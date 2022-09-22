Finance
Grounds for Bad Faith Claims
There are several required actions an insurance company should take if they sign a policy contract with a consumer. In part, some of these are basic contractual obligations that may be shirked by the insurer, which can be strong grounds for legal action. When an insurer fails their policy-holder, the response may be what is known as a bad faith suit.
The idea of a bad faith suit comes directly from a policy within the insurance industry that goes by the name of good faith. Under good faith policies, which are standard across American jurisdictions, an insurer must assume a legitimate claim from their policy holders unless there is clear indications of fraud. As a result, a lack of representation in court or slowness in providing claim coverage may illustrate bad faith.
One of the common ways in which a bad faith suit develops is the lack of representation in a tort. The legal defense associated with filing a civil lawsuit is often attributed to overall insurance coverage costs, meaning that legal costs are often left as the responsibility of an insurer if the policy covers those kinds of damages. Failure to fund legal defense if asked can prompt a lawsuit.
The other major branch of bad faith suits is an unwillingness or laziness on the insurance agency’s behalf to provide their services promptly. Slow investigations, which in turn slow the dispersal of funds, can be a sign that insurers do not have their policy-holder’s best interests in mind. Additionally, incomplete or poorly managed damage investigations may be grounds for a bad faith lawsuit.
To learn more about an insurer’s responsibilities to their policy-holders, contact an insurance claims lawyer.
Freelance Copywriter Secrets: Finally A Law Firm That Gets Marketing Right!
Just when I had all but given up on lawyers’ advertising, along comes one attorney who really knows how to get it right.
As a former attorney -turned freelance copywriter, I have always paid special attention to how law firms market themselves. And, with very few exceptions, how badly they do so.
But yesterday, when I opened up a copy of the Fort Worth Business Press, an insert fell out that caught my eye. It was a 5 ½ x 8 ½ postcard written by Clark R. Cowley, who practices intellectual property law for the law firm of Whitaker, Chalk, Swindler & Sawyer, L.L.P. (Whitaker Chalk) in Fort Worth, Texas.
What is so refreshingly unique about Mr. Cowley’s postcard/insert, is that instead of it making a list of claims to be the best, biggest or most experienced (which is what most law firm advertisements do) he actually demonstrates his expertise and knowledge by providing the reader with free information.
The back of the card is sort of a mini-white paper on the topic of legal remedies to Cybersquatting. “Cybersquatting” is the bad faith registration of Internet domain names identical or confusingly similar to another company’s trademark or business name. According to Cowley, “the cybersquatter’s motive is often to hold the domain name hostage in hopes of selling it to the rightful party, or to post unflattering, obscene or scandalous material on that site to diminish the rightful party’s business reputation.”
Cowley then briefly lists four legislative acts or regulations under which the party can seek a legal remedy.
The whole card is brief, demonstrates Mr. Cowley’s knowledge and expertise, conveys an image of professionalism, is completely free of puffery, and leaves the reader wanting to learn more.
And what is even more encouraging is this card is one of a series that Whitaker Chalk puts out called “brief legal seminars.”
In a recent article called Freelance Copywriter Secrets: Can White Papers and Image Ads Get Along?, I wrote about how deplorable typical law firm advertising is.
On one hand, you have the ads from personal injury lawyers who want to help you get more money from an insurance company if you’ve been injured in an accident (here in Texas, we have one guy who calls himself the “The Texas Hammer,” need I say more?). On the other extreme, are the ads from firms who are so concerned about maintaining a highly professional image, that their ads literally say nothing at all.
If the other “Brief Legal Seminars” are as well crafted as this one is, I think we can assume Whitaker Chalk is on the right track.
Could this ad be improved? Yes, I would first urge this firm to write a series of full white papers on these same topics, and offer them free to any legitimate inquirer.
In this way, they have a second opportunity to demonstrate their expertise. But even more important, they can build up an opt-in list of people and companies who are interested in these topics.
White papers give a strong boost to any business’ image of professionalism, knowledge and expertise. But they are more than learned discourses on a certain subject. They are also powerful marketing pieces that give the reader compelling reasons to do business with the author.
Michael Stelzner, in his book, Writing White Papers, calls white papers a cross between a magazine article, with its ability to make a technical issue understandable to the non-professional; and a brochure, with a convincing sales message.
Unfortunately, Whitaker Chalk has missed their opportunity to compile a list of opt-in subscribers who want more information. Creating such a list would become enormously valuable as a source of new, qualified clients. As Seth Godin, in his book Permission Marketing points out, these are people who have “raised their hand” to indicate they want to receive this sort of information. An opt-in list also builds loyalty among the subscribers even before they become clients.
