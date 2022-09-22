Finance
How Estate Planning Lawyers Can Help You
When you are ready to start your estate planning papers you will need to be thorough and precise as one misconstrued word or a missing initial can change the entire meaning of your estate documents. Your local and state laws are very technical as to who you can have represent your interests in your estate planning documents as well as your power of attorney. There are even stipulations on who can witness your signature.
The laws vary from state to state and one wrong word can make your estate papers null and void. This is why you should entrust the help of viable estate planning lawyers to oversee your legal rights.If you think that you can go online and get a living will or other estates documents and they will be valid and legally binding then you are in for a huge disappointment. Most of the do it yourself documents are a “one size fits all” and you very well know your life is your own and “one size fits all” is not conducive to your situation. It will be your family that will be left behind with no way to enforce your last wishes.
Organizing Your Estate
You will need to let your estate planning lawyers know what you want to happen with your estate when you are no longer alive. You should let someone know where you will put your copies of your power of attorney, insurance papers, living will and any codes or keys to your bank safe deposit box. You should also have extra copies of all of your important documents in a fire proof box as well as all of the original documents on file at your estates lawyer’s office.
Estate Planning Lawyers Can Help
Please look at the information below to see which items pertain to your unique situation.
- You have never had any children
- You have children under 15 years of age
- You have property that you own in more than one state.
- You own a business
- You want to leave a portion of your estate to a charity
If any of these statements pertain to your personal situation then you will need estate planning lawyers to make sure that your assets and last wishes are carried out exactly as you want them to be. If you do not use a professional you may end up making your family go through probate and it may take away resources from your family.
Finance
Protect Yourself After A Car Accident
Step-by-step instructions on how to protect yourself if you are in a car accident.
Auto accidents are a significant cause of disabling injuries and deaths throughout the nation.
The facts about car accidents are alarming:
- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicles accidents killed 43,443 Americans in 2005.
- Another 2,494,000 people were injured in car crashes in that year alone.
- Of those who died in highway accidents, three out of four were occupants of motor vehicles.
- About 4,550 of the deceased victims were motorcyclists.
- Another 5,665 of the people killed in car accidents were bicyclists or pedestrians.
- Almost 17,000 of the fatal motor vehicle accidents was related to alcohol use.
A car accident can be a very upsetting experience. But it is very important not to panic after a car accident. Instead, keep a clear head.
First, and most important, Stay Calm
Focus first on acting to protect yourself and help other car accident victims. Do not discuss the car accident with anyone other than the police. Do not blame anyone, including yourself. Never argue with the other driver — even if you are sure that person caused the car accident.
Second, Get Help
Do not leave the site of the car accident. Call 9-1-1 from the car accident scene, to tell police about the collision.If anyone was injured, ask the 9-1-1 operator to send emergency medical personnel to the car accident site immediately.
Set flares, if you carry them, to warn other drivers to slow down and avoid the people and vehicles involved in the car accident.
Obtain the Drivers Facts
Write down the name, address, phone number, driver’s license number and state, license plate number, registration, and auto insurance information, including the insurance policy number.
Ownership Facts
If the driver of the other vehicle was not the owner, write down the name, address, insurance company, and auto insurance policy number of the owner of that vehicle.
Injured Parties
Ask the police about all injured parties, including the passengers in the automobiles. If possible, take down their names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, and extent of injuries.
Witnesses
Look around for anyone who may have seen the car accident, including bystanders and occupants of other vehicles. Be sure to write down the names, addresses, and phone numbers of all these witnesses.
Damages
Write down the make, body type, year, and license number of all the motor vehicles involved in the car accident. Also, note the damage to each of the vehicles.
Car Accident Scene
Draw a diagram of the car accident site. Mark down the street names, and the location of any stop lights, traffic control signs, or other landmarks. Note the path of each motor vehicle just before the place where they collided.
Protect Your Health
After an automobile accident, get medical attention. Sometimes, car accident victims are too stunned right after a bad collision to know whether or not they were hurt. Therefore, it is wise to see your personal physician as soon as possible. Tell your doctor about the motor vehicle collision, so that he or she can check for internal injuries that may result from a traumatic accident.
Report the Car Accident
If police did not come to the car accident scene, call the police to file a report, as soon as you are able to make a telephone call. If the driver of the other vehicle fled the crash scene, you still must report the car accident to the police. Get a copy of the police report whenever it is available.
File an Auto Insurance Claim
Tell your auto insurance company about the car accident immediately and get an insurance claim number. Ask the auto insurance representative to open a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) file, to preserve all of your rights under your policy.
Be sure to let your insurance company know if you were in a hit-and-run car accident. Some insurance policies require notice of a claim involving an unidentified driver within 30 days of the car accident.
Tell your own auto insurance company that you claim your right to any uninsured or under insured motorist coverage, in case the car or truck that hit you was not covered by motor vehicle insurance. Insurance companies often require prompt notice of these claims and may deny these benefits to anyone who does not follow the strict requirements in their policies.
Finance
The Different Kinds of General Surgeries Offered at Hospitals
General surgery is a specialty, which focuses on different abdominal contents like the bile ducts, the appendix, the gallbladder, the pancreas, liver, colon, small bowel, stomach, and esophagus. Most times, it involves the thyroid gland, but this mainly depends on the referral patterns. General surgery also deals with different diseases that affect hernias, peripheral vascular surgery, trauma, soft tissue, breast, as well as skin. Procedures like colonoscopy and gastroscopy are also included here.
The scope
Trauma surgery
In many locations, the responsibility for trauma care usually falls under general surgery. There are surgeons who obtain more training to offer critical care. The general surgeons should be in a position to handle all sorts of surgical emergencies. They are often called so as to handle patients who are injured critically or those that are very ill. They are required to perform different procedures so as to stabilize the patients. They should be able to do thoracotomy, emergency laparotomy, compartment fasciotomies, cricothyroidotomy, and thoracostomy so as to staunch any bleeding. These are the people you will find in trauma or surgical intensive care units.
This area also covers emergency surgery like organ perforations, bowel obstructions, infections, and bleeding. Gallbladder removal is one of the surgical procedures that are very common all over the world. It has to be done electively. However, the gallbladder is at risk of being inflamed acutely and may require one to get an emergency operation. Other common emergencies include small bowel obstructions, rupture of the appendix, and infections in the appendix.
Laparoscopic surgery
This is a specialty that is new. It mainly deals with techniques for access where cameras, as well as small instruments, are inserted through small incisions. A lot is evolving from the concept such as robotic surgery. Colons, appendices, and gallbladders can actually be removed by application of the technique. Hernias can be repaired using the method. It is possible to perform bariatric surgery in this way and there are many benefits that are associated with this. They include the reduction of complications of surgical wounds, especially in the obese patients. It is important that the general surgeons be well trained in the area and proficient too.
Colorectal surgery
General surgery also deals with lots of minor and major rectal and colon diseases. This includes the inflammatory bowel diseases like Cohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Others are hemorrhoids, gastrointestinal bleeding, treat cancer, colon cancer, and diverticulitis.
Breast surgery
General surgery also handles lots of breast surgery that is non-cosmetic. This includes mastectomy all the way to lumpectomy. This usually pertains to the diagnosis, the evaluation and the treatment of cancer.
Vascular surgery
Vascular surgery is also a specialty of general surgery. However, for this one needs to have special training in the area. This area is usually handled by specialists. Most of the times, the general surgeons can actually handle the minor disorders.
There are many other areas covered by general surgery. These areas include endocrine surgery, transplant surgery, surgical oncologists, cardiothoracic surgery, pediatric surgery, and so on. Minimally invasive surgery has become prevalent in the present day. Robotic surgery has come with a lot of enthusiasm even though it is very costly.
Finance
Great Information About Holistic Addiction Treatment
Holistic addiction treatment offers comprehensive and progressive techniques that focus on the whole well-being of the addict. Generally, the main goal of holistic treatment is to effectively address the four major facets of addiction – physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. The multi-faceted treatments provided by holistic rehab centers are absolutely an excellent first step towards the road to recovery.
Indeed, there is a considerable difference between conventional rehab treatment and holistic addiction therapies. For one, traditional rehab treatments mainly offer basic medical services to treat and manage withdrawal symptoms associated with the detoxification program, and a secondary psychological care to get them ready to a life free of drugs in order to avoid relapse. On the other hand, holistic treatments provide a more complete recovery by addressing all the issues surrounding the patient’s addiction.
If you are considering a holistic rehab center, then here is what you can expect.
- Holistic Physical Treatment – Most holistic rehab facilities employ holistic detox programs. Patients will undergo a supervised and monitored holistic detox to ensure that their condition will be stabilized.
- Holistic Mental Treatment – Different types of therapeutic options are given to clients. Mental treatment is undoubtedly a crucial part of the addict’s rehab care. It basically helps them to cope with the psychological changes brought about by their addiction.
- Holistic Spiritual Treatment – The spiritual approach generally helps addicts to rejuvenate their spirituality. Holistic spiritual treatment exposes patients to activities that connect the mind to the body, such as yoga and mediation.
- Holistic Emotional Treatment – Patients go through talk and behavioral therapy in order to help them deal with suppressed emotions and allow them to once and for all resolve their emotional issues.
Overall, holistic addiction treatment does not only focus on the symptoms of addiction but also on the root cause of the problem.
Finance
What Will It Take?
Many of us seem to put our health on the backburner. Between carpool and after-school activities, stressful jobs and bosses, and endless chores and responsibilities, it seems hard and sometimes overwhelming to find time to think about what and how much we are eating and if we are exercising.
Food is a constant in our society. Not only do we hold great ties and attachment to it from a familial and cultural perspective, but we also use it to celebrate and reward ourselves and others, as well as to comfort us, to fill other voids in our lives, or to remind us of past events and loved ones. In addition, we can now eat in places we otherwise never would have dreamed, such as libraries and bookstores. In fact, I anxiously await the day that the restroom attendant is selling more than breath mints and chewing gum.
With all of these cues, demands, and ties to food – it is hard to let go and separate ourselves and our health from the joy attached to the tastes, smells, and memories of breaking bread with family and friends.
However, sadly, when things catch up with us – when we are diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, or need to go in for heart surgery or learn that we have been diagnosed with cancer – everything gets put on hold. We can no longer maintain all of those other outside responsibilities with our level of declining health.
Many of these conditions are preventable through weight loss, increased exercise, and improved diet. Thus, the thoughts of regret start to creep in. “If I had just listened to the doctor when he suggested I drop a few pounds.” Or “We talked about cooking more as a family – why did I keep grabbing take out all of those nights?”… “If I had just slowed down a little bit and invested some time in myself and my needs.”
Just as your favorite car salesman is always asking, “What will it take to get you in this car today?” I am compelled to ask a similar question – “What will it take for you to decide now is the time to lead a healthier, more balanced lifestyle that will set you up for joy and success in the future?
For some it is a life-altering illness; for others it is a request from family or a loved one; and for you it may just be the day that you decide “enough is enough.” I am tired of feeling sluggish and making excuses for myself. Today is the first day of the rest of my life – and I want to live it loud and proud.
Whenever you or a friend, colleague, or loved one do have that revelation – remember that you are not on this journey alone. Whether you decide to join a support group, choose one girlfriend as an accountability partner, or select a Lifestyle Coach to help you along the way – you will most certainly be glad you did.
Finance
Litigation Attorneys: How To Choose One?
Are you looking for good litigation attorneys in Boca Raton FL? It is important that you consider certain factors before arriving at a decision. Here are some pointers which will come in handy while choosing a litigation attorney.
How to Choose Litigation Attorneys in Boca Raton FL?
Qualifications and Experience
It is important that you choose an attorney with many years of experience. Avoid choosing a lawyer that does not have enough experience. Moreover, you should check the track record of the attorney as well. Choose a litigation attorney with a successful track record. Check the credentials of the attorney as well. For instance, it is important that the attorney has graduated from law school and has the required practice license.
Knowledge of Legal Principles
It is important that you understand the legal principles associated with litigation. Some cases can also be settled outside court. Therefore, the attorney should be familiar with the filing and hearing process as well.
Types of Litigation
Keep in mind that litigation consists of different aspects. Thus, you should choose an attorney who has specialized in a particular field. For instance, if you require some help with criminal cases then you will have to choose an attorney who is specialized in criminal defense. Similarly, some attorneys focus on product liability and personal injury. Mediation and arbitration are two common types of litigation. Alternative dispute resolution is another area of practice. Choose a litigation attorney depending upon your requirements.
Background Research
Conduct a thorough background search before arriving at a decision. Check the website of the attorney and look for customer/client testimonials, if any. It is better that you ask the clients about their experience of working with that attorney. Avoid short listing the attorney if you come across too many negative reviews. Consider these useful guidelines and select litigation attorneys in Boca Raton FL accordingly.
Finance
Diversification Out of the Dollar – How a Foreign Multi-Currency Bank Account Can Help You
Anyone looking for currency diversification strategies should consider a multi-currency bank account. Unfortunately this banking product is virtually unknown in North America and the UK, although it is commonplace in some European countries. I say ‘unfortunately’, because this is one of the most simple and convenient tools for anybody looking to diversify out of the dollar. In this article, I’ll explain more about multi-currency accounts and how you can open one.
