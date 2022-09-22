Jordan Lyles kicks off full game, rookies shine to help Orioles avoid sweep with 8-1 win over Tigers – The Denver Post

For a brief moment during the eighth inning, southpaw Cionel Pérez got up in the Orioles bullpen and began to warm up. He was an insurance policy, an option to turn to if right-hander Jordan Lyles ever hesitated.

But as Lyles continued to chew the innings, Pérez quickly sat back down, making the ninth inning Lyles to blame. That’s how Lyles views every start, scooping up his teammates by providing a night off at the bullpen. It didn’t happen as often as he’d hoped, however, with Lyles becoming the second pitcher to pitch a full game during manager Brandon Hyde’s tenure, with fellow left-hander John Means no-hitter in Seattle the year. last.

On the mound, he’s the veteran who helped the Orioles avoid being swept away by the Detroit Tigers. And at home plate, it was Orioles rookies who provided the running support in an 8-1 victory Wednesday night.

Lyles mowed down the Tigers, throwing 72 of his 94 pitches for strikes, a rate of 76.6%. The 31-year-old allowed just one run, a solo homer from right fielder Kerry Carpenter in the seventh inning, and allowed three hits with six strikeouts.

As Lyles neared his first full game since he was 21 with the Houston Astros — and the first by an Orioles pitcher at Camden Yards since 2017 — the crowd rose. He had an impressive defense behind him, with right fielder Kyle Stowers making two diving plays in just the ninth inning. But it was the Lyles gem that gave Orioles rookies a platform to take to the stage on offense.

The four rookies from the Baltimore roster provided the lion’s share of the runs, with a one-homer laser in the bullpen from Stowers’ bat the major hit. Stowers added an RBI single in the eighth, Terrin Vavra hit base three on two walks and a single, Gunnar Henderson recorded an RBI on two singles, and Adley Rutschman checked in with one of his own.

Ahead of the game, manager Brandon Hyde highlighted how Rougned Odor has been the “ultimate team guy” this season. But Odor found himself out of the lineup for the fourth game in a row because Hyde wanted to see Vavra play more second base at the end of the season.

“We’re just looking at other players right now,” Hyde said, and that might be a more common trend the rest of the way. Stowers has yet to start against a left-handed pitcher, but as Baltimore gathers information on his rookies for next year and beyond, he could find himself in those situations down the road.

The Orioles entered Wednesday having scored five points in five straight losses to the Tigers this season, including a sweep in May.

Still, the third inning was a welcome reprieve for an offense that had mustered two runs in the first 20 innings of this series. In a relative sense, the Orioles broke out scoring three-runs on one hit with runners in the scoring position — a lingering problem in September corrected Wednesday with a sacrificial fly and an error.

Henderson, third at bat after Hyde put him on the lead cleanup in recent days, drove in a single to score Rutschman for the second inning. The hit was only Baltimore’s second with runners in scoring position against Detroit this year, and the Orioles finished with a third after Stowers drove a single over shortstop for a run. eighth insurance.

That was more than enough for Lyles, who did what he always strives to do: chew the sleeves.

A familiar face

The thought was already in Hyde’s mind, a day before Trey Mancini’s return to Camden Yards. It’s hard to escape—what Mancini meant to the Orioles, to the city. Hanging in the stairwell of the dugout leading to the clubhouse, there remains an “F16HT” sign, a tribute to Mancini’s successful battle with colon cancer.

And even though Mancini will be in the visitor’s clubhouse with the Houston Astros starting Thursday after a move to Baltimore, Hyde expects a warm ovation from Orioles fans and plenty of hugs from his former teammates.

Mancini burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, becoming an everyday player in Baltimore. He missed the 2020 campaign while battling cancer, but made his comeback in 2021 and opened the 2022 season well, hitting 10 homers before being traded to the Astros to help in Houston’s playoff run. .

“I think Trey had a huge impact on a ton of people here and everything he’s been through, from being a cancer survivor to how he came back from it, his everyday attitude, the smile on his face, the maturity he has, how great he is to people,” Hyde said. “I think if you watch him or if you’re just around him or you watch him on TV, you understand how special he is. Obviously, the fan base here loved him and continues to love him, and his teammates also think highly of him. We are proud to have it [F16HT] register again. It means a lot for that year.

around the horn

The 2022 Orioles joined the 2005 Diamondbacks as the only teams since 1900 to have won at least 77 games per season after losing 110.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez went through three innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday before his outing went off the rails in fourth. Baseball’s best pitching prospect left after 83 pitches, allowing six hits and three runs to go along with three walks and seven strikeouts.

This story will be updated.

[email protected]

Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

()