“He wants to give his all” – The Denver Post

Every time Orioles reliever Joey Krehbiel walks past one of his teammates to finish an interview, he asks — with the perfect mix of sincerity and sarcasm — if they mentioned his name. As reporters surrounded Jordan Lyles’ locker in the Baltimore clubhouse on Wednesday minutes after completing a full game, the 31-year-old right-hander shouted, “Joey Krehbiel!”

It was just another instance of him picking up a member of the Orioles bullpen.

The only veteran on Baltimore’s pitching team, Lyles served as an example to its inexperienced members. Wednesday night’s nine-round performance against the Detroit Tigers served as the final showcase.

“He’s our leader, basically,” rookie starter Kyle Bradish said. “We call him dad. It’s the running joke, even though he’s not too much older than us, but he has that experience.

Lyles started this season with just over 10 years of major league service, twice as many as all the other current members of the Orioles rotation combined. That status alone earned him respect in the Baltimore clubhouse, but the way he performed on the mound also impressed his teammates.

He wasn’t an overwhelmingly dominant pitcher, but his 170 innings are the most an Oriole has thrown in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons. After Wednesday’s one-run outing, his ERA is a modest 4.50, an exact match for the result of a baseline-quality start of three earned runs in six innings. Including Wednesday, his 12 quality starts are twice as many as any other Baltimore pitcher this season and tied with John Means for the most in a Hyde-led campaign.

Lyles said earlier this season that he wanted to dive deep into games “for the boys,” meaning his fellow pitchers and especially those in the bullpen, many of whom are crossing for the first time. the grind of a full major league season.

“He wants to put us in the best possible situation,” Krehbiel said. “He wants to give everything he can. Whether it’s 80 or 115 shots, he never wants to go out unless he’s knocked out.

Wednesday’s start-to-finish outing could prove to be his final home start for the Orioles. The way their schedule lines up over the next two weeks, Lyles won’t be pitching at Camden Yards again this season unless Hyde unexpectedly deploys him on a short or extra reset. His free agent contract with Baltimore last season included only one guaranteed year, with an $11 million team option with a $1 million buyout for 2023.

Bradish, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer and Austin Voth have all had success as Baltimore starters this year, and each could have a chance to build on that next season. Means, who is expected to partner with Lyles to form a guiding tandem in the Orioles rotation, made just two starts before undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery from Tommy John, but is expected to return in early 2023. Pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall, the former at Triple-A Norfolk and the latter working in the Baltimore bullpen, could each battle for starting spots in spring training.

With the added possibility of the Orioles increasing their rotation through free agency and trades, it’s fair to wonder how much room there might be for Lyles next season. But he had a lasting impact regardless.

“When he’s there, there’s nothing that really shakes him,” Kremer said. “He can give up two in the first and then he can save his out and make seven. Last year if I gave up two in the first I get knocked out in the third so watch him don’t be fazed by a few hits or a walk or whatever really let me say, ‘OK, I can do this.’”

Dad joking aside – for Father’s Day, the other Orioles starters had shirts made with Lyles’ face and the words “Best Dad Ever”, with Lyles receiving a “No.” 1 Dad” top – Lyles isn’t much older than his fellow pitchers; Hall is Baltimore’s only active arm under 26. But his stint in the majors made him a resource, “someone who’s been around forever and has all the answers,” as Krehbiel put it.

In many ways, reliever Keegan Akin said, Lyles is an ideal role model, appearing in 12 major league seasons without top speed. He’s only missed one round in Baltimore’s rotation this season, an on-and-off stomach ache costing him an outing earlier this week against the Toronto Blue Jays. Of the five Orioles with the most starts this year, only Lyles has avoided a stint on the injured list.

“He’s just a great example of what we all want to become at some point,” Akin said. “Whether you have two days on the show or 10 years, he treats everyone the same.”

Consistency on the mound is as appreciated as it is off it. Many Orioles pitchers have noted how Lyles treats the day after a bad outing the same as one after a good one.

“You know what you’re going to get out of him,” reliever Bryan Baker said. “That’s something everyone is looking for in this game.”

As much as they learn from watching Lyles operate, his teammates have noted how open he is about a variety of topics. He’s not a vocal leader, but he’s happy to answer any questions they throw at him. Lyles said open communication is far more important than any other aspect of this dynamic.

Wells joked that he was Lyles’ “own little shadow”, constantly asking him about baseball and life. Questions centered on the former often come back to the concept of simplifying the game, avoiding the overthinking that can plague a young pitcher. Wells said he hopes to share a rotation with Lyles again next season.

“I love Jordan,” Wells said. “He’s a great guy to be around. No words or lots of words, you just know you’re in good company, and I think that’s been a huge part of this year for us, the launchers.

And like a father, Lyles was proud to watch them grow.

“I’m glad they got to see that tonight, have something on their minds,” Lyles said of his outings. “A leadership role is more than an open dialogue. They can come to me with anything. I can ask them questions and ultimately it’s all about comfort with them being able to come and talk to me, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.

