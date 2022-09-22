News
John Shipley: For Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, the hard part has started
While there’s really no soft landing for an NFL coach after a loss, it helped Kevin O’Connell that his first as a head coach came eight days after his Vikings pretty thoroughly dismantled Green Bay.
In Minnesota, that kind of goodwill has legs.
It no doubt made it easier for O’Connell to jump on the grenade in the immediate aftermath of an ugly, 24-7 loss Monday at Philadelphia, where everything that went right against the Packers went wrong against the Eagles.
“I put this on me,” O’Connell told reporters in the immediate aftermath.
When asked Wednesday to expand on that during his first media access since Monday night, O’Connell obliged, citing variations on a theme: He got away from the game plan, got obsessed with tying the game early instead of laying the groundwork for the offense to succeed.
“I can’t tell you how many players I’ve had come up to me, reached out and, kind of early on today (and said), ‘Hey, we’ve gotta play better too,’ ” he said Wednesday.
So, that worked.
Of course, it’s easier to be magnanimous with a chip like that Green Bay win in your pocket, and it’s generally smarter to be the first to criticize yourself. On the other side of cynicism, maybe you just accept that O’Connell has a resting spot at friendly and a management style that tips toward respect.
Asked Wednesday how his new coach handled his first loss, quarterback Kirk Cousins said, “Well, as expected from a class and mature person.”
So, score another one for the new regime for absorbing its first loss without killing a piece of the team’s spirit. It’s a low bar but certainly appreciated.
“You didn’t see coaches yelling at players, you didn’t see any negativity after the game,” receiver Adam Thielen told KFXN-FM 100.3 this week. “It was just guys trying to figure out how to get better.”
Now comes the hard part.
On a short week, with one fewer practice than normal — the Vikings had a walk-through on Wednesday as opposed to a full-pads practice — O’Connell and his staff must game plan and coach the Vikings to a win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Of particular concern was the performance of Cousins, so good against the Packers before throwing three interceptions against the Eagles. Because O’Connell made Mathew Stafford a Super Bowl-winning quarterback last season as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator, it’s assumed he can work similar magic with Cousins, a talented passer with great stats who just can’t seem to win the big games.
As head coach, O’Connell has a lot of irons in the fire, but finding and bringing to fruition the full potential of Cousins is job No. 1. In fairness, Cousins threw what should have been a 63-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. on Monday only to have the tight end drop it in the second quarter. And the defense was so lousy in the first half that it’s difficult in hindsight to imagine it making that much of a difference.
Cousins sure seems to like O’Connell, the offensive coordinator during Cousins’ best season in Washington, an improvement on last season’s friction with head coach Mike Zimmer. Still, after Monday, Cousins is 2-10 as a starter on Monday Night Football, both wins at moribund Chicago as the Vikings’ quarterback.
That Monday’s loss managed to be a shock says something about the faith O’Connell engendered with that season-opening win over Green Bay. It’s not so much that the Vikings lost to a good team on the road but that they were so efficiently dominated. Sunday’s game against an improved Detroit team — the Lions already have won a game — will be the rubber match for fans trying to gauge the new coaching regime.
For the players, Monday’s gone.
“It was a loss. (O’Connell) owned up to it and now we’ve got to own up to it as players,” rush linebacker Danielle Hunter said. “You can’t stay on it too long. It’s the beginning of the season. Where we are right now, we’ll be a completely different team by Week 11, Week 12.”
India vulnerable to Fpi exits if there is global fear in emerging markets, says Credit Suisse
Indian markets remain vulnerable to a global panic in emerging markets, according to a study by Credit Suisse.
According to the report, dedicated funds from India account for only 13% of foreign portfolio flows, while 87% of flows come from global and emerging funds (GEMs) or sovereign wealth funds. Thus, any new concern about emerging markets may lead to an exit from GEM funds and therefore from India.
The report adds that mutual funds and hedge funds accounted for three-quarters of cash outflows from September 2021 to June 2022. However, mutual funds have redeemed the most over the past three months. The study includes data from 6,300 funds representing 70% of mutual fund and hedge fund assets in India.
Watch the video to learn more.
Ravens sign veteran linebacker, former Gilman standout Brandon Copeland to practice squad
The Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve signed veteran linebacker and former Gilman standout Brandon Copeland to the practice squad.
Copeland has spent time with six teams in his NFL career, totaling 158 tackles, seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 82 games. He was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, playing in 16 games (three starts) while recording 39 tackles and two quarterback hits.
