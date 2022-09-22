News
Here are the best times and places to see Chicagohenge – NBC Chicago
A jaw-dropping biannual phenomenon where Chicago’s symmetrical street grid aligns with sunrises and sunsets known as “Chicagohenge” will ring fall in stunning fashion this week – and get a good look is easier than you think.
The name is inspired by similar events in other cities where sunrises and sunsets near the autumnal and vernal equinoxes align with a city’s street grid, allowing for unobstructed views of the sun between the buildings of the city.
New York, Toronto and Montreal all experience similar events, known locally as “Manhattanhenge”, “Torontohenge” and “Montrealhenge” respectively.
As Adler experts describe it, Chicagohenge marks the point where sunrise or sunset occurs almost precisely between buildings on Chicago’s east and west facing streets.
Magnificent views will be best seen along the street grid just after sunrise and just before sunset, with the sun aligning most closely with the city grid between September 21 and 23.
Some popular downtown spots for the phenomenon include the intersections between Kinzie Street and Madison Street, with views of Randolph Street north of Millennium Park specifically recommended for September.
While downtown locations provide the most contrast between the sun and the buildings, the Adler Planetarium said any intersection in the city would do.
“Finding a spot to spot Chicagohenge is a no-brainer! Just find one of Chicago’s east-west streets, sit down, and enjoy the view,” Adler Planetarium said.
The autumnal equinox occurs on September 22, with ideal viewing times at 6:38 a.m. and 6:47 p.m. for sunrise and sunset, respectively.
Trump described himself as a ‘former’ president in a Fox News interview, then immediately tried to rebuke him
-
Trump called himself a “former” president in a Fox News interview, then quickly reversed himself.
-
“I hate to use the word ‘former’ because I have a lot of trouble with what happened,” he added.
-
Trump has yet to admit losing the 2020 election in public, although reports say he did so in private.
Donald Trump called himself a “former” president in a Fox News interview, then quickly backtracked.
Trump appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to speak to host Sean Hannity. He was questioned about investigations into his business practices in New York and the FBI investigation into his handling of classified information after leaving office.
In the interview, Trump discussed security at his Mar-a-Lago residence, where FBI agents recovered caches of government documents, including classified information that should only be kept in highly government facilities. secured.
“I think we had good security. As you know we had great secret service, they’re amazing people. And they’re all over Mar-a-Lago, like it happens to a former president, etc., etc,” Trump said.
“I hate to use the word ‘former,’ because I have a lot of trouble with what happened,” Trump said afterwards, trying to backtrack.
Trump was referring to his refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 election to Joe Biden, and his continued promotion of baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
Although he maintains that he should still be president, Trump has accepted the Secret Service detail given to former presidents.
Trump’s public claims that he should be president contrast with several reports that he privately admits losing.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Gophers football vs. Michigan State: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
MINNESOTA at MICHIGAN STATE
When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 59 degrees, cloudy, 8 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, minus-3
Records: Minnesota is 3-0 after blowing out lackluster nonconfernece foes Colorado, New Mexico State and Western Illinois by a combined 149-17. Michigan State is 2-1 after beating Western Michigan and Akron by a combined 87-13. They were 11th in the Associated Press poll until a 39-28 loss at Washington last week and fell out of the ranking.
History: Minnesota has lost five straight to Michigan State since 2010. The U hasn’t traveled to East Lansing since 2013, when they lost 14-3. At Minnesota, head coach P.J. Fleck is 0-1 against the Spartans, falling 30-27 at home in 2017.
