Hire Appropriate Personal Injury Lawyer
Personal injury is essentially a tort law which confers upon the victims certain legal rights. A victim suffers physical or psychological injuries due to the negligence of a person, government, company or any entity. This legal arena is vast, with the victim having to prove the negligence of another person who has caused his injuries. However, proving negligence is not as simple as it seemingly appears to be. One needs to understand his type of injury so as to get appropriate representation in the court of law.
Hiring a professional attorney could be a meticulous task as well. An appropriate attorney can aid one with understanding the type and amount of compensation he could possibly recover through the process of the court. A car accident lawyer would have specialization in handling cases pertaining to Motor Vehicle Accidents. While choosing a legal firm for any auto accident, one has to ascertain the experience demonstrated by such firm in handling numerous auto accident cases. These types of materials would also include cases pertaining to drunk driving. A reputed attorney would have numerous verdicts and settlements sought in his favor from the court of law. Hiring a legal firm that has tried around 100 jury trials would be a perfectly prudent decision to undertake.
Medical malpractice is a significant part of Personal injury law. The attorney hired for handling these cases are extremely proficient in this aspect of legality. They have profound knowledge of this legal arena, wherein most of the times they aim at resolving disputes at a pre-trial stage. Statistics suggest that around 50% of the cases result in litigation, with fifty percent of the overall litigated cases facing dismissal. However, the percentages suggested may differ as per the specialty depicted in each case. Those cases which do not afford results are mostly awarded in favor of the physician. Proving of the claim is in fact a very tedious process for all matters involving the issue of medical malpractice. This is the reason why most of the cases get struck off in the court. Only a professional medical malpractice lawyer can afford a result as desired by its claimant. An experienced attorney can display certain grounds before the court, so as for it to have a valid standing. A breach of the standard must be shown and it must be proven that the claimant’s injury is directly resulting from such breach.
Car accident lawyers, on the other hand, have to demonstrate a prima-facie case before the court. In other words, they have to show the grounds on which the case should stand before the court. It is preferable to hire an attorney who is double board certified, with significant exposure in this aspect of law. Car accident attorneys generally charge some percentage of the claimant’s compensation, as awarded by the court. It is optimal to take assistance from a Personal injury firm which is situated in the State where the accident has occurred.
Weight Loss Plan for Women Over 40 – Why That Belly Fat May Be More Than Just Unsightly
For some women over 40, belly fat is a big problem. Most women who have this problem want to know what a good weight loss plan for women over 40 is. What some women may not know is while belly fat is annoying and unsightly, it may cause more serious problems than not being able to zip up a great pair of skinny jeans. A survival mechanism from our distant past, belly fat was accumulated during times of plenty and then used up during the long months when food was scarce. This remnant from the past is no longer necessary with our plentiful supplies of food. Now, the problem for many people is how the belly fat just accumulates and accumulates!
What is interesting is that belly fat is unlike the other fat beneath our skin. Everybody knows our skin serves to protect us from the cold and absorbs the shock of minor bumps and scrapes. Belly fat is not the same thing! It accumulates around the waist line and is called visceral fat. This is the worst kind of fat due to it being attached to the internal organs. It is found on the outside of the stomach, the liver, spleen and the intestines. The biggest difference between it and subcutaneous fat (fat found beneath the skin on the rest of the body) is belly fat acts as a endocrine gland, secreting hormones into the body. One of the most damaging chemicals it secretes are cytokines that cause inflammation and damages tissues throughout the body.
The more belly fat a person has, the greater the chance for developing insulin resistance that can result in the development of Type 2 diabetes. With the advent of insulin resistance, blood sugar levels can swing wildly, increasing hunger and more overeating. It becomes a vicious cycle causing more weight gain and even more dangerous belly fat.
So, how can the cycle be broken? The guidelines are pretty much the same as for all good weight loss plans. Although belly fat tends to be more stubborn than subcutaneous fat, it will start to melt away with a right diet and exercise plan that specifically targets belly fat.
Foods to avoid are refined carbohydrates and saturated fats and trans-fats. White flour, sugar, fatty meats and hydrogenated oils should be completely removed from the diet. Eat plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains and lean meat. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains and produce are digested at a slower rate, preventing the spiking of blood sugar. High levels of blood sugar lead to storage as fats, so stick to foods that don’t cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. Fresh produce is full of the nutrients the body needs to stay healthy, and with today’s diet conscious population you can find a multitude of recipes that use fresh vegetables as the main ingredient.
