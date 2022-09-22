News
Instagram is developing user controls to block nudity and other unwanted content
Meta is developing a set of optional user controls for Instagram to protect users from unwanted and inappropriate content.
The tools are created to “help people protect themselves from unwanted DMs, such as photos containing nudity,” a Meta spokesperson told CNET in a statement Wednesday.
“This technology does not allow Meta to see anyone’s private messages, and they are not shared with us or anyone else,” Meta said. “We are working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive.”
Some of the new optional controls Instagram plans to offer will be similar to its current wordsearch controls, and provide on-device security protections with end-to-end encryption. The goal of the new controls, which users can turn on or off, is to stop damage before it happens and give users more control over their experience on the app. Meta will supposedly not be able to see or collect any of the images, and there will be no signals to share with third parties.
The new tools are still in early stages of development and not yet tested, Meta said.
Meta’s development of new Instagram tools comes hot on the heels of the tech company fined $400 million from the Irish Data Protection Commission for failing to protect children’s information on Instagram, as well as several lawsuits in the United States knowingly alleging the technology company exploits its young users for profit on Facebook and Instagram.
CNET
News
St. Paul police chief: Short 64 cops and a sharp decline in candidates
The St. Paul Police Department has 64 fewer officers than its authorized strength and hiring more officers continues to be challenging, the interim chief told the city council Wednesday.
The department is allowed to have 619 officers and 555 were on the payroll as of the beginning of this month. The police department is putting 25 recruits through training now and they’re due to start field training in December, when another academy class is scheduled to start.
Even with 55 new officers graduating from the department’s last academy in February — the largest group hired at one time in St. Paul — the department is still trying to dig out from a period of no-hiring and a large number of officers leaving the department.
“It’s concerning to hear how far down we are and I know I’ve heard from your officers and commanders … ‘We don’t have enough officers for this activity or that activity,’” council member Rebecca Noecker said during the budget committee meeting. “Do we expect that the two academies will get us back up to our sworn strength?”
Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison said the two academies will be helpful for increasing staffing, but “it’s going to take time to get back up to our 619 (officers) and it’s going to be a challenge throughout that time when we’re at our low staffing numbers.”
Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed police department budget for next year is $106.6 million; this year’s budget is $104 million. Next year’s budget doesn’t add to the department’s authorized strength.
Ellison said they’ve had to spend money on overtime to backfill positions, but “the biggest impact on the department really is the stress it causes on our officers.”
BEHIND THE NUMBERS
A variety of factors have been at work.
The city asked departments to take cost-saving measures in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which avoided city layoffs or dipping into budget reserves and did not raise the city’s tax levy at the time. For the police department, it meant not holding a police academy in 2020; the academies are the way that officers are brought onto the job in St. Paul.
At the same time, the St. Paul police department has seen more officers leaving than normal and fewer people have been applying to become officers.
Around the U.S., some have reconsidered law enforcement careers in the face of increased attention on policing practices since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Officers also report feeling that some politicians don’t support their work.
More than 50 officers retired or left the St. Paul department last year and 45 have so far this year; 32 officers leave in a typical year, according to the police department.
POLICE ACADEMIES
The city council signed off in December on a 2022 budget for the police department that included holding two academies, instead of one, to try to fill vacant positions more quickly.
The first academy of this year started in August.
“If we would have started an academy in spring, which was what this council requested, we would have those folks graduated and working with the police department today,” City Council President Amy Brendmoen said during Wednesday’s meeting. “And then that second academy would have probably started closer to August and we would have folks out on the streets, so we’re behind in hiring in a lot of places.”
The previous academy, which began last fall and graduated in February, was a large class and kept the department’s training staff busy, said Sgt. David McCabe, department spokesman, after the council meeting. Then, staff had to provide required training for officers already on the job after the last academy ended and before the new one started, McCabe said.
Ellison told the council they plan to hold academies in the spring and fall next year. And with recruiting being a challenge — 794 people applied to be a St. Paul officer in 2014 versus 52 for the upcoming December academy — Ellison said they’re looking for creative ways to find candidates.
CRIME TRENDS
In the meantime, Ellison said the department has to continue focusing on responding to and investigating the most serious crimes.
St. Paul recorded the most homicides on record last year, 38. There have been 27 this year, which matches the number at the same time last year.
More people have been shot in St. Paul this year, and reports of thefts and auto thefts are up, according to preliminary police department data through mid-September, compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, reports of rape, robbery, burglary and arson are down year-over-year.
Noecker said she thinks “the good news never gets enough” attention and noted during Wednesday’s meeting that GoodHire recently ranked St. Paul as the third safest city in the U.S. and the safest large city, based on FBI crime data.
News
Biden will speak before the United Nations General Assembly
This event is scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. AND. Please refresh the page if you don’t see a player above at this time.