But all in all, I would have to rate this little card from Whitaker Chalk as one of the best law firm advertisements I have seen in a very long, long time.
P.S. To any law firms needing someone to write compelling white papers: There are very few copywriters who also have a background as an attorney. If you need a writer who brings both fields of expertise to the table, please call me today at the contact information listed above. Charles Brown
COPYRIGHT(C)2006, Charles Brown. All rights reserved.
What Should I Do If I Suffer a Serious Burn Injury?
Even the most minor of burn injuries can be extremely painful. Severe burns are very traumatic, and may result in disfigurement, excruciating pain, and, in the worst cases, death.
Statistics from the United States Fire Administration demonstrate that in this country, on an average basis, there are about 3,700 deaths and 19,400 fire-related injuries annually. In the past decade, an annual average of about 1.6 million fires resulted in an estimated $10.9 billion direct dollar loss yearly. In 2007, alone, a fire department responded to a fire every 20 seconds in the United States.
Burn accidents can happen at any place and time, often when someone least expects them. Although many burn victims sustain their injuries in the workplace, fire-related accidents frequently occur at home or during recreational activities. Common causes of burn injuries include: motor vehicle collisions; dangerous heating equipment, like kerosene space heaters; scalding hot water from faucets, electrocutions; explosions; and caustic chemicals.
Many burn accidents are preventable. Often, fires are caused by human error or negligence, defectively designed or manufactured products, or improper installation/maintenance of electrical or mechanical devices.
After securing all necessary medical care and treatment, you should consult with an experienced and knowledgeable New York personal injury attorney if you believe that you or someone you care about has been injured due to the fault of another party. Too often, a burn injury results in months of expensive, but necessary, medical care, and lost time at work. A qualified attorney may recover compensation for medical care, lost income, and pain and suffering. Be aware that there are time limitations that govern the filing of lawsuits, and an attorney should be consulted promptly. Typically, attorneys representing injury victims work on a contingency fee basis. This arrangement means that attorneys’ fees are payable at the end of a case, once there is a monetary recovery. An injured party will not have to pay attorneys’ fees at the start or during the middle of a lawsuit.
How to Start Your Own Appliance Installer Service Business
You can start your own business as an appliance installer, and be your own boss, and make good money in this field. Many homeowners buy brand new appliances all the time. Lots of them don’t know how to install them, themselves. When a new home owner, buys a brand new house, they usually like to get brand new refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, hoods, dishwashers, and more, installed.
Sometimes, an investor will buy a house, to fix it up, and then, resell it. Usually, they will buy brand new appliances from an appliance, electronic, or home improvement store. The store that sold the items might just only drop them off. They still need to be hooked up, and working properly, and you know if you have someone from the home improvement store come out to hook them up, you will pay the most amount of money.
That is where you come in. You can also pick up the appliances yourself, thus avoiding a delivery charge, that you can pocket yourself to make more money, by charging your customer, a pick up and delivery charge, but make it cheaper than the store will do it for, and you can’t lose.
You can make up a flier, saying that you install appliances for such and such a price. You could charge a certain price for each appliance, and if you hook up more than one, you can offer them a discount on hooking up more than one while you’re already there. You could network and send these fliers out to real estate agents, real estate investors, in your area. You could drive around, and for every house with a for sale sign in the front yard, you could leave one of your fliers, because whoever the new home owner will be, they might want to install brand new appliances.
You could also drive around to homes you see under construction, as pretty soon they will be having brand new appliances that need to be hooked up. You can also run a small ad in your local newspaper advertising that you hook up major appliances.
18 Wheeler Accident Facts
Only some of us may have witnessed an 18 wheeler accident; however, everyone has heard of one or seen the after effects on television. The outcomes of these types of accidents are horrific and seeing it play out in front of you can be one of the more frightening things you see in your life. Did you know that 18 wheeler accidents can be held responsible for a death or injury once every sixteen minutes? If you travel by road often, this statistic may be quite scary. Yet, if you want to decrease your chances of being in an accident like this, there are a few things you can do.
Semi trucks have a lot of wheels and many accidents are caused by those wheels or tires either by defects or a simple worn tire. Seeing bits of tire all over the road when you drive is not uncommon. But it is easy for an accident to occur when those tire pieces are on the roadway or even if a car is traveling too close when a tire rips apart. For the safety of yourself and everyone else around you, it is essential to leave a sufficient amount of space between your vehicle and an 18 wheeler (or any other vehicle for that matter).
