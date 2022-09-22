Finance
Injured Offshore Workers Reveal Their Deepest Fear
Our maritime lawyers have advised numerous injured offshore workers throughout their respective careers and do you know what they have learned? That collectively, injured offshore workers share the same primary concern, and surprisingly it has little to do with the injuries they sustained or how soon they will be able to return to work. Nope, their greatest fear is being blackballed by the very industry that employs them, the maritime industry.
Why would you pursue a maritime injury claim?
To address the concern of being blackballed or blacklisted, we need to first take a look at why you might need to pursue an injury claim. When you are hurt offshore, you could quickly find yourself in a situation where you have growing medical bills, little income and an uncertain future.
Some injuries turn out to be permanent, barring you from continuing your career as an offshore worker. The thing you need to understand about a maritime injury is that you may not know the full extent of damage or how it will impact your life. As a result, it may be critical to pursue an injury claim, as it may be the only way to be sure that you and your family are protected financially. A successful maritime accident case could entitle you to:
- Lost wages – both past and future
- Medical expenses – both past and future
- Disfigurement
- Pain and suffering
- Mental anguish
- Other damages
Are you at risk of being blackballed within the maritime industry?
Even with the severity of their injuries, many offshore workers are hesitant to take action against their employers. If you fall into this group, it is important that you understand who truly is at risk of being blackballed and who is not. From the experience of our maritime attorneys, the workers who are sometimes shunned from the industry are those who:
- Have a history of filing frivolous lawsuits: These are workers who file baseless lawsuits wasting the time and money of all parties involved. It is not surprising that maritime employers are hesitant to hire them.
- Have filed 6 to 7 lawsuits during their careers: If you have been hurt offshore due to negligence or an unseaworthy vessel, you may have the right to obtain compensation. However, not every injury is grounds for legal action. Repeatedly filing numerous lawsuits over the course of your career could be grounds for blackballing.
Blackballing doesn’t happen to everyone.
If you feel that you have a legitimate offshore injury claim, you should talk with an experienced maritime lawyer. A maritime attorney will be able to review the details of your case and explain your best course of action.
Top Benefits of Seeking Help of a Rehabilitation Centre
If you or your close one is suffering from any physical disability or stroke, you may go through certain mental complexities. You can go to either mental anxiety or depression too. It is the right time to consider visiting the rehabilitation centre to get the best help. The professionals not only help you reduce stress and tension, he helps you to stay physically active for long. These centres help the patients to come back to normal life again. Each one of these organizations offer the services as per what the patients’ needs. Not only who are having mental anxiety can visit such organization, the experts working there show the right path towards life to the people.
If you are willing to visit one such organization stay away from all worries and tension then you should first know the benefits of visiting the rehabilitation organizations.
1. You will get more confidence
Whether you are a patient has a disability of heart problem or you are having chronic conditions, this can put an impact on your self-esteem. The right type of counselor will help you to improve your self-confidence and esteem. He will help you to take the right path towards your success. He will also help you to make more physically active by working with your body movements.
2. You will become more active in work
When you are visiting the rehab, the professionals working there will make you feel more active than before. This is a good reason you will visit the rehab organizations. If you were active in the past and the health issues in the present times, affect your lifestyle. You can get back the same level of the energy when you pay a visit to these organizations.
3. You can learn new skills
When you are visiting such counseling centres, you can able to learn new skills. This will help you to meet your target and self you more self-dependent. While you are pursuing the therapy, you can practice more when you are at home. This is one of the greatest benefits of pursuing the therapy from the professionals.
4. You will get less pain
When you are going through health issues, you are facing a lot of pain. This can hamper you in several ways. When you are taking help from the professional, you will feel less pain in your body. All the problems start vanishing in a natural way.
These are some of the benefits of visiting the counselor to get a better future. You can search online to find the best rehab near you.
Insurance Terms Overview 101
Following is a brief and broad general overview of insurance terms and insurance products as a whole.
Insurance Terms Defined
Insurance is about minimization of risk. An insurance company assumes risk for a fee known as a premium.
In its simplest form, insurance is a bet. The proposed insured bets that a certain peril (danger) or event will occur. The company bets that the peril or event will not occur.
If and when the peril or event occurs, the company loses the bet and must pay the insured a claim or benefit.
There are two main categories of insurance licenses: Property/Casualty (PC), and Life/Disability (LD).
An agent with a PC license generally insures things, such as homes, cars, and other property, as well as liability against certain perils.
An agent with an LD license insures people: Life, disability, and long-term care insurance.
Generally, either agent is able to provide medical insurance.
There are basically two kinds of insurance agents: A captive agent is an agent that represents and is usually tied to one particular company. A non-captive agent is a broker that may represent several companies, allowing the agent to offer more selection to his or her client.
In most cases, a proposed insured must qualify for coverage based on certain conditions.