Key matchup: Gophers receivers vs. Spartans secondary. Minnesota will play the rest of the season without No. 1 wideout Chris Autman-Bell after he suffered a leg injury in the 49-7 win over Colorado. He led team with targets on 23 percent of passing plays. The remaining U pass catchers will have opportunities against a MSU pass defense ranked 103rd in the nation.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Michigan State defense: After ranking dead last in the country in pass defense in 2021, the Spartans were better against two softer Group of Five opponents. Then the Pac-12’s Washington had big success with 397 yards and four touchdowns. The Gophers are running the ball on 70 percent of snaps, and MSU has been good against the rush (26th in country), so Saturday could hinge on Minnesota’s ability to have success through the air. … While the Gophers have allowed only two sacks through three games (both vs. Colorado), they have not faced DE Jacoby Windom, who has a Big Ten-leading 5 1/2 sacks on 12 pressures this season. The UNLV transfer “is going to be a pro,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and will need Minnesota’s best. … Spartans slot defender Chester Kimbrough has added two sacks this season. The Spartans did not get home against the Huskies. … RB Mo Ibrahim has 40 career rushing touchdowns and is one away from breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for program record. Ibrahim averaging 1.3 rushing touchdowns pre game; Thompson averaged 0.9. Ibrahim has tied Thompson in 13 fewer games played. … The Gophers have thrown one interception on 68 attempts this season and it came on a tipped pass that should have been caught by TE Brevyn Spann-Ford. … Both teams are plus-1 in turnover margin on the season. EDGE: Michigan State
Gophers defense vs. Michigan State offense: Minnesota has been suffocating this season, with only three points allowed by its starting defense through three games. (Backups account for the remaining 14 allowed.) The Spartans are averaging 38 points per game. … Minnesota is No. 1 on third down, allowing conversions only 12 percent of the time. MSU has converted on 46 percent. “This week is going to be a tremendous challenge with this quarterback and these receivers,” defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said. … Under former Gophers offensive coordinator and Lakeville native Jay Johnson, QB Payton Thorne has seven TD passes this season. Thorne broke Kirk Cousin’s program record with 27 TD completions in a season in 2021. … The Gophers best defensive position group is its secondary and they will need to prove it Saturday. WR Jayden Reed missed the Washington game with an injury, but Rossi said they are preparing for him to play. He had 1,000 yards and 10 TDs a year ago. If Reed remains out, Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley can produce. They each have three TDs grabs this year. … Minnesota is No. 2 in nation in rush defense at 69.7 allowed per game, but Spartans come with a duo of tailbacks. Jalen Berger, a Wisconsin transfer, and Jarek Broussard, a Colorado transfer, have combined for 392 yards and six TDs through three games. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Michigan State freshman K in Jack Stone is 1 for 2 with a make from 43 yards and miss from 44 yards. … Gophers fifth-year senior K Matthew Trickett is 3 for 3 this year. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers are 1-4 in Big Ten openers under P.J. Fleck, but this team has been all business in three dominate wins. This team will officially take pole position in Big Ten West with an opening victory on the road. Gophers, 27-23
A man with a replica gun was shot in the leg by deputies in Willowbrook
A man armed with a replica semi-automatic handgun was shot dead by deputies in the Willowbrook area on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue.
A man in his 60s was shot in the leg and taken to hospital. His condition is not known, but he is expected to survive.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred, deputies were called to the area after a woman called 911 to report that a man in a trench coat had pointed a gun at her. Responding deputies saw a man on the corner of Imperial and Compton who matched the description as they were on their way to speak to the victim.
Authorities say the man pulled out a black handgun “and a shooting involving a deputy occurred.”
A replica of a semi-automatic handgun or BB gun was recovered from the scene, Alfred said.
The woman was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.
Jamelle Bouie: Republican candidates and the arithmetic of MAGA
It’s obvious. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor of Virginia, wants to be president.
Within months of taking office, Youngkin had already established two political organizations, Spirit of Virginia and America’s Spirit, meant to raise his profile in national Republican politics with donations and assistance to candidates both in his home state and across the country. In July, he met privately with major conservative donors in New York City, underlining the sense that his ambitions run larger than his term in Richmond.
Youngkin is on a tour of the country, speaking and raising money for Republican candidates in key presidential swing states. And as he crisscrosses the United States in support of the Republican Party, Youngkin is neither avoiding Donald Trump nor scorning his acolytes; he’s embracing them.
In Nevada last week, Youngkin stumped for Joe Lombardo, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for governor who acknowledges that President Joe Biden won the election but says he is worried about the “sanctity of the voting system.” In Michigan, Youngkin stumped for Tudor Dixon, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for governor who has repeatedly challenged the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. And later this month, in Arizona, Youngkin will stump for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for governor who accused Democrats of fraud in the state and says that, unlike Gov. Doug Ducey, she “would not have certified” the 2020 election results.
