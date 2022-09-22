News
High school sports notebook: Pair of Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore baseball players are Big Ten bound
A couple of Cretin-Derham Hall standout sophomore baseball players made Big Ten college commitments this week. Shortstop and outfielder Jake Quinn committed to the Gophers, while first baseman, pitcher and outfielder P.J. Jones made his commitment to Maryland.
The Raiders reached the Class 4A, Section 4 final last season.
Also this week, Raiders senior boys lacrosse goalie Eddie Kielkopf committed to Belmont Abbey College, a Division-II program in North Carolina. Previous commitments this fall for the Raiders include volleyball player Gillian Kircher, who committed to Farleigh Dickinson, and girls soccer player Annie Mulcahy, who committed to Illinois State.
HIGHLAND HALL
Heading into Highland Park’s Hall of Fame are:
— 2012 grad Kionda Nicks, a 1,000-point career scorer who was a four-time all-conference girls basketball selection.
— 1980 grads PJ McGrath and Jim Goldman, starting pitchers for the Scots’ baseball team that finished third in state.
— The 1971 Scots football team, which won the first St. Paul City Conference football championship in school history by allowing just 25 points in eight games.
The inductees will be honored at halftime of Highland Park’s home football game vs. North St. Paul on Oct. 15.
STREAK STOPPED
The Stillwater girls soccer team’s 14-game winning streak came to an end Saturday, as Centennial knocked off the Ponies 3-2 in overtime on goals from Addi Van Zee, Marisa Frost and Isabella Sipe.
The Cougars’ victory served as a bit of vengeance after Stillwater beat Centennial in last year’s state title game. Stillwater rebounded from Saturday’s loss with a 4-3 win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday.
The Stillwater boys soccer team remains undefeated this season, moving to 10-0 with its 2-1 win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday.
SWAN SONG
Rosemount athletic director Mike Manning will retire at the end of the school year, his 27th as head of the Irish’s athletic department.
COACH, ATHLETE
Legendary Mahtomedi gymnastics coach Debbie Driscoll was inducted into Bloomington Kennedy’s Hall of Fame last weekend for the 1973 Kennedy alum’s own high school performance in the sport.
NEW NO. 1
Highland Park junior Luna Scorzelli is the top-ranked Class 2A girls cross country runner in the latest state poll after she placed second at the Eden Prairie Metro Invitational on Saturday. Scorzelli was previously ranked fourth.
The Metro Invitational served as a showdown of sorts between the Scots, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and Wayzata, then the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
Wayzata held off Highland Park for the meet victory with 33 points, eight fewer than Highland Park.
Scorzelli posted a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds at the invite, second only to Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky, who finished in 17 minutes, 17 seconds. Nichanicky is the top-ranked runner in Class 3A.
The Trojans were passed in this week’s Class 3A state poll by Minnetonka.
Andor Episode 1 Recap: The Killer
Like a score that is more John Carpenter than John Williams plays in the background, blurry lights pass overhead. A man walks in the rain through a red-light district of an alien city, where various life forms attempt to lure passers-by through Amsterdam-style storefronts. The man walks into a brothel – later referred to as such, by name – where an exotic dancer hologram frolics and employees attempt to trick him into trying on various wares from various exotic locations.
The man refuses; he is looking for his long lost sister, not a good time. In the process, he makes enemies of two corporate leasing agents, who follow him out of the establishment into a dark alley and hook him up for money.
The man retaliates, accidentally killing one of his attackers before falling on the other. Rather than report the death to the authorities together, as the remaining assailant begs him to do, he simply shoots the other guy to death in cold blood. Morose synths play on the soundtrack.
Thus ends the first ten minutes of Andor, the new Star Wars drama series from Disney+. It is true that my knowledge of the material is not exhaustive. But it’s safe to say that from what I’ve seen, those ten minutes are more interesting than anything I’ve seen of the Disney Star Wars machine since. A thug – combined.
Certainly, there’s something potentially, if not innately, squeaky about the concept of “Star Wars for adults.” While adults have been able to enjoy Star Wars since the property’s inception, it always has been and always will be a story for kids first and foremost. There’s nothing wrong with that! The problem arises when people who were raised in Star Wars as children and who have since grown out of that original age group demand that the franchise continue to contort themselves to their growing lives and attitudes. complex, a requirement that is impossible for any franchise to overcome. Sometimes you just have to let kid stuff be kid stuff and get what you can get out of it. It’s not for you more.
