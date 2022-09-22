James Cameron Q&A: ‘Avatar’ Could Make a Difference in the Real World

James Cameron has two pretty big projects coming together right now. The first is the National Geographic Super/Natural nature series, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and broadcast on Disney+ from Wednesday.

The second is a small film series titled Avatar.

A nature documentary series and a sci-fi blockbuster might not seem to have much in common, but they both have one clear goal: to encourage you to care about nature again.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16. As with the original film, it uses state-of-the-art filming techniques to knock your socks off with Imax-sized action. Super/Natural, produced by Cameron, also uses incredibly clever filming techniques to show you breathtaking close-up nature. Dive deep under the waves or fly through the forest with drone cameras, the show focuses on the amazing abilities of animals big and small.

Cameron hopes these stories of fiction and non-fiction will reconnect you with nature to encourage us to tackle the climate crisis threatening and destroying many species — including us.

I spoke with the 68-year-old writer, director and documentary maker, Oscar winner and box office record, on Zoom from New Zealand, where he lives and works on the set of several Avatar sequels.

Why now for Super/Natural? Is there a particular technological breakthrough, or something that compelled you to do the show now?

Cameron: I have a long history with National Geographic that goes back a few decades now. I’m what they called an explorer-in-residence, which we all realized was an oxymoron, so we changed it to an explorer-at-large. We’re constantly looking for new things to do together, and they were developing something that we didn’t even have a title for at the time with Plimsoll, which is a big British natural history production company. [behind shows including Hostile Planet for Disney Plus and Night on Earth for Netflix]. When I read the summary of the incredible sensory apparatus of all these animals, and how it allows them to have all these different survival and mating strategies, I said, this is a super story. hero! Those are superpowers! This is where the idea “Super” comes from.

National Geographic/Disney Plus



It seemed like an exciting way to use a lot of the new technology that was out there in terms of ultra low light cameras, ultra high speed cameras, things that are constantly being improved and working with the best natural history photographers working in this macro or underwater world and so on, and put it all together into a really interesting new narrative or a new way of looking at nature.

So in the Avatar films we create a fantasy world through which the viewer somehow perceives on a giant 3D Imax screen a fantastic vision of nature, but thematically underlying all of this is this idea of ​​interdependence not only of nature with itself, but of us with nature, as inhabitants, as native members of nature. So it occurred to me that this series has a lot of the same thematic elements philosophically, right? We see these closely interconnected animal and plant systems that have evolved over millions of years. And we get this breathtaking sense of wonder. You can look at a squirrel or an owl and say, well, that’s a pet.

In Avatar we design these fantastic animals so if we told you that they can see in the ultraviolet and fly around the world and do all these things, you wouldn’t just shrug your shoulders would you ? But when you see that a squirrel can not only fly, but also identify its buddies in the moonlight by the ultraviolet reflective surface of the underside of their body, all of a sudden you look at our world, our amazing world, as a whole different light, literally and conceptually.

Do you have a favorite innovation used on the show?

Cameron: The way they used the racing drones to fly through the forest and move with the animals, it was really combining elements of technology that were advancing. Got the high speed cameras [which] become smaller. Got probe lenses, now the optics are getting better. And by using different coatings, they can make them sensitive to ultraviolet, which people weren’t necessarily looking at, or infrared, and so on. Ultra low light cameras have always interested me because in the depths of the ocean there is no light. If you want to see bioluminescence and you want to see the strategies deep sea animals use for vision, some of them have such big eyes because there are so few photons there. [You need] low-light cameras and high-speed photography. We like that.

We hit very, very high frame rates, watching a stonefish take down its prey in 16 milliseconds. It’s so fast you can’t even see it with your eyes. But then we are able to slow it down to expand our human perception. Our superpower is that we use technology to examine all spectrums and frequencies of sound used by animals. They had to do it the hard way through millions of years of evolution. We are able to do this in a much shorter cycle of technological evolution.

Katrina Steele/National Geographic for Disney Plus



How do you hope to influence viewers’ attitude towards the environment?

Cameron: I think the goal of either of my major projects right now, Super/Natural or Avatar: The Way of Water, is to remind us how important nature is to us. , and to put us back in this sort of childlike perspective where we have this sense of wonder and connection to nature. Children feel connected to nature. They’ll come out, they’ll come back filthy, they’ll come back after grabbing things and playing with them and studying. All the kids are natural historians, natural scientists, and then they give up and we move on and we live in a growing state of nature deficit disorder.

So a film like this recreates that connection, that childlike sense of wonder, showing us things we take for granted. This owl does very, very interesting things, or a spider or a lizard that has its own diving system. It’s pretty cool. We engage in something that people didn’t know about, because people are naturally curious. We engage through a narrator, Benedict Cumberbatch, who not only tells it, but he kind of plays it. It puts a bit of deflection on literally every line.

We took it as a challenge to write it in a way that puts you in the head of these animals that are just trying to survive, whether it’s from a predator’s perspective or from a prey’s perspective, or from a from a family perspective, how they preserve their lineages. We have an episode called Bloodlines. It’s about parenthood, basically – how do you keep your kids alive?

disney



This episode mentions that a growing danger to young elephants is dehydration as their environment heats up, which really struck me. Do you think the climate crisis has become more urgent and attitudes towards climate change have changed, especially 10 years after the first Avatar? Do you hope viewers will react to this series and the Avatar movies with heightened urgency over the next few years?

Cameron: Well, I’d like to think they see it as entertainment first, and kind of a moral and philosophical message second. We focus more on the oceans in The Way of Water, so greenhouse gases are also carbonizing the ocean and threatening many species and disrupting ecosystems. But the message is kind of between the lines. The message in Super/Natural is also between the lines — we want you to have a new connection with nature because you’re not going to defend or fight for what you don’t love and respect, don’t is this not ? Jacques Cousteau established this principle in the 1960s with his specials.

We do a lot of things as a human species that are really harmful to these fragile ecosystems. Many of the animals we see, enjoy, and learn about in our series are endangered. They are threatened.

And by the way, the human species is in danger and under threat. Potentially even an existential threat if you go out far enough, a few hundred years or so. Maybe even earlier.

I think we are also in this state of being more aware but also more in denial. We are certainly not changing fast enough. Certainly, people of conscience brake or buy electric cars. Maybe they’re starting to vote for people who actually care about this stuff, for a change, after a terrible time when it didn’t happen. But it’s not fast enough. We must therefore double or triple what we are doing to avoid this catastrophe.

I think everyone knows that, but they just don’t want to think about it. So you can’t go there directly. We don’t make documentaries about climate change, we make documentaries about nature. I’m doing a fictional nature story [with Avatar], working on social awareness in a different way. Not with warnings and cajoling, but showing beauty. Connection display.

