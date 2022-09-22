News
Jordan Lyles’ veteran presence guiding Orioles’ pitching staff: ‘He wants to give everything he can’
Whenever Orioles reliever Joey Krehbiel passes by one of his teammates completing an interview, he asks — with a perfect blend of sincerity and sarcasm — whether they said his name. As reporters surrounded Jordan Lyles’ locker in Baltimore’s clubhouse Wednesday minutes after he finished off a complete game, the 31-year-old right-hander yelled out, “Joey Krehbiel!”
It was just another case of him picking up a member of the Orioles’ bullpen.
The lone veteran on Baltimore’s pitching staff, Lyles has served as an exemplar for its inexperienced members. Wednesday night’s nine-inning performance against the Detroit Tigers served as the latest showcase.
“He’s our leader, basically,” rookie starter Kyle Bradish said. “We call him Dad. That’s the running joke, even though he’s not too much older than us, but he’s got that experience.”
Lyles entered this season with just over 10 years of major league service time, twice as much as every other current member of the Orioles’ rotation combined. That status alone has earned him respect in Baltimore’s clubhouse, but the way he’s performed on the mound has impressed his teammates, as well.
He has not been an overwhelmingly dominant pitcher, but his 170 innings are the most an Oriole has thrown in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons. After Wednesday’s one-run outing, his ERA is a modest 4.50, an exact match for the result of a baseline quality start of three earned runs over six innings. Including Wednesday, his 12 quality starts are twice as many as an other Baltimore pitcher this season and tied with John Means for the most in a Hyde-led campaign.
Lyles said earlier this season he desires to pitch deep into games “for the boys,” meaning his fellow pitchers and particularly those in the bullpen, many of whom are going through the grind of a full major league season for the first time.
“He wants to put us in the best situation possible,” Krehbiel said. “He wants to give everything he can. Whether it’s 80 pitches or 115 pitches, he never wants to come out unless he’s taken out.”
Wednesday’s start-to-finish outing might prove to be his last home start for the Orioles. The way their schedule lines up over the next two weeks, Lyles won’t pitch at Camden Yards again this season unless Hyde unexpectedly deploys him on short or extra reset. His free-agent deal with Baltimore last season included only one guaranteed year, with an $11 million team option with a $1 million buyout for 2023.
Bradish, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer and Austin Voth have all had stretches of success as Baltimore’s starters this year, and each could get the chance to build on that next season. Means, expected to pair with Lyles to form a guiding tandem in the Orioles’ rotation, made only two starts before undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery but is expected to return early in 2023. Top pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall, the former at Triple-A Norfolk and the latter working out of Baltimore’s bullpen, could each contend for starting spots in spring training.
With the added possibility of the Orioles boosting their rotation through free agency and trades, it’s fair to wonder how much space there might be for Lyles next season. But he’s made a lasting impact regardless.
“When he’s out there, there’s nothing that really rattles him,” Kremer said. “He can give up two in the first, and then he can salvage his outing and go seven. Last year, if I gave up two runs in the first, I’m out by the third, so watching him just be unfazed by a couple hits or a walk or whatever has really made it easier for me to be like, ‘OK, I can do it.’”
Dad jokes aside — for Father’s Day, the Orioles’ other starters had shirts made with Lyles’ face and the words “Best Dad Ever,” with Lyles receiving a “No. 1 Dad” top — Lyles is not much older than his fellow pitchers; Hall is Baltimore’s only active arm younger than 26. But his time in the majors has made him a resource, “someone who’s been around forever who has all the answers,” as Krehbiel put it.
In many ways, reliever Keegan Akin said, Lyles is an ideal role model, appearing in 12 major league seasons without top-tier velocity. He’s only missed one turn through Baltimore’s rotation this season, a stomach bug that has flared up at times costing him an outing earlier this week against the Toronto Blue Jays. Of the five Orioles with the most starts this year, only Lyles has avoided an injured list stint.
“He’s just a great example of what all of us want to turn out to be like at some point,” Akin said. “Whether you got two days in the show or 10 years, he treats everybody the same.”
The consistency on the mound is as appreciated as it is off it. Many Orioles pitchers noted how Lyles treats the day after a bad outing the same as that following a good one.
“You know what you’re gonna get out of him,” reliever Bryan Baker said. “It’s something that everybody’s chasing in this game.”
As much as they learn from watching Lyles operate, his teammates noted how open he is about a variety of topics. He’s not a vocal leader, but he’s happy to answer any questions they bring to him. Lyles said that open communication is far more important than any other aspect of that dynamic.
Wells joked that he’s Lyles’ “own little shadow,” consistently querying him about baseball and life. Questions centered on the former often get back to the concept of simplifying the game, avoiding the overthinking that can plague a young pitcher. Wells said he hopes to share a rotation with Lyles again next season.
“I love Jordan,” Wells said. “He’s a good guy to just be around. Whether it’s no words are said or a lot of words are said, you just know that you’re in good company, and I think that that has played a huge role this year for us pitchers.”
And like a father, Lyles has been proud to see them grow.
“I’m glad that they were able to see that tonight, to have something in their minds,” Lyles said of his outings. “A leadership role, it’s more just open dialogue. They can come to me with anything. I can ask them questions, and at the end of the day, it’s all about comfortability with them being able to come talk to me, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.”
Thursday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Trip.com says hotel bookings in China surpass pre-pandemic levels
BEIJING — Hotel bookings in China have topped pre-pandemic levels since late June, booking site Trip.com said Thursday.
Shares of Trip.com briefly fell more than 7% on Thursday in Hong Kong, before recovering slightly to close down 4.5%. New York-listed shares fell 8.5% overnight, but rose 2.5% in extended trading.
“Overall, our booking of hotels in China on our platform rebounded quickly and [have] exceeded pre-Covid levels from late June,” Cindy Xiaofan Wang, chief financial officer of Trip.com, said during an earnings call Thursday morning.
“Total domestic hotel bookings were approximately 20% above 2019 level in July, and we continued to grow from 2019 level in August and achieved hyper growth from 2021 “, she said.
This growth came despite continued sporadic shutdowns and travel restrictions across China to control Covid outbreaks. Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded in the resort town of Hainan province in August due to Covid control measures which canceled transport off the island.
Staycations drive much of the increase in summer travel.
Trip.com said that in the last quarter, same-city hotel bookings were up 30% from 2019 levels.
However, Wang said the number of domestic air passengers “has dropped by 70% to 80% from the 2019 level in recent weeks.”
Trip.com reported second-quarter revenue of 4.01 billion yuan ($572.9 million), beating expectations of 3.58 billion yuan, according to FactSet. Revenue from accommodation bookings and transportation tickets both beat FactSet’s estimates.
However, overall second quarter revenue was down 32% from the same period a year ago and down 2% from the prior quarter. The company said the decline was “primarily due to continued disruptions resulting from the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.”
International business boom
For the China-based company, its international offerings have proven to be a positive.
“Trip.com’s growth was mainly driven by the strong resumption of international flights, and we are pleased to see such momentum continue in the third quarter,” Wang said, noting that those airline ticket bookings in July were close to 90% of 2019 levels.
In the second quarter, hotel bookings in the same country outside China quadrupled from 2019 levels, she said.
By region, revenue from the European and US markets have already surpassed 2019 levels, Wang said.
Much of the world has eased many Covid travel restrictions, while China has maintained a strict, so-called zero-Covid dynamic policy.
‘SATC’ Star Willie Garson’s Son Pays Tribute to Actor Who Passed A Year After His Death: ‘My Best Friend’
Willie Garson’s heartbroken son, Nathen Garson, has paid a touching tribute to his father on the first anniversary of the beloved actor’s death.
The ‘Sex and the City’ star, who died of pancreatic cancer in September 2021, adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009 when Nathen was 7 years old. The pair appeared extremely close.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nathen admitted that among the many things he misses about his dad are his infamous “dad jokes”.
“Wow. Can’t believe it’s already been a year since this handsome bald man I can proudly call my dad passed away,” Nathen wrote alongside a series of snaps of the father-son duo.
“Besides his face, I think I miss his laugh and his smile the most. Because I knew that every time he laughed he wasn’t the only one laughing.
Calling his dad “my best friend,” Nathen proudly recalled how his famous dad put others before himself.
“He wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend and mentor before I even knew what he was,” he wrote. try to always do better.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I wouldn’t be who I am without him. He taught me to care about others and showed me how to love when all I had always knew was to fight for me and only care about me.
Nathen urged others to follow in his late father’s footsteps and “live life to the fullest”.
“Life comes and goes way too fast, so cherish everyone and say hello to a stranger once in a while, because you never know when you might meet your next best friend. That’s how my dad told me. met,” he concluded in his heartbreaking post.
The late “And Just Like That…” star previously gushed about his love for his son in an interview with Page Six a year before his passing.
“He’s an adult and he’s going to take care of me soon, that’s really why I got him to be honest,” Garson told us in October 2020. “He’s lovely and a really special guy. He is wonderful and he’s in college in Ohio.
Willie added: “I always wanted to have a kid. I had a long relationship, on and off, for about 20 years and she never wanted to have a kid, which is fine. And that was like my midlife crisis i really wanted a child more than anything else and i got one.we are partners,my child and me.
Prior to his death, Garson had returned to New York to reprise his role as Stanford Blatch in “And Just Like That…,” the “SATC” revival.
Historic moment for the yen but is it enough?
It’s a historic moment in financial markets, but symbolism alone isn’t enough to cut it if the Japanese authorities are serious about halting the yen’s decline. History is replete with stories of central bank intervention and one thing is certain. When these sorts of things are done in isolation or rather with poor coordination, i.e. repeated attempts with bad timing and/or meager amounts, they tend not to work too well – especially in all.
This is not to say that the Japanese government and the BOJ are amateurs in this matter, but the current situation is rather delicate. I shared some of my thoughts earlier:
“I would be remiss if I did not question the effectiveness of such a move (yen intervention). pretty bad timing for Japan. Let’s take stock of the situation .
“On the one hand, officials are only intervening after the currency has fallen 26% this year. Meanwhile, the BOJ remains at odds with the Fed on monetary policy – in fact, they couldn’t This fact alone is also enough to make the yen less attractive as a safe-haven currency against the dollar in an environment of widening credit spreads.
“And unless Japan signals that it is ready to end the policy divergence, which is odd because the timing comes just after the BOJ said it would maintain its policy stance as appropriate in the current economic circumstances, so officials are still fighting an uphill battle in terms of intervention, and that’s not exactly ideal.
There must be an end goal in mind in leading such a move and if the fundamental game of political divergence remains, it’s hard to see how this isn’t going to be a painful exercise for Japan.
While this is a major signal for the markets that they are indeed ready to act, it could prove short-lived as traders begin to slowly push that boulder back towards the hill of 145.00. If this happens, say, in December, will Japan then want to intervene again? Or is it simply a question of slowing down the decline of the yen? I guess time will tell.
The Ravens’ running game is sputtering. Here’s where it can improve. | ANALYSIS
At the end of one of the longest drives in franchise history, not much separated the Ravens on Sunday from an opening-possession touchdown — just 2 yards on first down, then 1 yard on second down, then again on third down, then again on fourth down.
Over the past three years, through injuries and illness, through good weather and bad, short-yardage success had become almost a birthright for the offense. In Lamar Jackson, the Ravens had perhaps the NFL’s greatest-ever running quarterback. In offensive coordinator Greg Roman, they had a creative run-game designer. And in the trenches, they’d assembled blockers capable of leveraging both.
But reputation didn’t get the Ravens anywhere against the Miami Dolphins. Their goal-line goose egg — four runs, 1 yard, one fumble, no points — underscored just how far this rushing offense is from its preseason expectations. Through two weeks, the Ravens are 13th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.7) and 18th in rushing offense (109.0 yards per game). Maybe most alarmingly, they rank last in Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, after never finishing a season lower than 11th from 2019 to 2021.
Their struggles to punctuate their 18-play, nearly-11-minute drive late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter showed not only how fragile success was, but also how close the Ravens were to it in their 42-38 loss.
On first-and-goal from the 2, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah shoved tight end Mark Andrews aside, and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who’d lined up in the backfield, couldn’t blow a path through to the goal line for running back Mike Davis.
On second-and-goal from the 1, former Ravens defensive lineman Zach Sieler swam over left tackle Patrick Mekari’s lunging block and took out Davis’ legs as he approached the line of scrimmage.
On third-and-goal from the 1, Miami defensive tackle Raekwon Davis freed himself just enough from right tackle Morgan Moses to wrap a hand around Jackson, while inside linebacker Sam Eguavoen triggered fast enough to down Jackson short of the goal line.
And on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jackson said center Tyler Linderbaum “got cut” as he delivered his under-center exchange. The snap wasn’t “comfortable,” said Jackson, who fumbled the ball and watched the Ravens’ drive end there.
“You watch our film, you’re like, ‘Oh, we could’ve done this, we could’ve done that,’” guard Kevin Zeitler said Wednesday. “It’s up to us, whoever that person is, we’ve got to get that job, whether it’s an extra second of blocking, match your hinge [block], whatever we have to do. We’re getting close.”
After a season-opening win over the New York Jets, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the rushing attack’s execution was lacking in “one thing here, one thing there.” As the Ravens look to regroup ahead of Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, here are the areas where they can improve.
Running back production
When the Ravens lost Gus Edwards last year to a season-ending knee injury, they lost one of the NFL’s best between-the-tackles ball carriers, someone who could reliably turn a 2-yard loss into a 1-yard carry or a 3-yard gain into a 5-yard gain.
When the Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins last year to his own season-ending knee injury, they lost a shifty runner who could threaten defenses with his lateral movement as much as his acceleration up the gut.
With both running backs still on the mend — Dobbins has yet to make his season debut, and Edwards hasn’t been cleared to practice — the Ravens have looked for answers elsewhere at the position. But production hasn’t come easily.
Running back Kenyan Drake, signed just before the season, has 17 carries for 39 yards. Fourth-year veteran Justice Hill has five carries for 20 yards. Davis has seven carries for 15 yards. Together, they’ve amassed 74 yards on 29 runs (2.6 per attempt). Jackson has 15 carries for 136 yards, much of them coming on his 79-yard touchdown Sunday.
“I think we’re close,” Davis said Wednesday. “It’s just something we’ve just got to keep working on. It’ll come.”
The challenge has been turning nothing into something, or turning something small into something significant. According to Pro Football Reference, no running back has broken a tackle yet this season. Hill leads the group in average yards after contact, at just 1 yard per carry.
On Hill’s 13-yard carry toward the end of the first half Sunday, during a no-huddle drive, he ran toward the sideline, where he had some blocking help, rather than taking his chances and bursting into the open field on a shotgun handoff.
“We’ve got to get our running game going, and I think the running backs are a big part of that,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Running backs have a lot to do with how good your run game is, and we need those guys to help make our run game better.”
Offensive line execution
Ravens running backs need more holes to hit, too.
According to Pro Fooball Focus, Zeitler ranks as the NFL’s No. 20 run-blocking guard through two weeks, while Ben Powers ranks among the worst.
At tackle, Mekari and Moses, whose run-blocking ability was heralded upon his signing this offseason, have graded out as among the NFL’s least effective run blockers, according to PFF.
At center, Linderbaum has fared well as a run blocker, rated 11th overall by PFF, though he’s struggled somewhat in pass protection.
Evaluations of offensive line play can vary wildly, especially early in the season. According to ESPN’s player-tracking data, Powers has the ninth-best run block win rate among NFL guards, while the Ravens rank seventh overall in the team-wide metric, which measures how often a defender “wins” his repetition by either beating his blocker, disrupting the pocket or running lane, containing the runner or recording a tackle close to the line of scrimmage.
“We’ve got to be creative,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We’ve got to find a way to block people, because we missed a couple blocks; we’ve got to find a way not to necessarily run into the teeth of the defense. Sometimes you can. Many times, we’ve run the ball right downhill into the teeth of a goal-line defense and scored and your back puts it in there. But we didn’t do that in this game.”
Season-long variance
Sometimes the Ravens have blocked well enough to spring a long run, only to watch the ball go elsewhere.
In the fourth quarter Sunday, Drake took an outside-zone handoff in the pistol formation, spotted a cutback lane and tried his luck inside. He was swallowed up for a 1-yard loss. As Dolphins players encircled Drake, fullback Patrick Ricard, his main escort on the play, raised his hands as if surprised to see Drake hadn’t followed him outside, where other blockers were pulling into open space.
The Ravens’ rushing struggles caught up to them late in Sunday’s loss, when a failed fourth-and-1 conversion midway through the fourth quarter helped give the Dolphins good field position. Five plays later, Miami was celebrating another touchdown, this one having trimmed the Ravens’ lead to 35-28.
The push-and-pull on offense will carry on throughout the season. If Jackson’s passing continues to trouble defenses, he could open up more space for the Ravens’ running game. Harbaugh said both the Jets and Dolphins committed numbers to stopping the team’s rushing offense. Other coordinators might not be as willing to take their chances with Jackson dropping back.