This doesn’t seem to apply to Andor. Written by Thick headed franchise impresario (and A thug alternate writer/director) Tony Gilroy, who also serves as showrunner, and directed by British television veteran Toby Haynes, this first episode of Andor really seems to have been tailored to Star Wars fans who want to see a truly adult story set in the recognizably Star Wars milieu, i.e. a juxtaposition of multiracial cosmopolitanism, weather-beaten poverty, and space travel futurists. There really was nothing like this particular combination until George Lucas and his friends dreamed it up.
And it turns out there are all kinds of stories you can tell within that. They needn’t be as slavishly beholden to past glories as previous Disney+ TV shows or the JJ Abrams/Rian Johnson sequel trilogy; the frame is so packed that you can get away with just about anything, if you’re ready to go, and you’re ready to go, this show most definitely is. The hero accidentally murders one guy, then kills another in cold blood as he begs for his life, within the first ten minutes. The hero! of a star wars To display!
So here is your story. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), future hero of A thug, is a refugee from a distant planet and has a childhood that we witness in (miraculously) untranslated and unsubtitled foreign-language flashbacks. He finds himself as a sort of scoundrel munching on the fringes of a planet dominated by big business, navigating the delicate space between its own autonomy and the demands of the totalitarian empire under which it operates. (Ask any gunmaker in Germany in the 1930s how this particular dance works.)
After killing the pair of cops who followed him from the brothel where he was looking for his long-lost sister, Andor networks with his various friends and acquaintances, including a mechanic named Bix (Adria Arjona) and a beat-up. droid with a stutter – through this sector hoping to get out of town. Hot on his heels is a corporate official named Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) who is determined to defy his superior’s orders and nail these security guard deaths with a real suspect in hand instead of covering up the crime for that the business looks better. his lords.
It might be hard to explain if your job isn’t to watch TV shows for a living, but the feeling I kept watching this episode is that it’s a real tv show, not just an exercise in copyright maintenance. The untranslated flashbacks, the genuinely adult subject matter, the cold-blooded murders, the sex workers, the badass pitted against corporate hounds and their imperial masters – it feels like a real show, with real characters, with real style, with real things to say.
Can he hold on? Who knows? But as a reviewer I’m in the business of taste things, and so far I like Andor. More please.
Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) written on television for rolling stone, Vulture, The New York Timesand anywhere that will have it, really. He and his family live on Long Island.
After booking two years in advance, Viking cancels some Mississippi River cruise passengers four days ahead of departure
Richard and Jean Pletcher hoped to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in style. In April 2020, the Eagan couple paid $18,800 to reserve a luxury cruise from St. Paul to New Orleans, which would have been their sixth voyage with Viking, an international cruise giant based in Switzerland.
Little more than a week ago, just four days before the first trip of the Viking Mississippi from the Mississippi River’s headwaters to its gulf, the company informed them by mail their reservation had been canceled. The 386-passenger luxury passenger ship, custom-built for the river, departed St. Paul’s Lambert’s Landing as planned, but the Pletchers were not aboard it. There was worse news to come.
“I called immediately and was given very little information, only that we could reschedule for the trip during 2023 or 2024 with a 110 percent credit,” said Richard Pletcher, who is in his 70s. “When I called just to inquire about this, I was told the first available trip was actually in 2025, because everything earlier was fully booked.”
In other words, “Viking wanted to keep our money for three more years, after already having it for almost two years,” said Pletcher, who instead demanded a full refund. “Asking for our understanding, loyalty and continued support. Needless to say, my response did not include any of these qualities.”
The Pletchers aren’t the only couple who have been bumped from Viking’s new Mississippi River cruises at the last minute.
Passengers from across the country say they’ve received letters from the cruise company informing them their reservation, paid for more than two years in advance, had been canceled just days ahead of departure. The letters offered limited explanation except to say that the company wants to ensure its voyages are top quality, and challenging circumstances mean that the Viking Mississippi must sail at reduced capacity.
Entire boat trips planned from St. Paul in July and August were canceled this summer, and interior work aboard the ship has apparently continued right through the first departure from St. Paul toward St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 3.
