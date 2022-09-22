Finance
Home Owner’s Insurance – Exclusions to Home Owner’s Insurance Coverage
Imagine this scenario: A terrorist sets off a bomb, blowing up a dam near your home. A chunk of concrete falls on your house, tearing a hole in the roof. A few minutes later, water from the burst dam rushes down the street and floods your home, ruining your carpet, furniture, and personal possessions. Frightened by the rising water, your dog attempts to scratch its way through your door, shredding the surface. In the midst of the chaos, an earthquake hits, cracking the concrete slab under your home and dislodging the sewer line. Dazed, you wander outside just before a meteorite falls from the heavens and demolishes what remains of your home. Having recently read your homeowner’s insurance policy, you think, “Thank goodness for that meteorite!”
Many homeowners believe that virtually any damage to their home is covered by their homeowner’s insurance. In fact, many kinds of property loss are excluded from a standard homeowners insurance policy. In the doomsday scenario above, for example, only damage caused by the meteorite would be covered under standard homeowners insurance. Some of the other disasters could be covered by separate insurance policies, or by additions to the policy known as riders or endorsements. Some things are simply uninsurable. Let’s examine the disaster scenario, point by point:
Hostile attacks. The damaged caused to your roof by the flying piece of concrete would not be covered by homeowner’s insurance, because it was the result of a terrorist act. The result would be the same if the dam were blown up by an incoming missile from a hostile state. Acts of terrorism and war are excluded from homeowner’s insurance because the damage could be so widespread that insurance companies could not pay all the claims without going broke.
Floods. As residents of New Orleans learned when a levee broke as a result of Hurricane Katrina, flooding is not covered by homeowners insurance, even when the flooding is caused by the failure of a man-made flood control system. Floods are excluded from homeowner’s insurance for the same reason that war is: the damage can be too widespread. Since private insurer’s will not cover flood damage, the U.S. Congress passed the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, which created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Funded by premiums from homeowners and supplemented with income tax dollars, the government program is the only flood insurance available.
Animals. According to the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association’s 2007-2008 National Pet Owner’s Survey, 63 percent of American households own a pet of some kind, including more than 43 million homes that own dogs. Pets of all kinds can cause damage to the home. Because of the widespread risk posed by pets, insurance companies exclude pet damage from home owners insurance coverage. The pets themselves are not covered either. According to a survey by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, 22 percent of respondents mistakenly believed that their homeowners insurance covered injured or stolen pets. Damage caused by infestations of rats, bats, termites, ants, or any other wild creatures is also excluded from coverage.
Earthquakes. Since 1900, earthquakes have occurred in 39 states and caused damage in all 50. Earthquake damage can be massive. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), earthquakes are responsible for $4.4 billion in property losses per year. Because of the cost and frequency of earthquakes, standard homeowner insurance policies exclude property losses dues to the shaking of earthquakes. Cracked walls, broken foundations, ruptured sewer lines, even the collapse of a home caused by shaking is not covered. However, if an earthquake causes secondary damage, such as a fire, the secondary damage would be covered by homeowners insurance. Separate earthquake insurance policies are available in many states. After the 1994 earthquake in Northridge, California, many insurance companies stopped offering earthquake insurance in California, however. Pressured by fearful homeowners, the state legislature passed a law requiring property insurance companies to offer California residents earthquake insurance through participation in the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). To limit the cost of claims, the CEA-backed policies cover living spaces only, not swimming pools or other nonessential structures.
Other types of damage may be excluded from your homeowners insurance policy, including damage caused by your own children. The home is the largest asset most people own. To be sure its value is protected, consult with your insurance agent to make sure you have separate policies, riders, or endorsements for your greatest insurable risks.
Finance
Why Design Matters
You should see this guy work. It’s inspiring. Let’s keep this between us, but I’m extremely jealous of his talent. While I articulate and “connect” in words, he enduringly and quickly bonds with the mind’s eye and who-knows-how-many-other senses when he unveils his work. Pow! With the speed of thought!
My buddy is a graphic artist, a truly gifted visual communicator.
Don’t get me wrong. Words can, indeed, convey the desired picture. The inspired writing talent paints with a broad brush on the fabric of our consciousness, indelibly creating images in the mind, inspiring emotion, engagement and action.
