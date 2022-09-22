News
“It’s a very bad decision”
Mikel Arteta has been accused of being ‘irresponsible’ and ‘indulgent’ in his decision to hand Ethan Nwaneri his senior Arsenal debut at the age of 15.
The young midfielder came off the bench for the final two minutes and 40 seconds of a 3-0 win over Brentford, making him the youngest Premier League player in history.
Making his senior Premier League debut aged 15 years and 181 days saw Nwaneri break the record of Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he made his debut for Fulham in 2019 .
Nwaneri, born in 2007, also became the youngest player to appear in English top flight history – the previous record holder was Sunderland’s Derek Foster who played aged 15 years and 184 days.
talkSPORT host and former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy was delighted for the youngster after making his big league breakthrough.
However, he believes Arteta’s motive for the decision was purely selfish as he hit out at the Gunners manager who he says ‘doesn’t care’ about the starlet.
“Look, first thing, congratulations to him – what an achievement,” he told fellow Sports Bar host Jamie O’Hara.
“I take nothing away from what he did there. I love how Arsenal fans used to chant, ‘He has school in the morning’. He made his parents, the academy, his school, he made everyone who had an impact on his career very proud.
UNLUCKY
Woods ‘baffled’ by Maddison’s absence from England ahead of 2022 World Cup
“I’m delighted for him on a personal level, it’s amazing… but there’s a big but to come – Arteta doesn’t really care about the boy.
“I’m sorry, but I think it’s a very bad decision… because it’s about Arteta. Everything revolves around Arteta. I think it’s self-indulgence – ‘I’m the manager who played the youngest player in Premier League history. That was me’.
“When I saw the kid on the bench, I thought it was brilliant. The first time I was on the bench at 17, I thought what a brilliant experience for the kid.
“But when he was warming up, and going forward, I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ This has nothing to do with the kid, it’s all about Arteta. It’s self-indulgent,” Look what I did, I gave the youngest ever player his first Premier League appearance.”
“I don’t think it had anything to do with anything other than that, and I think it was a really bad decision.
“I heard Danny Murphy on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning, he said he didn’t think it was a good thing for the boy, and I thought he was nice.
“Time will tell, but I think it’s a bad decision. It’s not about the boy. He came on with seconds to go, barely touched the ball, so it had nothing to do with a performance, it had everything to do with a mere appearance.
“If it was a performance or the player, why didn’t Arteta bring him in with 15 minutes or ten minutes to play?
“I understand they had injuries, and if need be you have to promote the kids, but there were other players on the bench who could have come on. He’s still a kid and the pressure will mount on him now…
“From what I’ve read and heard about him, he’s going to be a superstar, but putting him at 15 does nothing to help his career.
“He’s a young boy and you have to be careful with young children. What about the care of being responsible for a young teenager?
“I think it’s irresponsible, really.”
Twins cap deflating 1-7 road trip with 4-1 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Twins left for their road trip late last Thursday coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, there was still a glimmer of hope that a postseason berth could be had, with a strong showing in Cleveland and Kansas City.
The ensuing road trip, which concluded on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, removed any of that hope. The Twins finished the road trip 1-7, stumbling to four losses in five games against Cleveland before getting swept by the fourth-place Royals. To put the Twins’ road woes in perspective, they’ve won just four games away from Target Field since the beginning of August and are 30-45 this season away from Target Field.
Thursday, the Twins fell behind in the third inning on back-to-back hits from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. Edward Olivares hit a solo home run to left in the next inning and Drew Waters followed with one of his own an inning later.
While those were the only runs the Royals scored off rookie Josh Winder in his six innings of work, they turned out to be more than enough on a day where the Twins’ offense managed very little against starter Jonathan Heasley, who entered the day with a 5.09 earned-run average, and the Royals’ bullpen.
The Twins collected just two hits — one apiece from Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa — and scored one run, which came in the sixth inning on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly. The loss puts the Twins at 73-77, which is equal to the lowest they’ve been under .500 all season.
