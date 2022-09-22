Finance
Guide to Stock Investing For Beginners
Stock investing or making a stock investment does not require experience in the stock market. You don’t need to pick stocks on your own or take on excessive risk to invest in stocks. Here’s a basic starter guide to stock investing for beginners.
What you need to know about the stock market when you make your first stock investment is that stock prices fluctuate. Stocks trade on exchanges, and historically when held for the long term stocks have produced returns of about 10% a year. Over the shorter-term the market goes through cycles called bull markets (rising prices) and bear markets (falling prices).
Most of the time bull markets prevail and most investors make money. In bears markets the vast majority of investors lose money, as most stocks fall in value.
Investing for beginners should not be about trying to pick stocks that will outperform the stock market in general. Stock investing, especially investing for beginners, should be about making a stock investment without speculating and taking on heavy risk.
The simplest way to invest in stocks without speculating is to invest in investment funds: exchange traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds. In both cases you make a stock investment by buying shares. You then own a small part of a large portfolio of stocks which is managed for you and all the other investors who own shares.
To invest in stocks through an ETF you’ll need a brokerage account. Stock mutual funds can be purchased in various ways: through an investment professional, in a 401k-type plan, in a brokerage account, or by dealing directly with a no-load fund company.
Unless you have an investment adviser you’ll need to pick your own funds to invest in. As a general guide to investing for beginners, I suggest you start investing with a major stock index fund.
For example, stock symbol SPY is an ETF that tracks a major stock index, the S&P 500 Index. Various mutual fund companies offer S&P 500 Index funds as well. In either case, they are a stock investment that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest stocks (large cap stocks) in America.
In good times in bull markets, you’ll make money. In bad times and bear markets such as in 2008, expect to lose money along with just about everyone else who decided to invest in stocks.
The good news about investing in a stock index fund that tracks the stock market: most of the time stocks go up in value. Plus, unlike people who pick stocks to beat the market, you don’t need to sweat the possibility that you chose poorly … resulting in larger than average losses.
Now that you know where to invest in stocks to participate in the stock market without undue risk, you’ll want to learn about investment strategy. Once you learn how to avoid major losses in bear markets, you’re way ahead of most investors.
If the average stock investment has made 10% a year over the long term (and it has), think of the possibilities if you really knew how to invest.
Bonds and Inflation
Although I’m a huge supporter of investor’s thoroughly understanding the value of bonds, I’m also very skeptical of their investment value over the next 5 years (from August 2012).
I have two primary reasons for my pessimistic outlook.
Interest Rates:
The most basic rule that any bond investor can understand is that the market value of a bond is inversely proportional to interest rates. So to simplify, when interest rates go up, bond prices go down. If interest rates go down, bond prices go up. So understanding this simple rule, we can quickly deduce that bonds are probably the worst investment an invest could find with interest rates at all time lows. I mean where else can interest rates go? That’s right – up! Also remember, the longer the maturity, the greater impact interest rates have on the bond’s value.
Inflation:
One of the first things that any bond investor must understand is that inflation is like a toxic fluid that removes any trace of yield. For example, if your bond has a 5% coupon and the economy experiences 4% inflation, your gain is only 1%. Talk about a ruff return! As we look to the projection of future inflationary periods, we can quickly conclude that scary-inflation is on the horizon. Why? Have you seen our country’s debt? That’s why. You see, inflation is nothing more than a simple form of taxation. Although no one ever looks at it that way, that’s all it is. I’m sure the FED will provide sugar-coated inflationary purposes with menial metrics, but never forget, inflation indirectly produces billions in revenue for the federal government every year.
