Joe Rogan surprised after he and comedian Dave Chappelle were pulled from their seats for rapper Travis Scott at Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3
Joe Rogan was one of many famous faces in Las Vegas to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 last weekend.
The popular UFC commentator and podcaster thought he and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle had landed some pretty good seats for the biggest fight of the year at T-Mobile Arena.
However, in the middle of the fight, they were approached by someone who claimed they were in the wrong seats and had to move to make way for a famous rapper.
“Chappelle and I were third, which was amazing,” Rogan said on the latest episode of his podcast.
“We were like, right there, and then this guy came over and said, ‘You have to move. These tickets do not belong to you. And Dave says, ‘I’m Dave Chappelle, I’m not moving anywhere.’ »
“Literally said like that. He wears sunglasses. He’s the coolest guy that ever lived.
To Rogan’s surprise, the man quickly came back and told them that they were sitting in Travis Scott’s place and were actually supposed to be at ringside.
“The guy comes back and says, ‘These seats are actually for Travis Scott, but we want to put you at ringside,’” he continued.
“Dave and I look at each other and we’re like ‘Okay.’
“We sit like where the officials sit. It was amazing. They were right there. It was really good, and we saw like the last six laps like that.
The 55-year-old was impressed with Canelo, who has struggled against Golovkin in their previous two fights but was clearly the better man on Saturday night.
“It was a really good fight. I mean, Canelo Alvarez is a bad mother*****. GGG tried to turn it on in the end, he just didn’t have enough to make the decision” , concluded Rogan.
“But still it was a good fight and you have to realize that GGG is also 40 years old. It’s so old for a world class boxer. There are only a few guys who have managed to do this.
Watching Canelo vs Golovkin 3 capped off what was an epic weekend for Rogan, which also included watching UFC Vegas 60 and BJJ legend Gordon Ryan’s final win live after doing a comedy show with Chappelle. in Columbus, Ohio.
The decomposed body found at the home was confirmed to be that of a former Rhode Island mayor, officials say
One of two bodies found in serious states of decomposition at the home of former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard this week has been confirmed to be hers, state health officials have confirmed.
Menard, Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, served from 1995 to 2009, according to the city’s website.
Police were reported to the bodies, described as those of a man and a woman, on Monday afternoon after a neighbor reported that he had not seen the couple who lived in the residence of Marian Lane has been in Woonsocket for about a week and a strong smell was coming from the house, Police Chief Thomas Oates said on Tuesday.
The state medical examiner’s office at the state Department of Health identified one of the two bodies as Menard’s, noting that “the identity of the second deceased has not yet been finalized.”
Causes of death are pending, the department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Oates said officers responding to the home and forced entry on Monday found “no outward signs of foul play or any type of struggle.”
He said the police department was aware that the two people he believed to be the deceased had “pretty significant” medical issues.
Woonsocket, home to 43,000 people, is about 20 miles northwest of Providence.
Menard was identified shortly after the death of her brother Robert Miller, who worked as a toxicologist for the state health department for 30 years. He died Saturday at age 81, according to an obituary published in The Providence Journal, which lists her as a survivor.
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Wednesday, “On behalf of the townspeople and employees of the Town of Woonsocket, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Baldelli-Hunt said Menard was not only the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history; she was also only the second woman elected mayor in Rhode Island’s history.
She said Menard was a trusted public servant who served on the city’s school board and city council before becoming mayor.
Menard will be remembered for his “strong personality” and his “desire to lead,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
North Korea denies sending weapons to Russia during Ukraine war
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea has said it did not export any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said US intelligence reports of arms transfers he weapons were an attempt to tarnish the image of North Korea.
In a state media report on Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the United States to stop making “reckless remarks” and “keep your mouth shut.” Earlier this month, Biden administration officials confirmed a declassified US intelligence assessment that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea, including millions of shells. artillery and rocket attacks, as Moscow tries to ease severe supply shortages in Ukraine made worse by US-led export controls. and penalties.
The North Korean statement came weeks after Moscow called the US intelligence discovery “false”.
North Korean arms exports to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting arms.
The North Korean official stressed that Pyongyang had never recognized the “illegal” UN Security Council sanctions against the country “prepared by the United States and its vassal forces”. The official said the export and import of military equipment is a “legitimate right of a sovereign state,” according to an English translation of the statement released by North Korea’s official Central News Agency.
“But we take this opportunity to clarify one thing. We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we do not plan to export any,” said the official, who was described as a deputy director general of the general equipment office. of the Department of National Defence.
“It is unclear where the rumor that the United States is spreading comes from, but it is aimed at tarnishing the image of the DPRK,” the official said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. .