Chris Perkins: Howard vs. Diggs matchup could be as good as the Dolphins vs. Bills matchup
There’s two ways to look at the possibility of the Dolphins using cornerback Xavien Howard to shadow Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Sunday’s AFC East showdown.
The attention-getting, headline-grabbing point of view is that it sets up a titanic matchup between Howard, an All Pro, and Diggs, a fellow All Pro, a matchup that could be as good as the game itself.
“I want to go against the best because I consider myself the best,” Howard said. “I like the one-on-one matchup. That’s what I’m into doing.”
Howard vs. Diggs is a matchup we saw last season.
It’s not necessarily a game-deciding matchup. Buffalo beat the Dolphins twice last season and Howard, arguably the best cornerback in the league, was shadowing Diggs both times.
However, it’s an incredibly sexy matchup. It’s two of the game’s best going at it one-on-one, head-to-head, face-to-face. And, according to Howard, there’s no yapping.
“Nobody is talking when we play,” said Howard, who leads the NFL with 27 interceptions over the last five seasons, “because I’m not saying anything to nobody.”
There’s also the other side of the matchup story where Nik Needham, presumably the Dolphins’ starting cornerback opposite Howard, can expect to get lots of action.
Needham said he’s ready.
“Coach has always been saying, ‘Just be ready because the quarterback is definitely gonna try you sometimes,’” Needham said. “And you’ve just got to be ready to make those plays.”
Fortunately for Needham and the Dolphins, the Bills don’t have a set of wide receivers as good as the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. So the Dolphins can feel comfortable with Needham on Bills wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie (four receptions, 56 yards, one touchdown) or Gabe Davis (four receptions, 88 yards, one touchdown).
The Dolphins also have other cornerbacks such as Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou, so it won’t all be on Needham. It’s a difficult challenge, having such a target on your back opposite Howard. You know the quarterback wants to go your way. It boils the game down to basics.
“It’s a game of man-to-man,” Crossen said. “Simple football.”
The same is true for Howard-Diggs.
Buffalo won’t shy away from going to Diggs because he’s their best receiver, and one of the best players. Teams don’t usually go away from their strength. It’ll be up to Howard to take away their strength.
Howard shadowed New England wide receiver DeVante Parker in the opener, holding him to one reception for nine yards on two targets.
Diggs, however, is in a different class.
Diggs (20 receptions, 274 yards, four touchdowns), to borrow a phrase Dolphins quarterback TuaTagovailoa used to describe Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is a beast.
And Allen will throw him the ball his way often.
Diggs has more than twice as many receptions (20 to 8) and targets (24 to11) than his two fellow starting wide receivers, McKenzie and Davis, combined.
Diggs, one of the NFL’s top receivers, is second in the league in receiving behind Hill (25 receptions, 284 yards, two touchdowns).
In last year’s Dolphins-Bills game in Buffalo on Halloween, a 26-11 Bills victory, their seventh consecutive victory over the Dolphins, Diggs finished with five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted seven times. The touchdown came on a 19-yard pass in the third quarter to give the Bills a 17-3 lead.
In last year’s first meeting between the Dolphins and Bills, a 35-0 Buffalo victory, Diggs finished with four receptions for 60 yards with a 5-yard touchdown. He was targeted eight times.
Plenty of things make Diggs tough to defend, but a few stand out.
“I’d say his route-running, hands, [and] especially the quarterback holding the ball so long, extending the plays, it makes it a hard job,” Howard said.
Diggs can flat out ball.
But so can Howard, a two-time All Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL interceptions leader.
Howard has shadowed receivers such as Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown (when he was with Tennessee), Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (when he was with Houston), Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown, among others.
He loves the challenge.
“I embrace the matchup,” Howard said, “and I’m ready for it.”
Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal
The Ravens are bringing in outside help to bolster a thin group of pass rushers.
Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore worth up to $5.5 million, according to the NFL Network. CBS Sports first reported the agreement Thursday.