As talented as they might be individually, the marketing writer, the PR practitioner and the ad man all have a dirty little secret. The honest ones amongst us know that we can’t hold a candle to the truly gifted visual communicator in getting across a message. It’s true! And, Lordy, do we crave such a talent for our team! After all, the graphic artist or designer is the one who literally controls that brush (or pen or computer program)! For every wildly successful campaign or business initiative there is a creative artist behind the scenes helping put the oomph into the winning concept and the message.
Why are these talented professionals so important to your business canvas? Simply put, a story can be made more compelling with strong visuals.
Look, we live in a highly visual society. That’s the good news. The bad news is we are victims of the very culture we have created. Inside and outside of our homes, our capitalist culture squeezes us with the kind of pressure that turns to coal into diamonds.
Research indicates that every day each of us is bombarded with more than 3,000 advertising and marketing messages designed to inspire us to part with our hard-earned coin or do … something. They tell us what to drink, where to eat, what to wear, how to communicate, where to put our money, how to be healthy (and easily lose those extra pounds) and, yes, even how to smell. Amongst these thousands of intense, urgent messages, what truly sets one apart from the horde?
I humbly submit that the defining difference, for the writer and the visual artist, is The Story.
We all have a story to tell. Your business certainly has story to tell. You have to approach your promotional efforts by knowing that good stories breathe meaning into our otherwise mundane lives. Clearly, every good story and idea shapes the world around it to some degree. Ideally, the message you are trying to convey — the all-important story that you or your company have to tell, the little idea jumping up and down, crying out for attention in a seething crowd of ideas of similar importance (to your competitors) — stands on its own merit and requires no assistance. But probably not. My website (www.polishedimage.com) speaks voluminously (and hopefully convincingly) to the value of good writing and the importance of using the right words to tell your story distinctively, intelligently, attractively and effectively. (Okay, I’ll say it: so as to beat your competitors into submission.) But what about visuals? Can good, solid graphic design tell a great story?
My buddy would answer that question by stating that the tricky part for the artist is in telling your story without the benefit of all those maddening little words filling in the gaps in meaning. That in the absence of outstanding visuals, your message might well amount to nothing more than Morse Code, church bells, a distant train whistle, a soft Summer breeze, a spray of orchids, a glass of milk on the counter. Just pieces. White noise. And you know what? He’s right. Think about it. Geico is just another cut-rate insurance broker without talking geckos and introspective cavemen. Remember the question, “Where’s the beef?” That campaign is ancient history, but we still recall that crotchety little old lady with her tiny burger and oversized bun. And we can thank Coca-Cola for turning the tall, lean, dashing Santa Claus atop a magical white horse into a short, overweight old man in a reindeer-powered sled. Didn’t know that? In 1931, Coca-Cola hired an artist named Haddon Sundbloom to illustrate their Christmas campaign. Under Sundbloom’s magical brush, Santa Claus assumed his present, adult dimensions, clad in brilliant red and white — a truly unforgettable visual.
Because every good story has character, conflict and resolution, really good stories invite an audience to participate in a resolution or transformation. For graphic design, this formula can result in persuasion or at least clear the path to it. From watching these talented individuals work their magic over the years, I submit that an outstanding graphic designer will:
Know where to go. — Like any good marketing mind, a solid designer listens. The proven, experienced designer or illustrator will understand where you want your audience to end up. He’s driving the bus with the visuals. You talk. He’ll listen. He’ll have the trip mapped out soon enough.
Know that character is key. — Character equals plot, and your plot drives the story. Visually, the company or subject is the lead character. The simpler, clearer and less ambiguous the design and imagery, the stronger your story will be. The visual communicator will bring that point home in draft after draft.
Embrace simple pleasures. — The designer will instinctively know that you must simplify. Edit. If it is unimportant or distracting, he’ll encourage you to “cut it out.” (Well … most will. But like all talents, editing sometimes comes not so freely!) If it doesn’t add something to your story, it detracts — so he’ll cut it loose. Let him do his job and watch with amazement.
Use color. — Uh-duh? Not so fast. The talented designer will use color to impart meaning, not to be pleasing. You want to be safe with color? Don’t be. A visual communicator will liberate the meaning of your message by being brave with color. He’ll buck the trend. Take a chance. Color evokes motion, and what’s a good story without emotional connection?
Be big. — You’re trying to make a point, right? A great visual communicator will let your audience in on the secret. He’ll exaggerate. King Kong is bigger than the average ape. He’s huge! The visual artist knows it works. And he knows that you don’t want to be pictured as average.