US President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. He is expected to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge international allies to do the same, arguing that the war violates the terms of the UN charter.
cnbc
News
Who can refuse a happy hour with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe?
‘Beer’ becomes the island’s happy hour
New comedy action drama movie “Greatest Beer Run Ever” stars Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray. A supposedly legit story from a book by writer Joanna Molloy, it’s about a 26-year-old Navy vet who left New York to offer beer to his childhood buddies in Vietnam.
Norman Lear just screened it for friends. Where did he throw it? Martha’s Vineyard. Where in Martha’s Vineyard? At the great grand home of ex-Sec’y of State John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz who is Heinz Heinzes ketchup and, therefore, President of Heinz Endowments and Heinz Philanthropies. Please understand that even the personal bathroom mirror where Kerry waves her taut pompadour was not near a single migrant.
Great TV producer Lear, a WWII veteran: “I’m glad I hit 100 to get to see this movie.”
Everything is in place
AD Week, four day event, October 17-20. In-person speakers at Market Line downtown will explain best practices, tips, news and the industry.
Deepak Chopra: Waking Life. Awaken to new levels of consciousness that cultivate clear vision, heal mind and body pain, reclaim who you truly are. Political analyst Donny Deutsch: media relations, midterm elections, how everyone, including politicians, has a mark.
The seminars tell you everything except if you need a 12th vaccination.
Volume time
JOHN Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” unloads four decades from being a silly kid on the soap opera “General Hospital” at B’way to four decades of film and television news, he’s also a drummer/singer/musician. It’s next fall. Henry Holt, editor.
The theater toy
LINDA Lavin’s play in the grand Roundabout Theater bears the unsavory title “You Will Get Sick.”
“We open on November 6. To age, to memorize is more difficult. I have an assistant because there is also a monologue. Driving back and forth from California, I got COVID. [Remember the play’s title?] Now I am tested daily. I sit outside, go to bed early, don’t go out much, except I saw Billy Stritch at Birdland.
“Life is short. Disappointments. Pain. I have renounced negative influences. I sit outside, take care of myself. It takes work to come out of sadness. I am now leaving for a few days to make a go clubbing in london my husband of 16 whom i love very much.
“I take spiritual baths, reach for positive thoughts, keep hope alive, stay away from negativity. Additionally, we have locations in New York, California, Costa Rica and Great Barrington. Which perhaps helps this positivity.
Course correct?
QUESTION: Why are a maximum of university professors so radicalized? Leftists? Ideologues? Promoters of social justice? To instruct our fertile young minds to rail against decisions, government, establishment, history, parents, mores, dress, manners, social justice? Is it because professors are tenured and don’t need to bite and scratch to earn a dollar in the tough outside world? Can someone explain this to me?
While crowding the UN and traffic, the President of France hit the Tudor City Steakhouse. He and his 12-person delegation inhaled sirloin from New York, potatoes from Idaho and Cabernet Sauvignon from California. It was time for the French prez to have good food – only in New York, children, only in New York.
New York Post
News
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar overtakes Kiran Mazumdar to become India’s richest self-made woman
According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich published on Wednesday, the founder of online retailer Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, has been named India’s richest self-made woman.
It overtook Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw after the successful listing of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of omnichannel Nykaa, according to Hurun India’s rich list.
Nayar, with a net worth of Rs 38,700 crore, ranks 33rd in the list of top 100 billionaires, followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises, the company set up by her husband and late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Other women on the list include Smita V Crishna of Godrej (Rs 32,000 crore), Radha Vembu of Zoho Corporation (Rs 30,500 crore), Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Rs 24,800 crore) and others.
The second richest person in the world, Gautam Adani tops India’s rich list with a wealth of Rs 10,94,400 crore. Adani topped the list by adding Rs 1,600 crore per day over the past year.
Adani’s wealth has more than doubled (116%) in the past year and in absolute terms he added Rs 5,88,500 crore. Over the past five years, the wealth of the first generation entrepreneur has increased by 1440%.
“From the perspective of Indian wealth creation, 2022 will be remembered for Adani’s meteoric rise. Rapidly growing his commodity trading company into a conglomerate from coal to port to energy, he is the only Indian to have built not one, but seven companies with a market capitalization of one lakh crore.The cumulative wealth growth of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, excluding Adani, is not only 2.67% compared to the overall 9%,” said IIFL Wealth Hurun India.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season after the point guard undergoes knee surgery next week
Lonzo Ball will have left knee surgery next week and miss the start of the season as the Chicago Bulls continue to seek answers for their starting point guard’s lingering injury.
The Bulls announced Wednesday that Ball on Sept. 28 will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball has spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury initially suffered in January.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. His absence is likely to stretch longer.
By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
In the meantime, Ball’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Bulls lineup, which will rely on second-year pro Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Alex Caruso to shoulder the load at point guard.
Ball’s path to recovery seemed simple after a Jan. 28 surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee. At the time, the Bulls predicted Ball would return by the end of the regular season to run the offense in the playoffs.
