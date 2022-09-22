Judicial elevators hold Mar-a-Lago records

Newsletter Sign-Up
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark rejection of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate in the as part of his ongoing criminal investigation.
The decision by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit represents a landslide victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue reviewing the documents as they consider to bring criminal charges for storing top secret files at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. By lifting the suspension of a key aspect of the ministry’s investigation, the court removed an obstacle that could have delayed the investigation by weeks or even months.
The appeals court also noted emphatically that Trump had presented no evidence that he had declassified the sensitive documents, as he repeatedly argued, and dismissed the possibility that Trump might have a “private interest.” or a need for” the approximately 100 documents with classification marks. which were seized by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search of the Palm Beach property.
The government had argued that its investigation had been hampered and national security concerns brushed aside by an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that temporarily barred investigators from continuing to use the documents in her investigation. Cannon, a Trump appointee, had said the suspension would remain in place pending a separate review by an independent arbitrator she appointed at the request of the Trump team to review the records.
The appeal panel shared the Department of Justice’s concerns.
“It stands to reason that the public has a vested interest in ensuring that the storage of classified documents does not result in ‘unusually serious damage to national security,’” they wrote. “Making sure,” they added, “necessarily involves reviewing the documents, determining who accessed them and when, and deciding which sources or methods (if any) are compromised.”
An injunction that delays or prevents the criminal investigation “from using classified materials risks imposing real and substantial harm on the United States and the public,” they wrote.
Two of the three judges who handed down Wednesday’s ruling — Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher — were appointed to the 11th Circuit by Trump. Judge Robin Rosenbaum was appointed by former President Barack Obama.
Trump’s lawyers did not return an email asking them to comment on whether they would appeal the decision. The Department of Justice did not immediately comment.
Last month, the FBI seized about 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification marks, in a search authorized by the Palm Beach club court. He has launched a criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised, but it is unclear whether Trump or anyone else will be charged.
Cannon decided Sept. 5 that it would appoint an independent arbitrator, or special master, to conduct an independent review of these records and separate those that may be covered by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege and to determine if any of the materials should be returned to Trump. Raymond Dearie, the former Brooklyn-based federal court chief justice, was named to the post and held his first meeting Tuesday with attorneys for both sides.
The Justice Department had argued that a special lead review of classified documents was unnecessary. He said Trump had no plausible basis for claiming executive privilege over the documents, nor could the records be covered by attorney-client privilege because they did not involve communications between Trump. and his lawyers.
He had also challenged Cannon’s order requiring him to provide lawyers for Dearie and Trump with access to classified documents. The court sided with the Justice Department on Wednesday, saying “courts should only order the review of these documents in the most extraordinary circumstances. The record does not support the conclusion that this is such a circumstance.
Trump’s attorneys had argued that an independent review of the records was essential given the unprecedented nature of the investigation. The attorneys also said the department had yet to prove the seized documents were classified, though they notably refrained from asserting – as Trump has repeatedly stated – that the documents had already been declassified. .
The Trump team this week resisted providing Dearie with any information to support the idea that the records could have been declassified, signaling that the issue could form part of their defense in the event of an indictment.
But the appeals court appeared to scoff at that argument.
“Plaintiff suggests he may have declassified these documents when he was president. But there is no evidence on file that any of these documents were declassified,” they wrote. , at least for these purposes, the declassification argument is a red herring because declassifying an official document would not change its content or make it personal.”
____
Colvin reported from New York.
After nearly 40 years in Highland Park, Lunds & Byerlys is tapping out.
No, it’s not closing — the local grocery chain is relocating to a larger space next door, at the new Highland Bridge development, where the store’s second level will feature a self-serve tap wall for beer, cider, and other spirits. Kudos to fellow Pioneer Press reporter Frederick Melo for tracking this story and coming up with that killer opening line.
The new store, located at 2170 Ford Parkway, will formally open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, following a half-hour opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m. featuring St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Lunds & Byerly’s CEO and a representative from real estate firm Ryan Companies. At 51,000 square feet, the new store is 20 percent larger than the existing location nearby, which is scheduled to close as soon as the new one opens.
Besides the high-end grocery selection and vast array of prepared hot foods that Lunds & Byerlys stores are known for, the new Highland Bridge location’s shining star is “The Mezz,” the second-floor taproom and sandwich counter. Thirty self-serve taps will feature a rotating selection of local beers, seltzers, and wines, the store said.