It’s unclear how many reservations have been terminated with days to spare, but a Facebook community page created by a ticket holder on July 1 — “Viking Mississippi Cruise” — has drawn dozens of comments, many of them from worried or unhappy reservation-holders. Others said their trips were roughly half full, carrying about 200 passengers.
Calls to Viking for comment were not returned this week.
SOURCE OF DELAYS LIKELY A PERFECT STORM
Whether the company is primarily struggling with the national labor shortage, delayed staff trainings, or physical considerations such as supply chain issues impacting particular staterooms remains unclear. Passengers have said their consolation letter or on-board experience seems to raise the possibility of all three.
“We are currently on this ship,” wrote passenger Dean Siddons on the Facebook page, during a trip to St. Paul on Sept. 15. “There are numerous ship repair/maintenance people onboard and they are taking up rooms. There are also some Viking people here to do staff training, and some other Viking people with unknown functions that are not crew. None of these would normally be on the ship. So some of the rooms are unavailable for these reasons.”
Viking, which had once planned to debut its new cruise ship in 2017, delayed the launch five years while it worked through federal regulatory challenges under the Jones Act, otherwise known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. The law requires vessels traveling between U.S. ports to carry U.S. crews and to be U.S.-owned, U.S.-registered and U.S.-built.
Even after appeasing the U.S. Maritime Administration by leasing a charter from Louisiana-based Edison Chouest, Viking had to deal with federals appeals filed by competing cruise companies. Some media outlets along the river corridor have pointed to likely supply chain challenges.
“As you may be aware, due to circumstances beyond our control, construction of the custom-built Viking Mississippi was delayed, impacting the ship’s delivery date and the preparations necessary to welcome guests on board,” reads a Sept. 8 letter from Viking to a California-based passenger who opted for a full refund.
“The ship has now begun sailing with her first guests, but we are still putting the finishing touches on the overall experience and refining the itinerary,” the letter continues. “On your scheduled departure, we must operate at a reduced capacity as we continue to ramp up service. Unfortunately, this means that some staterooms need to be cancelled, and we are contacting you today because yours is among them.”
A FINAL VOYAGE
Bumped customers have been offered full refunds or vouchers equivalent to 110 percent of what they’ve already paid so they can book at later dates. Passengers have called the latter is easier said than done as trips fill up years in advance. The prospect of waiting until 2025 to board a Viking cruise strikes some elderly passengers as iffy, if not unlikely given their age.
“When I inquired about how we go about rescheduling a trip in the future, if we even want to, the response was to check everyday and maybe there would be a cancellation,” Richard Pletcher said. “They wouldn’t even monitor cancellations and put us first in line to consider whether we could fill the vacancy.”
Catherine Frohnert and her husband, both in their 80s, booked their Viking trip on the Mississippi River in 2019 and paid for it in early 2020, only to learn this month their reservation from New Orleans to St. Paul had been canceled. Frohnert, a world traveler in her 80s who is Irish by birth but has lived in the U.S. most of her life, had planned to fly to New Orleans and travel back to Minnesota by water for what she assumed would be her final voyage. Rescheduling a trip three years from now sounds unlikely to her.
“I was looking forward to it. I read all the books of Mark Twain,” said Frohnert, a former St. Paul resident who now lives in Rochester, Minn. “Over the 56 years we’ve lived in America, mostly Minnesota, we have traveled to over 85 countries.”
“The only thing left that we wanted to do was to sail up the Mississippi,” she continued. “The price has shot up quite a bit from what we paid. If you go on Facebook, there are many people who were dumped. I’ve done Viking cruises on the Danube, the Rhine, and this was my last wish for travel. I was angry last Wednesday.”
Experience Jupiter’s Cupcake Frosted Clouds in wild, swirling 3D views
Jupiter is a spectator. The gas giant planet appears with swirling clouds, crazy storms and bands of color, but most of our views are flat. A team of scientists wanted to know what Jupiter’s wild clouds would look like with a sense of depth, so they created beautiful 3D renderings with help from NASA’s Juno spacecraft.
Citizen scientist and space image processor extraordinaire Gerald Eichstadt led the animation project, which relied on data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam, a camera that delivered a buffet of magnificent views of Jupiter since the mission’s arrival in orbit near the gas giant in 2016.