Pierre-Paul, 33, has played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits and 31 tackles in 12 games in 2021 while battling a torn rotator cuff before having shoulder surgery in February. The three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion reportedly visited the Ravens in June and again this week before agreeing to a deal, providing depth for a depleted defense.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both recovering from torn Achilles tendons, and veteran Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes are also on injured reserve. Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh entered the week as the Ravens’ only healthy pass rushers ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2010, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Pierre-Paul has seven or more sacks in five of the past six seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, recording 9 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions to help the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title.
“We’re not trying to do anyone any favors here,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked Wednesday if the Ravens had plans to sign anyone. “We want guys who will come in and help us win right now.”
Magic training camp countdown: How will they lean on the rookies?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which tips off Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. Part one addressed whether the Magic did enough to turn around their shooting woes, while part two focused on injury-related questions.
Part Three: The Rookies
Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan took the first step in their NBA careers on the same night. But the outside expectations surrounding them couldn’t be more stark entering their rookies seasons.
Houstan faces minimal external pressure as the Magic’s second-round pick (No. 32).
As the top pick in June’s NBA draft, all eyes on are Banchero.
Banchero’s used to attention after being a 5-star and playing at Duke during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
He’s accustomed to high expectations and has embraced the pressure.
Banchero used summer league to help show he can be the kind of go-to guy people expect most No. 1 picks to be.
That process will continue once the Magic start camp.
Orlando’s tried not to publicly place too many expectations for Banchero, but he’s the preseason favorite to win Rookie of the Year for a reason: he may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class.
It’s the bet the Magic are taking while also understanding whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations won’t be answered immediately.
“We’re going to ask him to do a lot of things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “He’ll be at the elbow, he’ll handle the basketball, he’ll be on the post, he’ll be on the wing — there will be all these spots he’ll be in, but he’s going to have to learn the pace in each spot. Physically, he’s going to be able to get to the basket [and] punish defenses.”
Banchero’s physical attributes (6-10, 250 pounds) are eye-popping and should help make the adjustment to the NBA’s physicality compared to college easier.
“He’s going to be a guy who can get to the paint when he needs to,” Mosley added. “Get to the free throw line when he needs to and that’s what we’ll keep imploring him to do. He has that gift. It’s not a selfish gift because once he gets there, teams are going to start collapsing and he has the mentality to find the open man.”
To Mosley, the way Banchero sees and reads the game is just as, if not more, impressive than his physical gifts.
It’s why Banchero is expected to be one of the Magic’s top decision-makers — not just as a scorer, but as a passer, playmaker/offensive hub and off the ball.
“He’s just physically so gifted,” Mosley said, “but his mind is so similar to the way Franz [Wagner] sees the game, the way Markelle [Fultz] sees the game, the way Wendell [Carter Jr.] can see the game.
“The ability to know when, where, why I’m doing it and how to do it, [Banchero] has that in him already. We watched film together during summer league and we’d sit and pause the film and say, ‘Tell me what you see.’ And he’s breaking things down, ‘If he comes in here, I can move this guy there. If I can turn the corner, I can go for the lob.’ He’s breaking things down right away now. Because he has the pass-first mentality, it’s going to be another decision-maker.”
It’s unknown where Houstan, a 5-star out of Montverde Academy, will fall on the Magic’s “decision-maker” hierarchy.
Unlike Banchero, who’s expected to start from Day One, Houstan’s role is unclear.
Houstan has the potential to knock down 3s and defend at a high level, making him a strong fit for the Magic on the wings.
Gary Harris having arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage leaves his status for camp and the start of season unknown. That could open opportunities for Houstan.
It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic had Houstan spend time with their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, so he could get more playing time.
Banchero will get to showcase himself in 2022-23, with his rookie season being about gaining a better understanding of his skillset and getting comfortable in the league.
The same will be true for Houstan regarding understanding the league and his skillset. How and when those opportunities will come for him is unknown.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again misses practice with concussion
Vikings safety Harrison Smith again was absent from practice on Thursday due to a concussion, and his status remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia, and was not seen on the practice field during the portion open to the media. He had sat out a workout on Wednesday.
