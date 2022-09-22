James Bond producers say they understand why Idris Elba doesn’t want the role: NPR

Residents and witnesses are reeling from the moments immediately following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday morning that injured eight people.

The collapse and explosion happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at 5601 W. West End Avenue, officials said.

For residents, what was an ordinary September morning turned perilous in the blink of an eye.

“A big bang. Doors opening, windows breaking, it was crazy,” Ronald Martin, a resident who has lived in the building for several years, told NBC 5. “I was preparing the little -lunch, just a usual morning, I was getting ready for work and it automatically stopped.”

Martin, who has lived in the building for more than seven years, lives on the first floor and rushed immediately at the sound of the explosion.

Otis Mading, a resident of a nearby building, said he could see into the apartments in the affected building in the seconds after the explosion before evacuating his apartment.

“My body has never shaken like this before,” Mading said. No other buildings were damaged in the blast, officials said.

The blast prompted a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as authorities searched the surrounding area for anyone who might have been trapped in debris.

Firefighters said at least three people were in critical condition, while five others were in stable condition. All of the victims were taken to various hospitals in the city with injuries ranging from burns to traumatic injuries, according to firefighters.

The department said an explosion occurred on North Central Avenue and West End Avenue, causing the upper story of a residential building to partially collapse.

A building collapsed Tuesday morning on Chicago’s West Side after an explosion nearby, and firefighters called for help from a high-traffic ambulance bus after multiple injuries were confirmed and a search continued of people who may still be inside the building.

More than 130 emergency personnel responded to the scene and search efforts were still underway as of 11.30am, although firefighters said they did not believe there were any other trapped victims .

“Right now, we’re confident we got everyone out,” said Marc Ferman, assistant fire marshal for the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters said the cause of the blast was not immediately known but an investigation was underway. Peoples Gas and ComEd confirmed the two companies were responding to the scene, but it was unclear whether gas was involved.

An unknown number of residents were displaced by the explosion and adjacent buildings were evacuated.

The building is owned by West End LLC and managed by Urban Alternatives.

“This is a devastating event and we are heartbroken for all of our residents,” Roman Viere, owner of the building, said in a statement. “Our primary concern is the health, well-being and safety of our residents. We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the emergency services and we are ready to do whatever we can to support our residents.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that her thoughts were with the injured and the firefighters working at the scene.

“My heart goes out to those injured and displaced in the building collapse in the Austin neighborhood. We must also thank the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department who are working to reduce the dangerous conditions,” she wrote.

Central Avenue was closed in all directions between Madison and Lake streets due to the incident.

This is breaking news. Check for the latest updates.