Minimize. — The designer knows you need to make your point quickly. He’ll use visual symbolism. Better yet, he’ll create or introduce new ones, weaving an implication into your message through the use of photography, graphics or illustration. A good graphic designer is capable of a sort of visual shorthand. Remember, a picture really is worth a thousand words and symbols are very powerful tools. They often tell us where to go and what to do better than words ever could. Think: milk moustache.
Embrace the Yin and the Yang. — A good designer will often concentrate on contrast. Purple never looks so purple as when it’s next to yellow. Contrast and juxtaposition — whether through type, color, size, density or even putting something somewhere it doesn’t “belong” — produce noticeable differences that can propel and enhance your meaning.
Before closing, there are two other points that I believe are important when looking for a good graphics talent for your project or team.
First, understand the importance of pace in communicating your message or brand through advertising. Believe it or not, you are in control — take your time and communicate what you want to your designer (and the others on the creative team). You can choose to swat flies with a sledge hammer by slamming your audience with information, or tease them a little and reveal it slowly. You can choose to overwhelm and entertain (confuse) the audience with a barrage of words and pictures, or get to the point through a clean, logical, orderly presentation of your message. It all depends on the outcome you intend to create. Keep in mind that graphic design — heck, storytelling in general — is like a first date: too much too soon and you can blow the whole enchilada. Despite recent trends, advertising and marketing is not about compressing your entire history into a single ad. It’s about communicating your story in a reasonable, comprehensible and, hopefully, inspiring way. Be cool and stay in control. A good designer will employ those characteristics, and you’ll work better together if you do, too.
Second, always go with experience. One who has an impressive track record of been-there-done-that might appear expensive at the front end of the project, but, believe me, rookies rarely deliver the goods to the same high degree of quality. I’m going out on a limb and a rant here, but could it be that the Internet age has led to a gradual decline in the value of expertise? Just 15 or 20 years ago, you went to a doctor to find out about the pain in your elbow. Now you Google “elbow pain,” diagnose the problem yourself and tell your doctor what medicine you need. People who once trusted stockbrokers and insurance agents now buy and sell at E*Trade and compare policies online. Simple folks who, back in the day, looked to the experts for guidance on topics as diverse as politics to pet grooming now blog their own idle punditry and postulations.
Unbelievably, I’m afraid that we are living in the Golden Age of the Amateur, and in this new frontier, suddenly experience is downright suspect.
Don’t fall for it, friend. Any hack with a laptop and a cheap clip-art CD can “do design.” What you want is a visual communicator. An experienced storyteller. A qualified graphic designer does more than go through the motions of the design process. They know all this stuff inherently. A good designer is a deep thinker, a keen observer who is influenced by individual experience. They draw inspiration from unique sources and interesting, unexpected places. They have uncommon perspective and the knowledge, training and experience to invest their distinctive point of view with a “voice.” They generally have a portfolio that’ll knock your socks off and, like you, they have something worthwhile to say.
To tell your story well, believe that good graphic design matters. Then trust a visual communicator to help you tell it.
Finance
Sinclair Community College is an Elite Vanguard Learning College
An urban community college that is located in downtown Dayton, Ohio, in United States, Sinclair Community College is the largest college at single location in the state of Ohio. Ranked among the top community colleges in Ohio, it offers education to students to make them ready to enter the workforce.
Campus
One of the largest campuses among the college campuses in North America in terms of enrollment, the college had 25,349 students as on 2009. Till 2006 the main campus in downtown Dayton was the only learning area for the college. Some classes were held in the area High Schools and YMCAs. Satellite campuses have now been created in cities near Dayton at Englewood, Huber Heights, Eaton, and Mason. Course view campus center in Mason was added in September 2007.
Unique Features
Because of special funding provided by taxpayers of Montgomery County, the college has the lowest tuition fees in Ohio. Cost of total associate degree comes to less than one quarter tuition cost in any other college. Another unique feature of the college is around 180 different online courses and online degrees offered.
Brief History
Sinclair Community College is named after Scottish immigrant David A. Sinclair. It was first founded as adult training school and ultimately became Sinclair College in 1948. During 1975-97 it became model institution for colleges by pioneering various new approaches in both technology and business curricula.
Accreditation
Sinclair Community College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is also a member of the North Central Association and the Ohio Association of Colleges. Study programs are approved by Ohio Board of Regents and the college is authorized to grant associate degrees in arts, science, applied science, and individualized technical studies.
