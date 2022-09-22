Jp Morgan To Render Crypto Services Despite The Bear Run

JPMorgan & Co. is one of the leading financial services institutions globally, including crypto. Its assets and worldwide operations are worth over $2.6 trillion. The company’s rich history has been on for more than 200 years.

JP Morgan is committed to providing commercial banking, financial services for small businesses and customers, investment banking, etc. It also provides asset management and financial transaction processing.

The company shared some recent happenings among its clients. It revealed that many are withdrawing from using digital currencies as payment means. According to the company, this new action from its clients has been on for the last few months.

The primary reason for the drop in interest is the current bear market in the digital currency industry.

Crypto Market And Effect On JPMorgan

Several adverse events are the main reasons for the current bearish market. Some of these are the U.S. 40-year record inflation rate, the Ukraine conflict, the European Union energy crisis, etc.

This bearish crypto market negatively affects investors and traders in several crypto financial firms. An example of these companies is JPMorgan Chase. Takis Georgakopoulos cited that the company’s clients were eager to use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment six months before now.

Georgakopoulos is the Global Head of Payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, he stated that customers’ loss of interest was observed in the heat of the bear market.

At the time, BTC was trading at about $40K. Other digital currencies, including Ether, were also doing well compared to the present look of the market.

The crypto winter started in the middle of 2022, significantly changing the global macroeconomic environment. This became the major cause of the decline in the cryptocurrency interest of the company’s clients.

Georgakopoulos encouraged other clients stating that the company would continue its crypto services regardless of the current market situation. Other companies like Wall Street still believe that digital tokens are still the future of the world’s financial system. Moreover, these tokens are already gaining popularity in the Metaverse and gaming sectors.

Metaverse And JPMorgan Chase

Participants in the Metaverse 3D virtual reality space can communicate with themselves using digital objects. This space seems to be a good spot for JPMorgan to expand its financial services.

The company is already making plans to achieve these objectives. It wants to hire a leader to identify and gain more payment opportunities in the Metaverse, Crypto, and Web 3 sub-vertical.

The bank also needs tech-savvy individuals and financial specialists to carry out the potential tasks to achieve its goal.