Smith’s primary replacement against the Eagles was Josh Metellus, who got in for 10 snaps at safety while rookie Lewis Cine played just one in his NFL debut. Speaking before the practice, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start in Smith’s place if he can’t play against the Lions.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. That’s days away. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them. Either or.”
Also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. due to a quadriceps injury. Booth was hurt in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay and sat out against the Eagles.
One day after Zelenskyy speech, US, Russia square off at UN
By PIA SARKAR and JENNIFER PELTZ
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — One day after Ukraine’s president laid out a forceful case against Russia’s invasion at the United Nations, the United States made its own assertions in front of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday about why Russia should face further censure and isolation. Minutes later, Russia came right back, calling the claims unfair and saying Ukraine is to blame.
Antony Blinken, the United States’ top diplomat, spoke to Security Council members on Thursday, detailing allegations of what he called war crimes and other atrocities committed by Russia and urging them to “send a clear message” to the country to stop its nuclear threats.
Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, addressed the Security Council shortly afterward, repeating his country’s frequent claims that Kyiv has long oppressed Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east — one of the explanations Moscow has offered for the invasion.
Ukraine’s Western allies “have been covering up the crimes of the Kyiv regime,” said Lavrov, who was not in the room when Blinken and some other U.S. allies spoke. He appeared just before his own speech and departed immediately afterward.
The almost-exchange between the two top diplomats came on the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s demands for world leaders to punish Russia in a video speech delivered Wednesday, just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.
Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken swaths of territory that the Russians seized, Zelenskyy vowed that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine.
“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said in a speech delivered in English. “But we need time.”
Video speeches by Zelenskyy in an olive green T-shirt have become almost commonplace. But this speech was one of the most keenly anticipated at the U.N. General Assembly, where the war has dominated over conflicts in other regions.
On Thursday, Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, delivered a speech focused on the Palestinians and included a call for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children,” Lapid said.
The speech, coming ahead of Nov. 1 elections, appeared to be part of an effort by Lapid to portray himself — both to voters and global leaders — as a statesman and moderate alternative to his main rival, hardline former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But it was short on details, and there is virtually no chance Lapid, who has long supported a two-state solution, will get to push forward with his vision. Israel’s parliament is dominated by parties that oppose Palestinian independence, and opinion polls forecast a similar result after the upcoming elections.
The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — territories captured by Israel in 1967 — for an independent state, a position that enjoys wide international support.
While Lapid and dozens of other world leaders sought airtime for issues plaguing their own nations — including climate change, rising food costs, human rights and vaccine inequity — Ukraine remained at the center of the U.N. General Assembly, popping up in speeches by leaders from all over the world decrying Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country.
“It’s an attack on this very institution where we find ourselves today,” said Moldovan President President Maia Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s address, too, focused heavily on the war in Ukraine.
“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” he said. “If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is not attending the General Assembly, has said he sent his armed forces into Ukraine because of risks to his country’s security from what he considers a hostile government in Kyiv; to liberate Russians living in Ukraine — especially its eastern region of the Donbas — from what he views as the Ukrainian government’s oppression; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historical territorial claims on the country.
Earlier this week, he warned that his nuclear-armed country will “certainly use all means available to us” if its territory is threatened and to defend the country and its people.
Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details but officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped. It was apparently an effort to seize momentum after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
But the first such call-up in Russia since World War II also brought the fighting home in a new way for Russians and risked fanning domestic anxiety and antipathy toward the war. Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and more than 1,000 people were arrested at rare antiwar demonstrations across the country.
Zelenskky asserted that Moscow wants to spend the winter preparing its forces in Ukraine for a new offensive, or at least preparing fortifications while mobilizing more troops in the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II
“Russia wants war. It’s true. But Russia will not be able to stop the course of history,” he said, declaring that “mankind and the international law are stronger” than what he called a “terrorist state.”
___
Associated Press journalists Andrew Katell in New York and Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