Programs Offered
More than 70 different programs are offered by the college that includes mechanical, engineering technology, packaging engineering technology, electronics engineering technology, automotive technology, and drafting and design technologies, paralegal program, business programs, art and design programs, music programs, and allied health technologies. All these programs are duly accredited by national or state accreditation authorities.
Admission
Sinclair Community College offers open admission. Dual credit, advanced placement, and life experience are accepted as admission credits.
Student Support and Financial Aid
Sinclair Community College offers remedial services, academic and career counseling, PT cost defraying employment, on campus day care and library facilities among others as student support program. Various types of financial aids like federal, state, local, and institutional grants, scholarships, and student loans are also offered the details of which can be viewed on the state university website.
Finance
Price of Advertising on Facebook: Different Prices on Different Methods
Advertising on the social networking giant Facebook is in its own right a silent big industry. The price of advertising on Facebook is very affordable even to the smallest of businesses, yet the service and effect of the ads are very expansive. In the eyes of the business, going in to Facebook for ads is really worth the price, because he or she feels he is getting more than what he had paid for.
If you need to advertise about your business, you need to know quantitatively who your market will be, to what extent, and how much are you going to spend. Many small businesses find the price of advertising on Facebook site cost-effective due to its creative schemes that lead to your brand or business goal’s popularity.
Facebook flyers or advertisements for instance, allow you to specify your target including the geographical locations, schools, organizations, groups, gender, age unlike other social networking media. In addition, your flyers could be of great use since many businesses, groups and organization could easily find your poll of opinion and ideas.
If you put into your ads the idea of contest or questions that allows viewers and visitors to share their ideas on the poll, it will attract more people all over the internet to join. When this happens, your business all over the social media will get loads of traffic and publicity as well.
What is the price of advertising on Facebook?
After setting your ad account and advertisement on Facebook, your next job is to choose which campaign you are going to take on advertising your business or product. You can do either CPC or CPM campaign with the minimum fee of $5 per day. CPC stands for “cost per click” which means each “Like” you receive for your page or brand requires payment. CPM stands for “cost for thousand impressions” where you will pay for every 1000 impressions you receive from the audience.
You can set your own budget on Facebook advertisement for your business or brand ads. It is up to you if you will make it $10, $100, $1000, etc., depending on how much you can afford. You can also utilize the setting of your focus or target market whether you want to be connected with colleges of certain states, organization, age or gender.
Successful advertisers on Facebook don’t pay for the maximum suggestion rate of cost per click or whatever bidding you engage. It is up to you how much you can afford. Advertising on Facebook may take some time for you to feel the effect so there’s no need to rush things.
In general, the price of advertising on Facebook can be described as very flexible and advertiser-friendly. This is because if your business has a geographical constraint, you can easily target users with addresses similar to where your business is located. For global products, say online games, you can target age range, while not limiting to wherever city or country the target users are.
Facebook is mainly a social networking site for people from different walks of life. They are there to socialize with their friends, long distance family and long lost relatives and to share what they want to talk about. Advertisers can ride with the tide and make the most out of the huge crowd of users to their advantage. What’s really important is that you continually provide customer support where they can interact with you freely become a part of your ever-expanding business. Trust me, the returns and future sales generated from you ads overwhelm the price of advertising on Facebook that you paid.
Finance
Justification For a Mesothelioma Cancer Lawsuit Due to Asbestos Exposure
There has been much talk in the media that Mesothelioma Lawyers are taking advantage of people who are dying or already deceased due to Mesothelioma Cancer. While it is true some Mesothelioma cancer lawyers are making large sums of money in asbestos class action suits and lawsuits, these fees are justified, due to the large amount of time involved in research and in court proceedings.
It takes much time and research to prove that a company and or person was negligent, when employees have been subjected to asbestos exposure in the workplace for example. It is even more time consuming to provide evidence of environmental asbestos exposure such as the case of a demolition or reconstruction site, where asbestos contaminated debris can blow over an entire neighborhood. Therefore, from the point of view of time invested, the fees charged by mesothelioma asbestos lawyers are not out of line.
These mesothelioma lawyers are doing a service to all of the mesothelioma cancer victims and their families, that have been exposed to asbestos in a negligent manner. In addition, each new asbestos class action lawsuit adds more visibility to the problem of asbestos exposure. To this day, many people are not aware of these dangers, even though asbestos and mesothelioma cancer lawsuits have been filed many times since the first one in 1929, against asbestos manufacturers. The lawsuit settlements resulting from these large number of lawsuits has reached into the several billions of dollars. This has helped ease the financial pain endured by the victims and their families.