So how can you avoid poring this inflationary acid all over your investments? Well avoid bonds when yields are low. A great way to determine when bonds are high or low is a simple comparison of the 10 year federal note and the S&P 500’s dividend yield. Investing mogul, Peter Lynch, recommends switching to a bond position when the federal note’s return exceeds the S&P’s average dividend yield by 6%. What great advice! My personal opinion why Lynch recommends 6% is twofold. First, Lynch knows that inflation typically runs around 4% annually. Second, Lynch knows that most bulky fortune 500 companies might only grow their equity on average at a meager 2% annually while paying a decent dividend. When these two figures are combined (6%), he’s conservatively accounting for the risk associated with switching to a debt based instrument.
â€¨Although many investors look to bonds as a super secure means to invest, I’d actually argue the exact opposite. I think bonds are a great place to put your money, but the market has to be in the right position and at the right time. The key things to look for when investing in fixed income securities is high interest rates on federal bonds and high P/E’s ratio’s across the entire market. When in doubt, exercise Lynch’s rule of thumb.
What Qualifies You for a Workers’ Comp Case?
What is Workers’ Comp?
Workers’ comp began in the U.S. in 1855 with the passing of the Employer Liability Acts in Georgia and Alabama. Between 1855 and 1907, several other states followed suit and passed similar acts permitting injured workers to sue their employers. These early laws allowed employees to prove their company’s negligence or an omitted act caused their injury. After 1884, the laws were changed so that the injured employee no longer had to prove that their employer was to blame for their injury. Rather, it was only required that the employee be injured while doing his or her job.
Today, most employees who are injured while working have a right to medical care for any work injury. Frequently, monetary benefits are also made to compensate for the resulting temporary or permanent disability, if one was incurred. Workers’ comp is handled on a state-by-state basis by a governing board that oversees filed claims. Many states maintain state-run funds, but also allow private insurance companies to insure both employers and their workers. In addition to state-run worker’s compensation, there is also a federal compensation program for people injured who work for the federal government. Most companies are required to have insurance for workers’ comp. Failure to make proper provisions for this can require an employer to pay financial penalties.
Worker’s Comp Requirements
Although states vary in the type of settlements they offer, there are some hard and fast rules for what determines these cases. These eligibility requirements for workers’ comp benefits can be simplified into three basic parameters:
– The company you work for must carry workers’ comp insurance or be legally required to do so.
– You must be able to prove that you are a paid and documented employee of that organization.
– Your specific injury, illness or acquired disability must be work-related.
There are other special laws for domestic, seasonal, agricultural or undocumented workers. Each state dictates what type of settlements they offer, but essentially, a settlement will make provision for reasonable medical care, rehabilitation and wage replacement for a job-related injury. This does not generally include provisions for pain or suffering, nor does it cover injuries incurred during your commute to work but there are certain exceptions to this rule.
Significance of These Cases
Workers’ comp is a very important program because it protects the interests of both businesses and employees. Claims made under this program are wide-ranging and account for some hefty settlements. In 2004, $56 billion in benefits were paid in the U.S. Medical benefits accounted for $26.1 billion of that spending, and cash settlements comprised the other $29.9 billion. When an employee is injured on the job, workers’ comp can truly be a life-saving institution.
Expungement of Arrests
Erase/ Expungement Of Arrests And Convictions To Avoid Embarrassment And Disclosure
If someone has been arrested or even had a private criminal complaint signed against them in the Municipal Court, they have a criminal record, even if the charges were dismissed. Under NJSA 2C:52-1 et seq. past criminal arrests and convictions can be expunged/ erased under certain instances. We always recommend individuals hire an attorney to obtain an expungement. The process for all expungements are held in the Superior Court. It takes a minimum of three months for the court to grant the expungement. The requirements are very formal. There can be a waiting period between 6 months up to 10 years after the criminal case is finished. When retaining the attorney, obtain a “certified disposition” of the court’s decision, from the Court itself. Court costs and legal fees for expungement range from $1,500- $2,500. Thousands of citizens over the past 30 years have been arrested for criminal, disorderly, and municipal ordinance offenses. The courts and police must keep a record of all arrests and convictions, even if 30 years old. These “secrets of the past” could be open to anyone including credit agencies. Under one proposal, for a $15.00 fee, someone could ask the state police for a person’s criminal record, even arrests with not guilty findings. Allowing access to a person’s old criminal conviction or arrest record could open the door for discrimination or job loss against someone who now is a productive, respected, and law abiding citizen. Many employers often do a criminal background check on new and promoted employees. Fortunately, if you are a law abiding citizen, you can now have old arrests or most convictions erased from public records and police folders. Under NJSA 2C:52-1 et seq. past criminal arrests and convictions can be expunged/ erased under certain instances.