The new taproom would be one of few self-serve beer tap walls in the Twin Cities. Slightly larger self-pour operations are on offer at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul and Union 32 Craft House in Eagan, where guests can choose from, as you might suspect, 32 options. In Minneapolis, The Market at Malcolm Yards in Prospect Park; Tap Society in South Minneapolis; and First Draft Taproom and Kitchen in the North Loop also offer beer tap walls.
But in recent years, St. Paul’s other beer walls have gone to the great pint glass in the sky. At The Lab, a beverage research and development facility on Eustis Street, an on-site test kitchen-inspired taproom closed this summer. The downtown location of Taco Libre also once offered a 24-tap beer wall before closing earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.
In order to allow Lunds & Byerlys to sell alcohol in Highland Park, St. Paul City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved expanding a “commercial development district” that currently covers a Chipotle location across the street. The motion gained support from the Highland District Council and local community members, though some police skepticism remained regarding waiving a 45-day notification period to neighbors.
Specifically, the store seeks to operate with a full on-sale liquor license, which not only allows customers to drink alcohol on-site but also, theoretically, authorizes the taproom to offer spirits and hard liquor should they choose to do so. The store will be open daily until 10 p.m.
Staff reporter Frederick Melo contributed to this report.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by New York Attorney General Letitia James that she had filed a civil lawsuit against the former president and his three eldest children for an alleged tax evasion scheme.
“I would like to personally thank [James] for acknowledging my participation and helping to report to the Mandarin Mussolini! Cohen tweeted. “My journey to truth has been filled with sadness, pain and anger. Today’s announcement actually [all] worth it!!!”
At a press conference to announce the lawsuit, James noted that Cohen had played a major role in launching the three-year investigation, which she said involved reviewing millions of documents and interviewing 65 witnesses.
“Mr. Trump and his allies can say these penalties are too harsh or it’s part of a witch hunt,” she said. ‘after Michael Cohen, his former attorney, testified before Congress and shed light on the misconduct.”
James’ office is seeking to bar Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump from doing business in New York State, as well as have them pay about $250 million in restitution and limit their access to loans.
His office is also making criminal referrals to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service, finding the Trumps violated federal law.
Cohen told Congress in 2019 that Trump grossly overstated his wealth before he was president, including inflating his assets by asking for a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills NFL team in 2014.
He said Trump exaggerated his wealth when it served his purposes and also deflated asset values to lower his property taxes.
Cohen was once one of Trump’s closest advisers, but turned against him after the lawyer was indicted for facilitating a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop him from disclosing a alleged affair with Trump less than two weeks before the 2016 election. Cohen said it was done at Trump’s direction.
Cohen served time in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax crimes, fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Trump faced no consequences for the scheme.
Since then, Cohen has burned the earth on his former boss, regularly speaking out against him and working with various authorities investigating wrongdoing by the former president and his family.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Before the May 9 game at Guaranteed Rate Field between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, a small ceremony was held outside the main entrance near the 2005 championship memorial.
Chairs were set up for invited guests, but there was no big fanfare for the unveiling of a bust of former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, who served from 1977-91 and died in 2020. “Longest serving governor in Illinois history” read the inscription under the bust. “He kept the White Sox in Chicago.”
It was true that “Big Jim” Thompson kept the Sox in Chicago, but only by getting enough votes in the state legislature to approve a tax-subsidized, $167 million stadium after Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had threatened to move the team to St. Petersburg, Fla.
Had the Sox simply rehabbed Comiskey Park instead of tearing down what should’ve been a national landmark, they might still be playing there today, and Illinois taxpayers wouldn’t have had to help pay the freight for a new ballpark that never was as beloved as the old one they demolished.
But ownership has its privileges, so Thompson’s face will greet Sox fans for the rest of time — or until they build a new ballpark.
A few hours after the ceremony, the Sox blew an 8-2 ninth-inning lead and lost 12-9 in 11 innings, snapping their six-game winning streak. They never really recovered in a season that most fans have described as one of the most aggravating in Sox history.
Was it the “Curse of Big Jim” or simply a coincidence?
Either way, the Sox knew they had to sweep the Guardians this week to give themselves a fighting chance to win the American League Central.
But once again they blew a late lead Tuesday in a 10-7, 11-inning loss that left them five games out with 14 to play. Only a miracle ending, and a Guardians collapse, could help the Sox now.
The atmosphere Wednesday night for the second game of the series was vastly different from Tuesday’s, when the crowd was buzzing from the outset after a rain delay.