Facing sanctions and export controls, Russia bought Iranian-made drones in August that U.S. officials said had technical problems. Experts say North Korea, if it wishes, could become a major source of small arms, artillery and other ammunition for Russia, given the compatibility of their root-based defense systems Soviets.
North Korea has sought closer ties with Russia even as most of Europe and the West have pulled out, blaming the US for the crisis and decrying ‘hegemonic politics’ of the West as justifying Russian military action in Ukraine to protect itself.
The North Korean government has even hinted that it wants to send construction workers to help rebuild pro-Russian breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine. In July, North Korea became the only nation outside Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk.
North Korea has also used the war as a window to accelerate its own weapons development, testing dozens of weapons, including its first long-range missiles since 2017, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council. , where Russia and China blocked US attempts to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang.
The North has punctuated its testing activity with repeated threats of nuclear conflict with Seoul and Washington. The latest is a law passed by Pyongyang’s parliament this month that further enshrines the country’s status as a nuclear power and authorizes the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons in a wide range of scenarios where its leadership is threatened. .
Sung Kim, the Biden administration’s special representative for North Korea, met with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn in Seoul on Thursday, where they expressed “serious concern” over the escalation of the North’s stated nuclear doctrine. in the new law, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.
The diplomats reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea in the event of nuclear war with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear ones. The allies also stood by their months-old assessment that North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 and discussed “tough” countermeasures to such action, the ministry said.
In ‘biggest investigation ever’, Nia and Ed lead nationwide raids on Pfi executives’ residence, over 100 arrested
mini
An official said the NIA had conducted searches in multiple locations as part of the largest survey process to date. “These searches are carried out at the residential and official premises of people involved in financing terrorism, organizing training camps and radicalizing people to join banned organisations,” he said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) have launched nightly raids across the country on the homes of several leaders belonging to the Indian Popular Front (PFI) and others groups. The residence of OMA Salam, president of the PFI, in Malappuram in Kerala and some offices of the PFI were also raided.
In the ‘biggest investigation to date’, the raids took place at the premises of those allegedly involved in financing terrorism, running training camps and radicalizing people to join banned organizations, an official quoted by PTI said.
The NIA searches were also carried out in homes of PFI desk bearers in several locations in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. “Searchs were also being conducted at Chennai PFI State Headquarters located at Purasawakkam,” the report said.
Apart from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, raids have also taken place in Karnataka, Bihar, Assam and Maharashtra, among other states.
More than 100 arrested
As many as 106 PFI leaders have been arrested in 13 states as part of the joint search by the NIA, ED and state police, News 18 reported. “In the major action in 10 states, the NIA, ED and State Police have arrested more than 100 PFI executives,” sources quoted by the ANI news agency said.
This sparked protests from PFI and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Karnataka after police arrested protesting PFI and SDPI workers in Mangaluru.
In Telangana, the NIA sealed PFI’s head office located at Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad in a case registered earlier by the agency.
“Using agencies to silence dissenting voices”
Responding to the raids, the PFI said in a statement: “The raids are taking place at the homes of the national, state and local leaders of the PFI. The office of the state committee is also raided. We strongly protest the attempts of the fascist regime to ‘use agencies to silence dissenting voices’.
(With agency contributions)
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First post: 22 Sep 2022, 08:51 STI
The ‘Stranger Things’ house the Byers lived in could be yours
The world has just returned The fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix – an epic and intense two-part episode that pits kids against Vecna, the show’s baddest villain to date. But do you remember those early days on the show, when Joyce used Christmas lights to communicate with her missing son and Eleven and the gang only had a simple demogorgon to fight with?
This may take you back: The Byers’ house seen in the show’s early seasons is a real house in Fayetteville, Georgia, and it’s up for sale now. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed on Zillow for $300,000 (about £266,119, AU$452,352) and “makes a PERFECT Airbnb, short-term rental or personal residence for someone who wants to take it on,” according to the list. You will need to provide your own DIY baseball bat.
The house appears at least five times in the show’s first episode — twice in Season 1, Episode 4 — and it also appears in Seasons 2 and 3, according to the listing.
The single-storey house is comfortably set in a wooded area. The Zillow listing includes images of the exterior and interior alongside the same images with an eerie pink tint…and some spooky characters looming. “Don’t get stuck upside down,” the listing reads. “This house needs a complete rehabilitation.”
According to the listing, fans continue to show up “almost daily” to take a peek at Will, Joyce and Jonathan’s home. “The owners had to put up a barricade in the driveway and private property signs just to keep people out,” the listing reads. But the real question is, did it keep the demogorgons away?
Stranger Things, which debuted on Netflix in 2016, is expected to complete his story for good next season. With time running out for the beloved fantasy series, you could still spend an eternity in the Byers’ house. (Or if you live near Durham, NC, this fan experience won’t cost you $300,000.)
‘Stranger Things’ Stars Then and Now: Wow, They’ve Really Grown Up
View all photos
‘It’s very, very low’ – Floyd Mayweather Jr reacts to Canelo vs Gennady Golovkin 3 pay-per-view buys and reveals huge purse for upcoming exhibition fight Saturday night
As Floyd Mayweather Jr continues to gain traction, his pound-for-pound successor, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, is struggling to achieve the same levels of financial gain.
On Saturday night, Mayweather Jr will engage in his fourth exhibition fight since retiring, against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in Japan, as he continues to live up to his “Money” moniker.
Mayweather Jr revealed the huge scholarship he will receive from this next business venture in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying: “It’s still a few million a minute.
“Just from this exhibition, I will earn between 15 and 20 million dollars.
“It’s just from this exhibition. So that’s cool. Nine minutes, 20 million dollars, not bad.
And it looks like the money will keep pouring in for Mayweather Jr for the rest of the year and into 2023, as he revealed he was planning another exhibition in November in Dubai, with his opponent being the star. of social media, Deji.
This will be followed by a second clash with Conor McGregor next year, which is believed to be in final negotiations – the last time the pair met Mayweather Jr went home with around $300million.
That being said, the self-proclaimed “TBE” [The Best Ever] has made it clear that he will only fight opponents who do not realistically threaten to harm him.
“I make a lot of money off of these shows but, like I told you, I don’t take any abuse,” Mayweather Jr said.
“If they did bodily harm, I would have to walk away completely. I will not put myself in a position where I will be brutally beaten or where I will suffer punishment.
“It’s about working smarter, not harder, and I’m getting smarter in life,” added the undefeated great.
“I’ve had a great career because the less you get hit, the longer you last.
“As long as I don’t take hits, I’m going to keep putting on shows and having fun.”
While Mayweather Jr is still enjoying huge financial rewards in the ring, the man who succeeded him as the new face of boxing, Canelo, has struggled lately in terms of pay-per-view sales.
His trilogy fight with Golovkin was reportedly only 550-575,000 buys, which is down significantly from the first contest, which made 1.3 million, and the rematch, which sold 1, 1 million.
“The dynamics of pay-per-view and the dynamics of cable have changed drastically recently,” Mayweather Jr said, reacting to reports of Canelo vs Golovkin 3’s pay-per-view numbers.
“You know, the record numbers have changed. I just got the comments from the Canelo fight and someone sent me an article and it only got 500,000 houses.
“It’s very, very low. For a fighter like Canelo, he should be on top. It should make at least a million homes.
“So it has changed drastically. With Logan Paul, I was able to do over a million houses, so that was good.
“Pay-per-view has changed drastically and people are finding a way to watch the fight without paying. It really hurts the fighters.
State agency files $584,000 claim against Feeding Our Future over defunct nonprofit’s 2020 lawsuit
Responding to newly public criminal charges involving the alleged theft of some $250 million in food funds for needy children, the Minnesota Department of Education on Wednesday filed a $584,000 legal claim against the defunct nonprofit at the center of it all.
The Department of Education says Feeding Our Future and director Aimee Bock sued the agency in November 2020 in an effort to intimidate regulators and keep the fraudulent reimbursements flowing to Bock and her co-conspirators.
Bock, of Rosemount, and at least 47 others are charged in U.S. District Court, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The charges came eight months after a raid by the FBI, which was tipped off by the Education Department about impossibly high numbers of reimbursable meals supposedly served to children during the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future served as the sponsor for a long list of businesses and nonprofits that claimed to be giving free food to kids.
“The FBI Affidavits and Indictments make clear what MDE suspected for a long time — that FOF’s lawsuit against MDE was a sham, filed to permit FOF to continue perpetuating fraud and stealing millions of dollars of federal food aid intended to go to Minnesota’s needy children,” the department said in the claim filed Wednesday in Dakota County District Court.
The filing seeks reimbursement for attorney and legal fees related to the lawsuit, plus the return of $47,500 in sanctions that a Ramsey County district judge ordered the department to pay Feeding Our Future in April 2021; the judge had found the department in contempt of court for not quickly approving the nonprofit’s applications for new food sites.
“FOF stole from Minnesota’s children. FOF kept its fraud secret for as long as it did by abusing the judicial system to punish MDE for its regulatory oversight of FOF,” the department said in its filing.
Bock, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, moved to dissolve the nonprofit one week after the FBI raid.