The 31-year-old is a familiar face for the Ravens, as the Sykesville native signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pennsylvania in 2013 before being released during final roster cuts. He didn’t play his first NFL game until 2015 as a member of the Detroit Lions.
“He’s one that kinda, sorta got away,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’ve always had to watch him for other teams, and he plays so hard. Such a physical guy. And have a chance to bring him back now, hopefully work his way in there, it’s good to see.”
Harbaugh praised Copeland for his footwork during punt protection drills, which he noted is different for the Ravens than other NFL teams.
“This guy’s really smart. He doesn’t forget,” Harbaugh said.
Copeland, the grandson of former Baltimore Colts defensive end Roy Hilton, has also been recognized for his community work. He was named the 2020 Alan Page Community Award winner, the NFL Players Association’s highest honor, for his annual “December to Remember” event, which hosted shopping sprees in seven cities, including Baltimore.
Copeland has a chance to get immediate playing time as the Ravens are thin at outside linebacker. Veteran Steven Means is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, while Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are recovering from the same injury.
Arsenal were labeled ‘shameless’ for Brentford’s tweet after meaningless friendly but within a year they became Premier League title contenders
At the final whistle in Brentford on Sunday, Arsenal regained their place at the top of the Championship ahead of the international break.
But while this Premier League season is still in its infancy, the Gunners’ 3-0 victory is already symbolic of the transformation they have undergone over the past year.
While they could only watch rivals Tottenham soar, Arsenal now have bragging rights in north London.
Goals from William Saliba and summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira took the Gunners to six wins from seven, with a derby to come after the Nations League fixtures.
And it was rather fitting that Bees Arsenal beat to take the lead.
Tweet “shamelessly”
Just over a year ago, the Gunners had a terrible start to the 2021/22 campaign.
Manager Mikel Arteta’s side had lost their first three Premier League games, including their game against newly promoted Brentford on the opening day of the season.
POOR
UEFA message blaming deceased Liverpool fans for Champions League delay was ‘pre-planned’
minutes
Arthur Melo replaced by Jay Spearing as he makes Papa John Trophy appearance
WRONG
Arteta branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘self-indulgent’ for making Nwaneri debut aged 15
LAST CHANCE
James wins right-back race and Bellingham start – England line up against Italy
FADED AWAY
Chelsea sacks executive after just two weeks on the job for sexual harassment
reflect
Fernandes ‘really angry’ at failed Spurs move and explains moaning at Man United
The Gunners had also failed to score a single goal at the time and were rooted to the bottom of the table.
“Good kick with the boys,” Bees talisman Ivan Toney tweeted after his side’s 2-0 win, which the players and manager have been unable to recover from.
And despite the embarrassment, a few weeks later Arsenal took to Twitter to say they had beaten Thomas Frank’s side 4-0 in a behind closed doors friendly.
He descended like a plumb balloon.
“Shameless,” wrote one fan.
While another said: ‘You couldn’t have done this three weeks ago [in the Premier League?”
Fast forward 12 months and Arsenal now look a totally different side to the one that couldn’t buy a win last term and were ridiculed by Toney.
Arteta’s Alterations
Back then, the north London side had been in a state of disarray.
Despite spending the most of any other Premier League club in the summer transfer window at £160million, Arsenal were being hit with problems from every angle.
As shown in Amazon Prime’s docuseries ‘Arsenal: All or Nothing’, the club’s fans began to protest before games, with ‘Kroenke Out’ – the club’s owner – plastered on banners held up by unhappy supporters outside the stadium.
After finishing eighth the season before, and the campaign prior to that, Gunners fans had seen enough, especially after the poor start to 2021/22.
However, following Arsenal’s win 1-0 win at home to Norwich City that appeared to stop the rot, Arteta began to orchestrate a transformation at the Emirates.
Their season faced many further peaks and troughs – namely in banishing and eventually letting go of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then just missing out on fourth place.
But last season and the subsequent transfer window set the path for what has been an incredible start to the season for Arsenal.
After letting go of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners recruited Premier League champions Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.
Edu – Arsenal’s technical director – also brought in Fabio Vieira from Porto, as well as Matt Turner from New England Revolution.
Asked if they are title contenders, talkSPORT host Jason Cundy told the Sports Bar: “I think they are. They look good and some of the players that have come in, have slotted in seamlessly.
“They are all buying into Arteta and Arsenal fans should be very excited.”
And Frank, who has lost twice in succession to Arteta added: “They are building a team that’s young, very exciting, and that has key players in good positions. So he’s done a top job.