If they do, the Ravens’ preference for heavier formations could lay the groundwork for more explosive plays. By lining up with multiple tight ends and fullbacks, the Ravens invite defenses to match up with linebackers, rather than defensive backs. And what those defensive fronts might gain in size, they’ll likely lose in speed. When Jackson burst through Sunday, there was no one to catch him.
“These guys [on defense] put a lot of bodies close to the line of scrimmage,” Harbaugh said. “It helps us get a couple really big runs, especially the touchdown run [against Miami]. So once you get through that second line of defense — maybe it’s two-level, but it’s not three-level — a guy like Lamar or any back can go the whole way. So that’s part of it. But we’ve got to do a better job in critical situations.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch Money’s comeback against the MMA star in Japan
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for the second time this year for an exhibition matchup against MMA star Mikuru Asakura.
The boxing legend will take part in a Rizin event for his final exhibition after facing Logan Paul and Don Moore in previous fights.
He will fight in Japan for the first time since 2018 when he knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.
Opponent Asakura has won 16 of his 19 MMA fights, most recently winning in December last year against Utaka Saito.
After this exhibition, Mayweather will face Youtuber Deji in November.
Before he likely returns Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated rematch in 2023.
Mayweather vs. Asakura: start date and time
The exhibition match will take place on Sunday September 25.
It will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
The card starts at 4am on Sunday morning UK time, with the main event scheduled to start between 5am and 6am.
Mayweather vs Asakura: TV Channel and Live Stream
The fight will be shown on Fite TV and fans can purchase the event for $20 or around £17.60.
It can be streamed through the Fite TV app on your TV, computer or mobile phone.
talkSPORT will provide all the latest news and updates throughout the week.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Mayweather vs. Asakura: Undercard
Subject to change
- MAIN EVENT: Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura
- Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak – Professional kickboxing
- Kota Miura vs. B. Phonsungnoen – Professional MMA
- Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi – Openweight ‘Strike’ Contest
Mayweather vs. Asakura: What Was Said?
mayweather“I’ve had so many great days competing at the highest level, but it’s a great feeling now to be able to travel the world and do these exhibition fights and have fun.
“My legacy is already set in stone. It’s great to be able to entertain people from all over the world and from all walks of life.
“This guy is going to come out and give his best just like everyone else. But I’ve seen every style, so my job is just to hang out, have fun, and do what I do best.
Asakura“I’m an MMA fighter, but I’m going to take this opportunity and use Mayweather to elevate my name and my worth internationally. I’m going to win this fight.
Berlin’s Visionaries Club VC bolsters funds with €350 million in fresh capital for B2B investments • TechCrunch
It was in 2019 that we reported on Visionaries Club, a new European VC based in Berlin and focused on B2B, founded by Sebastian Pollok and Robert Lacher. At the time, Visionaries Club launched two new €40 million microfunds for B2B in the seed and growth phase.
Pollok was previously VC at e.ventures in San Francisco and also founded Amorelie, which joined Pro7Sat.1 Media Group. Lacher was previously a founding partner of La Famiglia, an early investor in FreightHub, Coya, Asana Rebel, OnTruck and Personio.
Visionaries Club has now announced a second B2B-focused fund, with a new €150m seed fund and a €200m early growth fund. It is so far invested in companies such as Personio, Miro, Choco, Xentral, Truelayer, Vay, Taxdoo, Yokoy, Pigment, Leapsome and Gtmhub, alongside VCs such as Sequoia, Accel, Index, Lightspeed or Bessemer.
In a statement, Lacher said, “We are extremely proud and honored that more than 20 of our founding LPs are founders we have backed in the past who are now reinvesting their private money into our funds such as Hanno Renner (Personio) , Jenny Podewills (Leapsome), Daniel Khachab (Choco), Christian Reber (Pitch / Superlist) or even the founders of Taxdoo and Insify.
The fund operates essentially as a micro-VC fund, meaning it can lead and co-lead seed investment deals, co-investing alongside larger, multi-stage venture capital funds in early growth phase agreements (series B).
He is also launching the Visionaries Club’s science-focused “Tomorrow Fund” to support science-focused startups in the pre-seed and seed stage.
Additionally, Sahar Meghani and Marton Sarkadi Nagy have been promoted to partners.
London-based Meghani will play a leading role in managing the new growth fund, while Sarkadi Nagy will lead the activities of the seed fund.
techcrunch