Researchers used JunoCam data to create digital elevation maps of cloud tops, resulting in stunning images and animation that make the “frosted cupcake” clouds look like they’re coming out of the screen.
“The Juno mission offers us the opportunity to observe Jupiter in a way that is essentially unreachable by Earth-based telescopic observations. We can observe the same cloud features from very different angles in just a few minutes,” said Eichstadt in a Europlanet. statement on Wednesday. Eichstadt presented the project results at the Europlanet Science Congress meeting this week.
It’s not just about pretty pictures. The team says the numerical models could also help scientists refine their understanding of the chemical composition of clouds.
The video helps us think of Jupiter not just as a smooth marble clinging to the darkness of space, but as a planet with layers and depth.
Review of Minnesota COVID health grants finds adequate oversight, missing paperwork
A probe of COVID-19 pandemic health grants by Minnesota’s legislative watchdog found inconsistent record keeping, but said generally state health officials had adequate oversight of $200 million in spending.
Jan Malcolm, Minnesota health commissioner, said her department’s leadership disagreed with some of the finding in the Office of the Legislative Auditor’s report. Overall, Malcolm characterized the report as a “rigorous” and “positive” review of a grant program that had to move quickly to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A very thorough audit found no evidence of misspending of these important grant funds,” Malcolm said. “We stood this up in record time and got the money out so providers could put it to good use in helping them prepare for COVID.”
The legislative auditor’s examination covers $200 million in state funding sent to more than 1,200 health care providers between March 2020 and December 2021 to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The grant program was approved by the Minnesota Legislature in March 2020.
PROCESS FOUND LACKING
Examiners found five ways the state Department of Health’s grant process was lacking. They include:
- Poor compliance with rules requiring employees file conflict of interest forms.
- Incomplete record keeping of how grant applications were evaluated.
- Inconsistent documentation of how it complied with state rules regarding grant awards.
- Lacking financial reconciliations and reviews required by state policies.
- Failure to always collect unspent funds.
Malcolm said some of the missing records were due to the transition from paper to electronic forms as employees began to work from home during the pandemic. For instance, conflict of interest forms were filed electronically, she said.
Other discrepancies may have occurred due to the “extraordinary set of circumstances” caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, health officials said.
In some cases, Malcolm said the health department may have kept records differently than what the auditor expected, but the oversight was still there.
As for collecting unspent funds, the grants require unspent money be returned to the state, health officials said. A review of recipients’ expenditures is expected to be completed in October.
“We think we have done most of what the auditor has said we should do,” Malcolm said.
LESS THAN 1% OF PANDEMIC AID
The $200 million in state grants covered by the audit is less than one percent of the pandemic aid that went through Minnesota government over the last 30 months of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state received roughly $73 billion in federal aid, with about $52 billion of that going directly to workers and businesses.
Much of the rest went to state and local governments as well as nonprofits to deal with the fallout from the pandemic response. Federal authorities charged 48 people Tuesday involved with an unrelated alleged fraud involving funds for hungry kids.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus buys Lake Bluff mansion for $3.9M
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his wife, Kelly, paid $3.9 million on May 25 for a seven-bedroom, 8,947-square-foot English manor-style mansion on Lake Michigan in Lake Bluff.
Eberflus, 52, was named the 17th head coach of the Bears in January after four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator.
In Lake Bluff, Eberflus and his wife’s new house sits on a 4.95-acre secluded lot on Lake Michigan that is accessed via a long private driveway. The property has 307 feet of lake frontage.
Built in 1920, the mansion has 8 ½ bathrooms, five fireplaces, a two-story living room with ornate woodwork, a library with a wet bar and French doors and a newly renovated kitchen with a two-story brick fireplace and a wall of windows. The mansion also has a first-floor primary bedroom suite with lake views, a new walk-in closet and dressing area, and a primary bathroom with double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub and a separate steam shower. Other features include a second staircase, a vaulted family room, a game room area, a theater room and a wine tasting room.
Outside on the property are a bluestone patio, a pool, a spa and a two-bedroom coach house with two bathrooms.
The Eberfluses purchased the home through a land trust, but a building permit issued for the property last month identifies the couple as the owners of the property.
The Eberfluses have embarked on a renovation of the mansion, according to Lake Bluff village records.