Whether Youngkin agrees with any of this himself is an open question. In the 2021 Virginia Republican primary, the former private equity executive flirted with election denialism but never fully committed. What matters, for our purposes, is that Youngkin believes he needs to cater to and actually support election questioners and deniers to have a shot at leading the Republican Party.
You can sense, in conversations about the present and future of the Republican Party, a hope that there is some way to force the party off its current, anti-democratic path. You could see it in the outrage over Democratic Party “meddling” in Republican primaries. As conservative columnist Henry Olsen wrote for The Washington Post in July, “True friends of democracy would seek to build new alliances that cross old partisan boundaries.”
What Youngkin — a more polished and ostensibly moderate Republican politician — aptly demonstrates is that this is false. The issue is that Republican voters want MAGA candidates, and ambitious Republicans see no path to power that doesn’t treat election deniers and their supporters as partners in arms.
There is an analogy to make here to the midcentury Democratic Party, which was torn between a liberal, Northern, pro-civil rights faction and a reactionary, Southern, segregationist faction. The analogy is useful, not because the outcome of the struggle is instructive in this case, but because the reason the liberal faction prevailed helps illustrate why anti-MAGA Republicans are fighting a losing battle.
In 1948, the mayor of Minneapolis — 37-year-old Hubert Humphrey — called on the hundreds of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia to add a strong civil rights plank to the party’s national platform. “To those who say we are rushing this issue of civil rights,” Humphrey said, “I say to them we are 172 years late.”
“The time has arrived for the Democratic Party to get out of the shadow of states’ rights and walk forthrightly into the bright sunshine of human rights,” Humphrey added.
As historian Michael Kazin notes in “What it Took to Win: A History of the Democratic Party,” both “the speech and the ebullient, and quite spontaneous, floor demonstration that followed helped convince a majority of delegates — and President Truman, reluctantly — to include the civil rights pledge in the platform.”
But there were dissenters. A small number of Southern delegates left the convention in protest. Calling themselves the States’ Rights Democratic Party, they organized a challenge to Harry S. Truman with Gov. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina at the top of their ticket.
These “Dixiecrats” were anti-civil rights and, for good measure, anti-labor. “We stand for the segregation of the races and the racial integrity of each race, the constitutional right to choose one’s associates; to accept private employment without governmental interference, and to earn one’s living in any lawful way,” reads the States’ Rights Democratic platform, unanimously adopted at their convention in Oklahoma City the next month. We favor, they continued, “home-rule, local self-government and a minimum of interference with individual rights.”
Of course, this meant the maintenance of Jim Crow, the subversion of the constitutional guarantees embedded in the 14th and 15th amendments, and the continued domination of Black Americans by a tyrannical planter-industrial elite.
From its inception in the late 1820s as the movement to elect Andrew Jackson president, the Democratic Party relied on the Solid South to win national elections. Now it had a choice. Democrats could reject their new civil rights plank, accommodate the Dixiecrats and fight with a unified front against a hungry and energetic Republican Party, shut out of power since Herbert Hoover’s defeat in 1932. Or they could scorn the so-called States’ Rights Democrats and run as a liberal party committed to equal rights and opportunity for all Americans.
They chose the latter and changed American politics forever. And while much of this choice was born of sincere belief, we also should not ignore the powerful force of demographic change.
From 1915 to 1965, more than 6 million Black Americans left their homes in the agrarian South to settle in the cities of the industrial North, from New York and Chicago to Philadelphia and Detroit and beyond.
Their arrival marked the beginning of a tectonic shift in American political life. “The difference in laws between the North and the South created a political coming-of-age for Black migrants,” political scientist Keneshia N. Grant writes in “The Great Migration and the Democratic Party: Black Voters and the Realignment of American Politics in the 20th Century.” “Seeing political participation as a badge of honor and hallmark of success in northern life, migrants registered to vote in large numbers. Northern parties and candidates worked to gain Black support through their election campaigns, and the parties expected Black voters to turn out to vote for their nominees on Election Day.”