While these class action lawsuits are a drain on the court systems time and resources, they are successful in bringing some closure to the victims of mesothelioma cancer, as well as their families. At the same time, they maintain the focus of the press on the dangers of asbestos exposure. This will help keep the pressure on the governments of those countries that still have not banned the production of asbestos.
Until the entire world is asbestos manufacturing free, it will continue to be beneficial and justified for any Asbestos or Mesothelioma lawyer to proceed with a new cancer lawsuit whenever and wherever it is warranted.
Asbestos Lawsuit Information [http://www.asbestos-lawsuit-info.net] provides detailed information on Asbestos Lawsuit, Mesothelioma Lawsuit, Mesothelioma Lawsuit Attorneys, current and past Mesothelioma class actions, and more. Asbestos Lawsuit Information [http://www.asbestos-lawsuit-info.net] is not affiliated with any law firms.
Finance
A Warning That Drowsy Driving Increases When Daylight Saving Time Ends
Recently, we turned our clocks back an hour in observance of the end of Daylight Saving Time. According to a research study titled, “Daylight Saving Time Transitions and Road Traffic Accidents,” transitioning into and out of DST can lead to sleep disruption, drowsiness, and considerable stress to the body. Since alertness while driving may be decreased when DST ends, drivers should take extra precautions to avoid traffic accidents.
Earlier studies have shown that the difference of only one hour of sleep can increase fatigue enough to lead to traffic accidents. In fact, some studies have suggested that the loss of one hour of sleep is comparable to the same effect as three-hour jet lag. Fortunately, within a week’s time, most drivers have adjusted.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, fatigued or drowsy driving causes 100,000 crashes a year, with 40,000 injuries and 1,550 fatalities. An astounding 37% of drivers have admitted to falling asleep while driving and up to 60% have driven while drowsy.
In addition to an increased incidence of drowsy driving in the week following the transition to standard time, commuters must also adjust to driving in the dark on their way home from work. Driving at night is more difficult for most people; moreover, traffic deaths are three times greater at night.
The main reason that driving in the dark is so dangerous is that 90% of a driver’s ability to react depends on his or her vision. Obviously, vision is severely limited at night. In addition to vision limitations, peripheral vision, color recognition, and depth perception are also restricted.
Here are some safety tips for driving at night:
- Check your lights at least once a year to ensure proper working order.
- At night, you should be able to stop within the distance illuminated in your beam.
- Reduce your speed and increase your following distance
- If you find yourself driving at night much of the time, maintain your car on a regular basis. Breaking down on a dark, deserted road is not safe for anyone.
- Keep all of your lights cleaned properly, as this can affect the efficiency by 90%
- Lower your dashboard lights and avoid any sudden bright lights while you drive.
- Avoid smoking when your drive, as nicotine and carbon monoxide hamper night vision
- If an oncoming vehicle doesn’t lower beams from high to low, avoid glare by watching the right edge of the road and use that as a steering guide.
- Have your vision checked regularly. Your eyes become more sensitive to bright lights and glare as you age. See an eye doctor every three years if you are between the ages of 40-60 and every year after that.
Driving is an attention-intensive activity. After the shift back to standard time, take measures to avoid drowsy driving, such as going to sleep early to account for the loss of time in the morning. If extremely tired during your commute, stop for coffee or to rest for a while.
Finance
Travel Agency Strategic Positioning: Analyzing the Competition
In order to develop and refine your own positioning, it is important to understand your competitors’ positioning. The purpose of this article is to provide you with practical tools for analyzing your competitors.
What is Competitor Analysis?
Competitor analysis is the systematic examination of competitors’ strategies, service offerings, strengths and weaknesses. Ideally, we would like to have the same information about competitors as we have about our own agencies. Clearly, this ideal condition will never exist. It is surprising, however, how much information about competitors is available if one takes the time and effort to dig for it. A detailed examination of competitors will help you identify potential threats to your business and opportunities for differentiation.
Competitor Positioning Maps
One useful technique used in competitor analysis is called Competitor Mapping. A map is simply a graphic representative of competitors’ relative positioning along two or more dimensions. The dimensions should be attributes which allow you to make meaningful distinctions between competitors. In general, these attributes should reflect how customers perceive distinctions between competing agencies. Attributes of importance to leisure travelers when selecting a travel agency, for example, might include location, agent destination knowledge, range of vacation packages offered, price, hours of business, credit terms, and parking facilities.