The mansion had been listed in June 2021 for $4.1 million, and went under contract to sell on Feb. 24 — less than a month after Eberflus became the Bears’ head coach.
The Eberfluses also own a five-bedroom, 7,404-square-foot house in Carmel, Indiana, that they bought for $1.02 million in 2018.
Real estate agent Jeff Ohm, who represented the Eberfluses, did not respond to a request for comment.
The property had a $69,365 property tax bill in the 2021 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company for fraud on Wednesday, alleging they padded his net worth by billions of dollars by lying about the value of prized assets including golf courses, hotels and his homes at Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago.
Attorney General Letitia James dubbed it: “The art of the steal.”
James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of a three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.
The lawsuit strikes at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he’s embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” and later as president.
James wants Trump and the other defendants to pay at least $250 million, which she said was the approximate worth of the benefits it got through fraudulent practices.
James, a Democrat, announced details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday. She said her office filed the case — which is civil, not criminal in nature — after rejecting settlement offers made by lawyers for the defendants.
The alleged scheme was intended to burnish Trump’s billionaire image and the value of his properties when doing so gave him an advantage, such as in obtaining favorable loan terms, while playing down the value of assets at other times for tax purposes, James’ office said.
“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York,” James said at the news conference. “Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”
James said her investigation uncovered potential criminal violations, including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud. She said her office is referring those findings to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.
In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump called the lawsuit “Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General” and called James, who is Black, “a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!”
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda,” accusing James of abusing her authority “by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place.”
Habba said the allegations in the lawsuit are “meritless.”
James is seeking to remove the Trumps from businesses engaged in the alleged fraud and wants an independent monitor appointed for no less than five years to oversee the Trump Organization’s compliance, financial reporting, valuations and disclosures to lenders, insurers and tax authorities.
She is seeking to replace the current trustees of Trump’s revocable trust, which controls his business interests, with independent trustees, to bar Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, from obtaining loans from banks in New York for five years and permanently bar Trump and three of his adult children from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.
She also seeks to permanently bar Weisselberg and McConney from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.
James’ lawsuit comes amid a swirl of unprecedented legal challenges for a former president, including an FBI investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records and inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The Trump Organization is set to go on trial in October in a criminal case alleging that it schemed to give untaxed perks to senior executives, including its longtime finance chief Weisselberg, who alone took more than $1.7 million in extras.
Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty Aug. 18. His plea agreement requires him to testify at the company’s trial before he starts a five-month jail sentence. If convicted, the Trump Organization could face a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been conducting a parallel criminal investigation of the same business practices at the heart of James’ civil lawsuit. That probe lost momentum earlier this year after Bragg raised questions internally about whether a criminal case was viable, but the Democrat has said it has not been abandoned.
At the same time, the FBI is continuing to investigate Trump’s storage of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and a special grand jury in Georgia is investigating whether Trump and others attempted to influence state election officials.
All of the legal drama is playing out ahead of the November midterm elections, where Republicans are trying to win control of one or both houses of Congress.
Meanwhile, Trump has been laying the groundwork for a potential comeback campaign for president in 2024 and has accused President Joe Biden’s administration of targeting him to hurt his political chances.
State law allows a broad range of civil remedies against companies committing commercial fraud, including revoking licenses to conduct business in the state, removing company officers and forcing the payment of restitution or disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.
James’ office could also seek to ban Trump from being involved in certain types of businesses, as happened in January when a judge barred ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life.
In a previous clash with Trump, James oversaw the closure of his charity, the Trump Foundation, after her predecessor in the attorney general’s office, Barbara Underwood, filed a lawsuit alleging he misused its assets to resolve business disputes and boost his run for the White House. A judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities to settle the matter.
James, who campaigned for office as a Trump critic and watchdog, started scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to obtain financing to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
Since then, James’ office and Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly sparred over the direction of the investigation and Trump’s unwillingness to comply with subpoenas for his testimony and records. Trump spent months fighting the subpoena that led to his August deposition, his lawyers unable to convince courts that he should be excused from testifying because his answers could be used in Bragg’s criminal probe.
In May, Trump paid $110,000 in fines after he was held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a subpoena James’ office issued seeking documents and other evidence. The contempt finding was lifted in June after Trump and his lawyers submitted paperwork showing they had made a good faith effort to find relevant documents.