Complicated by a deep bone bruise in the same knee, Ball remained plagued by pain and discomfort that prevented him from running at full speed. He eventually was shut down midway through the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls front office remained vague about Ball’s recovery path throughout the summer, but executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley both hinted at concerns about Ball’s return during the offseason.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said July 12 during an NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
Injuries have plagued Ball throughout his career. He has yet to play more than 65% of a single season, suffering a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb during prior stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
As the Bulls prepare to open training camp Tuesday, they face a major crisis in filling Ball’s position. They did not target another primary ballhandler in the offseason, which means they’ll be forced to rely on Dosunmu and Caruso to open the season.
Besides his ability to spark the Bulls in transition with pinpoint passes, Ball’s defensive instincts are nearly inimitable. The Bulls struggled to maintain defensive pressure in the final months of the season without Ball.
()
News
Antonio Rudiger says he deliberately hurt Chelsea people to ‘wake up’ fans who were ‘too quiet’ and responds to ‘sad’ dismissal of former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed how he would roll people up on purpose to try to ‘wake up’ fans at Stamford Bridge.
The German was in an honest mood as he spoke about his style of play and his summer move from Les Bleus to Real Madrid in a recent interview during the international break.
Rudiger went from junk under Frank Lampard to one of the top names on the squad roster after Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in west London, but ruined his relationship with supporters by jumping ship for the Spain this summer.
The 29-year-old failed to sign a new contract with Chelsea and left on a free transfer at the end of his contract, before moving to the Bernabeu to join the Champions League winners.
And he has now risked making his relationship with his former fans even more bitter by admitting he sometimes deliberately laughed on the pitch to get a reaction from the stands, saying fans were sometimes “too quiet”.
One such moment, Rudiger has revealed, came in Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Premier League last season – where Kai Havertz secured a dramatic win with an 89th-minute winner.
“I’ll be honest: I deliberately hurt people because it was just too quiet in the stadium for me during that game,” Rudiger said in an interview with German media. Sports1.
“I wanted to wake people up with this.”
shock
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine LIVE: Dykes and McGinn send Scots ahead after Patterson injury
UNLUCKY
Woods ‘baffled’ by Maddison’s absence from England ahead of 2022 World Cup
POOR
UEFA message blaming deceased Liverpool fans for Champions League delay was ‘pre-planned’
minutes
Arthur Melo replaced by Jay Spearing as he makes Papa John Trophy appearance
WRONG
Arteta branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘self-indulgent’ for making Nwaneri debut aged 15
BIG BOY
Dier told to ‘suck it and carry on’ after fan abuse complaints
There seems to be more to Rudiger’s antics as the Germany international has opened up about how much he also enjoys liquidating opposition players.
“I like to analyze my opponents and say to myself, ‘Okay, let’s see how they react if I provoke them a bit,’” he said.
“But it’s not like I pick someone before every game. It happens spontaneously.
“I also like and need mind games and conversations with my opponents, it’s just fun for me.”
Rudiger spent five years at Chelsea, where the centre-back won the Champions League and Europa League titles, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
His best days were spent under fellow German Tuchel, with the pair developing a special bond during their time together at Stamford Bridge.
That bond wasn’t enough to convince Rudiger to stay and sign another deal with the Blues, but it looks like Rudiger made the right call after Tuchel himself was sacked by the ruthless club earlier this month.
It’s a move that came as a surprise to Rudiger, especially after a summer transfer window where the manager was handed £270m to bolster his squad, and he revealed he sent a message to Tuchel following his Chelsea exit .
“They let him sign new players first, only to let him go after a few games,” he said.
“I was surprised by the speed. The day of his release was sad for me. I wrote to him afterwards and thanked him again for everything. He was there for everyone, not just me.
“If you look at where we came from and where he took us, he did the impossible.
“But you know how it is in football. Sometimes you are the hero, sometimes the bogeyman.
“The football business is very changeable, doors open and close quickly. Believe in yourself and have people who believe in you is what ultimately matters.
“At Chelsea I had to learn it the hard way. I was always ready to play and fortunately with Thomas Tuchel a coach arrived who trusted me and showed me that I was an important player for him.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Instagram is developing user controls to block nudity and other unwanted content
Let A Landlord Tenant Lawyer Help You Fight Eviction
St. Paul police chief: Short 64 cops and a sharp decline in candidates
Biden will speak before the United Nations General Assembly
Who can refuse a happy hour with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe?
Guide to Stock Investing For Beginners
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar overtakes Kiran Mazumdar to become India’s richest self-made woman
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season after the point guard undergoes knee surgery next week
Antonio Rudiger says he deliberately hurt Chelsea people to ‘wake up’ fans who were ‘too quiet’ and responds to ‘sad’ dismissal of former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel
Bonds and Inflation
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online