If you have the unfortunate circumstance of getting in to an accident with an eighteen wheeler, you must seek legal help immediately. Without an attorney on your side, you may not know what you are entitled to or how to get it. You could attempt the claims process and battles with insurance companies on your own, but it will not be easy. If you choose to attempt this by yourself, you may not get what you deserve. In order to ensure that you have a fair opportunity of getting appropriate compensation, you need to seek an experienced attorney. Another benefit of this is less stress for you since another person is handling the legalities for you.
An Overview of Medical Malpractice
When you visit any health care professional, from a doctor or a specialist to a pharmacist, you are under the reasonable assumption that the professional has your best interests and personal safety in mind. Unfortunately, medical mistakes happen quite frequently, in every corner of the field. Whether a mistake occurs because a hospital is overrun with patients, a pharmacist confuses two similar-sounding medications, or a doctor misdiagnoses a problem, patients should not have to live in fear of medical mistakes.
A medical malpractice lawsuit is a suit brought against a medical practitioner or entity for their negligent actions that resulted in a patient’s illness or injury. Medical malpractice claims can take a variety of forms, including:
- Hospital mistakes
- Physician error
- Pharmaceutical mistakes
- Dental malpractice
- Surgical errors
Because of the extensive education and training periods through which all medical workers must pass, patients should be able to expect adequate care and treatment. Unfortunately, these reasonable conditions are not always met.
Medical Mistakes
Medical practitioners can make mistakes that take a variety of forms, including:
- Misdiagnosis of a condition
- Failure to diagnose a condition
- Prescribing the wrong medication
- Providing the incorrect prescription
- Providing the wrong dosage
- Providing incorrect dosage information
- Improper or delayed treatment
Misreading or misinterpreting your prescription
Any of these mistakes can have serious consequences, including debilitating illnesses and injuries, and in certain cases, death. When choosing your doctor, it is important to make sure that you can openly and honestly communicate with each other, that you trust him or her to help you make important health care decisions, and that you trust the nurses and office staff to take your health seriously.
Hospital Errors
In addition, hospitals environments themselves can cause patients to contract additional illnesses and injuries. In fact, almost 300,000 fatalities each year are attributed to hospital injuries, including:
- Infections
- Pressure wounds
- Bone breaks and fractures
- Surgical errors
- Blood clots
- Medication errors
Sadly, hospital errors are often preventable but go unnoticed by overworked hospital staff. If your loved one is in the hospital, you can take preventative measures to protect them against illness and disease through sanitizing the area, helping the patient with personal hygiene, and learning about different medications and medical procedures and their side effects.
Truck Accident Lawyer Helps Individuals
A truck accident lawyer is a personal injury attorney who specializes in cases that involve big rigs. The semis on the freeways and thoroughfares all across the country carry most of the nation’s goods from here to there. They may carry merchandise, food, livestock or automobiles, to name a few. They have a big responsibility and a tough job. Being in a vehicular accident with one of these huge rigs is bad news waiting to happen. Those trucks are heavy, cumbersome and sometimes difficult to maneuver. A driver must have a specialized motor vehicle operators’ license to legally drive one.
One of the main reasons for accidents involving these massive vehicles is exhaustion by the truck drivers. Driving for long stretches of time in the best of circumstances can make a person sleepy. But truckers often have to make deadlines and are on a tight schedule. They sometimes skimp on sleep in order to haul their loads to the destination on time. While no truckers are likely to be rolling in the dough, in their line of work, time is money. They must keep up a rigorous schedule on the road in order to make ends meet financially. Unfortunately, exhausted rig operators create a dangerous situation for all on the road.
It is so important that these semi drivers are well rested that there is a law mandating that logs be kept of hours on the road. Most of these logs are manually recorded, but new federal regulations are instructing that trucking company’s owners install automatic electric recording devices in order to have a better handle on oversight. This would be a wise investment in safety for all concerned. Insurance companies would likely give a better rate to cover drivers of vehicles from these updated fleets. While it may be pricey to install the new equipment initially, it would make sense over the long haul.
An agency that oversees these safety issues is the FMCSA. These initials stand for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. This organization would like to see these new devices installed in all commercial rigs and vehicles over the next couple of years. The FMCSA continues to expand rules and regulations in order to increase safety.
If an accident does occur, a personal injury attorney who specializes in truck accidents would be the representative to consult.
Personal injury lawyers take cases on a contingency basis. This means that rather than ask the client to pay up front for legal help, an agreed upon percentage of a settlement would be handed over upon completion of the case. If a settlement were not reached, the lawyer would not be paid. Most attorneys will interview the individuals involved in the accident to determine if wrongdoing has occurred. If negligence or intent to harm is proven, the injured party will most like win the case and receive a monetary settlement.
If a person has been involved in a truck accident, lawyer representation would most likely be beneficial. It would be wise for the injured party to make an appointment with a law practice specializing in these cases to discuss the matter further.