Policies have certain conditions.
Policies have exclusions, which means certain perils or events are excluded from benefits or claims.
Some policies cannot be canceled by the company as long as the insured pays the premium.
The two types of insurance companies are stock companies, which are owned by the stock holders, and mutual companies which are owned by the policyholders. Mutual companies offer dividends.
There are several terms that pertain to insurance companies, depending on the type of insurance:
Policy owner-generally who pays the premium and makes decisions and makes policy decisions.
Insured– person, corporation, or property covered by the insurance.
Conditions-must be met for insurance company to be responsible for a claim or benefit.
Surrender-is what happens when a policy is canceled by a policy owner.
Claim-request to a company for a benefit to be paid.
Benefit-amount of money someone receives from an insuring company.
Beneficiary-person or entity that receives the benefit from an insuring company.
Deductible-amount the covered person or entity must pay before receiving benefits.
Rider-additional benefit added to and covered by a policy, often for additional premium.
Elimination period-period of time that elapses prior to when benefits begin.
Incontestability period–a company cannot contest a claim after this elapsed period.
This concludes part 1. Part 2 follows.
Why You Should Hire a Personal Injury Attorney
One of the rights of the citizens in the US is to be compensated whenever they are injured. It is even in the US Constitution that if you are injured because of an accident, the person responsible for that accident should compensate the victim. That is what the law says and the law has to be followed.
Everyday, everyone is at risk of being involved in an accident. It could be as simple as going to throw trash in the trash can outside when suddenly this cyclist who is not watching hits you from the back. You end up with back injuries or even spinal cord injuries. We all know how bad spinal injuries can be. In more complex situations, you could be crossing one of the busy roads in Boca Raton and then suddenly, this reckless driver decides to jump the traffic lights and heads straight for you. Luckily, you don’t die, but the pain, injuries and trauma sometimes make people wish they died. Sometimes the pain can be so unbearable and some people may even want to die so that they get away from all the pain. Well the fact that one survived means that they still have a chance to fulfill a few more things.
Back to the injuries, after going through such an ordeal it would be good for one (or the victim’s relatives) to begin to look for a personal injury attorney, even if the incident happened in the most interior parts of Boca Raton. So, if you are in Boca Raton, why is a personal injury attorney important?
Well, if you try and get compensation on your own, you may either get a raw deal or you may never get compensated at all. With a personal injury attorney, they will bring all the wealth of experience that they have in building a strong case so that a valid lawsuit can be served to the person responsible for the incident/ accident. Since the personal injury has been dealing with such cases for a while, your case may probably not be so new to him. From the past successes and failures, they will be able to come up with a good write up and serve the person(s) responsible with the lawsuit and the claims.
Some of the claims that one is supposed to get are for medical bills, compensation of wages/ salary because of time wasted recovering in the hospital or at home and also for any mental distress. One of the ways to deal with trauma is counseling. This means that someone has to pay for all the counseling sessions that victim has to attend.
In Boca Raton, it is very possible to get a competent personal injury lawyer.
Physical and Psychological Injury in a Workplace Accident and the Help of Defense Lawyer
It is known fact that accidents in workplace occur very frequently. Most of the people believe that workplace accidents happen only to people who work in complicated jobs such as construction, health care workers or motor vehicle drivers. Work injuries can occur in any work environment. Such accidents may lead to both physical as well as psychological injuries.
A Physical injury causes pain of varying intensity to the individual whereas a psychological injury greatly differs to the effect caused by physical injury. Physical injury can be identified immediately whereas psychological injury takes couple of weeks, months or in some cases it may even take years after the event took place. An individual who is exposed to a traumatic event or a series of traumatic events may directly have an impact of psychological injury. The most common root causes of psychological injury crop up from abuse in the physical, mental and sexual context. On the defense side, Psychological injury claims are sometimes difficult to disprove.
Any injury whether it is physical or mental would only affect the productivity of the person involved in the accident. As such this would financially affect him or her. Whoever who is affected in such a way that he may not be able to perform his duties properly will be prone to psychological injury as well. Accident injury attorney or work injury attorneys help us identify if we are affected by any kind of personal injury or loss of money due to a workplace accident. If the individual is injured by the actions or carelessness of another person, then the injured person is eligible for personal injury claim. Physical damages such as pain and suffering, short or long term disabilities, emotional or psychological injury are part of personal injury claims. Regardless of the injuries incurred are minor and temporary, it is most important to file a personal injury claim that may award considerable financial compensation. Claim for compensation after an accident that was not your mistake is your civil and legal right.
To protect the victims of accidents that occurred with no fault of their own, Personal injury laws was put in place to safeguard them. Accident Consultant will do everything that they can to make sure your claim, a success.