Waiting periods If you were convicted or pleaded guilty to a disorderly person offense (misdemeanor type) more than 5 years ago, and have not been convicted of anything since, you can have your attorney petition to the Superior Court for an Expungement (Erase and removal) of your criminal record. The waiting period starts from the full payment of fines, completion of probation or other requirements, whichever finishes latest. If you plead guilty to a town ordinance (ex. – Seaside Heights Drinking in Public) you can petition for an Expungement after waiting two years. A Juvenile delinquent/guilty finding for a minor can also be expunged/erased under similar circumstances. In addition, minor drug arrests which resulted in first offender conditional discharge can be erased after 6 months has passed since termination of probation or conclusion of court proceedings. Most importantly, arrests on frivolous complaints which did not result in a conviction or if charges were dismissed, can be expunged, without waiting. The waiting period on an indictable charge [guilty plea in Superior Court] is 10 years. The following criminal offenses are some of the typical offenses individuals can petition for expungement: Alcohol Underage 2C:33-15 Arson 2C:17-1 Assault 2C:12-1 Bad Check 2C:21-5 Burglary 2C:18-2 Conspiracy 2C:5-2 Criminal Mischief 2C:17-3 Criminal Trespass 2C:18-3 Disorderly Conduct 2C:33-2 Drug Paraphernalia 2C:36-1 False / Fraud Instrument 2C:21-3 Harassment 2C:33-4 Hindering Apprehension 2C:29-3 Lewdness / Criminal Contact 2C:14-4 Obstructing Admin. of Law 2C:29-1 Possession Drugs 2C:35-10 Prohibited Weapons 2C:39-3 Prostitution 2C:34-1 Receiving Stolen Property 2C:20-7 Resisting Arrest 2C:29-2 Shoplifting 2C:20-11 Stalking 2C:12-10 Terroristic Threats 2C:12-3 Theft by Deception 2C:20-4 Theft of Services 2C:20-8 Theft Unlawful Taking 2C:20-3 Wandering 2C:33-2.1 Weapon Unlawful Purpose 2C:39-4
THE EXPUNGEMENT PETITION You should contact an attorney experienced with handling expungements. The Expungement Petition is filed in the county where the offense took place, not where the defendant lives. The petition is filed not in the Municipal Court but in the Superior Court. Once filed, the Superior Court will set a hearing within 35-60 days. Your attorney will prepare an Expungement Petition which under state law must contain substantial background information, including: a. Date of Birth and Social Security # b. Date of Arrest c. Statute Arrested For and Statute Convicted d. Original Indictment, Summons, or Complaint Number e. Petitioner’s Date of Conviction or Date of Disposition f. Court’s Disposition of the Matter and Punishment Adopted, if Any
In addition, the Expungement Petition must have an affidavit that states that there are no charges pending and that the petitioner never previously received a prior expungement. As required under the statute, the attorney for the applicant must serve a copy of the Petition Order for hearing and supporting documents on the following people:
1.) Superintendent of State Police 2.) Attorney General
3.) County Prosecutor of the county where the court is located
4.) The Chief of Police where the event took place
5.) The chief law enforcement officer of any other law enforcement agency which participated in the arrest
6.) The warden of any institution where the petitioner was confined
7.) the Municipal Court if the disposition was made by a municipal court, 8 County Sheriff if they took fingerprints.