“He’s completed a transition from the former manager, he’s created his own culture, and he’s got rid of some players and brought in his own.”
What a difference a year makes.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come and join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT Fan Zone.
In a huge indoor venue under the arches at Waterloo in London, we’ll bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&As with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live broadcasts, and there will be plenty of food and drink on offer too.
Come and enjoy the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a pint on us – with tickets for England and Wales’ group stage games on sale now HERE!
St. Paul high school among schools ‘swatted’ with fake reports of shootings
Someone called 911 and falsely reported a shooting at a St. Paul high school Wednesday, a day that saw similar pranks at other schools across Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension noted in a mid-day bulletin that they were “aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real.”
The call about Johnson High School on Arcade Street in St. Paul came at 12:04 p.m. Officers quickly responded as the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center contacted the school to try to verify whether there was a shooting, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman. The school went into lockdown.
Staff told officers who entered the school that everyone was safe, and officers and staff searched the building to be sure, according to McCabe. No threat or weapon was found.
“Unfortunately, disruptive prank calls such as this have become a national trend,” McCabe said. “States like Texas, Virginia, and California have reported multiple calls of fake active shooter or mass casualty events at schools. This incident at Johnson High School is suspected to be part of that trend and is under investigation by the St. Paul police.”
Fed officials sharply raise rate and unemployment forecasts, downgrade GDP
Federal Reserve officials have sharply raised their expectations for interest rates, inflation and unemployment, a summary of their economic forecasts showed on Wednesday.
Fed officials’ median unemployment forecast at the September monetary policy meeting rose to 4.4% for next year from 3.9% at the July meeting. The forecast for 2024 has been raised to 4.4% from 4.1%.
Inflation is now seen at 2.8% by the end of next year, from 2.6%, and 2.3% the year after, from 2.2% . The figure for the end of that has been revised to 5.4% from 5.2%. In July, the most recent date available, the personal consumer price index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – rose 6.3%.
Core PCE prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are now seen to rise at a rate of 5.4% at the end of this year and 2.8% next year. , against June expectations of 5.2% this year and 2.6% next year.
Officials now see the Fed’s interest rate target at 4.4% by the end of this year, indicating an expected range of 4.25% to 4.50%. That’s 125 basis points more in hikes in the next two meetings, apparently suggesting that Fed officials are seeing another 75 basis point hike followed by a 50 basis point hike. At the July meeting, Fed officials expected the target rate to rise to only 3.4%.
Expectations for next year jumped to 4.6%, higher than most private sector analysts’ estimates and well above the 3.6% rate forecast in July. The following year, the target rate should fall to 3.9%, against 3.4% in June.
The Fed also sees much less economic growth this year. At the July meeting, Fed officials expected GDP to grow 1.7% this year. Now they expect growth of only 0.2%. Growth next year is estimated at just 1.2%, down from 1.7%, and next year at 1.7%, down from 1.9%.
Brandon Nimmo leaves Wednesday’s game with apparent leg injury
This is not what you want to see with two weeks left in the season.
Mets’ center fielder Brandon Nimmo left Wednesday’s game in the bottom of the first inning after pulling up lame while chasing after a fly ball. Nimmo appeared to aggravate something in his left leg, which left him limping and earned an on-field visit from the athletic trainer. After a short conversation, Nimmo was removed from the game. Mark Canha came off the bench to replace him in center field.
For Nimmo, who had already set a career-high for most games played in a season, the injury comes at a devastating time. The outfielder has prided himself on his health this year, which has allowed him to be available nearly every single day. He also has set personal bests in RBI, hits and runs, and needs just one more double to surpass his total from 2018.
While it’s purely speculation at this point, the injury may have been the result of his newfound fascination with stolen bases. Nimmo only had two entering Wednesday’s game, despite showing noticeably better speed this year. Both of those stolen bases happened in the last ten days. The reluctance to run earlier in the year was by design, as Nimmo was trying to stay on the field and reduce the risk of injury. Ironically, a half inning after swiping his third bag of the year, Nimmo was dealing with a leg problem that knocked him out of a game.
If the injury ends up keeping Nimmo off the field for a few days, it depletes the Mets’ outfield even further. Starling Marte’s finger injury has kept him on the shelf since Sept. 6, and as of now there’s no update on when he’ll return. If neither of them are in the lineup, the Mets are likely looking at an everyday outfield of Canha in center and Jeff McNeil and Tyler Naquin in the corners.
At the time of this writing, the Mets have not provided any medical update on Nimmo.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates
