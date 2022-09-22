India vulnerable to Fpi exits if there is global fear in emerging markets, says Credit Suisse

At the final whistle in Brentford on Sunday, Arsenal regained their place at the top of the Championship ahead of the international break.

But while this Premier League season is still in its infancy, the Gunners’ 3-0 victory is already symbolic of the transformation they have undergone over the past year.

Getty The Gunners looked a million times better against Brentford than the team that played the Bees last season

Getty Arteta has overseen a total transformation at the Emirates

While they could only watch rivals Tottenham soar, Arsenal now have bragging rights in north London.

Goals from William Saliba and summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira took the Gunners to six wins from seven, with a derby to come after the Nations League fixtures.

And it was rather fitting that Bees Arsenal beat to take the lead.

Just over a year ago, the Gunners had a terrible start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s side had lost their first three Premier League games, including their game against newly promoted Brentford on the opening day of the season.

AFP Arsenal were embarrassed by Brentford last August when they fell to a 2-0 defeat

The Gunners had also failed to score a single goal at the time and were rooted to the bottom of the table.

“Good kick with the boys,” Bees talisman Ivan Toney tweeted after his side’s 2-0 win, which the players and manager have been unable to recover from.

And despite the embarrassment, a few weeks later Arsenal took to Twitter to say they had beaten Thomas Frank’s side 4-0 in a behind closed doors friendly.

He descended like a plumb balloon.

Twitter Arsenal fans told club to ‘read the play’ after Twitter blunder

“Shameless,” wrote one fan.

While another said: ‘You couldn’t have done this three weeks ago [in the Premier League?”

Fast forward 12 months and Arsenal now look a totally different side to the one that couldn’t buy a win last term and were ridiculed by Toney.

Arteta’s Alterations

Back then, the north London side had been in a state of disarray.

Despite spending the most of any other Premier League club in the summer transfer window at £160million, Arsenal were being hit with problems from every angle.

Getty Arsenal fans hadn’t been happy with the running of the club for some time

As shown in Amazon Prime’s docuseries ‘Arsenal: All or Nothing’, the club’s fans began to protest before games, with ‘Kroenke Out’ – the club’s owner – plastered on banners held up by unhappy supporters outside the stadium.

After finishing eighth the season before, and the campaign prior to that, Gunners fans had seen enough, especially after the poor start to 2021/22.

However, following Arsenal’s win 1-0 win at home to Norwich City that appeared to stop the rot, Arteta began to orchestrate a transformation at the Emirates.

Their season faced many further peaks and troughs – namely in banishing and eventually letting go of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then just missing out on fourth place.

AFP What a turnaround it has been at the Emirates, with the Gunners going from bottom to top of the league in a year

But last season and the subsequent transfer window set the path for what has been an incredible start to the season for Arsenal.

After letting go of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners recruited Premier League champions Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Edu – Arsenal’s technical director – also brought in Fabio Vieira from Porto, as well as Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

Asked if they are title contenders, talkSPORT host Jason Cundy told the Sports Bar: “I think they are. They look good and some of the players that have come in, have slotted in seamlessly.

Getty The smiles have returned at the Emirates

“They are all buying into Arteta and Arsenal fans should be very excited.”

And Frank, who has lost twice in succession to Arteta added: “They are building a team that’s young, very exciting, and that has key players in good positions. So he’s done a top job.

“He’s completed a transition from the former manager, he’s created his own culture, and he’s got rid of some players and brought in his own.”

What a difference a year makes.