Starting an effective exercise plan is just as important as watching your diet. Walking is an excellent way to get calorie-burning exercise. It’s low-impact on the joints, a wonderful way to burn calories, and provides a great cardiovascular workout. Walk at a brisk pace and aim for covering two to three miles every day. At the optimum pace, a walk this long should take between a half hour and 45 minutes. Although walking the dog is good exercise, if your dog likes to stop at every tree and fire hydrant, take him for a quick walk and circle back home. Then head out for a fast paced two-mile walk by yourself.
Interval walking burns even more calories. These bursts can be less than a minute in length but really pay off with fat burning that continues even after the exercise stops.
Now that you know that walking is easy and a great belly fat burning exercise, you can combine it with an excellent weight loss plan for women over 40. So grab your walking shoes, find some exciting vegetable-based recipes, and start losing that dangerous belly fat. You’ll look spectacular and feel so much better!
How Motorcycle Accident Lawyers Protect Your Rights
If you ride a motorcycle in a big city, then I am sure you already know about the day to day hazards you face as you ride on congested streets and highways, and even if you have never had an accident, you must consider the life changing impact of being hit by a motorist while on your bike. First off almost all high speed accidents result in serious injury, and sadly enough there are considerable numbers of bikers who are killed on the freeways, and that is why you need an motorcycle accident lawyer to help protect your rights.
Having an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer to represent you in the event of being hit is the wisest decision you can make in protecting yourself and getting compensation for medical bills, damage to your bike, and in case of serious injury, enough money to cover your future medical bills and needs. There are quite a few views on this subject, and some of them lean towards not trusting lawyers, but if you were in a serious motorcycle accident why wouldn’t you want a experienced and aggressive lawyer representing you and protecting your rights?
Some people would have you think that all you need is good motorcycle insurance and you will be protected should you get injured in an accident, and that couldn’t the furthest from the truth. Insurance companies are in the business of selling their customers policies for financial coverage in the event that they have an accident, but when they are in the position of being libel for large sums of money if their insurance policy holder is found at fault, and so what if you were hit by an uninsured driver?
In this situation the insurance company takes an aggressive stance to protect their financial holdings so the they can limit any potential negative financial exposure, and that is why you need a qualified, experienced and aggressive motorcycle accident lawyer representing you and your interests. Many times as soon as an insurance company learns that you have retained an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer, they become willing to make a fair settlement right way, because they know a trial will cost them more money!
Every State has different laws that pertain to accidents and insurance and how proceedings are conducted in a courtroom, and by having an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer representing you, your rights will be protected to help you receive the maximum amount of compensation to cover your medical bills, and damage to your motorcycle, as well as pain and suffering.
Energy Boost or Energy Bust?
What are energy drinks?
The term “energy drinks” was coined by companies in the beverage industry and refers to beverages that contain caffeine in combination with other ingredients, such as taurine, guarana, ginseng, and B vitamins. Taurine is not an “upper” and has no known stimulatory effect on the body. It is unclear why taurine is added to energy drinks though it may reduce the jittery effect of high caffeine dosages or offset the dehydration effects of high levels of caffeine, typical in energy drinks. Substances such as guarana and ginseng are herbal stimulants that are often added to enhance the effects of caffeine. For example, 1g of guarana ≈ 40 mg caffeine and may substantially increase the total caffeine in an energy drink. B vitamins may be added to make the drinks appear “healthy” or because of their role in converting food into energy or in supporting or increasing the rate of metabolism. Overall, these beverages claim to provide their consumers with extra energy.
Is there evidence that these energy drinks increase energy?
There is limited evidence that consumption of energy drinks can significantly improve physical and mental performance, driving ability when tired, and decrease mental fatigue during long periods of concentration. However, the research around these claims is limited, and it is not clear if these improvements are due to the caffeine, the other herbal ingredients, or the combination of caffeine and the other ingredients.
How much caffeine is in these drinks?
A variety of numbers are quoted in different sources as to the caffeine content of popular beverages. Within a general range, a twelve-ounce can of carbonated soda, such as regular or diet Coca-Cola® or Pepsi® has 30-45mg of caffeine. Mountain Dew® comes in higher at 45-60mg. An eight-ounce serving of brewed coffee has almost three times the amount as soda at about 135mg of caffeine, and eight-ounces of brewed tea has similar to a twelve-ounce soda at 50mg.
