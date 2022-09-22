Japanese Investment Bank Nomura Launches Crypto Investment Arm

- Jez Mohideen will take on the role of chief executive officer (CEO).
- Nomura Securities, the investing firm, was founded in Osaka in 1925.
The Nomura Holdings, a behemoth of the Japanese investment banking industry, has announced its entry into the cryptocurrency market. With a flurry of “new services and product lines” expected to debut over the next several months. Nomura is not just one of Japan’s oldest but also one of its biggest investment banks. Nomura Securities, the investing firm, was founded in Osaka in 1925.
Rise in Crypto Adoption
Established as a holding company in Switzerland, Laser Digital Holdings plans to provide secondary trading, venture capital, and investor solutions. Jez Mohideen will take on the role of chief executive officer (CEO). While Steven Ashley will serve as chairman of Laser Digital. The “robust regulatory regime” in Switzerland was a major factor in the company’s decision to locate there, according to a news statement from Nomura.
Nomura, a Japanese financial powerhouse, said on Wednesday that Laser Digital will be discontinuing its Laser Venture Capital VC division first.
Nomura president and CEO Kentaro Okuda stated:
“Staying at the forefront of digital innovation is a key priority for Nomura. This is why, alongside our efforts to diversify our business, we announced earlier this year that Nomura would be setting up a new subsidiary focused [on] digital assets.”
This newest offering from Nomura comes on the heels of Nasdaq’s new cryptocurrency custody venture, which was launched on Tuesday. Further, Fidelity Digital Assets, Citadel Securities, and Charles Schwab Corp. launched a joint endeavor with aspirations to build a cryptocurrency exchange that would deal with retail and institutional customers before Nomura and Nasdaq’s announcements. The three banks have partnered to create a new exchange under the name EDX Markets (EDXM), and they have hired former Citadel Securities executive Jamil Nazarali to lead the new trading platform.
Recommended For You:
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs by the Government