If you satisfy all other statutory requirements and there is no objection by the entities notified, the court will usually grant an order directing the Clerk of the Court and all relevant criminal justice and law enforcement agencies to expunge (remove) records of said disposition including evidence of arrest, detention, conviction, and proceedings. There are additional pleadings which the applicant’s attorney must prepare and file. If you have an old offense, it is important that you have the arrest expunged to keep your name and record clean. All criminal charges, even if dismissed, stay on your record forever, unless the expungement order is granted by a Superior Court Judge.
Expanding on Your Small Home Business Ideas – Brainstorm Your Way to Success
There are four vital things to consider when looking into small home business ideas. In order for your small business to succeed, you need to take all four of these criteria into consideration.
First and foremost is customer service. How are you going to ensure that your customers keep coming back for more? You need to offer them excellent customer service no matter what. This includes ensuring they receive prompt responses on all inquires, hiring helpful and positive customer service reps and maintaining a friendly environment.
You will also need a good product or service that has a reliable niche market. To make sure that your product is in demand, check your competition. Take ideas from their websites and expand on them. Make your product the best it possibly can be.
Target your product or service towards a certain group of people. This way you will create a loyal customer base and a better business plan. Furthermore, a niche market will supply you with a better understanding of what you are trying to achieve with your small business. Consider gender, age, income and demographic information when looking into the right niche market.
The last thing you will need is a good marketing plan. Take into account all sources of marketing from television and radio to the internet. Online marketing is the cheapest and most effective way to reach a larger audience without the large expenses.
Starting up your own small business can be one of the most rewarding experiences in the world. However, brainstorming your customer service strategy, niche market, product and marketing plan will ensure you start your business on the right foot.
New York Workers Compensation and Larger Deductibles
Because of the uncertain economy facing many businesses, workers compensation insurance costs is one of the first lines to experience rate increases. This is a concern because premiums for this coverage line are based on state rates, and some states are in a much more perilous condition than others.
The New York Workers’ Compensation Law was enacted in 1914 to protect both injured workers and their employers. Under this landmark legislation, workers who suffered injuries or illnesses on the job received timely medical treatment and wage replacement assistance, while employers were protected from being sued by those injured workers. The laws of New York are clear: with few exceptions, anyone having employees is required to provide workers’ compensation insurance.
Larger deductibles means savings on premiums
The concept of large-deductible workers comp programs has gained popularity in recent years. According to Gus Aivaliotis, vice president of large casualty for Safety National Casualty Corporation, a key reason for the success of large-deductible programs is that “companies can obtain many of the financial advantages of self-insurance, without the administrative burden that may accompany self-insured programs.” Safety National was among the first carriers to introduce the large-deductible concept, and Aivaliotis says, “It has become a very good product for us.”
Large deductible policies came into existence after the workers’ compensation market crisis in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During that time, “assigned risk pools,” or other state instituted insurers of last resort, grew to be major insurers of employers that could not get required coverage from private insurers. These pools had large operating losses. Since then, the usage of large deductibles has increased to the point where, in 2002, the NCCI reported that 31.4% of “manual-equivalent premium” was written using a deductible of $100,000 or greater.
Ways in which to implement larger deductibles vary
As the concept of using a large deductible gained acceptance in workers compensation it became a meaningful way to offset costs. As a result, insurance buyers can maintain many of the financial advantages of self-insurance while transferring much of the administrative burden to their insurance carrier.
Many buyers of large-deductible workers compensation programs have chosen to self-fund the deductible. Recently, however, some employers have begun using a captive insurer to fund the deductible. The decision to use a captive varies widely based on the nature and goals of the buyer and an understanding of the captive structure. A company interested in implementing large deductibles for their workers compensation programs in New York should speak to an agent regarding this matter.
