Mikel Arteta has been accused of being ‘irresponsible’ and ‘indulgent’ in his decision to hand Ethan Nwaneri his senior Arsenal debut at the age of 15.

The young midfielder came off the bench for the final two minutes and 40 seconds of a 3-0 win over Brentford, making him the youngest Premier League player in history.

Getty Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut aged just 15 this weekend

Getty Arteta is encouraged by what the future holds for Nwaneri but the boss has come under fire

Making his senior Premier League debut aged 15 years and 181 days saw Nwaneri break the record of Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he made his debut for Fulham in 2019 .

Nwaneri, born in 2007, also became the youngest player to appear in English top flight history – the previous record holder was Sunderland’s Derek Foster who played aged 15 years and 184 days.

talkSPORT host and former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy was delighted for the youngster after making his big league breakthrough.

However, he believes Arteta’s motive for the decision was purely selfish as he hit out at the Gunners manager who he says ‘doesn’t care’ about the starlet.

“Look, first thing, congratulations to him – what an achievement,” he told fellow Sports Bar host Jamie O’Hara.

“I take nothing away from what he did there. I love how Arsenal fans used to chant, ‘He has school in the morning’. He made his parents, the academy, his school, he made everyone who had an impact on his career very proud.

Getty Nwaneri is now the youngest player in Premier League history

“I’m delighted for him on a personal level, it’s amazing… but there’s a big but to come – Arteta doesn’t really care about the boy.

“I’m sorry, but I think it’s a very bad decision… because it’s about Arteta. Everything revolves around Arteta. I think it’s self-indulgence – ‘I’m the manager who played the youngest player in Premier League history. That was me’.

“When I saw the kid on the bench, I thought it was brilliant. The first time I was on the bench at 17, I thought what a brilliant experience for the kid.

“But when he was warming up, and going forward, I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ This has nothing to do with the kid, it’s all about Arteta. It’s self-indulgent,” Look what I did, I gave the youngest ever player his first Premier League appearance.”

“I don’t think it had anything to do with anything other than that, and I think it was a really bad decision.

“I heard Danny Murphy on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning, he said he didn’t think it was a good thing for the boy, and I thought he was nice.

talkSPORT Cundy accused Arteta of self-indulgence over his decision to give 15-year-old Nwaneri his Arsenal debut

Getty Danny Murphy suggested on talkSPORT that Nwaneri might have made his debut in a bid to keep the youngster happy

“Time will tell, but I think it’s a bad decision. It’s not about the boy. He came on with seconds to go, barely touched the ball, so it had nothing to do with a performance, it had everything to do with a mere appearance.

“If it was a performance or the player, why didn’t Arteta bring him in with 15 minutes or ten minutes to play?

“I understand they had injuries, and if need be you have to promote the kids, but there were other players on the bench who could have come on. He’s still a kid and the pressure will mount on him now…

“From what I’ve read and heard about him, he’s going to be a superstar, but putting him at 15 does nothing to help his career.

“He’s a young boy and you have to be careful with young children. What about the care of being responsible for a young teenager?

“I think it’s irresponsible, really.”