A twelve-ounce serving of an energy drink has a caffeine content similar to that of the eight-ounce coffee – at around 120mg. Comparing these numbers can be deceiving because the amounts for the energy drinks are often quoted in eight-ounce servings, whereas sodas are more often seen in 12-ounce servings. Red Bull is sold in a smaller, one-serving can, but other energy drinks such as Rockstar or Monster are sold in large cans – so that the consumer is actually taking in 2-3 servings if he drinks the whole can – thus bringing the caffeine intake even higher.
Many people report anxious, jittery feelings of uneasiness after the consumption of more than 200mg of caffeine, and certainly by 400mg. Adverse effects associated with caffeine consumption close to 400 mg include nervousness, irritability, sleeplessness, increased urination, abnormal heart rhythms, and upset stomach.
Tracking your daily dose of caffeine can be tricky, as it is hard to know how much caffeine is in a given beverage, or even from one cup of coffee or tea to the next. But studies suggest just 100mg of caffeine, or the amount in a 6-ounce cup of coffee, are all that is needed for the average person to get a little boost.
Are they safe?
A study in 2004 found caffeine consumption in adolescents to be associated with elevated blood pressure. Therefore, the consumption of energy drinks by children and adolescents is not recommended. Furthermore, energy drinks, like soda, contain added sugar, which also causes energy levels to rapidly rise and then fall and should be limited in a well-balanced diet.
Research has found consumption of caffeine prior to heavy exercise to be safe; however, the
safety of consuming caffeine in combination with other herbal supplements found in energy drinks prior to or during exercise has yet to be established. Until the safety of this practice can be established, consumption of energy drinks prior to exercise by individuals of any age is not recommended.
Criminal Justice Education – Getting an Online Degree in Criminology
The field of criminal justice has fast become a services industry in the US in recent years. The system of courts and corrections is ever expanding and requires numbers of dedicated and career oriented professionals in every aspect of criminal justice from corrections to process serving. The criminal justice system in North America consists of law enforcement, policing, courts and corrections. An education in criminal justice can lead prospective graduates and trainees the opportunity to begin careers in every area from crime scene investigation to federal intelligence.
Now-a-days, while global recession ravages economies all over the world, professionals in the criminal justice industry are stretched to the limit due to the need for manpower. Such professionals find it difficult to further their careers by improving their education and skills profiles for the fact that there is simply no time or money available to most people to be able to. The same is true for most professionals in other industries who wish to enter the criminal justice system (only as workers!). Online criminal justice education (online criminology courses and online probate courses etc) provides people in any field the opportunity to receive criminal justice training online, at their own convenience, requiring lower fees, less time and no classroom hassle.
Although the opportunities available to individuals may vary with their education and experience, the most lucrative areas in criminal justice are criminology (which is also the most extensive and difficult to study), probation, and correctional service (in 2006, 90% workers from these areas earned more than $30,000 annually while at least 50% earn between $35,000 to $56,000 1). Specialists in criminology can potentially earn several times more.
Criminology
Criminology includes the study of incidence and forms of crime as well as its causes and consequences. These also include social and governmental regulations and reactions to crime 2. Education in criminology includes certifications as well as degrees at any level from undergraduate to doctorate (indeed many institutions offering online Criminal Justice education even offer a PhD in criminology).
There are many institutions that offer criminology education. Make sure to choose one which provides an accredited certificate or degree at the end of the course. Accreditation information is usually provided along with course description. The modes of study and delivery of instruction also varies, with most institutions offering blended/ optional-blended programs (the students choose lectures, videos or slides and can alternatively attend classes).
The following are only some of the categories of study in criminology:
Crime, Justice and Punishment
This is the study of the structure and process of the criminal justice system. The study imparts understanding of how courts balance competing interests and how penalties and punishments are shaped.
Community Crime Prevention
This is a study on how crime occurs and is prevented in communities. This study involves identifying crime, formulation strategies for prevention, implementing and finally evaluating the outcome.
Victimology
This is study of victims and their relationship with society and how it is affected due to crime.
Drugs and crimes – everyday Life
This is the study of the criminal abuse of drugs and alcohol, the reasons and the factors important for prevention.
Gangs and Crime
This is a study of gang mentality and violence in gang behavior. The study includes focus on youth subcultures (street gangs), organized crime and terrorism.