Explaining Investing to Kids – Stocks, Proxy Statements
For my nephew’s 13th birthday, I transferred some shares of stock into a UTMA account for him under a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), and I’ve been using the investment as a teaching opportunity. Every time I get a statement or other correspondence about the investment, I forward it to him with a brief note explaining what it is and what it means to him and his investment. As I was crafting my latest email to him about the proxy statement we received, I realized that others trying to teach children about investing might appreciate reading my notes, too. So I lightly editted it to make a bit more cohesive for people without a knowledge of the background, and I offer it to you…
I got a message from Fortune Brands (Ticker: FO) and since you’re an owner, too, I wanted to share it with you.
In a small corporation like mine (I own an IT consultancy), I’m the sole owner, president, and most of the workforce. However, public companies like Fortune Brands are owned by thousands or even millions of individual investors like you and me. As owners, we get to control the company, but there are too many of us for everyone to be involved in the day-to-day operations – that would be crazy. Instead, we exercise our control by electing a board of directors to provide direction and guidance for the company. The board of directors hires a CEO for the company, and some of the other top officers, and those officers handle the day-to-day operations of the business.
You and I don’t participate in decisions about manufacturing, sales, shipping/receiving, hiring/firing of employees, payroll & benefits, business hours, or office locations – we leave that to the company’s officers, who are selected by the board of directors you and I elect. Since we don’t get involved in the daily grind, the company produces annual and quarterly status reports for us about its activities, successes, and failures. An annual Proxy Statement asks for our votes for the board of directors and for our input on a limited few additional important issues. We can submit our votes by mail or over the Internet, or we may attend the meeting in person in Illinois at the end of April.
I’ve attached the company’s 2010 Proxy Statement (omitted from this article), containing information about their upcoming shareholders’ meeting. It’s going to seem very confusing, but don’t worry – I don’t need you to read the whole thing – I just wanted to show you something on one page of it…
Board members have a limited term, so we’re voting to replace the ones who are expiring this year. Knowing who to vote for can sometimes be a difficult matter. Different people approach this different ways. All of the candidates being offered to us have been selected by our existing board of directors, so they are people that our board thinks we’ll like and will be a good fit with the other board members. For many owners, that’s good enough, and they just go with the board’s recommendation, especially if they’re happy with the way the company has been running. Other owners may do some research into the resumes and past experiences of the various candidates before deciding.
I approach it a different way: I want the board members to have my interest at heart, and that is that I want my investment to increase in value. To be sure that they have the same interest, I look for candidates who, themselves, have large investments in the company’s stock. If you open the attached PDF file and flip to page 60 (sorry, readers – just imagine it), you’ll find a table entitled “Certain Information Regarding Security Holdings” that reveals this information. The table shows the number of shares owned by each officer and director of the company, and by multiplying these numbers by the share price, I know how much money each of them has invested in the company. I only vote for those with sizable investments. Today, it was all of them, but I always check because I’ve occasionally seen candidates who own few or even no shares of the company.
Besides the election of directors, the proxy statement goes on to ask for our votes on several other items, such as approving an auditor, approving a change in voting requirements, and approving a plan to pay directors with additional stock. I like the way the board has been handling things, so I voted in favor of all of their requests.
There’s one last special item on the list, too. As owners of the company, you and I have a right to propose our own issues to be put forth to vote upon by the other shareholders. The last item on the list is one such proposal from another shareholder. He wants us to make a rule that anytime 10% of the shareholders feel strongly about something they may call a “special meeting” of all of the shareholders, rather than wait for this once-a-year regular meeting to discuss and vote on the matter. It’s the sort of thing you’d like to be able to do yourself, but it could start to get expensive and disruptive for the company to have to send out announcements, reserve auditoriums, and arrange flights and lodging for executives every time a vocal minority wanted to talk about an insignificant issue. I voted against it.
As the custodian for your shares, they sent me a single proxy statement for the total of both your and my shares, so I’ve already voted for both of us. In the future, when you’re old enough to control your own investments, the responsibility of voting on these issues will rest with you. If you have questions, I’m always happy to help.