For a Democratic Party whose national fortunes rested on control of urban machines, Black voters could mean the difference between four years in power and four years in the wilderness. With the rise of Franklin Roosevelt, who won an appreciable share of the Black vote in the 1932 presidential election, Northern Democratic politicians began to pay real attention to the interests of Black Americans in cities across the region.
By 1948, most Black Americans who could vote were reliable partners in the New Deal coalition, which gave liberals in the Democratic Party some of the political space they needed to buck Jim Crow. Yes, the Dixiecrats would withdraw their support. But for every white vote Truman might lose in Alabama and Mississippi, there was a Black vote he might gain in Ohio and California, the two states that ultimately gave him his victory over the fearsome former prosecutor (and New York governor) Thomas Dewey.
Not only did the Dixiecrat rebellion fail, it demonstrated without the shadow of a doubt that Democrats could win national elections without the Solid South. The segregationists were weaker than they looked, and over the next 20 years the Democratic Party would cast them aside. (And even then, with the Dixiecrat exodus, Truman still won most of the states of the former Confederacy.)
There is no equivalent to northern Black voters in the Trumpified Republican Party. Put differently, there is no large and pivotal group of Republicans who can exert cross-pressure on MAGA voters. Instead, the further the Republican Party goes down the rabbit hole of “stop the steal” and other conspiracy theories, the more it loses voters who could serve to apply that pressure.
In a normal, more majoritarian political system, this dynamic would eventually fix the issue of the MAGA Republican Party. Parties want to win, and they will almost always shift gears when it’s clear they can’t with their existing platform, positions and leadership.
The problem is that the American political system, in its current configuration, gives much of its power to the party with the most supporters in all the right places. Republicans may have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, but key features in the system — equal state representation in the Senate, malapportionment in the House of Representatives and winner-take-all distribution of votes in the Electoral College (Nebraska and Maine notwithstanding) — gives them a powerful advantage on the playing field of national politics.
To put it in simple terms, Biden won the national popular vote by 7 million ballots in the 2020 presidential election but, if not for roughly 120,000 votes across four states — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Trump would still be president.
Which is all to say that someone like Youngkin is only doing what makes sense. To make MAGA politics weak among Republican politicians, you have to make MAGA voters irrelevant in national elections. But that will take a different political system — or a vastly different political landscape — than the one we have now.
Stocks that kept dealers busy today
Automotive and FMCG were among the main sector gainers. The FMCG index gained for the fourth straight day and is within touching distance of a 52-week high. The index has also increased on an annual basis in 10 of the past 11 years.
Sources within the trading floors tell CNBC TV-18 that IT stocks continue to receive nibbles from institutional investors. It remains to be seen how they react Friday morning to Accenture’s earnings after the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue on weaker spending and a stronger dollar. Accenture assumes a negative impact of 8.5% on the foreign exchange market.
Read also :
Aside from consumer names, here are a few other stocks that have been part of the trading room discussions today:
Tata Chemicals: The stock had its best day in over a month after ending with gains of over 5.3%. Dealerships report strong buying flows for the counter. Shares are just 3.3% off their 52-week high. Management said they believe at an investor conference that their margins should improve going forward. For the April to June period, Tata Chemicals announced EBITDA margins of 25%.
Tilaknagar Industries: The liquor company also ended Thursday’s session on a high note, with gains of more than 4.5%. The stock is also approaching its 52-week high at Rs 102.90. Dealers are expecting strong delivery volumes in today’s session thanks to strong FII flows.
First post: Sep 22, 2022, 5:36 PM STI
Mike Preston: Can Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley and J.K. Dobbins dominate again? Here’s a doctor’s take. | COMMENTARY
Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running back J.K. Dobbins are expected to return the Ravens’ running game to prominence, but when they get back into the starting lineup is still uncertain.
Stanley is recovering from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 29 of the Ravens’ past 30 games, while Dobbins has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring, in the 2021 preseason finale. Few can predict if they will be as dominant as they were before their injuries.
It’s a toss-up.