Hypnosis – 7 Common Uses
The use of hypnosis as a viable therapeutic method is becoming more accepted today than ever before. This allows you to use the natural power of your subconscious mind to make positive changes in your life.
The most common uses are:
1. Smoking Cessation
It is widely known that hypnotherapy for smoking cessation has the highest success rate of all the stop smoking methods. In most cases, smoking cessation can be accomplished in just one session.
2. Weight Loss
Most people who go on diet end up gaining the weight back within 1-5 years. Hypnotic techniques for weight loss empowers you to create a new healthy lifestyle, while controlling any eating issues you may have.
3. Fears & Phobias
Fears are our bodies response to a dangerous situation, while a phobia is an intense and irrational fear. Hypnotism if often used to overcome common fears and phobias. Some effective techniques include systematic desensitization and age regression.
4. Stress Management
The prolonged negative effects of stress can lead to many emotional and physical illnesses. Most stress management programs include the use of various mind body techniques including hypnosis. Some benefits include feeling more relaxed, having a better attitude, eating a healthier diet, exercising regularly, and sleeping more soundly.
5. Pain Management
Many studies have shown that hypnotherapy is very effective for the treatment of both acute and chronic pain. The number of pain management clinics that are using it as a method of treatment for their patients is growing everyday. Pain management techniques address both the physical and emotional aspects of pain.
6. Sports Performance
Top athletes have been using visualization and mental rehearsal techniques for many years as a part of their training program. Sports hypnotism goes even deeper by allowing you to overcome obstacles, gain confidence, improve motivation and attitude, enhance focus and performance, and much more.
7. Various Medical Uses
According to reports, close to 60% of Physicians are referring their patients out to complimentary therapies. It is well-documented that hypnosis is very effective in helping patients with pre-surgery preparation and post-surgery healing, Insomnia, Fibromyalgia, IBS, Chemotherapy side effects, and Hypertension.
Choosing the Best Phone System for Small Businesses
The earlier perception that PBX systems were affordable only by large corporations is no longer true. There are been tremendous technological advancements in the field of telecommunications that today small businesses can avail sophisticated phone system with an array of valuable features.
The market is flooded with many types of small business phone systems in a variety of configurations with a range of features and concomitant benefits. We are today living in the Internet age and most small industry phone systems run on Internet Protocol (IP) networks.
There are many factors that you need to consider when selecting the right telephone system for your small business. First of all, understand what type of telephone system and what features/facilities your business exactly needs. Some of the sophisticated features that today’s phone system offer are – Auto attendant, Conferencing, Call Forwarding, Call Transfer, Find Me Follow Me, Fax facility, Voice Mail, Music-on-hold, Unified Messaging.
VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) – For this system, you will need computer network bandwidth and each VoIP system makes specific recommendations for equipment. Some may need new hardware such as dedicated routers for each carrier. But others let you use regular phone equipment with the proper adapters. While VoIP technology experienced a troubled start, it is now a perfect option for many small businesses. Combining traditional voice phone features and services with the potential of the Internet, VoIP technology can combine voice and data traffic.
VoIP also can help small industries reduce the cost of international calls, as well as the cost of multiple hard-wired phone lines. The primary disadvantage of a pure VoIP system is its dependence on the internet. If your internet access is disrupted you, phone scheme will not work.
Virtual PBX – Virtual PBX services offer an auto-attendant PBX system on top of your existing mobile, land, and VoIP phone lines. The cost of the Virtual PBX (or hosted PBX) systems will depend on features and the number of lines, and can save you lot of money. Third parties typically host and administer virtual telephone systems that offer many of the same services and options available with a traditional phone system. Virtual phone systems can provide a wide range of options and services with little to no initial cost.
Key Service Units (KSUs) -These modern business phone systems offer more than just access to a hard-wired phone line. Features available in these systems include integration with cellular service and email, as well as traditional options such as voice mail, advanced call routing and Integrated Voice Response systems.
The Cellular Phone – This technology allows integration with traditional small business models. Thus, many small industry phone systems have the ability to forward calls to a cellular number, thereby allowing employees to travel and work outdoors while remaining in constant contact. Smartphone technology also can be integrated with voice mail, email, internet access, document sharing and text messaging to create a virtual office.
Choosing a phone system for your small industry may seem like an easy task until you study the variety of options and customizable features. With so many different versions of small business phone systems available it is necessary to have a good understanding of the different products before you make your final selection.