Competitor mapping is a useful tool for summarizing information about competitors and displaying it in a way that aids understanding and decision making. It can help answer such questions as, “Why am I losing business to the agency down the street?” or “What new services or products could I offer which are not currently offered by a competitor?”
What Information Do You Collect?
In deciding what information to collect, remind yourself of the reasons for undertaking the exercise in the first place. You want to understand your competitors’ positioning, their strategies, capabilities, resources, strengths and weaknesses. An understanding of your competitors’ past action (strategies) combined with knowledge of their capabilities helps you predict future strategy and action. Such insights are invaluable in identifying threats and opportunities in your market and in formulating your own strategies.
Below is a checklist of the basic information you should have about your competitors. Accumulating this information over time will enable you to put together a comprehensive picture of a competitor’s situation.
Sources of Competitor Information
• Internet (Google, etc.)
• Trade publications
• Local newspapers
• Vendors (e.g., Airline, hotel, car representatives)
• Customers (and competitors’ customers)
• Employees
Trade publications and newspapers are excellent ongoing sources of information. You should make it a habit to regularly clip articles about, or quotation from, competitors. Snippets of information which, by themselves which, by themselves, do not appear meaningful, can provide important clues to competitors’ philosophies, strategies and plans when analyzed as a whole.
Airline representatives have an excellent general knowledge of competitors which they will often share, providing that such sharing does not violate confidentiality requirements.
Customers can provide you with valuable market intelligence such as what a competitor is offering in proposals. Even a competitor’s customers will talk to you, if you approach them on the grounds that you want to understand what services they currently receive, so that you might offer more or better services. Customers are your best source of information for determining current positioning-both yours and your competitors’.
Employees are an often overlooked source of information. Some of your employees have worked for competitors at one time or another. It is not unethical to discuss competitors with employees, providing they feel comfortable doing so. In addition, don’t forget your salespeople-they are exposed to the competitor every day.
Gearing Up for Competitor Analysis
Competitor analysis is an ongoing task that requires some internal discipline. The first time through demands the most effort. After that maintaining competitor files is relatively painless. Following are some tips for “systematizing” competitor analysis.
Make Someone Responsible-Place responsibility for tracking competitors with a trusted lieutenant or take it yourself. Ensure that the responsible person makes the function a regular routine.
Develop an Intelligence Network-Cultivate contacts which can provide you with information which they read or hear. If necessary, consider using a clipping service.
Keep Files-Sounds obvious, but it is often overlooked. The true value of a competitor intelligence system will become apparent after a significant volume of data has been accumulated.
Competitor Information Checklist
VITAL STATISTICS
• Size ($, location, employees)
• Market share and growth
• Business mix (commercial/retail)
• Customer mix (large accounts, small accounts)
• Consortia affiliation
• Carrier affiliation
• Ownership (private/public, family/corporate)
• Years in business
• Number of outlets
PRODUCTS/SERVICES
• Website
• Range (broad vs narrow, general vs specialized)
• Customer segments serviced
• “Brand” image
• Pricing
MARKETING AND SELLING
• Advertising (media, frequency, content/emphasis, spending
• Proposals, promotional material
• Sales force (how many, how good)
• Preferred vendors
• Target customers/market segments
• Recent new account additions/losses
HUMAN RESOURCES
• Number of employees
• Level of expertise
• Turnover
• Compensation/incentive systems
• Training programs
• Productivity
• Recruiting policies/practices
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
• Profitability
• Access to financing
• Over position
• Cost of operation
ORGANIZATION
• Structure and reporting relationships
• Management skill, experience, depth
• Ability/willingness to adapt to change
• Management philosophy
• Succession plans
OPERATIONS
• Facilities (size, room for expansion, appearance)
• Automation (computers, phone system)
• Centralized vs decentralized reservations
• Capacity for new business
• Delivery systems
OTHER
• Overall reputation and image
Man under arrest in kidnapping of woman from Arden Hills parking ramp, robbery
Why Design Matters
Cardano Vasil Hard Fork Nears, $1 Price Level on the Cards?
Sinclair Community College is an Elite Vanguard Learning College
High school football: Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski’s stellar start made P.J. Fleck take note. Will others follow suit?
Staff picks for Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Browns, Bills vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Buccaneers and more
Price of Advertising on Facebook: Different Prices on Different Methods
Justification For a Mesothelioma Cancer Lawsuit Due to Asbestos Exposure
Kendrick Perry excels alongside NBA players in EuroBasket 2022 tournament
Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online