“There is a big difference between walking on these injured joints and going back to running and doing what is expected of an NFL athlete,” said Scott Adams, a Catonsville-based orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine.
“So simply seeing them being able to walk to the media room or go through a walkthrough practice is in no way an indication that they are 100% healed.”
That pretty much sums up the status of Stanley and Dobbins, as well as the Ravens’ running game, which is ranked No. 18 in the league through two games but would be near the bottom if not for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Dobbins practiced fully leading up to Sunday’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins and said he felt “amazing,” but he was inactive for the game.
Before his injury, Stanley was regarded as one of the top young tackles in the league, signing a five-year, $112.8 million contract on Oct. 30, 2020. But he suffered a severe ankle injury just a few days later against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has played in just one game — the 2021 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders — since.
Early in his coaching career in Baltimore, John Harbaugh was aggressive in pushing players to return to the field, which resulted in disagreements with trainers. But after a rash of injuries to several starters last season, Harbaugh is probably more cautious. This offseason, the team overhauled its training camp practice routine and hired a new head athletic trainer in an effort to reduce injuries.
Holding out Stanley and Dobbins early in the season is the smart thing to do.
“By far the biggest challenge after one of these severe injuries in such an elite athlete is getting that additional explosiveness and skill to come back,” Adams said. “There have been a lot of examples where athletes have been able to do it, but statistics tell us that not everyone is able to come back 100%.
“But the surgery gives them a much better chance at doing so [than] if you didn’t fix it surgically. So, you are going to need patience.”
Dobbins has a better chance to return sooner than Stanley. Nearly a decade ago, it took two years to recover from knee injuries, which forced a lot of players in the twilight of their careers to retire.
The rehabilitation process is much different now.
“There are a couple of big advances to make these injuries recover quicker,” Adams said. “One is the rehabilitation afterward, where we’ve seen improvements in being able to more rapidly advance the therapy. Athletes are running sooner, getting stronger faster and can do what is called an accelerated rehabilitation program. That can significantly shorten the recovery time.
“We have more solid fixation methods and we have more predictable ways of fixing injuries in the knee. We also know they can use the knee sooner than we used to think 10 years ago.”
There is a lot of optimism around Dobbins. He has been eager to return since training camp opened in late July. As a rookie, he gained 805 yards on 134 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
He had that rare combination of speed and power. He wasn’t a home run hitter, but he could still gain big chunks of yardage. His one-cut, downhill style was perfect for the Ravens’ offense.
After his injury last season, the Ravens brought in veterans like Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le’Veon Bell, none of whom are still on active NFL rosters. This year, they’ve relied on Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill, who have the fewest rushing yards (74) of any running back group in the NFL.
It’s clear Dobbins is cut above his replacements. The question is, can he return to his old form?
“For Dobbins, once the knee is stable, his strength and range of motion is back to where it was before the surgery and he satisfies the return to play criteria, I think he can get back to where he was before the injury,” Adams said.
But?
“Again, there are a number of NFL running backs who have proven that to be the case, but unfortunately there are some who have shown that they just can’t get back to 100%,” Adams said.
Stanley’s situation is different because of the length and nature of the recovery process. The former Notre Dame standout, whom the Ravens chose No. 6 overall in the 2016 draft, has had three surgeries on his left ankle since the initial injury.
He is also 6 feet 6 and 315 pounds, which puts a lot of pressure on a joint.
“Stanley is a large man and he puts a lot of weight and force across a relatively small joint, and so that does increase the challenge of making a full recovery for a number of reasons,” Adams said.
“Stanley is a challenging case now that this has gone on for a couple of years and he has had more than one surgery. The reality with him is still to be determined. Clearly the ankle is not fully recovered, or he would be out there playing. The longer that it takes for him to get back, the less predictable that full return is going to be.”
So, all the Ravens can do is wait and hope.
If they had a decent running game, they might have been able to keep the Miami Dolphins’ offense off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s disastrous 42-38 loss.
If they had Dobbins or Stanley, they might have been able to convert two crucial fourth downs. But right now, the Ravens can only be patient.
There is little else they can do.
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
