizures, feeling of being in a daze or fog, and other similar complexities related to TBI. Therefore, even if MRI scan of the victim is showing normal, it doesn’t imply that client has not suffered a brain injury.
Paralegal Schools Vs Law School
Deciding whether to attend paralegal school or law school is not an easy task. Both have significant pros and cons, making the decision a challenging one. If you are trying to decide between these two career paths, here is some valuable information you can use to help make your decision.
Pros of Pursuing a Paralegal Career
Paralegal school is much more affordable than law school. In fact, many paralegals can start their careers with just three months of paralegal-specific training, provided they have the right college education behind them. Most paralegals start working with little school debt other than the college loans that most people have, in comparison to lawyers who graduate law school with tremendous amounts of debt, usually pushing the six-figure mark.
Paralegals do not have to pass a school entrance exam. Those who take the LSAT and do not receive high enough marks to enter law school often have no choice but to enter the paralegal program, unless they want to continue taking the LSAT in order to improve their marks.
Paralegals also have less stress in the field than lawyers. Since they must work under an attorney or lawyer, paralegals answer to someone other than themselves for their actions. Also, working in law requires long hours. Paralegals are usually able to get overtime pay. This is not the case for lawyers.
Cons of a Paralegal Profession
Pursuing paralegal school when you qualify for law school limits your advancement opportunities. There is only so far you can go in the system as a paralegal. The highest you can earn in most markets is $90,000 a year.
Some people feel that the tasks assigned to paralegals are mundane and become routine over time. This eliminates some stress, but also may eliminate the challenge of the job. Paralegals usually operate in a shared office environment, which some may view as a con to the job.
Pros to Attending Law School
The main two benefits to attending law school are unlimited career growth potential and the fact that a good lawyer has unlimited earning potential. If you are successful as a lawyer, you can grow in your profession and pursue a broad range of specialties. If you start your own firm, you will not be limited by the direction others wish you to pursue.
A successful lawyer has a lot of perks. Secretarial support and the help of paralegals are all benefits enjoyed by leading lawyers. Lawyers typically work out of private offices and enjoy a diverse assortment of tasks throughout the day.
Cons of Law School
The main drawback to law school for many people is the tremendous cost. If your LSAT scores are high enough, you may be able to get aid. However, most people end up graduating from law school with a lot of debt.
The other drawback is all of the testing you will have to do. First, you will need high enough LSAT scores to qualify for a law school program. Once you graduate, you will have to pass the bar exam in order to become a lawyer. It is entirely possible for a student to go all the way through law school and fail to pass the bar exam, which means that a career as a lawyer is impossible, in spite of the money spent on paralegal schools.
So which career path should you pursue? Only you can answer that question. If you desire to have unlimited income potential and feel you have the knowledge and resources to pass the rigorous testing required for law school, then pursue that option. If, however, you wish to take the safe route, a career as a paralegal may be the best option. You now know the benefits and risks of each career, so you can make a more informed decision.