“I hate this Sox team,” one fan yelled Wednesday after Yoan Moncada’s error in in Guardians’ two-run first.
A large media contingent showed up Tuesday for what was deemed a pivotal matchup, but only one TV outlet showed up Wednesday for Miguel Cairo’s pregame news conference during which the acting manager praised the team for having “played their butts off” the night before.
Cairo blamed himself again for not making the right decisions and admitted “it was a tough night because you want to second guess yourself.” Presumably one of those decisions was inserting Jimmy Lambert in relief with a 3-1 lead in the seventh instead of the more experienced Reynaldo Lopez.
Lambert walked the first two men he faced and was removed after three batters for lefty Aaron Bummer. The two inherited runners scored on singles off Bummer, and the Sox would never get the lead back again. Live and learn.
It’s laudable for Cairo to take the heat, but this loss was squarely on the players, who’ve managed to dodge much of the blame throughout the season because of the all-consuming focus on manager Tony La Russa.
But when we look back on what went wrong in 2022, we can’t forget the guys who underachieved from April through the end of August, then woke up a little too late.
Soon the focus will be on Reinsdorf. Rarely has the man who runs the Sox spent as much while getting so little in return. But while the Detroit Tigers recently fired general manger Al Avila and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday dumped President Dayton Moore, there’s been little talk about Reinsdorf making any front-office changes in response to this dull season.
The Sox payroll ranks seventh in baseball, according to the Associated Press, which used updated figures through Aug. 31 compiled by MLB. Their $215.3 million payroll ranked third in the American League behind the New York Yankees ($267 million) and Boston Red Sox ($234.5 million), and they were a whopping $125.1 million ahead of the Guardians ($90.2 million).
When you spend that much, you really need to win, especially in a division of small-market teams like the AL Central. Many of the Sox’s big-name players, notably Yasmani Grandal, Yoan Moncada and the departed Dallas Keuchel, failed to live up to their hefty contracts.
Stars Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez had a difficult time staying healthy. A relief corps that was beefed up by the signings of Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly never truly dominated. Bad baserunning, poor defense and a lack of home run hitting all contributed to the Sox malaise, which put them in a hole from which they still haven’t recovered.
Time is running out, and Big Jim Thompson can’t turn back the clock this time.
Most of the Sox’s key players are signed through at least 2023. But believing the same cast of characters can return in 2023 and turn things around is wishful thinking, no matter who is running the show in the dugout.
The Tigers made a bold move this week by hiring 36-year-old Scott Harris, a Theo Epstein protégé, as its president of baseball operations. It’s not the kind of move you would expect from Reinsdorf, but perhaps the bloated payroll and underwhelming performances will convince him change is necessary.
Something has to change, or history will just repeat itself.
Fox News’ Harold Ford Jr. said both sides of the political aisle shouldn’t be so quick to “cancel” someone or call them “woke” for their opinions Wednesday on “The Five.”
HAROLD FORD JR: When Republicans don’t like something… you call it “woke”. “When Democrats don’t like something that’s said or done, they want to undo it. We all need to breathe here and take a step back because in context, the way we talk about these things– both Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, who I think are the greatest visionaries, business visionaries, of my life, would probably have been called awake or tempted to cancel.
DEFENSE EQUITY DEPARTMENT HEAD ‘WOKE’ WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: ‘EXHAUSTED BY THESE WHITE FOLX’
Elon Musk wanted to make electric cars – I disagree with Dana, I have a different point on ESG, on the environment, social and corporate governance piece I don’t think it’s all political. I think there is something to be said for that. But you would have said Musk woke up because Musk said we were going to take the fuel engine and make it obsolete. We need to take a step back here.
WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:
Acting manager Miguel Cairo pointed the finger at himself after the Chicago White Sox suffered a crushing 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in 11 innings Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
There were misplays and a lack of early hitting from the Sox. There were untimely walks — not that there are many good times to issue one — that sparked the Guardians’ two-run rally in the seventh to tie the game just after the Sox had pulled ahead.
The Sox also showed fight, scoring twice in the 10th against remarkable closer Emmanuel Clase to extend the game another inning. But the Guardians took command in the 11th, scoring five runs on the way to opening a five-game lead in the American League Central entering Wednesday.
“It was a tough night because you want to second-guess yourself,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “I looked back, I checked and I was like, ‘You’ve got to move on.’ You cannot just take that day and bring it to the next day. That’s not fair.