A multi-currency account is simply a bank account, with a single account number, in which you can hold balances in various different currencies. For example, you log in through internet banking and immediately you see a summary screen showing you have so many US dollars, so many Euros, so many Canadian dollars, so many British pounds etc. Many banks allow you to hold a wide range of currencies, including more exotic currencies. Some European banks now even allow you to hold ounces or grams of gold in your account alongside national currencies.
Advantages to this are numerous:
o For a start, it is clearly a very convenient tool for anyone who is serious about diversifying currency risk. Instead of having lots of different account numbers and logins, you keep everything on one convenient screen. At any time you can easily exchange your balance in one currency (or part of it) for another currency.
o You can wire money in and out in different currencies, to and from anywhere in the world, without the need for currency conversions. This type of account is therefore ideal if you frequently send and receive money internationally, perhaps dividend payments, or transfers related to an overseas property or family living abroad.
o Banks normally permit you to go overdrawn in one particular currency, provided your overall ‘global’ balance is in the black.
o You can have credit cards and checks linked to your main multi-currency account. Checks can be drawn in any currency. For credit cards, you normally have to choose one particular currency balance that will be debited.
Multi-currency accounts are a good, conservative way to hedge against currency risks or make profits with fluctuations. Unlike ‘forex trading’ your account Is not leveraged, so there is not so much potential profit but there is also less potential for loss. This is an easy version of forex trading – for people who don’t want to have their eye on currency rates every minute or even every day.
A multi-currency bank account also beats currency ETFs hands down. With currency ETFs you buy and sell back to your base currency, paying a brokerage fee each time. With multi-currency accounts you hold the actual currency on bank deposit, rather than stock in an ETF.
Anyone who is serious about diversifying outside the dollar needs a foreign bank account -and for many people a multi-currency bank account is the logical choice. But what about Foreign Bank Account Reporting requirements? Simply by opening a personal account like this, you will not affect your tax situation in any way, neither positive nor negative. US persons will be liable to declare foreign bank accounts to the IRS.
However, as outlined above, there are many extra benefits besides tax benefits. One of the greatest advantages, besides the currency diversification out of the dollar, is privacy. Privacy is a basic human right, which is unfortunately disappearing fast when it comes to financial services, where domestic investments are basically an open book these days. Although you might be obliged to report your offshore multi-currency account to the IRS, private parties like credit rating agencies or lawyers who might want to sue you certainly won’t know anything about a private foreign bank account of this nature.
The multi-currency account was not designed as a sophisticated financial instrument. Rather it’s an accident of history, something that developed in smaller European countries like Switzerland, Luxembourg and Andorra where individuals commonly needed checking accounts in various currencies. This was especially true in the old days before the euro when Europeans did business in many different national currencies. Not coincidentally, these countries now offer the best international financial services as well as good banking privacy.
However, in modern private banking terms, such an account can provide a basic transactional banking relationship with a foreign bank, onto which you can tag many much more sophisticated services: for example, foreign currency loans for investing in bond holdings or stock portfolios. Most banks offer such services.
Needless to say, corporations, trusts, foundations and the like can also open multi-currency accounts and in such cases there is an even greater privacy benefit, and in some cases, depending on individual circumstances, tax reporting requirements may also be legally sidestepped.
How, then, can you open a multi-currency account? Quite a number of banks in some European countries offer multi-currency services by default, as soon as you open account. Unfortunately, especially for US citizens, it has become very difficult to find a foreign bank that will open an account.
It is undoubtedly best if you can travel to meet the bank and open the account. Personal meetings and referrals from known and trusted parties still open a lot of doors that initial research might suggest are closed! It is, however, possible even today to open a multi-currency bank account through the mail.
Whatever you decide, I wish you every success in your investing and wealth preservation activities.
High school football: Week 4 predictions
Fed Interest Rates Hike Spur Crypto Market Liquidations Of More Than $330 Million
Mumbai tops Iifl Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 with 283 entrants – A look at the 10 richest in Maximum City
Protect Yourself After A Car Accident
The Different Kinds of General Surgeries Offered at Hospitals
Xavien Howard returns for Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but Terron Armstead still not seen
Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano’s Smart Contracts Ecosystem
Ticked off! @flying cars
Great Information About Holistic Addiction Treatment
Dakota County receives $623,950 from USDA to improve SNAP customer service
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online