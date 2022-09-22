Joe Rogan surprised after he and comedian Dave Chappelle were pulled from their seats for rapper Travis Scott at Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3

Joe Rogan was one of many famous faces in Las Vegas to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 last weekend.

The popular UFC commentator and podcaster thought he and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle had landed some pretty good seats for the biggest fight of the year at T-Mobile Arena.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Canelo was too young and fresh for Golovkin, 40

However, in the middle of the fight, they were approached by someone who claimed they were in the wrong seats and had to move to make way for a famous rapper.

“Chappelle and I were third, which was amazing,” Rogan said on the latest episode of his podcast.

“We were like, right there, and then this guy came over and said, ‘You have to move. These tickets do not belong to you. And Dave says, ‘I’m Dave Chappelle, I’m not moving anywhere.’ »

“Literally said like that. He wears sunglasses. He’s the coolest guy that ever lived.

To Rogan’s surprise, the man quickly came back and told them that they were sitting in Travis Scott’s place and were actually supposed to be at ringside.

“The guy comes back and says, ‘These seats are actually for Travis Scott, but we want to put you at ringside,’” he continued.

@joerogan – Instagram Rogan spent the weekend with Chappelle doing comedy and watching fights

@travisscott – instagram They kind of ended up in Travis Scott’s seats during Canelo vs GGG 3

“Dave and I look at each other and we’re like ‘Okay.’

“We sit like where the officials sit. It was amazing. They were right there. It was really good, and we saw like the last six laps like that.

The 55-year-old was impressed with Canelo, who has struggled against Golovkin in their previous two fights but was clearly the better man on Saturday night.

“It was a really good fight. I mean, Canelo Alvarez is a bad mother*****. GGG tried to turn it on in the end, he just didn’t have enough to make the decision” , concluded Rogan.

@joerogan – Instagram Rogan was happy with his new seat

“But still it was a good fight and you have to realize that GGG is also 40 years old. It’s so old for a world class boxer. There are only a few guys who have managed to do this.

Watching Canelo vs Golovkin 3 capped off what was an epic weekend for Rogan, which also included watching UFC Vegas 60 and BJJ legend Gordon Ryan’s final win live after doing a comedy show with Chappelle. in Columbus, Ohio.