Based on the case, most of the personal injury attorney specializing in personal injury work on contingency, or they may demand some percentage of financial damages awarded at the end of the claim. Court system is little expensive by taking a claim through several hearings and it may be extended to several months or several years. But it is always worth to seek the help of personal injury lawyer so as to provide proper representation in the legal proceedings.
Most of the personal injury law firm focuses on complex personal injury litigation such as for premises negligence and transportation liability, medical malpractice, wrongful death, product liability, including car-truck collisions and train accidents. It is the duty of the person seeking legal assistance to check all these matters before approaching the lawyer so that he or she can be sure of the service quality of the defense lawyer they have chosen for legal representation.
The Secrets To Cheap Auto Insurance
Cars are very big asset, and for many they are a blessing. Having your own car is a big deal, as it helps you get around and me self sufficient. In this day and age it is not easy to own and maintain a car. Most people, who have them, take a lot of steps to make sure their vehicles remain in good shape and are protected. Considering the fact that it is very difficult to save up enough money to buy a vehicle, getting it properly insured is a very wise decision. When you are in the market looking for the best coverage plan, it is wise to take a few minutes and learn the secrets to getting cheap auto insurance.
There are many things that people tend to over look when signing on with a premiums company. There are several points that can easily get you a huge price cut in coverage premiums, but because people just do not know about them, they cannot avail them either. Coverage companies do not focus much on making people aware of these factors either, because that way they get a lower payment each month.
The age of the vehicle is one sure shot way to cut the price of a premium plan. The age old phrase old is gold applies here, because the older the car the cheaper the insurance premium. This however, does not apply for antique vehicles and the two should not be confused.
The rule applies to vehicles that are more than a decade old. Hence when you take an older car to get a coverage premium, as your agent to tell you what kind of a discount you are entitled to, based upon your cars year of make.
The next thing is the registration; you have an added advantage if you have the initial registration of the vehicle in your name or a senior member of your family. That will instantly get you entitled to a significantly low premium rate. Coverage companies usually fear a higher degree of risk when covering a vehicle for which ownership history is long.
This is mainly because the vehicle may have prior issues, which the company would have to cover once they take it in to their coverage program. Checking these things and availing the discounts that they entitle you to, can easily get you high quality coverage at an affordable price.
Asian Women and the Western Man a Match Made in ‘Cultural Heaven’
Look around just about anywhere you go today and you’ll see a smiling Western man arm in arm or hand in hand with a beautiful Asian woman. Interracial relationships and marriages are certainly common today but is there something particularly complimentary about Western men and Asian women? Maybe you, like me have been curious about how such differing cultural dynamics and traditions are resulting in wonderful and fulfilling love relationships. Seeing more and more Western guys with beautiful Asian girls shopping together in the Mall or on romantic dinners with their lovely Asian wife led me to investigate further out of pure scientific curiosity only…
I talked with Filipino women and Thai women living in the U.S. and in the Philippines and Thailand so I could get to the bottom of this interesting cultural exchange. What I found out made a lot of sense and helped to explain that old ‘Mail order bride’ term I’ve heard loosely thrown around. I was told that many Asian women are treated as 2nd class citizens in their own country by the male population. Many Filipino women told me how their boyfriends or husbands act as if their opinions, wants and needs didn’t mean anything to them at all. Believe it or not, some of these women don’t get to eat until the man has had his fill!
As these ladies told me about how they have suffered in these relationships I started to recall seeing ads for Romance Tours and Asian Women Looking for Marriage to men in foreign countries like America or in Europe and I could see now that it was not just for better economic opportunities. Many Thai women and Filipino women were actually desperately hoping for a loving relationship that resembled the sort of partnerships they heard about in Western marriages. It’s not to say that marriages in America or Europe are perfect unions but the Western model of relationships is more open and sharing and looks a lot more like a give and take partnership than witnessing an Asian wife walk 5 steps behind her husband in public.
Many Asian girls today are not willing to put up with ‘the woman as silent servant’ mentality of past generations. And thanks in part to Romance Tours by legitimate Introduction Service Companies these loving, caring and devoted women now know that many Western men are actively looking to meet Asian women. It’s true that the Western man has come a long way and generally consults his wife or girlfriend’s opinion about day to day events and many of life’s challenges too. We are encouraged in our culture to treat our mate as an equal or even better and things like opening a door or taking out the trash can melt an Asian women’s heart.
I’ve seen 1st hand how a devoted, loving Asian wife treats her Western man and things like the enjoyment in taking care of the home and her genuine concern for his comfort and happiness is an integral part of their upbringing. She’ll massage your neck and rub your feet at the end of a hard day’s work out of pure love and her desire to see you happy.
So the result of my investigations..? Our two cultures, East and West do complement each other very well; here in the West we tend to treat women with more respect and tenderness while Asian women are taught to revere, care and dedicate themselves to their man.