“I talked to people, see what they think. I’ve got some friends and that’s how I go about it. You’re going to learn. This is my first time managing, so I’m learning a lot.”
The difficult path back to the postseason became more challenging for the Sox with the Guardians securing the edge in the season series — 10-7 with two to go entering Wednesday — and thus the tiebreaker.
The losses to the Guardians have come in many forms. Here are four other costly defeats for the Sox in the season series.
Guardians 11, Sox 1 (Game 1 of a doubleheader)
The first meeting of the season was delayed two days because of poor weather in Cleveland.
When they finally took the field, some of the themes that would play out throughout the season were on display in the first game of a doubleheader. The Sox, who entered Wednesday second in the majors with 96 errors, committed four that afternoon.
The Guardians had eight consecutive hits, including a José Ramírez grand slam, during a nine-run second inning.
“It’s a common problem — you have an off day and you have to push, and I didn’t push the club like I should have,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said after the game. “I take the heat. We weren’t ready to play early, and it’s my job to get that done.
“The ironic thing was after the early sluggish play, there were about four or five really outstanding defensive plays on our side. That’s why I say look to me to get them ready to play, and I didn’t do it.”
Guardians 12, Sox 9 (11 innings)
There are tough losses. And then there’s what occurred to the Sox in the opener of an early May homestand.
Aiming for their seventh consecutive win, the Sox led 8-2 going to the ninth.
The Guardians shocked them with six in the inning, capped by Josh Naylor’s grand slam against closer Liam Hendriks with two outs to tie the game.
Naylor hit a three-run homer off Ryan Burr in the 11th, and the Guardians handed the Sox perhaps their worst defeat of 2022.
“Some days you’re the windshield, some days you’re the bug,” Burr told reporters after the game. “Unfortunately I was a bug today. I got squashed.”
Guardians 7, Sox 4 (Game 1 of a doubleheader)
The opener of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field had its ups and mostly downs for the Sox, who fell behind 4-1 before tying the game with three in the seventh.
Naylor was the nemesis again, breaking the tie in the ninth with a pinch-hit RBI single against Hendriks. The Guardians scored two more in the inning as the Sox dropped their second straight coming out of the All-Star break.
“Tough loss,” La Russa said after the game, “not a whole lot of analyzing there.”
Guardians 5, Sox 2
The Sox had Triston McKenzie on the ropes in the first but didn’t deliver the knockout hit at Progressive Field.
Four of the first five batters collected hits as the Sox took a 2-0 lead. But Yasmani Grandal grounded into an inning-ending double play.
McKenzie settled in and struck out 14 in seven innings. The Sox struck out 17 times overall.
The Guardians went ahead with four in the seventh. Steven Kwan tied the game with an RBI triple against Reynaldo López. Amed Rosario hit López’s next pitch to left for a run-scoring single.
That inning also included La Russa electing to intentionally walk Oscar Gonzalez on a 1-2 pitch, the second time the Sox went that route this season.
The first time, June 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, was followed by a three-run homer. This time, the Sox worked out of the inning with the next batter flying out.
The larger story was McKenzie and the Sox’s inability to produce when they had opportunities, an issue that has hurt the Sox throughout the season.
“We had one chance to get it bigger in the first and then we had a chance in the fifth to add on (failing to score after a leadoff double),” La Russa said. “And he was pitching well, so usually it comes back to haunt you and it did.”
Meta is developing a set of optional user controls for Instagram to protect users from unwanted and inappropriate content.
The tools are created to “help people protect themselves from unwanted DMs, such as photos containing nudity,” a Meta spokesperson told CNET in a statement Wednesday.
“This technology does not allow Meta to see anyone’s private messages, and they are not shared with us or anyone else,” Meta said. “We are working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive.”
Some of the new optional controls Instagram plans to offer will be similar to its current wordsearch controls, and provide on-device security protections with end-to-end encryption. The goal of the new controls, which users can turn on or off, is to stop damage before it happens and give users more control over their experience on the app. Meta will supposedly not be able to see or collect any of the images, and there will be no signals to share with third parties.
The new tools are still in early stages of development and not yet tested, Meta said.
Meta’s development of new Instagram tools comes hot on the heels of the tech company fined $400 million from the Irish Data Protection Commission for failing to protect children’s information on Instagram, as well as several lawsuits in the United States knowingly alleging the technology company exploits its young users for profit on Facebook and Instagram.
